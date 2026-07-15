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John Day MD
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Thanks Paul. I found your comment at Fabio's place, which I found from a link in comments at No1's Daily Digest on Substack... I left you a comment at Fabio's. I've worked "no America" into the post I am composing. I keep up with news in these interesting times. https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/

What cult? A couple of friends of mine got into Scientology in the 70s, and I helped one get out one midnight. I almost went into the Moony House on a dinner invite, but got the feeling that I should not, then heard what I had just missed.

Julian Jaynes (I read) carried the implicit assumption that people could not, in fact, commune with their dead ancestors, so they had auditory hallucinosis in effect.

"The reason we see ‘household gods’ in so many ancient cultures was that venerated ancestors could still literally speak to those people, through their own minds. They weren’t sentimental memorials, as we’d see them, but still an active part of daily life."

I think that somehow the spiritual-gnosticism that was common has been mostly-eradicated, though we all have some, and we may know people who are adepts. Jaynes was not, and did not believe it existed.

An empiricist would be with it some and see if karma actually seemed to work.

If so, how?

Elon Musk muses that all of reality, ALL of it exists within a big computer simulation.

This is one step (big computer) away from Chittamatra, the Buddhist school which posits that all of reality exists within Universal Mind, Dharmadatu. I have lived next to that concept a long time, and it just keeps getting closer. https://www.rigpawiki.org/index.php?title=Chittamatra

Buddhism does not have a personified deity, but seeks knowledge of our unseen connections to and relations within, "life, the universe and everything".

Douglas Adams may have read Paper 42, Energy Mind and Matter from The Urantia Book https://www.urantia.org/urantia-book-standardized/paper-42-energy-mind-and-matter

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