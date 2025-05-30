Large Ess Small Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
10h

Having only read 5000 words, I don't have an opinion, but add that emoticons don't save people nor persuade me I'm loved. PS: I Am GOD. I spent The Eighth Day relaxing with 'The Killjoys'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Inmate's avatar
The Inmate
2dEdited

Thanks for the plug....though you may want to retract it since I am a "Boomer."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Snyders
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Snyders
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture