I don’t think I have ever met anyone who didn’t know a lot about at least one thing. It did take me years to be able to see this (we can often become frustrated when someone doesn’t see what we want them to – and ignore the also useful things they do see – which we frustrate them by ignoring!)

I’m a little kooky that way, relentlessly curious and always looking to knock-down my old ideas with clearer and more useful ones. I still don’t call myself an expert, except for certain repair and writing cases, where I have established professional chops, just like I still don’t call myself an artist, even though I have been making art for my whole life. Almost sixty, and I’m still most comfortable with student-mind and careful listening. The world is infinitely more a classroom, than a lectern.

But – when we do study something for many years in a row, we can easily detect when people who do not even understand the basics, are talking nonsense about the thing we do fundamentally ‘get’. Having a basic functional command of math in our head, makes us way harder to fool, not only on our day to day transactions, but even on big things like economics and politics. Innumerates on the other hand, will take any old slogan that frames things in crude moral terms, get very excited about it, and repeat this emotionally comforting but highly distorted slogan, over and over, as if they are sharing information. To be clear, they are – but the information actually being delivered is “I don’t care about the world – I care about my feelings about the world, I’m also easy to fool and shameless” (loud, too).

Having no sense of the course of human history works a lot like innumeracy. If you read the strategy papers that the US government commissioned (and made public!), which clearly say they intended to manipulate Ukraine to turn it into a weapon to destroy Russia, you watch the evening news (state-corporate fusion propaganda – itself the definition of fascism) in the context of that knowledge, and the slogan “Putin’s aggression” simply does not work on you, because you know that is a mass-murder-justifying racist fascist supremacist lie – created by the exact same owner class which created the war itself, to increase their own money and power at the expense of our national economies, and others’ lives.

It would almost be fun if say, ultra-Stalin and inscrutable moustache twirling Fu Manchu really had formed a super-villain team to spread evil itself around the world, and all we heroic amazing morally superior westerners had to do was destroy these great icons of evil, and the world would be good again (safe, back under the familiar old-white-power-money jackboot which is SUPPOSED to rule).

But that’s a delusion for complicit imbeciles. Not worthy of an adult, or an active brain of any age.

The fact is (as my regular readers have seen me document, at length) it is the western powers which have been on a demented unchecked racist killing spree around the world, for this whole century. Russia and China have enough problems of their own, without stirring-up more trouble for others.

The really frustrating thing about this, is that our self-castrating insistence on false but still total polarization (successfully pitting the intelligentsia against the working class, again and again, when both should have known better for generations) means no more than half care, at any given time.

People who call themselves leftist and got all excited calling Trump a fascist – but didn’t notice that Joe Biden was already a mass-murdering, free-speech repressing, all-child-harming, spy and war state-enabling fascist, are effectively insane (whether through lack of principles, or intelligence).

The case which must actually be made is why you think he would be MORE of a fascist – and if you haven’t even noticed that that is the crucial point, you aren’t paying attention/don’t know the basics – just repeating mindless war-enabling propaganda which harms history, honesty, principle and morality

To be clear, Trump is all kind of lousy as a human being, but he also opposes many of Biden’s worst (most clearly fascist) abuses of state power – and though bourgeois city-slicker narcissists who treasure and polish their own ignorant hatred above all other things and principles in the world, will forever “La la la, I can’t hear you” to not hear-it – that (and not the imagined hate of the long spit-upon working class and rural populations) was an absolutely huge factor in his re-election.

It wasn’t a question of one side playing by clear moral rules (hint, mass murder is not moral – pass it on) and one side ignoring rules and morality – it’s about who are all those demented dirty tricks for?

If you’re going to play games, at least do it to advantage the whole nation, not libtard egos and war-pigs wallets.

Likewise, when the Canadian parliament stood and applauded a f@cking SS officer – (truly, the most shamefully revealing episode in generations). What they were telling the Canadian people is “We are brainless puppets who read scripts given to us by our oligarch think-tank betters, and don’t (can’t?) think for ourselves”

If you know and truly understand even a two-page sketch of the second world war, you know better than that. Russia killed the German Army – PERIOD. (Not saying lots of other nations and people didn’t fight also, they did – but Russia took the brunt, smashed the monster at last, and paid by many times the heaviest price for doing it). That’s a debt of respect for sacrifice which the people of the western world still owe the Russian people – whatever you may think of their current leadership.

