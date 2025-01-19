Hi Folks!

Interesting times indeed. I haven’t got a long one today, but my wonky weekly stuff did inspire a new insight which helps link many others I’ve offered here. Today, I’ll begin with politics and put the uplift treats at the bottom. But first let me do the standard speechmaking trick, and open with a relevant joke.

For many years, there was a persistent rumour that back in the 1930s, when the great depression had politicized EVERYONE, and Roosevelt’s “New Deal” was offering Americans broadly leftist economic solutions WHICH ACTUALLY WORKED, and many of the elite of Hollywood were outright card-carrying socialists, the actor Ronald Reagan pleaded to be allowed to join their ranks. The implications for later history would have been extraordinary (he might well have been purged and politically destroyed forever, in the McCarthyism of the fifties, and certainly never could have become president). The punchline? They said, “You’re a nice guy, Ron, and we know you want to join the club, but you’re just not intelligent enough to comprehend the program. Sorry, no card for you!”

I start with that for a few different reasons – for one, to remind people that it is a proven historical fact, that with an intellectually serious economic program, we actually can get very valuable long term good things accomplished, which benefit all levels of society, rather than concentrating wealth.

The other is that really smart people, almost never understand the tribalist dimension of life, which, despite all their brilliant post-facto analysis and explanation, continues to be a far more powerful force in and on the world, than any form or collection of what we might see instead as reason.

Of course, the left is really not like that anymore – definitely no intelligence standard (or program for general advance) in sight. But just like fake anarchists who just want to wreck things, I call fake on that whole modern line of pop-leftism (which is entirely consonant with alienation, narcissism and consumerism) and insist it has been actively promoted by many foul combines (more evil monopolists) to discredit the idea of even having a serious program – despite the fact that without that, the left has nothing (except cheap and bleak wreckerist catharsis) to offer.

Serious hope means a serious principled vision and plan. End of.

Speaking of, I finally found a smart Anarchist writer – Peter Clayborne – who exchanged a really exciting series of letters about Anarchist ideas with one of my favourite non-delusional hope writers – Elle Griffin. More evidence that hopeful and inspiring stuff can still be drawn-out in intelligent dialogue. Cooperate!

Check out his stuff here – nice to see someone working the old line in the right spirit!

And Elle is a bright spot in the in-box, every time. Superb source of hopeful ideation.

I begin and end with Anarchy myself – but every time I say that, I have to qualify that just as with my assertion of leftism – I don’t mean what a loud sub-group of those who self-describe that way now mean. Very simply, I’m not talking about walking away from responsibility, but rather embracing full responsibility, and with it, autonomy. Going all the way around the circle to arrive at the other side of the fence from, (but also just adjacent to) principled libertarians (who abound, despite tech bros falseley tarnishing the brand). It is all about building on cooperative human(e) terms, not wrecking, and above all – no state violence done in my name! And there is no other political idea which goes there, quite so directly.

Thing is, I have eyes and ears – and I am much more interested in hearing what other people experience, than I am in convincing them that my own views are important. So I can clearly see, just like anyone, that we aren’t the kind of people who could handle anything like full responsibility or autonomy yet. Nice as a potential destination state – something to work toward – but certainly not immediately practical.

So what’s the bridge? What gets people from their alienated anti-social depressed and narcissistic consumerist malaise, to a state where vast numbers of us feel empowered to cooperate, grow and build, without monopolists creating false scarcity, and governments asserting constant coercion?

Simple (and tough) – restrain monopolists, and make general benefit and fair-dealing our actual policy (imperfectly of course, but we do at least have to try, to get closer).

That is, work toward the kind of economics which are about the long-term projects which politics under modern (financialized, rather than explicitly productive) capitalism, can’t ever even attempt (anymore), though once we were giants.

One of the videos which I am excited to share today is an interview with Michael Hudson – by far my favourite economist (can’t believe I actually have a well-populated list of those, now). He is a lifelong believer in the kind of general all-society-raising ‘program’ which has been tried and has worked before (and points out it wasn’t just the 1930s – America did similar infrastructural and transformative things in the late 1800s also, which was how it got so strong in the first place).

He surprised me with whole new damaging aspects to NAFTA (utterly destroyed Mexican agriculture – shocking!) but most of all, his perspectives on the big strategic play revealed by NATO extortion, Greenland, Panama and Canada strong-arm talk, are by far the most lucid and well explained I’ve seen.

