Large Ess Small Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Nov 22

The distinction between gratitude people and bitterness people cuts through so much noise. What strikes me most is the idea that both sides can exist within the same person depending on circumstance. We all know that state where frustration loops back on itself and makes everything worse. The observation about modern life being objectively frustratingas hell but needing to not let that embitter us into uselessness is spot on. Its easy to get caught in that reactive mode where every annoyance becomes proof of some larger conspiracy against us personaly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paul Snyders and others
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
Nov 22

Dear Mr. Snyders, I am an American I am not a member of the democrat&republican (one word) PARTY (singular). It is my goal in life to destroy the democrat&republican PARTY, kill corporate person hood, and liberate the American People as I state on the back cover of my book.

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://a.co/d/fy5rSdW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paul Snyders and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Snyders
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture