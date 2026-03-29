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Paul Snyders
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As so often, Caitlin Johnstone here completely nails one of the key distinctions I keep trying to make. Feelings are for psychotic brats, hard realities are for the responsible caring and sane.

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/anti-imperialists-want-to-improve

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Paul Snyders
Apr 2

Should my authority or credibility seem lacking, for the strength of these frightening points, how about the words of the man who helped to design the petrodollar in the first place - Economist (and former balance of trade whiz-kid) Michael Hudson! (Talking to Glenn Deisen, who is a hero, for gathering so many smart and insightful voices we badly need to hear)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htokR5lYvv0

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