Trump is not a foreign policy radical AT ALL – it just looks that way because he’s radically rude (honest) about all the sketchiest stuff. The American global dominance play really was the big game, ever since World War 2 – and just as I said in my last piece – America is grabbing for every bit of surplus – in every economy it largely controls – to stave-off it’s own catastrophic economic implosion.

One more thing Hudson makes me think of – excellence. He never made any secret of his leftist ideas and principles, but he was also regarded as the world’s greatest expert on ‘balance of exchange’ for many years, which means he was brought-in to consult in many backrooms where he got to see how power was really employed, even though they knew he’d disapprove of every last thing he saw!

Makes his witness and testimony uniquely (though always calmly and wisely) compelling.

Here is Nima, from Dialogue Works – talking to Michael Hudson – an economist of unique experience and ethical courage (similar to the tireless Jeffrey Sachs – he's just plain seen too much, to stay quiet now)

More links on economics below (without nearly so much rambling from me).

Now, before I pivot to West Asia (previously knows as the Middle East) I have to share a hilarious tidbit, which my older friends are much less likely to have caught. It seems that by threatening Tiktok – which isn’t owned by the Chinese government (the guy has testified repeatedly, ”I’m from Singapore -we’re an American ally, (you dummies), I served in the army, training to defend AGAINST China”) and is now hosting all American users in America (in other words – more cash for American tech companies, and less overall security threat than most most American social media) the dunderheads in government have driven millions of young Americans onto “Red Note” (really, the little red book – a joke on Mao’s famous book of wisdom). So many, that one of the most popular language learning websites now has a welcome on its page for Mandarin, greetings tiktok refugee!

But it’s actually way funnier than just the government driving their population to now use sites which actually ARE overtly Chinese controlled – the Chinese users who were already there, are reacting with great amusement to all these American kids – and they are all asking each other all kinds of questions, and learning all kinds of realities which are blowing each other’s minds. Got to love that kind of backfire! Just as Michael Hudson says – every time you use excessive force to get your way, you inevitably create twice as much trouble for yourself in the long term (and sometimes, not-so-long term at all). Not to say it is all hilarity - but, you have to take what you can get these days!

Not only that, but as Ken Klippenstein discovered, they actually realized at the last minute that they don’t really want to ban it – for themselves!

Biden State Department Tiktok loophole (freakin hilarious)

Now – what the hell just happened in West Asia?

I’ll give it to stalwart heartfelt Caitlin Johnstone, first.

Here’s an even more intriguing take, from the great journalist Seymour Hersh (who first came to fame by breaking the story of the My Lai massacre, during the Vietnam war, and did much superb power-challenging work in the decades after – back in the saddle on substack – lucky us!). This one has weird power (and a Chomsky cameo!)

Seymour Hersh on not ever quite knowing who we are electing

I have mentioned Scheerpost many times – and you should check it out and visit regularly – no other site gathers so many courageous and principled independents in one place.

Here’s their take from a seriously committed anti-war writer. I hate that this is so – but this is so

Trump Envoy Did More To Pressure Israel In One Meeting Than Biden Did All Year

And here’s the also excellent Dropsite News with their take

How does the ceasefire deal look to the Israeli public? Here’s ex CIA analyst Larry Johnson’s take

Netanyahu Ignores Zionist Extremists And Moves Forward With Ceasefire But…

And how does the IDF operate, these days? – Kit Klarenburg shares some heartbreaking reporting on that, from Ha’aretz

Dialogue Works really is one of the world's smartest shows about international politics

Here's a must-watch about the real players aims and strategy in play in the region – with Nima talking to two of his recent guests, about the current state of Israel

Between these two insightful experienced perspectives, a thousand lies are torn to shreds!

For more background and insight about the fast changing realities of the region, Danny Davis talks to the senior spokesman of realist policy in America, John Mearsheimer (both courageous truth tellers, from very different realms – and you can tell they genuinely enjoy and respect each other’s insights).

In case you think I’ve just been making-up rumours about the dire state of American power projection right now (the self-humiliation of the Military industrial complex in both Yemen and Ukraine) the analyst Lee Slusher has a superb run-down of the state of things. Great writer, too – super clear and always insightful.

The great Patrick Lawrence, like Seymour Hersh, Eric Margolis (and the much missed John Pilger and Robert Fisk) is that rare kind of old school international journalist who always brings deep awareness of history and context and a deeply human heart to every story. Some truth is supposed to hurt, better for all of us, if it does.

Here he is again on Scheerpost with “The Centrists Cannot Hold”

And while we’re visiting Scheerpost again – please don’t forget, the deeply corrupted culture of the CPS used to be run by SIR fucking Kier himself!

Destroyed Assange Files - why judges rebuke against crown prosecution service was so significant

Now here’s an incredibly important story, that the writers were very nervous to write (with good reason) – all the more power to them, for going ahead anyway, with every footfall measured carefully.

I mentioned former Prime Minister Paul Martin recently (who as finance minister – put Canada’s banking system in the strongest position of any in the western world, long before 2008 hit, why we rebounded faster than most). I have also discussed weighted doubt, many times. There’s some clear truth, some obvious bullshit, and some stuff that may or may not be true, depending on conjecture or evidence which may or may not be sketchy!

I remain convinced that the main job of the CIA (which Buckminster Fuller most perfectly described as Capitalism’s Invisible Army) isn’t actually wrecking countries by military force, even though they’ve done a shocking amount of damage along that line – turbo-charged ever since Obama gave them permanent access to military resources (they used to have to ask, every time). I just think about creepy old J Edgar Hoover of the FBI, and the way he used his vast resource of secrets, (many discovered in gross violation of constitutional protection) to exert hidden power in the US for decades.

The thing about having information which others do not – is that you get to decide when it leaks (and place a bet on the obvious reaction, in advance of the event itself).

I can not prove this – but considering the speed with which the ‘scandal’ hit and then vanished again, I consider it a strong-maybe that the CIA created the supposed stock market scandal, days before the election Martin lost – as payback for sabotaging the plans of American capitalists, by simply being honest at that South American trade conference I mentioned last week, and saying “Americans don’t honour their treaties.”

You think I’m being paranoid? Consider the piece from Kit Klarenburg last week (about the CIA contracting it’s regime-change activities to an NGO) and then read this truly staggering story from Dropsite. I mean it READ IT! (OMFG)

This is the biggest news story you won’t hear about on the corporate news at all.

Gilbert Doctorow is a fascinating contrast to the many military and academic people he is frequently interviewed by. He studies what Russians are saying to each other in their popular media (which, contrary to popular ignorance here, encourages lively debates that we don’t, and vice-versa also, but still infinitely less than you might think)

He’s also a more reserved and cautious man than some of the more hard-charging types he speaks with. A calm sober voice.

But even a quiet careful fellow can be greatly moved by a courageous act. Two in a row? More so still.

And here is Caitlin Johnstone with her take on the same shameful press event

“…In 27 years at State, never seen a situation where a Secretary of State — a caring compassionate man — is heckled in his own building by a heckler yelling ‘Why aren’t you in The Hague.’ A new low in civility and discourse.”

This is western liberalism in a nutshell. The problem isn’t the genocide, the problem is people being insufficiently polite about the genocide. Western officials feeling inconvenienced and insulted is a greater concern than children being shredded and burned by US military explosives.”

And by the way – if you aren’t already, you should be reading and watching interviews with Max Blumenthal (the one who was escorted forcefully, rather than outright dragged away). His site is Grayzone – and he publishes many other superb investigative reporters (like the outstanding Kit Klarenburg) also.

https://thegrayzone.com/

Speaking of courageous journalists – I can’t think of anyone who has got themselves into more dangerous places on a shoestring budget than Patrick Lancaster. After reporting on the EU engineered strife in Georgia (some extraordinarily revealing interviews) he decided he should go to Kursk, since no westerner has done an on the ground report from there in months. In this piece, you see him talking to operators of the Akhmat special forces in a drone command centre.

This one will make you think about the brutal reality of this war, when some poor kid who was dragged off the street and sent to the front with almost no training, can be hiding in a basement in a tiny little three-street town – and yet still being subject to coordinated attack from artillery and tanks (with air assets in rapid-access reserve) you have to accept this is purest horror-show. Humans should not have opened this pandora’s box of mechanization of war at all, let alone accellerated it like this.

I feel bad for every soldier and civilian involved in every part of this, every single day. (nothing fair about any of it)

And then – having shown some with great heart and wisdom, and some who show great moral and even physical courage, to get the story, I should also tip my hat to the almost uniquely bloodyminded Michael Tracy. I don’t know anyone else who is so willfully uncaring about how little his audience wants to hear his message. hooray!