Trudeau calling an early election during the still dangerous Delta wave, was a shocking abuse of power. Literally putting Canadian lives at risk, to try to win a personal advantage, by gaming the exact same system which he promised (as a candidate) to reform – to prevent exactly that kind of gross CORRUPTION.

Many people from afar watched and were inspired by the extraordinary trucker protests, without understanding that we Canadians had already seen repeated proof that Trudeau was self-serving, unprincipled and routinely sneered outright at the greater Canadian interest. A scolding teacher, who always knows better. But you need two things to get away with that pose – knowledge and morality – lacking both (to an extent shocking, even for a politician), he used an endless series of those meaning-twisting reality-obscuring but emotionally gratifying moralizing cheap-shot slogans.

Another crucial thing which people from afar (and one suspects, the man himself) miss, is that it wasn’t his preachy moralistic branding-play which won him power, it was the extraordinary legacy of the Liberal Party – which, despite a huge range of weaknesses, has long offered Canadian voters a decent balance of principle, restraint and INSTITUTIONAL COMPETENCE. (like our yankee friends electing Biden expecting – a return to stability – surely one of the greatest false advertisements ever)

Either of the last two Liberal Prime Minsters – Paul Martin or Jean Chretien, would have been infinitely better at dealing with Trump, because they were principled but also experienced and tough-minded statesmen, not preachy vapid ski-instructors! While unable to upstage him on the cover of Vogue, they would simply have presented as the adults in the room (on policy and diplomacy) so obviously, as to make them entirely unsatisfying targets for the bully-boy’s punching-bag distraction.

Now there are three historical ideas which are usually abused to distort, lie and justify evil, which I would like to set right today – (before getting on to the wonky-weekly selection of treats gems and horrors).

Appeasement (and world war two analogies in general) Canadians, and Cultural Dynamics. Lets go last-thing, first-thing, middle-thing-last (army, order of names) – just to get it out of the way.

Trump is a freaky kind of artist – and his instrument is public attention – but by bank-shot. He has enjoyed playing this instrument more directly, for most of his life (you can find loads of Oprah and Letterman clips, he could always find a mass-media soap-box) but when he sought power in a way which threatened to bust-up a whole lot of things, some useful (or at least, useful-feeling) and some entirely corrupt, the many interests he threatened, used their much deeper influence over media to begin a very weird campaign against him. Instead of addressing the creep he actually is, they outright lied about what he said and did repeatedly (I hate that this is so – but it really is so), and instead they criticized him for being a thoroughly blackmailed foreign-power-serving traitor character – which was an entirely fictional character they created from scratch (first Hillary’s dems, with the help of the Steele dossier they paid for out of campaign funds, then with many corrupt war-state colluders at the FBI – see the truly shocking story from staunch courageous leftist Aaron Mate below, for the latest).

Again (so sick of having to clarify this) I despise Trump – but you can’t possibly hope to effectively criticize or defeat someone who you refuse to even try to SEE.

What Trump understands about the instrument of distributed media (even when he has to speak through outlets which all distort and misrepresent what he says, in lock-step) is that they key is NOT what is said – the key is do YOU hold attention, set the narrative, and get the most people talking!

He is outright outrageous deliberately, constantly, and one of the things his supporters enjoy most is that this simple wrecking-ball approach reveals the hollowness and falsity of so many others with high status or undeserved power. This does not make him solid (or perhaps I should say, any more subtle than a wrecking ball), but it does provide considerable amusement.

Greenland isn’t getting any serious capital from Denmark, and isn’t getting the respect they’ve long demanded, either. At very least – they can’t help but seize on this shocking plan to make big gains (whether by blackmailing the old boss, or honeymooning the new one). There are tons of resources, great siting for bases to protect (or choke-off) an increasingly navigable northern shipping passage – a massive opportunity for profit, if the dynamics happen to play-out favourably. And should Trump pull back from NATO (both likely and long overdue), Europe might even be grateful to have a few serious American bases still nearby, despite the gross presumption and insult of his opening approach.

Panama does not serve the strategic role that it used to – because modern American super-carriers are now too big to transit (and strategically obsolete, anyhow). What Trump is really mad about with Panama is that the Chinese are running a container port at either end of the canal, and doing it extremely well, in a way that is slowly improving prosperity across Central and South America.

He is probably starting with an extreme demand, hoping to get Panama to hand over commercial concessions to American companies (who are absolutely not as good at managing ports these days). Hard to say whether Panama is still scared enough to cave, the hegemon is more powerful at close range, but they are nowhere nearly the only game in town, anymore. (Either way - Panama will for sure want to become a part of BRICS at the soonest opportunity, thanks to the threat and disrespect).

Think Vader tightening his fingers (as more and more systems slip through his grasp). Cooler act than Biden’s Palpatine, to be sure – but still fundamentally greed and violence based. Empire, all the way – though a far different, old-style, closer-to-home Monroe-doctrine sort of hegemonic ambition.

Now, about that Anschluss (the Annexation of Austria by the Third Reich), and the popular torrent of ignorants abusing the Second World War, as propaganda for new imperial conquests and violence.

I’ve been reading the history of twentieth century conflict in particular, my whole life. “Appeasement” is one of those concepts where I know enough to know for sure, almost every modern use is idiotic.

More broadly, if we wanted to use history as a way to frame current events, we would need more than one word (and moment) in our vocabulary, to be able say anything relevant or useful. I recently told the story of British capitalists screwing the Indian textile market to further profits, and then screwing their own uppity (fast-organizing) workers, by shipping the factories to India, and turning that once fabulously productive island into the world’s first self-captured-market population – an entirely avoidable general impoverishment which is set to be turbo-charged still further under SIR Keith, who talks like a green but walks like Blackrock. (Isn’t “sir” supposed to automatically put you in the other party? Just sayin’)

“Letting Putin Win” in Ukraine is not “Appeasement” – and letting is the most ridiculous word they could use. Britain especially (America’s diplomatic attack bulldog) INSISTED on war, when Ukraine and Russia were both ready to sign a serious peace and long term neutrality deal which would have left Ukraine almost completely intact, and spared millions, absolutely heartbreaking devastation.

The detail we always leave out – even though it was a United Nations (not a Russian) number, is that from the 2014 CIA sponsored Maidan coup, which threw out the democratically elected government and brought American backed anti-Russians to power, the Ukrainian army had been conducting ethnic cleansing operations in the Donbas, trying to drive the Russians citizens to flee the country – and in that campaign they killed (again, UN number) FOURTEEN THOUSAND CIVILIANS. In fact, it is only very recently that the Ukrainian army (always complaining about ammunition shortages) stopped shelling civilian targets in Russian speaking areas. And this, only because the Russians have finally pushed the front lines so far toward the Dneiper, the Ukrainian artillery no longer has the range.

Again (so tired of having to say this) I’m not saying Putin is a sweetheart, but he absolutely is the most moderate and pro-western leader in the Russian political class – all those idiots who want ‘regime change’ are absolutely demanding someone who would be a thousand times worse (for us). Putin bought the Minsk treaty, only to find the French and Germans both later admitted that treaty was a ruse, designed only to give them time to prepare Ukraine for a much greater war, which they insisted HAD TO COME (to meet western, NOT Ukrainian, goals and interests). He went for Minsk II – which the people of Ukraine elected Zelensky to ratify (only to see his position change, with a literal death-threat from a far right militia – ON LIVE TV!) Putin was even willing to cede the entirety of the Donbas to Ukraine as late as the Istanbul talks, five weeks into this entirely west-forced war.

But now that his nation has been forced BY US to pay a very heavy price. That price in blood, demands that he bring home a substantial prize – and here’s what people here do not understand. The prize the Russian people demand is not the rebirth of the old Soviet Empire – what they want is to NOT HAVE TO FIGHT ANOTHER WAR AGAINST INSANE RACIST WESTERN SUPREMACIST KILLER SHITS (like Biden, Obama, W, Clinton, Reagan, Carter... and every sneering brainless supporter of that cabal of corrupt, demented, blood-soaked tyrannical hell-bound madmen).

We the west forced that war, we turned countless schools, hospitals, housing and meals for our people (and anyone we might want to be generous to) into artillery shells and missiles that mostly don’t work anyhow (except for playing nuclear chicken). We refused all diplomacy, no peace talks.

The quote which will reverberate through the ages from this murderer is not an inspiring passage from Cicero, or even a fist-pump and sports-chant. Joe’s truest epitaph is “No one fucks with a Biden”

He will not be getting any statues, in what is left of Ukraine.

Be clear folks – WE – are the hyper-violent supremacist madmen the world greatly regrets appeasing. (and for that case, the comparison actually does work pretty well, because we LOVE the whole 3rd Reich playbook – propagandizing the masses into complicity with evil, and corporate-state power-fusion, most of all)

Middle-name-last. Now what about that Anschluss, and us Canadians, in particular?

