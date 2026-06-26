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Paul Snyders
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Just because Montgomery was much puffed up for propaganda purposes, that doesn’t mean he was an idiot. After the war, when he was given command of the combined western armies facing the Soviet Union along the newly christened “Iron Curtain” line in Europe, he was asked exactly what sort of equipment the Soviets would require, in order to conduct a successful invasion of western Europe.

He replied “Shoes.”

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Paul Snyders
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I do understand that our BigWar/BigMedia is conducting a massive deception operation right now to pretend Ukraine is winning, even though they are losing both tragically and disastrously. The fact that half of the fighting age men of Ukraine have left the country (‘cause they voted for peace and the government ignored them, over and over again) says a lot (which we shouldn’t ignore). But if you want a human scale look at how much this completely avoidable war has cost Ukraine, this heartbreaking piece will give you some of the picture missing from our coverage.

https://eventsinukraine.substack.com/p/concentration-camp-army

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