Hey Folks

I did a whole post about Manicheanism a few years ago, so I'll just review briefly – the Manicheans were a fanatical religious sect who believed they alone were pure good, and their tribal enemies were pure evil. They split the whole world that way, into self-serving false opposites and gross simplifications – tres moderne!

The reason I mention this, is that I was recently reminded that even those who (say they) think and work most specifically on overcoming false mental patterns and group thinking, are themselves vulnerable, in times of intense and unrelenting propaganda.

Beyond that – we westerners are essentially CRAZY for loving our false opposites so very much. I don't say this lightly, but because over the long arc of history our special false-unipole cultural fanaticism has allowed us to do and endorse incredible evil, and feel absolutely fantastic about it – even while openly despising the ‘barbarism’ of other cultures (most recently reflected as violent contempt for those whose attitudes are nearly identical to our own attitudes, only a couple of generations ago). My regular readers will recall I have twice reminded, that this exact warped-morality powered MASS PUBLIC DEMAND TO INVADE AFRICA – that is – righteous westerners – exactly like us – INSISTED ON RACIST COLONIALISM (and were proud).

To be clear, I am in and of the west in every way – I can't pretend to have overcome this stuff myself, I have just been acutely sensitized to self-righteous zealots doing damage to others, thanks to my screwy cult upbringing. I come by my odd view honestly!

So – for those (shockingly many) who are still fully in the grip of Manichean passions, and those many others who still think the important thing about the world is how they feel about it – not what it actually is – let me once more state what should be obvious.

Biden is a mass murdering piece of shit. Trump is a braying bullying egotist, who is destabilizing all kinds of things. But so far, he remains orders of magnitude less lethal.

When I say Biden is a corrupt racist killer (beyond obvious), this does not in any way mean I like or support Trump. Nor does my observation that Trump is less murderous.

The thing is – I don't give the slightest shit how I FEEL about the world – or how you feel – nor does the world – we're just clueless arrogant westerners, of the exact kind who regularly devastate entire continents, when we get feeling too upset and sure of ourselves (as now). We’re the exact force that empowers evil (and yes we are always led there, but this doesn’t change our duty to recognize, then step out of, that foul snare).

What I always want to know is – where am I still wrong, or still over-simplifying – so I can study there, and learn to see more clearly and articulate things of more subtlety (because that is where all the best in life – deep human contact and culture – lives).

So I try to study directly against my preferences, to keep growing – in some cases learning stronger counter-arguments, but in some cases my honesty forces me to incorporate important new contrary insights, which my last set of ideas excluded.

Two people can both be completely wrong at once. Two furious frothing tribes, also.

The funny thing is, even though Trump is a VERY long way from a truth teller – he does let a lot of things slip, which imperial managers are never supposed to say aloud. He also comes from a business where the point is to actually get something done.

The western world right now is filled with people who shamelessly say – as Biden did himself, when he was still refusing to drop-out, "I tried my best" and don't much mind failing – even though they are elected to do crucially important things not for their own personal good feelings, but for the vast tricky thing we know as the public good.

Trump is also self-blinkeringly self-interested, just like all the ass-covering incompetents who have spent decades running our once productive western economies into the ground (and their sponsor’s pockets). The main difference is about presentation and activity. They are polite and do not – he's rude and does (though to be clear, a whole lot of what he does, totally sucks).

Those who are still trying to make Biden into some kind of hero, are all of the tribes who work in occupations involved with abstractions and symbols. People who deal with words aloud, on paper (or screens) and grand theories and projections, rather than say, bricks in their hands – or wires, for that matter. At risk of being repetitive, professional deformation is not just real, but self-evident. As an old pal of mine insisted – Being determines consciousness. Symbol people still tend to think politeness (that is, being politically conformist to get along within an institution) is the most crucial thing, so much so, that they have quite recently proven they can very easily overlook sustained mass murder.

People who use tools every day – to make, sustain and fix the world we live in, end up with a different mindset, where results in the world, and not politeness, count most.

I should state my bias clearly (again). Yes I am a lifelong book maniac, intellectual, culture creator sort of guy – but I’m a skilled tradesman too, and I’ve worked in both realms, going back and forth from repair to education repeatedly over decades, and I’ve always been keen to study the truly vast culture schism between (many are only now noticing – but this has been a feature of life in the west for at least a half a century).

The thing that really bugs me personally about all of this, is that it wasn't that long ago that the left recognized the working class have a level of practicality and a special direct compassion, which are far harder to misdirect, than the ideas of the intelligentsia (susceptibility to propaganda always being in direct proportion to both intelligence and news consumption). That was one of the most important reasons that the working class was (quite rightly) recognized by all as the crucial beating heart of the left!

Even rich lefties who played power games in other settings would routinely defer, when a hard-working trades-person had something to contribute to the discussion, and held their theories, no matter how fancy, as being of only partial value, without the proof in the world test, which those with tools are always uniquely able to do.

Clearly, something which is metabolically fundamental (to healthy functioning) broke down on the left, decades ago. Most who now call themselves left, are what old lefties a couple of generations ago would have called bourgeois. Comfortable smug narcissistic Manichean fools – that exact kind of intelligentsia which eagerly devours propaganda, then not only repeats it faithfully – but often actually believes the swill to actually be true!

Pretty much the exact kind of left the CIA would design and promote relentlessly for decades – if they wanted to totally discredit the left in the eyes of the working class, and leave it – stripped of its heart and all hard-contact with the practical world – little more than a nauseating fashion-clique, rather than the deeply principled secular faith dedicated to broad social advance, which so many knew it as, for generations.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Now, I must begin my run around the world and recent weirdness with an apology – despite the much heralded extra intelligence now online, I was unable to find the old black and white movie footage of an angry fifties-style robot smashing everything in sight while saying, “I hate this thing, I do not like this either, f@ck that too.”

I REALLY wanted to offer that as the key footage from Trump’s speech to the WEF (I just had to watch – but figured I could save you the trouble, and summarize-it thusly).

Were the WEF comprised of competent excellent public-spirited people, it would have been an absolute horror-show. But of course, they are all at least as nasty as Trump himself, just a thousand times better connected and sneakier, so watching the bully smacking all those pampered, yes-men-flattered bullies around, actually was kind of fun. (There is a lot of extra available humour in the world, once you escape Manicheanism)

Now – there is a really important thing which I want to remind my friends and readers about. For all those who believe in decency, fair dealing and morality, and have been saying for years that they hated the American military-industrial complex, fiscal colonialism, corruption, hegemony, and the exploitation and financialization of the entire world...

GOOD NEWS – THE EMPIRE IS FINALLY CRUMBLING – COMING TO AN END

BUT THIS PART WAS NEVER GOING TO BE PRETTY (and we all used to know that).

Don’t exactly want to say “If you want the things you love, you must have showers...”

But big changes in the state of the world break all kinds of nice and delicate things, every damn time (Napoleon was absolutely right about one thing “READ HISTORY!”)

The key points to remember are – Russia was seeking a comprehensive European peace (and a seat at the table) for the last quarter century, and China is simply not an expansionist power (we just project that onto them relentlessly, because we’re so narcissistic we honestly can’t imagine that anyone is that much less mentally sick).

Our sustained violence did force Russia to wake up, and they are now way more powerful than they were, before we did that. China is also taking Biden’s non-stop threats of violence seriously on a planning level – because they are responsible planners. If we keep it up long enough, our natural violence and hatred may transform their society into something much more threatening to us, as well – but they will only go there with the greatest reluctance. Their main goals remain commerce and stability.

The point here is – REJOICE! All the biggest scariest problems in the world start from stupid actions taken right here at home in our own western governments. (Which means they are not only ours to fix, but also within our ability to influence – unlike, say, China).

Hmm – you don’t think they could be focusing our hatred outwards deliberately, just so we’ll waste our energy, our duty and our chance to stop the actual source of world striding mass murderous hate, right here at home, do you? (ridiculous thought, of course – now turn up the television, I can almost hear the screaming from the street).

Now one more found-meme, before I do my wonky weekly festival of curious links.

I took a whole essay to say what this cartoonist managed to convey in just two panels! You have got to love concision like this, eh?

Here’s my own much longer take

Green Is White and Red All Over Paul Snyders · August 26, 2024 I know for certain it was more than twenty-five years ago (though it sure doesn’t feel that long) because the particular night I’m thinking about, happened back when peace still seemed normal for the west. I don’t mean there weren’t violent and nasty games being played behi… Read full story

I’m going to open my festival of links and sources with a bit of inspiration again.

Here is a really lovely and thoughtful piece from Luke Burgis of the CLUNY journal,

“On Silence” A taste:

“I have discovered that all of the unhappiness of men arises from one single fact, that they cannot stay quietly in their own chamber,” wrote Blaise Pascal in his 1654 work, Pensées. The ability to sit silently in a room is the mark of a healthy person. But one recent study showed that people would rather be electrically shocked than sit alone with their thoughts for as little as six to fifteen minutes. There is a pandemic of noise that is causing us to lose our faculties of reflection. It is reflection, not experiences, that lead to learning.

Freddie DeBoer is one of the most-read bloggers around, and when he is making sense, he is very nearly thrilling (just as he is incredibly frustrating, when he is stuck on a wrong point, and using his same intelligence and powers of persuasion to boost that).

The one subject where he shines, above all others? Mental health and western models.

“...I might point out that psychiatry, unfortunately, is a customer service field, and committed groups of patients can warp diagnosis and practice, which threatens the rest of us. But instead I’ll just ask for your sympathy. I never say this, but… you don’t understand. You don’t understand what this is like. Maybe you can try to imagine, though. Imagine that you’re me. Imagine that before you were old enough to legally drink, you had a traumatic and painful manic crisis that resulted in hospitalization and the disorientation and shame of a diagnosis. You spent the next fifteen years ruining your life thanks to your inability to force yourself to actually confront the depths of your problems. You finally had a crisis big and public enough to force you into treatment and for you to stick with it, a crisis that did professional and personal damage that will never heal. And throughout this whole process, you built yourself a little castle of understanding, of your own limited knowledge about your illness and how to overcome it; you’ve tried to learn because there has been so little else you can control. Then, in the span of a decade or so, the world of psychiatric medicine and disability generally has been flooded with a uniquely aggressive form of identity politics and policed by an extremely aggressive activist class that says that you have no right to object to anyone else’s “truth.” And then people change the most basic things you know about your condition, and tell you that you better not object.”

Here is a superb and timely piece from the stalwart speech advocates at “The Eternally Radical Idea” (Greg Lukianoff and company).

The reason principle always has to come before tribal mania, is to avoid creating actual practical-fascist policies in fear (even while still thinking of yourself as a superior leftist of great moral courage)

And the reason you don’t ever want to hand the state the power to censor and judge culture and speech, is that the state cannot ever be trusted to do this fairly (see below, for even more harrowing evidence of this NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN lesson).

Here is one of my favourite feisty writers, with whom I often disagree (but from whom I always learn much, thanks to the strong challenges presented – welcome, every time). Doing a sharp take on that exact oddity I was mentioning – how symbol-people often end up only doing symbol-morality.

Not on your team but always fair (wow – what a fantastic name, so jealous)

On “word control” – and the problems with mistaking politeness for real consideration

Here’s something smart and interesting about how one big change which scares many, may actually be long overdue, and a much better thing than is often acknowledged.

I first read Shelby Steele’s book “White Guilt” back in the nineties, when I was working in a junior high school, and his subtle insights helped me make sense of how many policies which were well-intended, did so much harm (to non-conformists, especially).

That his son Eli Steele is also a talented and deeply principled writer is a delight for me – great insight and courage are so rarely passed-on, and always so much needed!

In this piece he talks about how affirmative action wasn’t what the struggle was fought for, but was always more about white “feelings about the world” than the actual world.

This Steele piece, on the vital spirit of Martin Luther King – is nothing short of beautiful!

Here’s the brilliant video-memory artist Matt Orfalea, with "If I had Sneezed"

Of course, we must always remember that the state cannot be trusted to be truthful or honourable, when it comes to anyone advancing any kind of social change. Here are Robert Scheer and Sam Pollard on how Martin Luther King was treated by the FBI

The FBIs Crusade Against MLK Was Darker Than You Think

And here’s more about my own eternal focus – Riverside – MLK and Vietnam

Martin Luther King Jr - Vietnam and Gaza

Now – what the heck is up with those bots, eh?

First came this revelation, that Microsoft does AI service for the IDF (quelle surprise)

Here’s the tireless Mark Wauck with a smart early take on the latest Chinese AI model – and how much their radically different approach (open-source - which is to say - positive anarchy) says about who the real scary-guys are in this game.

Personally, I can’t stop laughing about the idea that giving away a great piece of software can destroy a trillion dollars of market value in a day. FUN! (or at least, funny)

“...Beyond the PR that this "Stargate Project" is to "create cancer vaccines", what it really seems to be about is doubling down on OpenAI's strategy of building a "money moat" through massive infrastructure investment and centralizing AI on its servers - $500B is an astronomical sum for data centers.

The contrast with China's approach couldn't be starker: DeepSeek just demonstrated they matched OpenAI's performance with a fraction of their resources and, more importantly, they're releasing their model in a way that illustrates a much more democratizing vision for AI – AI as a commodity with extremely affordable models (just 3% of OpenAI's cost!) that anyone can use however they want.”

Now before we all do our very best to forget Biden ever existed (and teed-up all these disasters) and no one was ever actually stupid enough to vote for him, I should do a few choice parting volleys – to begin, Caitlin Johnstone absolutely nails it, once again

“...Trump will go on to do many evil things as president, just as he did during his first term, but none of this will reverse the fact that Biden just spent four years advancing genocide, nuclear brinkmanship and authoritarianism. The Democratic Party plays just as crucial a role in promoting the tyranny and abuse of the US empire as the Republican Party does, and it is nonsensical to think of either of them as a lesser evil. The empire itself must end.”

Even more emphatically (and clearly, for those who still can’t get to both sides wrong).

“...Trump doesn’t deserve accolades for not continuing a genocide, Biden deserves to be thrown into a wood chipper for DOING the genocide.

Don’t get it backwards: you don’t get credit for NOT doing genocide. We’re not supposed to feel grateful and elated that a president might perhaps have decided not to do the single worst thing a person can possibly do. Not doing genocide is the most basic, bare-minimum expectation you could possibly have of someone; it’s so baseline it normally doesn’t even need to be said.

Don’t get tricked into thinking Trump pulled off some kind of diplomatic magic trick here. He just did the normal thing. Don’t let them dupe you into being grateful for it. It was always this easy. All that needed to happen to push the ceasefire through was for the president to say “Yeah we’re not going to keep supporting that genocide.” For 15 months Joe Biden and his handlers actively chose to keep doing genocide, and they deserve the highest order of punishment for doing so.

Don’t let them ratchet the Overton window further into the direction of murder and tyranny by thinking a president NOT doing genocide is some special thing you need to be appreciative of. Don’t let them force you to beg for crumbs. The only appropriate response to those 15 months of genocidal atrocities is the severe punishment of everyone responsible.”

Michael Schellenberger’s team from PUBLIC outdid themselves with two devastating (and yet so long rumoured, as to almost be boring) stories in a row. Yup, it was all lies.

“In late 2014, Hunter Biden received an email from the Vice President of Burisma, saying, ‘We need you to earn your money, and we need you to earn your keep. We need help with this investigation.’ We have copies of that email. We know that in January of 2015, Hunter Biden and his business partner were with a senior Burisma executive, and they called Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, and explained to him what the situation was in Burisma. We then know that, four months later, Joe Biden threatened the Ukrainians and said, ‘If you do not fire Shokin,’ the prosecutor in Ukraine, ‘you're not going to get the billion dollars in foreign aid that we are going to be providing for you.’”

