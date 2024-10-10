Large Ess Small Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Snyders's avatar
Paul Snyders
Dec 3, 2024

Here's something super-relevant to the question of state institutions and rebellion

(from the always brilliant Matt Taibbi)

https://www.racket.news/p/note-on-the-fbi

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Snyders
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture