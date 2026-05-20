We’re Working To Serve You Better

Note for new readers – auto-estimated reading times are greatly exaggerated (lots of pix/links)

Hey Folks!

I’ve come across several very hopeful and inspiring younger writers in the last few months, with that most wonderful combination of insight and truth-telling fire. The thing I find so personally uplifting about this, is the real-world spring-renewal proof that we look for in all living things.

As I’ve been saying for a few decades now – humans are not rocks, not objects, not solids with fixed properties, we’re a lot more like music – constantly changing in themes and dynamics.

But because we moderns are usually stuck inside a really desolate form of materialism (insisting on demonstrable facts is itself limiting, but still does not have to be so cynical and consumerist), we often end up thinking of and relating to other people as if they are objects, or symbols – that is products (which ‘should’ suit us) – especially people from afar we hear about, but don’t ever meet.

Start off with a collection of heroes in your twenties and watch what happens over time – some turn out to be traitors, some were cynics or operator/posers all along (who outcompeted more sincere people for your attention, and did real damage that way - Chomsky/Parenti) and a few prove to be true stalwart hearts.

Stranger still, some of them will be absolutely amazing and heroic for a few years, and then turn into something which seems to contradict every bit of their previous contribution. But this still isn’t a different person, just a different (contra-useful) theme, from a different part of their music.

If we stick with the people are objects idea, our early treasures of inspiration can turn into a souring hoard, as object after object fails in some way or other, and our hope fades as the objects ‘break.’

But if we remember that the important thing is that someone keeps rediscovering the crucial themes and playing them afresh, in and for the current moment, we find new hope all over the place, and proof too that those themes are fundamental (that is, always there, waiting to be discovered by any sincere quester after reality) and not mere intellectual contrivances, designed to serve power, status or ego – like so many of our popular modern ideas definitely are.

I have a strange analogy for this – but bear with me here, I bet you’ll recognize it (and may even have felt your own form of this dilemma). I love working-class restaurants, tiny oases of welcome and comfort, scattered all across my beloved city (Toronto). I have worked in them as a busboy, dish-pig, counter-boy and prep-chef, and I have patronized them as lunchtime worker and fan of late brunch and thus made friends all over, whose conversation and company I greatly enjoyed.

Because I’m a Toronto kid, born and raised, almost all of my fond memories are of places which are now long gone (some, by almost half a century). But because I spent so much time over the years working, writing, playing chess, reading, and talking to workers and other patrons, I can mentally return to these places reliably whenever I am writing, and find fresh useful fuel.

But about fifteen years ago I got into a funk. Low income and low mood, kept me indoors when I should have been walking (my lifelong best form of meditation and inspiration-recharge). I also started to read about more and more places I loved which were closing, and my mental map of the city started to be populated by more sad ghosts than living treasures I could return to.

Then I met my extraordinary friend Nada, one of only two people I’ve ever met in my life who likes to walk as fast as I do, and reads as voraciously and widely, also – interested in everything!

We went for our first (20K) photography walk a dozen years ago now – and ever since that first fantastic walk where we went from literature to philosophy to history, as we walked downtown to the west end, we’ve done our best to walk and take photographs together every week, weather (and other world-stuff) permitting. Sometimes really wild hikes, too (Guildwood to Pickering!)

Nada can testify that I cannot help myself, every time we walk down a new street I say “And in the eighties, this used to be a....” and give her a little nostalgic story about my city ghost-map. But here’s the thing that I could not discover, when I sat at home depressed and reading about losses – every time we walk, we discover some new fresh magic, that I never suspected was happening.

For example, Gentrification is a real thing (and really hard on the poorest, who I have never been far enough away from, to stop thinking a lot about). But when I walk through a park that I used to live next to in the 80s, when it was full of heroin needles and heartbreakingly degraded prostitutes, and find a thriving art fair, a well attended outdoor concert on the grass and a field of baby strollers and ball playing youngsters, I can’t not see hope, art and genuine life-goodness.

So, as I give Nada my old bittersweet nostalgic history map of my lost city – she is helping me colour in a fresh and vital map of that very same city – springtime, to compliment my (dead) fall leaves!

Let me say a few perhaps unusual things about heroes, true and false, before I discuss some realities about genuine villains.

As a kid who grew up in an optimistic 60s commune that turned into a truly insane abusive cult, I know a thing or two about following false idols to strange places, mentally. But I also identify with a weird class of heroes in history, who followed a false idol, then greatly transcended them.

I was struck by the autobiography of Malcolm X as a teenager, especially the later parts of his public life when he realized that the leader of the ‘Nation of Islam’ Elijah Mohammed, was not who he pretended to be, morally. This is a far better understood story now, since we have piles of stories of well known gurus and charismatics, who have turned out to be deeply abusive creeps.

At the time I was reading it, I was the follower of a charismatic abusive creep myself, and the story of Malcolm X actually becoming the real embodied version of the false thing his leader pretended to be, inspired me greatly. We aren’t defined by what we came from, but what we do with it.

Your physical trainer may be dumb enough to use steroids, but you can learn from them and not.

This is a really important thing to remember about all of our heroes. They aren’t rocks either, and if some of their music was uplifting, that’s great – but we’d be foolish to expect them to remain on that same theme, or for it to keep inspiring us afresh, without any pause or change.

Expecting that, we make them into gods, rather than humans, inflexible idealist idols worth following in every way – which is not something any of our popular modern heroes deserve.

Not saying they are all jerks and hypocrites, some are no doubt sincere, and real heroes do exist. I’m just saying that if you’ve heard of them in our BigWar/BigMedia, that’s because they serve someone’s interest (perhaps as a demographic representative, in a whole misdirecting alphabet of them).

I recently wrote about Chomsky’s relationship with Epstein, as a part of re-examining my own heroes with a fresh eye, and noticed also, that his biggest problem as a thought leader was actually always very obvious – he got tons of people excited – then led them straight into a brick wall.

(The Chomsky bit starts almost exactly halfway down, after the picture of the square church)

Critique and analysis – delivered with immaculate condescension, always – and no workable solutions or respect for what people really are at all – just nostalgia for a few months in the Spanish Civil War (which, though I regard it as a crucial touchstone myself, has been passionately tribally mythologized beyond all hope of finding clarity or widely useful lessons for almost a century, anyhow).

Today I want to look at someone even more polarizing and controversial than Chomsky (may even be the only person in recent western leftist cultural history who could hold that distinction) Timothy Leary.

He is another one of my early heroes who did me considerable good, even though I find no reason to dispute the main assertions of this recent critical re-evaluation of his efforts by Jeremy Kuzmarov, at the amazingly (and super-hearteningly) still standing “Covert Action” (which I used to read and enjoy for years in magazine form back in the eighties and nineties as “Covert Action Quarterly.” (I differ with him on Eldridge Cleaver and the Panthers exile in Algeria only, as explained below).

The exact same things which make Leary‘s work, the cultural reaction to it, and the assertion that far from being revolutionary, it was discreetly sanctioned by the state all along (and served their greater purposes) seem so wildly provocative and outrageous to so many, make him an especially fine example for making crucial subtle points that we overlook too often (making useful discussion between groups and tribes almost impossible, in so many critically important areas).

The first very strange thing that we must (and yet almost always wilfully refuse to) face, is that all pure-form idealisms are impractical, because they are subjective. I don’t mean to say they are silly, just that if they are idealisms, they exist in the mind, not in the world. (and won’t/can’t)

The second critical distinction that so many now fail to make is the total difference between relentlessly hardworking self-shaping preparation – and reckless lust-driven power-grabbing.

The third idea-tool I want to use today, seems to be a product of weird experience only (that is, perhaps my most rare/original viewpoint, though by no means my own alone). The question of the psychology and deep intentions of the writer/artist/creator/figure who we wish to examine.

I come at this two ways at once, and am completely unable to separate the insights. One is from the perspective of an art enthusiast, who is even more interested in art-making, than made art. When I go to a gallery (concert, movie), I don’t look to find what pleases me (though I don’t repress my honest response there, either), I try instead to understand what the artist was aiming for, whether or not they got there, then why they did, or how they failed. Even art I don’t like can teach me fantastically useful lessons, which help me when I try to make some of my own.

The other key half of the insight was installed in my head because the commune/cult in which I grew up was jam-packed with psychotherapeutic ideas and tons of (usually misappropriated) gathered wisdom from the great thinkers and practitioners of the modern age of psychology (all the way from Freud to Wilhelm Reich, with plenty of wacky stops along the way like Fromm, Arthur Janov, RD Laing and many others – and do not even get me started on freakin’ macrobiotics!)

As I mentioned before, the greatest lesson I learned watching an optimistic commune descend into a despotic and abusive cult, was that the language and tools didn’t change, they were just turned toward purposes of power (especially power over others) instead of growth and liberation.

Of course this means it is impossible for me to ignore the corruption of longstanding aspirations on the left, which now serve state power (the oppression of those self-same complicit raving idiots).

Words (including most dogma and theories) just don’t impress me much (the ratio of empty to genuine over time, is not impressive). Screams, even less so (nothing ever got built, and no one ever once got taught, that way).

Sustained applied effort over time? – that is the real stuff – the only thing that ever changed the world.

“Perhaps we take the other path?” (pointing to an industrial radiation warning)

I should stop to clearly note that not everything has to be grand-scale, or ‘IRL viral.’ Even when such effort doesn’t change the whole world – it is STILL the real stuff. Just think for a moment about your own personal heroes, who stepped in and offered the thing that was just what you needed, when you didn’t even know you needed it. All of them were somehow tuned to the ‘good guy’ frequency, because of their own gratitude interest and awareness. This is the impulse that helps, because it first recognizes our dilemma (empathy), then fine-tunes the wisdom for it (duty), rather than just spewing something fancy which satisfies the ego of the ‘helper’ by making them seem impressive, but has no useful clues whatsoever for their still-confused questioner!

Relentlessly hard working self-preparation – versus reckless lust driven power-grabbing. But crucially – it is the same words being used in either case – and many don’t ever learn to tell the difference between the genuine – vital and useful – article, and the ego-serving and utterly useless fakes!

This attitude split pairs with a split in psychological drives which we must recognize and face, but almost never do. The key difference between so many right and wrong things which sound look and sometimes even act very similar (on the surface) is the difference between Love and Lust.

Please don’t mistake me, I am neither a prude or a busybody – I think humans come in a lot of forms and different people need different things in life, to make them happy. No judgement here.

My point is that when we only focus only on lust, which comes down to maximizing our craving and shamelessly rationalizing our ‘I want that’ – our jealousy and our scheming, we are displacing other more nutritious drives and possibilities – all with no aim greater than status or orgasm. (Which are not things that any of us should be habituated to paying a soul-price, to achieve).

The thing which is presented in a clear way, to anyone who has read any great spiritual wisdom at all (which is an outright majority, on both left and right) is that love is the exact opposite impulse. Love drives us toward overcoming our petty desires, to achieve greater things for others around us, and thus become part of a thriving family/community, instead of building our walls of justification/isolation ever higher (out of frustrated desire) then dying of loneliness we made.

I know it doesn’t sound like ancient wisdom when I put it that way, I’m just trying to be up to date. The point is – all the greatest things in life begin, when we begin to get over ourselves – and if we outright refuse to, and instead defend our lust and indignation as heroic, we live in a colder darker and more frightening world than the real world outside our poison-steeped heads.

Now let me touch on one more ultra-strange figure before I get to Leary himself. Because the clues along this very weird branch of thinking are more obvious (to most).

Eldritch Workings of the Sewer Department (one presumes widdershins mandatory)

Anyone who ever got interested in the occult, eventually stumbled into Aleister Crowley. Crowley did an enormous amount of work which contributed directly to the modern state of mysticism, and magick in particular. He was also a psychopath, at minimum, and very probably insane. Despite all that (very questionable motives and faculties) he was also an outstanding writer and wildly prolific. I would recommend very few of his works to the unprepared, but I will say that when I leant his “Eight Essays on Yoga” to the finest (genuinely radiant) yoga teacher I ever knew, he read it and said it was by far the best work he’d ever read on the subject, then offered me another (truly outstanding) book in exchange, so he could keep the Crowley!

Because I’m the man from mars anyhow (always an outsider, thanks to my cult upbringing) I immediately noticed that when you met other people into the occult, you were either dealing with relentlessly hard working humble and generous self-preparation people – or you were actually befriending reckless lust driven power-grabbing psychopaths. Often, the creeps would present as the pleasant type initially (charm is a part of psychopathy) but the mask always fell.

Because I was very skeptical about totalist systems (having just escaped an insane one) I never looked to the occult for ‘answers’ or for personal ‘power’. I’m just curious, and I like to see what people have found when they looked in unusual places, especially extremely smart people.

So I read Crowley like an analogy, hunting for useful clues – not a program to follow, especially not blindly. And over time I learned to read people better too, so I could smell the evil ones at greater distance, and sidestep them before any entanglements whatsoever. (some folks are psychic doom)

I was never once even tempted to try a magickal working of any kind – because I took seriously Crowley’s own most useful caution “Never call-up, that which you cannot put-down.”

He actually said, clearly as he could – this stuff is powerful and dangerous, not to be f#cked with. But to this day there are tens of thousands of power-seeking egotists who remain obsessed with playing with Crowley’s fire – even after his predicted Age of Aquarius has very clearly burned white-hot through our entire culture and institutions, turning everything to ash, decades ago.

The one Crowley line I have never been able to forget (more relevant every year) is this:

“This is the time of Horus, the crowned and conquering child” (Italics, my own)

One could reasonably (and with plenty of evidence) describe Aleister Crowley as a self-promoting showman. A trickster fake who wrote himself a thousand times the man he actually was (shades of Hunter Thompson, for sure). You could call him a dangerous provocateur, a promoter of the false path and great hazard to the innocent unwary and unprepared. You could also soundly describe him an imperialist, a spy, or a malign seducer of upper class twits to unsound projects.

You could also say he was a crazy artist whose medium was belief (arguably, reality itself).

Every part of that contradictory and chaotic spread of description also applies to Timothy Leary to some degree – all of the questions doubts and condemnations, and that last very important part, also.

To start – let’s do the worst practical level – just to be fair to skeptics. I am just a bit too young to have seen the full effects of Leary at his most persuasive (alive, but a toddler), but I know many academics who bemoan the catastrophic loss of absolutely huge numbers of the best and most creative minds of that unprecedentedly unchained (and also, let’s face it, unhinged) generation.

Leary’s promotion of “the heroic trip” was, ultimately, incredibly irresponsible. While millions were interested, when the great explorers of old returned from remote voyages, they never began their extremely well-attended lectures saying, “So now all of you should go to Antarctica too, or else forever remain unfulfilled as humans!” (and I hate to think what would have happened, if they had)

To be very clear – yes, near-death experiences can provoke profound realization – and they can also scar a person for life, so deep inside they cannot hope to communicate, or escape the trap. Seeking power along his plan was foolhardy – just like taking up Crowley’s magickal workings.

BUT – we must also note that millions of people did LSD in much smaller doses than the heroic, and came back with insights which were immediately useful, and remained so, lifelong (I’m one).

The ‘once you see it, you can’t un-see it’ part which seems to be most common to my friends who also found benefit, was the recognition that reality is something we actively interpret. You don’t have to have a near-death experience, to feel this, just set your usual interpreters a bit wonky, and watch.

