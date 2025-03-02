Large Ess Small Press

Paul Snyders
Mar 2

Drat – now I’m thinking I should have found a way to work-in my favourite quote from my favourite thinker, from way back when “Liberal” wasn’t just genuinely aspirational, but darned near heroic.

“The man who knows only his own side of an argument, knows precious little of that.”

Also – for chums on right or left who are having a hard time distinguishing between the positive and negative spirit in the oldest deepest leftist traditions (both long present, all denials dishonest), I actually found the all-time best clear explanation already – not just instantly recognizable, even to the most skeptical, but downright exciting!

Enjoy! (seriously, this one is outstanding!)

https://paulsnyders.substack.com/p/the-distinction-not-clearly-made