First of all, a word about the Weimar Republic, which came just before the third Reich. This was a period of genuine wide-open anything-goes culture (decadence) elation and panic. The devastating costs of the Versailles Treaty (which gave both America and France, shares of much that they didn’t earn) undermined every single conventional institution of government and economy – it was unmanageable, except by breaking out of the terms of Versailles entirely (which Hitler did, which, along with American capital, helped turn the economy around, shockingly fast). Be clear – WE created a problem for Germany, they solved it a way we all regretted.

The funny thing is, though there was resistance (Catholics are rarely mentioned here, but were frequently heroic, in that fraught early thirties German context) the rich and various culture which so many had enjoyed was swept away quickly and viciously, because it was so closely associated with a time of general deprivation instability and chaos.

We are infinitely more comfortable than Germans of the thirties – BUT – we are also trained to expect infinitely more, and so, can become very upset, at a much lower threshold. We have also enjoyed a decadent wide open cultural moment (by exporting most of our poverty) for a long period, especially the first forty years following the second world war, which re-drew the map ‘our way’ to favour a hegemonic skim for the US and the western powers in general, at the expense of all others on earth.

As Col Lawrence Wilkerson observes, America is an unprecedented Empire in two ways – no other in history has divided the entire planet into military commands (including absolutely all foreign powers – allies, neutral trading partners, competitors and perceived opponents alike). And no previous global empire has ever been in a position to end life on earth. If we can’t win, no one else can play either.

For those who haven’t been paying attention (that is, still watch corporate war propaganda, instead of following dogged independent journalists) here’s the summary. The Empire is broke, and yet still believes it is entitled to live in extreme relative privilege, no matter how much it costs others, everywhere else. There are also many powerful and deeply corrupt institutions within the empire, that have been deliberately de-stabilizing other countries for generations, mostly to control energy flows and profits.

The war in Ukraine was originally planned under Clinton, way back in the nineties, when America was top-dog and no one could touch it (appeasement by the rest of the world, was better than destruction – which really was the only other choice for many – as entire destroyed nations proved). The institutions which specialize in regarding Russia, the way Klansmen think of black people, have kept working hard on wrecking Russia, even while wrecking many other countries in the meantime (for practise?)

But by the time they finally got around to ‘pulling the trigger’ (when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were armed and trained-up to an extent which should have given them battlefield dominance) the US was no longer on anything like solid ground, financially – especially with the ruinous accumulated debt of the for-corporate-profit wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, piled on top of decades of destructive de-industrialization, financialization, and a truly massive (decades deep) infrastructure deficit.

Uncle Sam needs a ‘hit’ of the good stuff (cash). Ukraine’s mineral resources and extremely productive farmland fit the bill perfectly. Like mobsters moving-in on an a well established business, with customers and order books already set up and running – all they needed was a way to take it.

Thing is, Russia, which really did struggle militarily at first, never did de-industrialize like we did, and though they had some very tough years in the nineties (because we in the West made sure they were punishing, as Jeffrey Sachs details most richly, from a first-hand witness perspective), when they saw all of the west lining-up against them, and absolutely determined not to make peace – they woke up.

American military people sometimes joke that the lesson from Vietnam was “Don’t fight a land war in Asia”. But all of Europe has repeatedly learned a different lesson – Don’t Poke the BEAR!

So – upshot? By forcing this war on Russia (and with sanctions, no less effectively) we forced them to become independent and self-sufficient in a way no western economy on earth now is. But it was even weirder than that, because we also snapped them out of a delusion we still inhabit ourselves.

Like I said, for Russia, the nineties were horrifying (fastest crash in life-expectancy of any industrial state in history), and this was especially painful, because they really did come out of the long Soviet period with a great optimism that they would finally join the west and share in our prosperity and freedom.

Problem is, we had too many specialists whose life’s work was about lynching Russia, to ever give them that chance.

As Putin ended the long period of chaos and criminal looting and began to get the economy working again, there were renewed hopes about becoming an economically useful and culturally respected member of the European family. But as I say, between RAND papers hell-bent on smashing Russia to pieces (For American corporations to buy-up, cheap) and a string of Euro liars, pretending diplomacy while intending back-stabbery all along, they have finally accepted, that ain’t happening, they aren’t that into us.