After that experience (or, as I said in my last piece, the harder work but better and more safely earned approach, through meditation) you no longer think of the parts of the human mind which operate under our conscious awareness as theories or ideas, you feel and appreciate their reality.

This part of psychedelic awareness is extremely helpful for understanding modern propaganda, which has been operating mostly on our subconscious, for longer than any of us have been alive.

As I mentioned in my last piece, many groups allow themselves to be framed by a malign theory, and are thus robbed of their power. They can only escape, if they can first learn to see frames.

Now let me engage with a bit of the weirdness of the politics – always remembering that both I and Kuzmarov are writing at some remove from those very strange times, (though I was a kid for it – and definitely saw plenty of boomers wigging out, I just didn’t know what I was watching).

When writing from the perspective of the old working-class intellectual left, and trying to salvage some useful and lesson-learning history, from an area long obscured by propaganda (on both sides) you can’t help but reach for those rare patchy clues which suit the angle you are exploring, and hope they fit/are true/work.

I am about ninety percent sure that Linda McQuaig fell for this trap years ago, by using a fake CIA story which was spread to discourage Vietnam deserters, as evidence to make her point (sympathetic as I remain to the point she was making).

That is – if mass murdering American veterans from Vietnam who had ‘gone native’ by air bombardment really was a sustained large scale program, we would expect more than a few scattered referents to have emerged by now. (specific units/dates/logistics are recorded to an insane level of detail for air operations, and keeners for military history are always digging).

When writing critically about people who were the subjects of COINTELPRO discrediting operations from FBI (and similar operations, from CIA), things get a whole lot weirder still.

I did a piece about the Black Panthers awhile ago, and talked to several friends who lived in New York during the time of Malcolm X and the Panther’s rise also, to get a bit of extra ‘tone read.’ It was actually my veteran (then NYC trained doctor) friend Anthony who put it most clearly, “Cleaver turned out to be such a disgusting traitor.”

Cleaver was an open supporter of Ronald Reagan for president! (some revolutionary). But there is always a telling detail which I find most genuine and revealing. In the case of Chomsky’s relationship with Epstein, it is Chomsky putting Epstein’s moneyman ahead of his own kids!

In the case of Eldridge Cleaver, he had already revealed himself to be a traitor to the movement and the Black Panther Party, long before the senior leadership fled to Algeria. He constantly pushed for more violent actions, and successfully persuaded a very reluctant group of Panthers to attempt a major armed robbery – and when they were caught he gave court testimony against his co-defendants (none of whom would have been there, if they weren’t persuaded by him) just to lighten his own sentence.

There might be academic ways to overlook or excuse a grotesque moral failing like that – but down on the retail level where I’ve lived my life, backstabbing finks are always shit-heads.

What Cleaver was really good at, was writing very angry books that make smart guys feel excited and revolutionary, just for reading them (bindair-dundat). Faker than Leary or even Crowley by far (no real message beyond his violent and insatiable ego – as was proven by his invention of “Christlam” – a blend of Christianity and Islam which would of course, be led by glorious him).

Most precisely applicable, though, is the inarguable fact that the smearing campaigns of the time were so good, Stokely Carmichael, by far the Panther’s greatest intellectual, was forced to flee for his life in fear of assassination by other Panthers, who had been falsely convinced he was a traitor!

Now I hate to repeat an idea my regular readers will have encountered before, but some idea tools fit some ‘nuts’ that require torque, perfectly! A good technician cannot ignore the right tool.

The book which my dear radiant yogi friend offered me, in exchange for Crowley’s essays on yoga was “Kundalini” by Gopi Krishna. Well timed, since I was doing a lot of Kundalini then, and needed the many specific cautions and insights to be found within, very much.

The insight from that book which has struck me again and again, ever since, is (paraphrasing) “The hardest thing to understand when you become enlightened, is that everyone else didn’t just instantly become enlightened also – that which had been opaque, is suddenly so self-evident!”

My political friends will recognize this, in the frustration they so often feel when talking to the disinterested. But without meaning to trivialize, my rationalist friends feel much the same way when talking to fanciful innumerates, who are unashamed of being unable to craft a clear or practical idea, but eternally reference their own subjective fantasy instead.

I just mean to say – the modern world has weirdly many truly profound gulfs of understanding. Being a renaissance man with a full-range grasp of thought, stopped being an achievable goal, sometime in the late rennaisance!

When I’m judging the life and impact of Leary, I start with direct personal experience of the contrast between one on one talking cure, and group therapy invoking collective wisdom (best case) rather than being limited by the single authority present.

His work and writings on this – the early stages of unravelling of (often unearned) psychiatric authority – and his reasoning about it – are clear, useful, and were both early and important.

As for his later guru personality (and hilarious reliance on gathered wisdom, like McLuhan’s marketing advice, to stick to “Tune in, Turn on, Drop out.”) I remain convinced that he was doing his thing, irresponsibly, because he assumed that many people started from his kind of open intellect, and his kind of personal adaptability, both of which were false assumptions. (And even where super smart scholars got into it, the hero trip took them destructively far, way too often).