And in case you think Biden started off sweet, and just got misled in his addled dotage (entire presidency), nope – you just weren’t paying attention to the guy they all used to call “the senator from mastercard” before, that’s all. How about some background?

“...On his deathbed, Frank Sheeran, the union mob boss played by Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman, reportedly said that a Democratic lawyer came into his office and said, “Look, there’s big ads coming out against Joe Biden, our Senate candidate. We need to make sure those ads don’t get out.” Sheeran then ordered the Teamsters to go on a newspaper strike right before Biden’s 1972 election to the U.S. Senate to prevent negative ads about Biden from going out.”

“A Skeptic” compiles so much detailed daily information about current conflicts in the world, that if you read nothing but his two daily pieces (one a writing anthology and one with video links) you would be well-briefed on the state of matters martial.

So when he sits down and writes a serious summary piece, he is not just unusually well informed, as he forms his view, but almost maniacally so – very much worth reading this, so we understand just how much of what goes wrong next, to blame on the scary Orange man (and how much we not only asked for, but would have backed yet again).

Here is tribe-less Michael Tracey on Blinken Biden diplomacy (truly stunning lack thereof)

For the deep perspective which only comes with age (and mileage) Patrick Lawrence

“...America’s plunge into unreality during Biden’s watch seems to me just as consequential for its enduring consequences. Joe Biden has led our nation so far out to sea we can no longer see the shore. We have lost contact with the world — a thought so inconceivable even a few years ago I find it odd to type these seven words.

The myths of America’s success and supremacy and goodwill collided head-on during Biden’s years with failure, America’s malintent, and the reality of a multipolar world neither Biden nor the policy cliques he commands (or that command him) can accept. Again, no other White House occupant could have done any better these past four years. Biden’s stupidity simply made the mess worse.”

Exeunt the Man From Scranton

Now let me zoom-out in time and offer a few tasty bits of big-scale history, before returning to current events with some new and useful general insights.

To begin, the extraordinary “Conspiracy Scientist” (historian of the underplayed and hidden) Matt Ehret, with a genuine tour de force. “Real men don’t think like Hitler”

(you’ll want to read part two, also – just as excellent and clue-full)

Here he quotes Franklin Roosevelt:

“The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism – ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power…

Among us today a concentration of private power without equal in history is growing. This concentration is seriously impairing the economic effectiveness of private enterprise as a way of providing employment for labor and capital and as a way of assuring a more equitable distribution of income and earnings among the people of the nation as a whole.”

Here’s one of my favourite culture writers, Ted Gioia, on the East India Company and Google – and what is it with monopolies and their Atlantean hubris, anyway?

Now, regular readers will have seen me mention Halford Mackinder a few times, over the last few years – one of those guys, like Machiavelli, or Malthus, whose ideas you can’t help running into repeatedly, when you study empire and history.

Here is one of my favourite political historians (a stalwart Westphalian) with a superb explanation about Mackinder, his ideas, and the influence they retain today (think arch-imperialist Carter advisor Zbigniew Brezhinsky. But definitely not only Z-Big).

If you find yourself wondering – where do all these crazy war-starting ideas come from?

"Mackinder argued that the world was divided into two opposing forces – sea powers versus land powers. The last land-power to connect and dominate the vast Eurasia continent was the nomadic Mongols, and their collapse was followed by the rise of European maritime powers in the early 16th century linking the world by sea.

The UK and US both pursue hegemonic strategies aimed at controlling the Eurasian landmass from the maritime periphery. Island states (the US being a virtual island) do not need large standing armies due to the lack of powerful neighbours, and they can instead invest in a powerful navy for security. Island states enhance their security by dividing Eurasia’s land powers so a hegemon or an alliance of hostile states do not emerge on the Eurasian continent."