But unlike the nineties, when they were ashamed and brow-beaten, they are now proud in a way you can only earn by a challenge met, and recognize they have rediscovered a kind of strength, that we still haven’t even started looking for.

Soul of the nation stuff. Something every Corporatist, Warmonger, Post-Modernist, Neoliberal and Marxist hates in-common (and so, surely, for that creepy alignment alone, worthy of some serious thought).

There are quite a few reasons that the Anschluss is the wrong historical referent for this moment. One could suggest that the Austrians were in the same cultural family as the Germans of the third Reich which so quickly swallowed them, but a bit more into fine arts and education, but though the closest, it is still only a trivial similarity – Austria was freshly used to the idea of empire, because they had been one, only a generation before. Also – Germany was fast-rising and exciting. A real “pop” kick.

I must confess that I first started contemplating the possibility of America attempting to annex Canada seriously, during the war-presidency of Dick Cheney (and his faithful malapropism producing comedy-dog, W), and I used the word Anschluss regularly, and got plenty of sad sighs and wry smiles for it (we used to be a ridiculously book-crazy nation and got such references – not so much, nowadays)

The word was also wrong for that moment, but still incomparably less so, than it is today.

This is because America at the turn of this latest century was still uniquely powerful, not just in terms of military force, but also both in terms of capital (siphoned off from the world, with the petro-dollar) and in terms of a uniquely rich and desirable market. All three of those, force, capital and market, are in a very sad state now, just a quarter of a century later – and the culprit is hubris, plain and simple – or, in strategic terms, self-destabilizing over-reach, based on profound (willful) supremacist ignorance.

As I mentioned in previous posts – there has not been a war in the last century, which did not have a huge energy or market dominance angle (read anywhere, about the ‘big movers’ in any of those fraught and tragic moments, and you’ll see the clear and bloody evidence of this yourself).

When we look at the economic consequences of the disaster in Ukraine for Europe, we come away wondering why the empire is still playing the same stupid losing game they tried in Vietnam. America, As Col Doug MacGregor notes with particular passion, is a NAVAL power – not suited for land wars.

NATO used the conflict to test all their latest tactics and a whole library of western war-gear – and what we found is likely to have repercussions much like Boeing stranding those astronauts on the ISS – long term commercial disaster, as the arms exports THE ENTIRE US ECONOMY IS GEARED FOR collapse.

You see – Western military gear has proven to be overpriced obsolete shit, I mean EVERYTHING – and what’s more, we all exported so much of our industrial base to China (which John Mearsheimer warned way back in the 90s – was that exact self-destroying hubris-play, that took-down the British), that we can’t even manufacture our shitty designs in quantity anymore anyhow. Not without their help.

Guys – get it clear – this isn’t Russia fighting Ukraine – this is Russia fighting all of NATO combined, using the Ukrainian population as cannon-fodder, for what was supposed to be a vast acquisition of mineral rights and farming land by the west, in a country that until recently allowed no foreign ownership. (law changed, for an IMF loan)

Ukraine was supposed to be ruined – that was ALWAYS the plan – because only desperate and destitute, would it be willing to hand over all the crown jewels to JP Morgan and Blackrock (as indeed it has – western corporations now own more of Ukraine than Russia has taken, in all this fighting).

It remains possible that the demolition of the Nordstream pipeline (worst greenhouse gas release in human history) and consequent economic implosion of Germany, the once vital industrial heart of Europe, was the real point of the war all along.

Cui bono? (Who profits?) American energy companies, definitely – and even as German manufacturers are closing plants at home, they are announcing new plants for the USA (the inter-agency runs the long-term agenda, no matter which idiot stands at the podium – please do not forget this).

And already European arrogance is angering some of their gulf suppliers of LNG – even as SIR Kier tells the elderly in the UK they will have to do without their heating subsidy, this winter – war over care, dearies – now that’s a labour party vision that even the most demented eugenicist warmonger can get behind!

Now that America is dead broke, unproductive, desperate, and willing to economically drown strategic allies in Europe, just for the short-term economic boost, to stall their own drowning off, just a little while longer, we Canadians have to think a little bit harder about what Canada is, and who Canadians are, than we have in awhile.

As I said in a piece a few years ago, the one thing everyone in every other part of Canada agrees on, is that they all hate Toronto (and we’re cool with that, half out of ugly smugness, and half just cool).

But the one thing all Canadians including Torontonians agree on, even more firmly than that, is that WE ARE NOT AMERICANS. Our population is stretched out and clustered along the long border, and we are a quieter (far less capitalized) voice in media terms – but we watch American media and understand American culture, politics and economics like an upstairs neighbour is always forced to.