From his own writings (and those of critics) I always saw his attitude about CIA as a very similar kind of historical agnosticism to that of Buckminster Fuller, who was best friends with one of the agency’s earliest Directors of Operations (brilliant likes brilliant, and CIA does gather brilliant), but also quite correctly described CIA as “Capitalism’s Invisible Army” and considered it evil.

Did the CIA think they were using Leary, at one remove, with funding from an eccentric banking heir? Undoubtedly, and I’m sure they got a lot of insight from his chaotic research, also.

But did Leary think the importance of perceiving the subjectivity of our reality-processing was so great, that making use of agencies he despised, would ultimately accomplish purposes exactly opposite to the aims of any state actor, agency, or propagandizer of otherwise sane minds?

Pretty sure that’s a solid yes – even after, as he admits himself, they ‘broke him’ in prison.

You may not like all or any of his music, but man, the guy could most definitely play. (as one of his close friends said “I never in my life met a man with more hilaritas!”)

You can hate Borges for not taking a stand, but his incredible contributions to literature did in fact require his survival.

Which leaves me having to explain one absolutely valid theme which Kuzmarov’s piece gets into, and point to an alternate (and all-pervasive) causal vector for the breakdown of social duty (from which all previous leftist political gains and organization had come).

Like I say – I watched the adults going through all this stuff when I was a kid, from a front row seat, and when I escaped my cult at age sixteen, I was sure I had left the madness behind. But my run down apartment soon became a drop-in centre for teenage club kid runaways from all over the city, and what I learned from them, remains the most horrifying lesson of my life.

It wasn’t just hippies, or intellectuals, or druggies – it was good Catholics and sophisticated professional middle classers with every advantage. Working class union folks and rock stars too. Absolutely everyone young was getting raped, by psychotically entitled ‘new individualists’, who came with every affiliation creed and social status known to man, and actively rationalized their abuse as their right, with whatever framework they had in their heads already.

What began to break down in the 70s (probably more because of birth control pills, than any other practical factor – but also as the full-flowering of TV indoctrinated “Consumerist Culture”) and has never stopped getting worse since, was deep and sincere connection to other humans.

Lust overtook Love. (and Madison Avenue has never stopped celebrating or goading that gap wider).

We didn’t get taken-down by drugs, or even by mind-numbingly evil (anti democratic and murderous) hyper expensive state force operations meant to protect the interests of psychotic, always monopolizing capitalists. (Enlightened in a downward direction? Endarkened, maybe? – certainly at some considerable remove from duty or sanity).

The mass propaganda operations which are now more obvious than ever (and yet, weirdly, no less persuasive, to those who need to believe in authority) are a clearer and more directly stupefying leash on our active will by far, than any guru or craze.

When we’re trying to understand how that much degradation of character could overtake so many, so widely, so rapidly? Think about a world without any grownups.

The crowned and conquering child.

Actually kinda says it all, doesn’t it?

A Dozen Years Later - Still Exploring (and still tresspassing gleefully)

The reason I took a trip through so many subtle distinctions today (many of which vanish completely, if we are only willing to use one frame of understanding) is that I fear I may have accidentally painted a more doomful picture of the world than I meant to, for my younger readers especially (who are infinitely less socialized to other humans and whole generations of valuable humane understandings, tragically).

I still insist on non-delusional hope. I don’t want to just make myself (or you) feel better – I want to make our perceptions and understandings ever clearer, so our actions can be ever more useful.

What is happening right now, to the whole damned western world at once, is that the people who are used to theorizing and directing our narratives are all going crazy at once. And not for no reason!

As I’ve mentioned before, consciousness is tricky – it always likes to pretend “I meant to do that” (consciousness was the thing in charge, the whole time) even though much of our thought is a justification after the fact, for something we actually did on impulse (making consciousness the equivalent in some ways, of a jealous and yet also false tyrant, which lives inside our own heads).

The Western Class which has controlled our picture of reality for generations now, is all going crazy, because the world they’ve all been analyzing and explaining, has just proven every last bit of their analysis false. Nothing that we ever thought was normal, actually was. Even our model of prosperity, was actually a ponzi scheme devised to deny and escape (in actuality, only time-delay) the fact that America was driven to bankruptcy by the Vietnam war, and has relied on extortion to survive, ever since.

For history geeks, especially those curious about the rise and fall of empire, it is very hard not to notice that the first great industrial empire (UK) has gone first, into every great mistake and disaster which has later overtaken the USA. The Boer war effectively bankrupted England, but they could not surrender the idea of being the global power, even though they could no longer afford it. The first world war broke their moral authority completely, for all time (and broke western religious belief so profoundly, that it is impossible for us to understand the scale of this, or the gulf it opened-up between us, and almost every other culture and civilization on earth), and by the time of the second world war they were willing to force millions to die, to save their empire – and still lost every part of it entirely (and rightfully) within a few years of the war’s end.

The short version is – we done. The West is not “The Boss” of the rest anymore, and all of the wonderful theories we concocted to explain how amazing we were, to the unwashed masses from afar, now look like very little more than apologetics for an endless series of war crimes (that we, as sophisticated moderns, always found post-facto ways to rationalize (“Girls in School”) or studiously ignore).

