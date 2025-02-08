Hi Folks

I’ve been working on some overdue tasks around the house and catching up with caregiving chores lately, falling behind my hoped for schedule. Think I’m going to officially make “This Wonky Week” into “This Wonky World” from here on out, just to spare myself the completely arbitrary (and yet still stressful) sense of deadline (quality first, always – and “never endanger the rescue vehicle” also still applies).

In the meantime, here is a twin gem I first shared on Faebuke, several years ago – as Toronto as it gets (and especially sentimental, for aging music lovers)

Marquee run-off

--------------------



This is without question the most Yonge St picture I've ever taken in my life.



Within a block from here you've got grand big-show theatres and modern movie multiplexes, Wonderful old Massey Hall, Always chaotically entertaining Dundas Square, a giant mall, city hall, and the sublime gothic old city hall courts.



The greatest performers, cheesy hucksters, charming hustlers, shoppers, tourists, low-grade desperadoes and the freezing homeless - dancing their parts to the beat of street drummers, with a proselytizing chorus.



But most of all, at right of frame - the ghost of the ultra cool Silver Rail - the old time art-deco onyx silver and glass bar where all the musicians up and down the strip (and stagehands) used to congregate, and my wife Catherine’s brilliant guitarist father Neville first played way back in the early fifties.



It's still the heart-centre of downtown for me - even gone for many years.

(I swear you can hear them warming-up now, if you listen close enough)

Now that I mention it

--------------------------



I know I'm a sentimental fool - but since I have already bored you with no less than three posts over the years, talking about how much I miss the super-cool Silver Rail, where all the musicians gigging on the strip used to hang out, I thought I owed it to you to dig up a photo - at least to prove the place existed.



I got real lucky on this one though - because the date - 1949 - means those heavy boards over Yonge, are from the digging of the first Yonge St subway line.



Better still - this is the first year that Catherine's father Neville had a running gig at the Rail as the house guitarist (think Charlie Christian licks, played by Ed Bickert).



I still can't get enough of Neville's stories. The range of jobs a top working musician used to get is really staggering. Neville played with 'little' Stevie Wonder, Shirley MacLaine, Guido Basso, Chuck Berry, Zero Mostel, both Judy Garland AND Liza Minelli (Liza was ten times the talent) and even Alice Cooper!



It's true what they say - in the end, it's the leaders who get the glory - but the sidemen do get to go home and raise their families with a whole lot less worry - as long as they are so incredibly good that the phone doesn't stop ringing for more than half a century, and then some - like Nev.



Just don't make any plans for New Years. That’s THE money-gig!

¯\_(ツ)_/¯