Trump is acting like a bully – but Trudeau was acting like a cuck! (I was going to suggest Gerhard Scholtz for that designation, for smiling and posing with American officials, even as they dismembered his national economy, and in the bargain, utterly destroyed his re-election chances)

I know, I know, that’s a rude word – we don’t approve of that sort of language around here. But you know why that doesn’t fly? – because it really means – we’re too good to listen to the peasants.

The meaning intended (wherever I’ve heard it) is someone who won’t even fight for what they say they love.

The insulting implication with which it is falsely rejected (la la la, I can’t hear you), is that it is really about the control of women. Nope, it’s about the kind of people who have so many dumb empty slogans running around in their head, they don’t even participate directly in their own life the way any sentient adult ought to be able to – with some genuine passion and purpose. (For eighties dance-club kids - think poser).

I have encountered several interesting independent journalists currently working in Canada, some are refugees from the stifling thought-control of the modern CBC (fired for not being the ethnic we hired you to be, is repeated a few times in that roster), and some from firms much grander and further afield than that. But I have also been surprised to discover that there are several very deep-thinking and world-widely read Gen Z writers in Canada working on what some call “The New Right”

This is NOT a group of unprincipled and cynical corporate greed-heads (they hate Straussians even more than the left does), they are far more like aspiring paladins, really – though they do, as genuine counter-culture types always have, delight in throwing elbows. But this is mostly because so much falsity and hollowness can be so easily revealed, once we break out of Canadian self silencing ‘politeness’ (hypocrisy) and SPEAK with that genuine heart and passion I was talking about.

Of course, because the right really is where you actually can still have an argument, they hit on every subject which has been third-rail taboo on the left for generations. But again, as with Trump (not at all to conflate the two – by in large, they remain as suspicious of him, as of any boomer – justifiably!) they simply aren’t as advertised. What they are looking for is an antidote to bullshit in culture and policy, and also a goal of genuine surpassing quality and value (neither of which is a bad desire at all, if steered with maximum principle and heart, and a watchful eye against accumulated resentment).

I wrote to an Indian friend a few weeks ago (long overdue, to be sure) that after years of believing the western propaganda, (that Modi was only popular because he used hate, constantly) I finally understood that what had actually happened was that the legendary Congress party had become so corrupted and ineffective, it had completely imploded, almost creating Modi, to fill the vacuum.

Now – there are still plenty of things that I’m not happy about, in terms of (what little I can know at this distance, about) Indian politics, but if we don’t begin by recognizing that the party which branded itself the niceness and tolerance party, turned in reality (and for generations), into a whole class of corrupt entitled useless institutionally-inbred bureaucrats, we miss the key thing. Modi can run against stuff that we in the west still think sounds sweet, because Congress spent decades making it STINK.

The Democratic Party in the USA isn’t the party of the working class. If they were, they would have run with Bernie in 2016 (noticed that Hillary was hated more widely than any other politician of her age) and won, and Trump would have gone back to building and fulminating, and we’d all be having a very different bunch of arguments (probably including, who shot Bernie?)

The Dems are the party that destroyed Bernie for a warmonger who gleefully authored the killing of Libya, and then for a bellicose warmongering genocidal mass murdering scumbag – who was on the take anyhow – the exact sin they had all just got through saying should disqualify Trump from office.

(Seriously folks – THE F@CKING LAPTOP WAS REAL!) As Vice President, Biden openly boasted about how he got a prosecutor in Ukraine dismissed. A prosecutor investigating BURISMA! (Real)

Honestly, it is just all so stupid. Trump isn’t Hitler, he’s a media superstar and a mid-tier developer. He’s working the room, hoping we’ll bend over like Germany, and dismantle some of our profits so he can show a hit of wall-street up-tick.

My guess? The auto-pact (where Canada gets a share of big-three manufacture in exchange for not competing with our own independent industry – as we once did) is over – kaput. Which means it is clearly now time for a return to all-Canadian design and manufacture of all kinds of products we used to make here, for our own demanding market first and foremost (that is, take a page from revitalized Russia, instead of moribund Germany, who still plead for US table scraps).

To be clear – the electric car market is probably lost (too far behind) but at least we won’t be hurt as badly as the US auto industry – which is set to implode completely, in the next five to ten years. Turns out the Chinese read British history – and let us use them as cheap manufacture, without ever letting us capture their market. Now they have our manufacture, their own markets and our markets – turnabout, as they say...

Canadians still celebrating huge government investment in a car battery plant for Ontario should be paying more attention to the world news. The entire EU got together for a project like that – and it is now effectively bankrupt – Northvolt – look it up for yourself (then ask again, who gives away all our public money on such stupid ideas, over and over, and who exactly walks away with the cash, anyhow?)

The point is, the Canadian economy has been configured for generations now, to serve the US economy as an ultra-reliable high-volume mid-cost resource feed. We don’t exactly give it away, as many poorer nations are forced to, (or else the US just changes their government, until they find one that will), but we have also missed uncountable opportunities to develop value-added industries, by going for that much easier marginal win, instead of riskier but more forward-looking projects.

As a wise friend of mine said – some countries sell Iron ore by the ton, but the Swiss figured out you can make far more money selling a single pound – if you first turn that Iron into Steel into Watches!

Canada needs to do way more to the resources we harvest, and then send them afield after they’ve created many more skilled and interesting jobs. (Furniture, electrical, housing materials, high tech). This isn’t controversial (you can find papers from the fifties, talking about it), but thanks first to the British Empire, then after WWII to the cold war, we have found ourselves forever dancing around our ignorant violent maniac downstairs neighbour, let someone else be top of his shit-list.

Despite the close linkage of (and arguably, economic vassal relationship established by) NAFTA, America did not ever respect the free trade agreement. Sometimes it was state governments, sometimes it was American corporations, trying to game the fine print of the treaty, to sue Canadian companies or governments, for being saner and more principled than their American counterparts.

One of the last exciting moments of Canada asserting a distinct national policy was a speech given by Prime Minister Paul Martin at a South American trade conference where the Americans were hoping to sign an all-Americas free trade deal. He flat out told the assembled audience “Americans do not honour their treaty commitments” and the deal was never signed. (skeptical American friends can dig into the super-frustrating softwood lumber dispute – arbitrated in our favour again and again – and still rejected by recalcitrant state governments).

And – to be excruciatingly fair (I hate that about myself, sometimes) I have to observe that the single action for which more Canadians hate Justin Trudeau than any other – his tax dollar purchase of a vastly over-budget pipeline system, to connect Alberta oil with West Coast ports, may prove over time to be the single most important thing he contributed to our national sovereignty and integrity.

Now – instead of having to sell it to Americans at a discount price (because they know we have no other options) we can get international market price for the stuff (though trust me, I could do another ten pages on my problems with the Canadian dollar being a petro-dollar and the Tar Sands, both).

My point here is that – even with the absolute worst case – a sustained trade war with the United States, we could actually use every part of that challenge for building and self-sufficiency – enhance our national vitality, sovereignty and pride (and our general happiness and usefulness level, too!)

The big trick would be getting our bankers on side with a genuinely national, instead of a neoliberal globalist vision (in other words, making sure almost anyone but Carney, leads the Liberals next).

Thing is, folks – it won’t come to that. I can guarantee you that Trump is already getting calls from worried governors who literally have no way to meet their energy needs, without Canadian sources.

Trump is a bully, and frustratingly bellicose, but he also wants to be liked, and he can’t effectively raise the cost of heating and power for every northern (winter) state, without a gigantic backfire from his base.

An idiot like Kevin O’Leary might whisper in Trump’s ear that Canadians would love to be Americans, but that’s just because he’s a Canadian who wants to be an American himself (and most Canadians regard him as a complete psychotic greed-head asshole – good riddance!) I should note also, that mister wonderful (what he calls himself) who talks like such a fierce capitalist, made his pile by selling shitty educational software to Canadian school boards – essentially, scamming the government. Cynically filling a budget line-item, rather than inspiring (as some educational software, even early stuff, really did) – I happened to be running a computer lab in a junior high school, during those exact same years, so I saw the difference in quality and results, first-hand. A sleazy game-player, not a genius.

Point is – Canadians aren’t interested. And if pressed, we will fight it, hard (yes, even the pacifists!)

My guess – we’ll be losing some long parked American Capital – and with that, many jobs (though not nearly as many as those poor Germans are losing) but as I say, as long as we get our (unusually strong) Canadian banks on-side with a truly Canadian strategy – we’ll come out stronger and more unified, the far side of any stupid slap-fight with the drunks downstairs. (We have LOTS of our capital parked there, too)

Okay – apologies for going all over the place today – one final weird but important (and perhaps even original) point, before I bring on This Wonky Week.

