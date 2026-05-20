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Paul Snyders
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Yegads – Superb and on point, yet again!

My apologies, folks, I should have mentioned the outstanding economics writer Fabio Vighi in my list of super hopeful people who you should be reading – not (as with those I did remember to mention, despite old-man brain) because he has any kind of a pollyanna message, but because he is digging after truth and clarity – which is the only way we can find real hope.

(because ultimately, my friends, hope – is a reality-grounded PLAN).

Here is his latest example of superb journalism. And proof for anyone who thought I might be catastrophizing about the mutual contagion built into the AI Ponzi/bubble, that nope, I was actually underplaying it by several degrees.

That such single points of vulnerability in entire industries remain, is fantastic anecdotal evidence that globalism was always extractive and power concentrating (the free trade dominance for the already powerful model), and never even close to rational.

https://fabiovighi.substack.com/p/the-three-fuses

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