He has done some of the very best take-downs of Trump, his team, and the Republicans (his live convention coverage was wry and hilarious), but he also did some of the key legwork on absolutely proving that Russia-gate and “election interference” (2016) were both cynical (and racist) Democratic party frauds. Won him no friends.

Reminds me of Miles Davis radically changing his style every few years, pissing off his most ardent fans, then moving them to enjoy the new stuff – then changing again!

The scruffy modern hero of zero audience capture – on the complex legacy of Carter.

“…But as the 1980 election approached and it was determined that “strength” must be projected to fend off Ronald Reagan, Carter issued Presidential Decision Directive 59, which proclaimed Carter’s updated policy conviction that for the US to emerge victorious in nuclear war, “flexible sub-options” must be added to the potential target list, to include a “broader set of urban and industrial targets,” namely “political control targets.” Which is to say that Carter’s contribution to US nuclear doctrine was to ratify the permissibility of dropping nuclear bombs on Soviet cities.

A contemporaneous memo to Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter’s bombastic National Security Advisor, mentions “that the Republican platform includes a lot of nuclear war-fighting doctrine,” and Carter’s new directive would be needed “to clarify our policy and leave no room for confusion” — a revision to nuclear war policy for manifestly electoral reasons. “The world moved one giant step closer to nuclear war because Jimmy Carter wanted to serve another four years as President,” wrote Alan Wolfe in The Nation in December 1980.”

Here is another surprising and courageous piece by someone who clearly cares far more about clarity and principle, than status, belonging and personal advantage. I don’t know nearly enough to have done this so well, but I still wish I’d had a crack at this exact same important distinction-drawing subject. Just because you have a strong critique, that doesn’t mean your idea of ‘better’ actually is. (or even that you really mean it)

When is an anti-identitaraian, not really what they say? (three guesses)

And by the way – as the piece correctly notes – Glenn Greenwald remains one of the most principled truth-tellers you can listen to. His “System Update” show on Rumble is frequently nothing short of outstanding. A hero of new journalism (and dogs)

https://rumble.com/GGreenwald

I began by saying Michael Hudson is probably my favourite living Economist – Richard Wolff is really not!

It isn’t even so much that I disagree with him (on basics), his delivery just makes my skin crawl (simultaneously patronizing and imperious – and a hilariously American-supremacist perspective compared to Hudson, especially for a guy who outright calls himself a Marxist).

All the same, just as Patrick Lancaster reminds us every time – you have to gather for yourself from many sources, not just those that flatter you, and then think for yourself!

This particular talk, on the perilous state of the empire (and its finances) is prettier and much easier to follow than Hudson’s, even if it is at least as much oversimplified, as Hudson’s is deep and specific.

Richard Wolff on Imperial jeopardy – a particularly palatable take, perhaps, for my many cranky Boomer-Marxist friends!

Before I get on to a few head-scratchers and a toe-tapper, here’s another first-rate Scheerpost story about important developments on an ongoing story which I haven’t been able to shut-up about, for the last quarter century. The Congo (and our bloody relentless greed). So long overdue – hope they win like crazy!

The DRCs Historic Case Against Apple Over Blood Minerals in its Supply Chain

Okay – I had at least twenty sharp and interesting things about the LA fire and several more about political corruption and war which are well worth a read (a dozen from Wauck alone) but I’ve shared enough horror for one day. Time for some brain food which isn’t armed, or strong-armed (or at least, not quite so directly – sigh).

Here’s another insightful and dazzlingly wide-ranging gem from the inimitable Simplicius the Thinker on AI Slop and State Control

And here’s the brilliant Eric Hoel with something much less dark, but still very weird, about how AI thinks of itself. “I am the golden gate bridge” Hilarious, but not without a very strange aftertaste.

Here’s an extremely thought-provoking and unusual take on what happened to society

The author’s fascinating answer? The classes have all been demolished!

Everyone Is Now Middle Class - from “The Carousel”

Here's something superb (as always) from my favourite culture writer – Ted Gioia – on the essential works of "New Journalism" (all very old now – but he's right, there are both a TON of good reads in this pile – and a whole lot of inspiration which hasn't been mined, in rather too long.

Finally, I thought I’d share another spirited toe-tapper of my own – this time a bit of a rousing fist-shake in the middle of the bleak lockdowns and the collapse of consensus compassion (sanity and humour, also).

Simple-Simple

Here’s the full post, in case you want to read about the tune, as well as just listening!

Cheers folks – thanks for coming – and may Murphy nap a lot this year!

(for all our sakes)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