One of the most useful stimulations I’ve had from reading smart young writers on the new right, is that where I do disagree, they challenge me to frame that within their already smart and ethical framework (the thing that boomers won’t do – which makes others roll their eyes and give up – okay boomer)

More precisely, I keep finding places where they critique figures who made moves which were bad for the long term internal vitality of Canada – and I must acknowledge they make fair points, even while seeking a way to insist – yeah, but on foreign policy, they were miles ahead! 5-D chess!

Mind you, we find the same in American politics, over and over again. Jimmy was a sweet and principled man. I even heard a story this week from a CIA operative at the time, who said that once, when Carter cancelled a major operation (because he thought it would get too violent) he called each of the CIA officers who had worked on the project into an office in the embassy individually, to apologize for wasting their time. Amazing enough, to restrain violence on principle – but to thank workers, sincerely? We’re talking about an almost unique level of humanity in the office.

On the other hand, he did not (much like Biden) ever really have the reins of power firmly in his grip, and so countless evil agencies in the US, which he should, from his uniquely powerful position, have restrained, instead ran amok, effectively unchecked. The massacre of East Timor, does not fit with the sweet Jimmy image. Nor does the beginning of neoliberalism, and the deliberate weaponization of wahhabism both to discredit Islam in a general way, and to destabilize disfavoured nations.

Must I ignore his abundant humanity and principle, because he also unleashed mass murderers?

I spent my teenage years hating Reagan, the way older rebels once enjoyed hating Nixon. But my older history reading self has been forced to acknowledge – Nixon and Reagan both, took peace with Russia and the prevention of Nuclear conflict with diplomacy, very very seriously. Democrats (from JFK running on a completely made-up “Missile Gap” – right up to the present day) not so much.

And now Trump – threatening to mess with my country – not cool – but I must still recognize that peace with Russia was always the only end to this – and the death for profit club needs taking-down.

Can we do nuance? Handle complexity? Think more about the world, than our own exciting emotion?

Sigh – Yeah, I know, we still greatly prefer every available variation of: “La la la, I can’t hear you!”

And then, as I mentioned earlier, we could also ask – who manages the systems of the infrastructure and the economy effectively? For a long while, I felt sure the Liberals here, offered that – but the last ten years of Liberal government have proven that is no longer realistic. We have forty percent more government than we did, when they took power (and all those costs) and we’re much less prosperous stable and happy than we have been in decades. In a nation with free health care, we’re tens of thousands of doctors short (and still can’t get our shit together to pay nurses properly – so shameful).

We might enjoy Justin’s little scolding-finger act (or hate it), but if we can’t afford rent, we can’t afford people who think the job is finger-waving, either – there is work to ACCOMPLISH. Performance is simply not enough (and the fact we tolerate such population-insulting incompetence, is just plain sad).

Now here’s perhaps the weirdest wrinkle of all. When Canadians think of Americans, we generally think their basic philosophy makes greed too high a priority. We rate life-balance higher (and have historically got that). The funny thing is, the US places where the greed is most concentrated – the urbanite culture of the east coast especially – are also the regions which spout political philosophies we find appealing.

BUT – the ‘other America’ which says things which east coasters and Canadians alike, enjoy waving fingers about, actually live in a way which reflects far more community-balance – they just talk tough. One half sounds (and legislates) more like Canadians, one half actually acts more like us. (go figure).

Thing is, we’d rather be more civic-minded even at cost of being more sanctimonious. (take notes). And conservative America should recognize – we have always been a more conservative (society fostering) culture (hard to admit for a life-long leftie, but a simple reality) it’s just that we are absolutely not imperialists. That was dad’s drug.

Panama will probably grant America a right to new naval bases and commercial ports with tax exemption status (which will then of course go bankrupt, outcompeted by China, a few years later).

Seeing as there are only sixty thousand or so people to bribe (and they have been ignored for ages) Greenland will probably cut a hard deal for ‘independence’ with American protection. (Guam-ish?)

Canada will be fine – because Canadians will remember exactly why we’re supposed to work and build and organize and remember our vital identity – and not spend so much time flattening our noses against the window, to catch the latest crazy antics of the unprincipled numbskulls downstairs.

Their problem. (up-to and including the civil war both false-sides seem to outright look forward to)

We have our own project, guys – thanks all the same.