But do not ever let anyone tell you that we didn’t see this coming. We absolutely did – and the weirdest thing of all is – so did that concentration of malign brilliance gathered in those parts of the state which were added by the US National Security Act of 1947 (the thing that ate the constitution) which created CIA and the NSC, as a form of government which has very simply overruled every crucial function of our western democratic institutions, ever since (though to varying degrees in various places, depending on how important to their interests, they were).

Yup, they passed a law that said the ruling class no longer has to listen to the people or even their elected representatives at all, and they can just wield the powers of the state against common interests, for their personal profit.

MORE THAN SEVENTY FIVE YEARS AGO!

That is how long we have been living inside LAWCAP Fuller’s shorthand for the phase of capitalism when Lawyers took control, which was then followed by FINCAP – the financializers who we associate with Reagan, but actually pioneered their slash and burn workers rights destroying tricks in the UK, way back in the (desperate panicking imploding empire) 1950s.

One of my especially inspiring recently discovered younger writers did a piece about Epstein the other day – and I wanted to respond, because he got unfairly mobbed, for trying to make a valid and important point (albeit, using an example so overcomplicated, as to make any single narrative line feel deceptive, by omission).

Prurience attracts our attention the same way people slow down for a traffic accident, hoping to see something which, if they do see it, might well scar them, and trouble their sense of mortality deeply.

This is also why the COINTELPRO finks at FBI (and their many counterparts at CIA) used sexual smears and blackmail against so many (including MLK, repeatedly). The public loves to hate a sinner, always has – auto-da-fe day, yay!

That remains the cheapest and also by far most attended aspect of the Epstein story in the left and right wing press. Since I come from an environment (and cultural moment) when epic scale abuse was not just present, but often rationalized as ‘freedom’ and ‘self-expression’. I have to very consciously tamp-down my own instant rage response, when people minimize any such harm done to innocents. I really understand how effective the outrage lever is (hits our adrenal glands long before consciousness cooks up a rationalization story, to explain our suddenly thumping heart).

The trouble with picking Epstein to make that point, is that the other aspects of his story really are all clues about that exact level of powerful people who have been operating first LAWCAP then FINCAP, while hiding behind the scenes.

Here’s yet another truly incredible story on this aspect, from the stalwarts at DropSite

Brian Berletic (link below) is probably the single most sobering reporter, on this aspect of the world – doggedly reminding us that Trump’s policy, just like Biden’s and Obama’s – and all the way back to Johnson and Truman, skipping only Kennedy (big part of why he was killed) has been generated by corporate funded thinktanks which seek to maximize the profits of Banks and BigWar above all else (up to and including the wholesale destruction of all else – as we are presently witnessing).

As I’ve laid out in more detail in a recent piece (below) ever since the British Navy switched from (home mined) coal to oil-fired boilers (around WWI) war around the whole world has been driven by capital and markets (as it already had been, for a couple of centuries) and also newly prioritized “strategic” resources (oil in particular).

That’s more than a century of screwing around with the entire world, often violently, and even more often disruptively, just to make a war machine world-dominant.

(The British passed the baton of Empire to the USA at the close of WWII – including all the most foul and corrupting imperial ideologies and techniques – and their most malign monopolism!)

But while we are terrified and made to feel small and helpless by these clashes between unseen titans (with absolutely obvious, mounting and honestly worrisome consequences, all around us) we have to stop to examine the record, also, because this is where I see real solid resurgent spring hope, always.

Yes, incredibly powerful people are trying to run the world like a train set. But it no longer reliably responds the way they want it to, when they work their control levers.

The British utterly destroyed their own power and prosperity through grotesque racist conceit. Even sixty years after the Suez crisis proved they were a US vassal, and not a great power – they still can’t give up their insane imperialist rhetoric, or their attitude of “Moral boss of everyone.” Which is objectively weird, since their own working class is riot-desperate and their middle class is evaporating almost as fast as the treasury is going outright bankrupt. Superior in what way, pray-tell?

Of course the American version of these conceits is even more obnoxious in some ways, more recently mass-murderous for a start (though they still have a long way to go, to catch and beat the UK’s bloody record) but also, the American narratives of post-facto rationalization (literally crafted and tested by advertising people – to SELL war to us) almost always use “freedom” language.

Hate to sound like an aging trek geek, but Freedom is a worship word – we shall not abuse it!

So – what am I saying here? Yes, powerful people who can hurt all of us normal people a lot, are screwing around with the world in a very very dangerous way again. They can and will smash a lot of stuff we like (I am already weeping for the family businesses which somehow got through covid – because the coming depression will be way worse, and might be even more prolonged).

BUT – with love, we rise again, we plant again, we remain on a true course, reliably (because we do not succumb to blinding desires – but instead look responsibly, so we can help, effectively).

The super-powerful aren’t pulling out all their big guns now because they are confident, but because they are in a full-blown panic. BigWar/BigMedia no longer persuades, as it once did (even though I insist that boomers and Xers remain no less vulnerable to television, than younger folks are to their phones).

More to the point, the economy we’ve all been living inside relied on active violent pilfering and a vast network of repression of citizen will. Not just in places we’re used to thinking of as colonial targets, either – I have watched this class of foreign interest serving political agents infest the institutions of my own Canada with increasing alarm, ever since we refused to join the (WWIII prologue) Iraq war.

Canadians who are thoughtful, now know how frustrated and humiliated South Koreans have been feeling for generations. The hegemon calls the tune, their obsequious viceroys dance and grovel. The citizens fume and wait for the moment of liberation.

But that is just as true of France – Germany and England also – the idea that Macron, Merz or Starmer represent anyone other than the elites who empowered them is outright laughable.

Which is why I keep talking about anti-tribalism and love-hearts so much these days. We are in fact in a pre-revolutionary moment, all across the western world (last seen just before WWI, then again just before WWII). I have to mention those world overturning and insanely destructive wars, because that is the traditional technique our rulers have long used, to deal with a revolutionary moment.

Invent a villain (almost always with a fictional story which horrifies, memorably – the unwholesome prurient, once again) then send off all those young would-be revolutionaries to kill some other rich bastard’s young revolutionaries, before they threaten their shared class (ruling class) interests!

We use the word WAR in the west in a uniquely stupid way. We think of war as a process where we cause great harm to others, but don’t even notice an impact, in our own lives. That ain’t war, that’s murder (has been this whole time – even those times they ‘got us’ with an especially good sales pitch).

It also ain’t the kind of war that Germany wants to turn VW into a tank manufacturer, to fight. But again – we can learn much from reading patterns in history – but we can also examine the realities in the mirror (objects here, are closer than they appear).

The leaders of Germany France and England openly say they want to use war with Russia in 2030 as a ‘goal’ to give them an excuse to transfer truly staggering sums of taxpayer treasure into the pockets of the FINCAP leaders of their BigWar industries.

But can they actually do that? I don’t mean can they steal the money? Of course they can do that, and are already, I mean – can they actually re-arm for a great war? Do they still have the industrial base required for heavy manufacturing? Do they still have the crucial trade-skills? (which used to inspire a lot of education, because they were very well paid working class jobs, but got eviscerated in rights and pay a full generation ago at least, in most of the long rusting formerly industrial western economies).

Even more obviously problematic – do they (England and France, here), already crying near-bankruptcy and putting out feelers for a major international bailout from the IMF/World Bank, if not the US treasury itself – have the freakin’ money? (and since of course they do not – did they ask the people in whose name they are in the process of borrowing it, if that’s really what they’d like to do, with what will surely be trillions?)

And then there is us – you and me and our family and friends and their family and friends – our tribal enemies and their families and friends too, for that matter (where we yet remain determined to be tribalists, instead of citizens first and last).

When they try to pass legislation to draft huge numbers of everyday citizens to fight and die horrifically (mostly killed by robots) for the sake of capital – When they knock at our door, coming for our sons and daughters – How we gonna act?

Refusing to be cannon fodder is just as surely refusing to oppress, in the name of the very same creeps who have been undermining our democratic citizens and frustrating our freedom and prosperity for generations. But it also takes more will, fire and hard work than most things we have been doing for several generations now. You can’t consume a revolution. You have to do it.

Best have our love hearts strong, vital and ready for this, and learn to see allies, past all false framings and flags. Nothing will be easy about the next few years ahead of us – but we always did know the empire was going to fall, and that it would be an ugly mess, when and as it did.

Our job, my friends, is to be the ones who counted, when it counted.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Grenadier Pond, where once Redcoats learned - Marching in good order can sometimes be a death sentence (cracked the winter ice and drowned)

First off – my favourite new tradition – a bibliography (reading and bookstores are sacred)

Growing Pains – the autobiography of Emily Carr

I adore autobiographies of unique genuine people, and this piece not only has wonderful insights into the process of becoming an artist (in San Francisco in the early 1900s), but also the formation of an enduringly wonderful and resplendent character in Canadian arts and letters, despite the intense sexist pressures of the time. (not only a superb writer, she was really the eighth member of the famous group of seven school of painting, all along – especially close with Harris).

Programming and Metaprogramming in the Human Biocomputer – John Lily

Lily was the even more obsessive and eccentric, but also more scientific (in the old sense of trying to discover the deep reality of nature) counterpart to Leary, in the psychedelic movement. This book is tiny, but may be even more work to read than the Julian Jaynes I recently suggested (or say, a big volume of Marx!) ;o) But if you do manage to get through it, reading with the perspective of someone interested in what a polar explorer saw, not going there yourself, you’ll come away with some very interesting ideas about the structure of consciousness. His autobiography “The Scientist” is much more readable, but also far more dangerous (a clear temptation toward the heroic trip on K – which has done much damage to blind followers, also).

Archy and Mehitabel – Don Marquis

I need to put some outright sweet stuff in here someplace, don’t I? Anyhow, Archy and Mehitabel is not only an irresistibly charming book of love poems – written by a cockroach, to an alleycat (who considers herself the reincarnation of Cleopatra), it is also a truly fantastic example of “fuck ‘em if they can’t take a joke’ spirit, from the depths of the great depression. Heart in place, beating strong, still finding magic, even in the ruins of so many hopes.

Quantum Questions – edited by Ken Wilbur

This is an extraordinary collection of mind-expanding essays by some of the twentieth century’s greatest physicists, on the subject of philosophy and metaphysics. And yes, those brilliant minds go to brilliant places that you will surely want to follow – and will suffer no hazard, when you do! This one is increasingly hard to find – do not see a copy, and fail to buy it! You may never see another!

A Perfect Spy – John LeCarre

I have read most of LeCarre’s work – and much prefer the later, less famous and popular stuff, but I have to say, just like reading the autobiography of Malcolm X, while I was following a false prophet myself, really hit me, so did reading LeCarre novels filled with intense all encompassing paranoia, doubt and the soul-crushing obscuring of all hope or aspiration toward truth (cults suck). This particular book combines his full mastery of the spy novel, with an unusual helping of themes taken from his own life and very strange relationship with his con-man father. Outstanding – especially subtle and complex on the question of motivations loyalties and belief.

Now let me direct you toward those hopeful younger writers I was talking about – and please forgive me, fellows – I don’t mean to be patronizing, or to minimize your experience and accomplishments, only to envy you the much longer arc of history ahead, which you, unlike me, will be able to actively and critically witness for decades still to come!

Julian Macfarlane is the active mind (and spirited fire) behind the “News Forensics” substack – and he not only gathers insight from many unusual sources, he takes bold and thoughtful stands which are far too rarely articulated in BigWar/BigMedia. When I was a young man, I used to love listening on Shortwave to Voice of America – followed immediately by Radio Farabundo Marti – the Cuban revolutionary station. Because every power serving narrative, badly needs a strong antidote. Julian is a great CNN/FOX antidote (and as I say, has positively cheering fire, as well).

Vuk Bačanović is a nuanced passionate and thoughtful writer, writing from a confluence of identity which is so oversimplified demonized and mythologized in the West (A Serb in Bosnia) as to make every one of his pieces a revelation – even for folks who are aware of considerably more subtlety and complexity like me, because we are lucky enough to have (unstoppable) Serbian best friends!

I remain convinced that understanding the way Yugoslavia was destroyed (tons of American and British intelligence interference – not to mention the Germans arming their WWII allies!) is just as important to understanding our slow burn WWIII 21st century, as the Spanish Civil war is, for understanding World War two (incredibly difficult as both studies are, being so long buried under years of very expensive and extremely well crafted misdirection).

Vuk helps me see clearer, how complex it really was and is (and how many hands, here especially, remain dirty).

These next three are much closer to me in age – but still comparatively spry (and all are both inspiringly and very usefully relentless – yay!)

Jeremey Kuzmarov is someone that I should have been reading for years now. I blame (and yet still prize) my clunky old book-head. When I couldn’t find Covert Action on the newsstands, I assumed CIA had finally taken them out! Yeah, I still don’t search online until I’ve searched my brain and my bookshelves awhile (and so shall it remain). Fogey-tudes aside, Covert Action has long worked a very particular and important ‘beat’ news-wise – the secret power which works against us, and even more insultingly, uses our money, and our own government’s resources, to do it!

The thing about pieces in Covert Action is that they convey the telling and particular details which help us understand where weird but very nasty reality puzzle-pieces fit, in the big, complicated, expensive and ever tighter (now digital) leash around all of our necks. (brainstems?)

Feels like finding a lost love from one’s youth – and she hasn’t aged a bit!

Covert Action Magazine

Follow Jeremy’s own site “Too Hot for the Mainstream Media” too

Kit Klarenburg – I have pointed my readers toward the extraordinarily sharp and relevant reporting of Kit Klarenburg for several years now. Reading him is a must, but if you also tune in to his “Decline and Fall” podcast, you will instantly recognize an old school revolutionary comrade, and if you’re like me, you’ll then grin your fool head off, for the next ten hours – so damned grateful for proof they aren’t extinct!

Brian Berletic runs the absolutely indispensable podcast “The New Atlas.” My older friends might remember Bill Hicks’ routine on how the US knew Iraq had chemical weapons “Well, we checked the receipt – but as soon as that cheque clears, we’re going in, for god and country!” Berletic is like the sobering (but very much needed) version of that. What is his magic trick? He reads the plans the thinktanks publish (and they remain amazingly open about sharing their evil plans) and then he bothers to notice when those plans are being enacted. Errs toward cynicism, and cautioning against premature hope, but justly so (even a dying empire can still do a f#ck-ton of damage).

The New Atlas - Hosted by Brian Berletic

Here’s something excellent from the also often shared Matt Stoller, who does truly superb work on monopolies, and the legal and governmental challenges against them. I admit his American bias in this one irks in several places (though one can’t be faulted for being of, where one came from) but all the same, he talks about the actual mechanisms of our long term industrial decline, in a way we just don’t, but must.

Finally, I have to share an especially fine talk between two clear and sincere thinkers. I have been reading the essays of Matthias Desmet (and the many weird wrong-headed and rabid attacks against him from state actors and their dupes) for years, but it wasn’t until I saw his genuine warmth and humanity in this talk, that I understood exactly where he was really coming from – this is a love-heart guy – one hundred percent.

I have also watched many superb interviews conducted by (and sometimes interviews of) Glenn Diesen, but have never before seen him reveal quite so much of his own heart and purpose, confirming my longstanding appraisal of him as a modest but dogged hero of peace.

Must watch stuff – it’ll do even more for your heart, than your mind (especially in the “thank god I’m not the only one who sees that shit is crazy” department)