Is Trump shifting from Mackinder to Monroe (as frequent references to old protectionist presidents suggests?). Only time will tell. A lot comes out of that mouth, much of it bluster and BS, and much of the rest ‘positioning’ for later policies which are in stark contrast to earlier stuff, we later regret taking too seriously.

But let’s stick with the ‘one that brought them’ into the imperialism game – Britain.

Here is a really extraordinary take on Economics in Britain – from the big weird currency squeeze-play in the early 90s which made George Soros so incredibly rich, right up to their state of borderline bankruptcy (and sustained lethal idiocy), today.

This one is audio only, so you can get a few chores done, while you learn a TON.

Pound Under Pressure. The Coming IMF Bailout of Britain.

Now, for those who might still be skeptical about my rejection of all British media as now being deeply corrupted – here are three experienced and intelligent British citizens having a truly SUPERB “Duran” discussion on the current sorry state of British Politics (and how clearly and dishonestly British Media as a whole now faithfully serves imperial, rather than citizen-friendly aims)

For my Toronto friends who can still remember a once vital newspaper ecology (last century) – just imagine how disconcerted you’d feel if the Star, Globe and Sun, all used the exact same headlines – not just once – but month after month after month!

This is exactly the informational dystopia which our British friends now inhabit – where the Telegraph and Economist are in lock-step with the Guardian. Creepy!

And for one more on Britain – here’s razor-sharp Simplicius the thinker, on Iran and Russia establishing strong (but also interestingly limited) ties, while Starmer goes on a boasting spree with empty pockets and an army that could fit in Wembley stadium, with thousands of seats to spare. (And hyper-expensive ships rusting, for lack of crew)

Never forget the Brits were the greatest slave traders in modern history – the inventors of the concentration camp for ‘lesser’ civilian types, and provocateurs (and profiteers) of mind-bendingly destructive conflict everywhere, for centuries.

There is no mass-scale evil America has yet done, that dad hadn’t tried a few times first.

Now, just because it has been so under-reported (and when mentioned, lied about) in the western press, how about the real story about the Russia Iran deal – the text itself!

Courtesy of ex CIA analyst Larry Johnson at Sonar21

Larry Johnson – the Russia Iran agreement broken down (and also complete text)

Here he is talking about the position of the Kurds in Syria, and Erdogan’s ambition

Will the Kurds Derail Erdogan’s Quest To Resurrect the Ottoman Empire?

Finally, since he was trained as an analyst to work only from facts, not conjecture, he decided he should analyze the question – who really are the most profligate backers of terrorism, anyhow? His conclusion is surprisingly clear.

When it Comes to Terrorism, Israel Beats Hamas

Okay, I still have more than twenty other fine links that I set aside – but once again, I’ve depressed you quite enough for one sitting. (And hopefully also inspired a few useful ideas or insights, which you did not expect or start the day with).

Let me finish with one really nice take-down, and one piece of under-reported uplift.

Tara Henley gets this exactly right – What's wrong with Mark Carney, the front-runner to be the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada? EVERYTHING!

Now here’s a sign that genuine old-fashioned people-power still counts – especially when the people in question (led by courageous students, as so often) are angry and organized enough to go for a general strike! This story still underplays it (the protests are national, and very serious), but at least they aren’t ignoring this very important social movement altogether. The president they are angry at, really is a total stinker (remnants of the worst of the old Milosevic crew). Lets keep our fingers crossed for new elections and a much more principled government in the short term. This would be an unusually good moment for change and growth in Serbia, right while America is finally withdrawing vast resources and manpower from decades of sustained efforts at Europe-f@ckery, so they can instead mess-with the Chinese for awhile, as probably their very last, grotesquely self-injurious, fading imperial glory act. Coup de gross?

Serbia’s Prime Minister Resigns as Anti Corruption Protests Grow

Oh – a crucial last minute update – because we all know that there is only one possible meaning to raising your arm when addressing a crowd, and no questions are allowed, please add the following to your conclusively proven-Nazi list. Just trying to help!

(Ruth Ben-Ghiat, eat your freakin’ heart out)

Oh well, better luck next time, eh?