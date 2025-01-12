Large Ess Small Press

Discussion about this post

Paul Snyders
Jan 14

An extra note - for any fellow Canucks who might actually be losing sleep over the recent reckless bellicosity from the weirdoes down south.

Nope - ain't happening - think it through (they can count, too). Even if they did actually annex Canada and join it completely to the US - all they'd get is twenty more Far Left Senators and Forty more Far-Left congresspersons!

(Doesn't matter the party - even our right wingers are way to the left of Dems on everything except culture games)

Of course, what they'd actually get, if they tried - would be the world's most frustrating long-term guerrilla war and population-wide resistance (whole lot of maple syrup in APC gas-tanks). It isn't just that we're uniquely unified by opposition to America (absolutely nothing we've agreed on more, throughout our entire history as a nation). We're also incredibly irritating arguers.

Plus - if the Yanks REALLY start to piss us off, we'll just take back Keith Morrison - and then what the hell will they do for Saturday night Schadenfreude?

More coldly - yes, the American military is numerous and lethal - but our understaffed military is insanely flexible (one of my pals was qualified as a radio man, dive instructor, sniper, paratrooper and heavy equipment mechanic - and did the gas-mask course so many times, he didn't even use the mask when they finally give the trainees permission to don it - preferring to take the CS gas and just stare-down the instructor (almost always lower-time than him) instead)

Of course the US special forces aren't woefully overspecialized like their regular forces, and are particularly effective in things like urban combat. We actually used to have one unit in Canada which was specialized to give the yanks a hard time (just as they had one, which was trained and positioned to take Ottawa, whenever that might seem like the thing to do - see Floyd Rudmin's eye opening "Bordering on Aggression" about the armed mutual suspicion side of our relationship, that we absolutely never talk about.)

Problem is - they'd have to get those special operators out of Kursk, and Georgia and Lebanon, and Yemen, and Somalia, and Soudan (and on and on) before they could re-task and then use them on us.

(and all of those games are for big-money stakes, very hard to abandon).

What Trump is looking for, is a low-hanging-fruit 'win' that he can amplify greatly, while he wraps-up the war in Ukraine. Needs a flashy low cost prize to show-off, so as to not take the hit of that loss, personally.

The Greenland play isn't entirely insane (just rude as hell). Might happen.

Canada on the other hand, is absolutely NOT low-hanging-fruit

Nor are we anything like as spineless as our recent poster child. We're fighters too - deep fierce reservoirs abound - we're just more like martial artists - we'd much rather drink tea and make friends - but if you insist...

(very well, an introduction to nation-wide wolverine-style...)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Paul Snyders
Jan 12

As for AI and self-driving "Intelligence?" This take is beyond funny!

What happens when a plane lands, and everyone calls for a taxi at once?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oi4KXpA9hS0

