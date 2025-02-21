Hey Folks!

A couple of oblique insights hit me this week – both of them lessons that I’ve already learned in other contexts, which suddenly insisted they had way more useful applications than I had so far found.

The first is one I came to many years ago, just from being a book-maniac, with no formal education (Gaps aplenty, but no guardrails or barriers to knowledge, installed in my head by state institutions). The originators of big ideas are almost always corrected, at least in part, by their legions of inheritors – so we can truthfully and reasonably say very few ‘original masterworks’ – which introduced whole new ways of seeing and thinking about reality, were authored without error or flaw. New worlds arrive imperfect.

But to refresh the question I asked last week – we have to ask ourselves – what are our objectives?

If we are lazy, and we want to do the minimum mental work to pass an exam, then forget the things we needed to learn, to ‘earn’ that door-opening qualification, we want a predigested and pre-interpreted version – the pabulum take. Make me look as smart as possible, while changing as little as possible.

That is – give me facts I can quote without being corrected, and insights no one will find controversial (because most of my colleagues will have read the same textbooks, while earning their qualifications).

Another way of describing this approach is to say we are making the necessary knowledge acquisition tasks into ‘mere’ work, then accomplishing only those part of that work which will be externally measured, with the least possible effort (or lasting effects on our mind).

However, the particular thing which great masterworks absolutely always do contain (or they wouldn’t be great, or masterworks) is a hefty helping of the inspiration and the deliberate reasoning which motivated the search for, and informed the creation of, this strange original new insight or approach.

Personally, I ADORE originating masterworks like this, because I always want to get a sense of the purpose of the insight, not just the applications. Don’t just tell me to memorize the standard use of the standard formula – tell me why that formula was sought, how it was proved, the novel problems in the world which it was able to solve (for all those who ask why trigonometry? the simple answer is – “Structures”), and then, once I am loaded with the inspiration and paradigm – show me the critics, too!

That is – I begin expecting imperfection and rejecting laziness – I want the why before the how, and then when I have both of those together, I will finally be in a position to judge the work of followers and critics, with a view of the original intent and approach. I can’t be fair to any of the thinkers – imperfect creators, critics, or followers, until I get my own head around the central problems.

So – for any who have heard me say perhaps immoderately disparaging things about textbooks over the years – this is the point I’m always after. If you just need your certificate – rock that obligatory workbook! (lame as it almost certainly is). But if you want to put some ideas in your head in a way which changes you forever, so those ideas become a part of the original thinking about the world, that you can do yourself from then on, treat yourself and drink the stronger (and way more fun) real stuff!

No one rejects great paintings because of their flaws, they are instead revered for demonstrations of new means and new perceptions. Same principle works for science, math, history – you name it.

It is also very important to note – you can still read Isaac Newton today, and learn a lot from his intellectual approach to things – but doing that, would not ever instantly make you reject everything else which has been learned about physics, since then – even though Newtonian physics continues to be adequate to human-scale cases to this day. It is the sub-atomic level of reality which caused us to delve deeper and prove his approach so vastly incomplete, as to be almost entirely error – but that is still true only in the technical/mathematical – rather than the easy practical/demonstrable, sense.

It is important to say this (even though it seems obvious to many) because there are a whole lot of powerful people (and their obedient minions) who now insist citizens should only be allowed to see the things our betters have pre-approved. Things they deem safe, based on the (crazy) assumption that anything heard once will instantly transform thinking forevermore. It is almost funny that they prove the exact danger they wail about endlessly, far better than any other faction in society (so gullible, they now deeply believe that destroying the rights of others wholesale, is both virtue and necessity) Nazi stooges? (Some will think that too strong, but until they stop backing mass-murderers, it feels right).

This team of super-powerful and entitled psychopaths (all around the western world) actually have so much contempt for the citizens they are supposed to be representing in government, academia and big business, they really don’t believe the general public should EVER be trusted with original sources and then allowed to think for ourselves, you know, like that crazy old idealistic notion – democracy.

They don’t believe in the basic goodness of the people, their hopes and dreams to do better over time – only CONTROL (that is – they advance hatred, lies, violence and propaganda – rather than risking freedom – which has always been a highly chaotic and uncontrollable form of aspiration).

To them, goodness means PABULUM ONLY (ever increasing levels of infantilization and citizen impotence) for the masses – and they take this overt and outrageous lawfare destruction of our most precious citizens-right to say things the powerful don’t want to hear, as seriously as a religious crusade.

The much less dramatic version of all this which hit me the other day was this – the easiest way to see what a load of corrupt shit Big-News (allied with Big-War, Big-Banks and that whole entitled psychotic anti-citizen class) has become, is to stop reading their dumbed-down and pre-digested textbook versions of reality, which tell you only what your betters say you are supposed to conclude (then repeat, mindlessly) and take the extra trouble to go directly to the original sources instead – even though (and this is their best trick) BigNews makes it tens of thousands of times easier to get their manipulated sound-byte ‘takes’ on reality, than it is to mine the genuine article.

That is – even when we aren’t talking genius ideas, we’re still better listening to people who have ideas (whether or not we agree with them), than we are listening to the people who gossip about them (I have a feeling most of my friends who went, first learned a version of that lesson way back in high-school, right?)

The other funny insight which recently struck me as a far simpler and more useful tool than I had ever realized before, is the mystery-writer’s approach to the world. As the great Hunter S Thompson controversially (and yet, dead-obviously) observed, in an interview shortly after 9/11 “What you have to ask yourself is, who had the motive, who had the means, and who had the opportunity?”

I don’t mean to go off on a tangent – and anyhow, if history is any guide, we are still probably at least twenty years away from an honest accounting of what is actually known by our states in-secret, about that entirely predictable disaster. (The sad tale of FBI agent John O’Neal – who specifically warned of Bin Laden planning to attack America, the World Trade Centre in particular (they’d already tried to bomb it once, remember), but this time with Aircraft – is clear proof of that predictable assertion – for any of you who weren’t watching PBS or reading Pro Publica, in the years just after). I’m sure you would have heard him tell the tale himself, except he left the FBI in frustration when they wouldn’t listen, and died that day at his post as head of security for the whole world trade complex!

Not the way you remember it? Sorry, but I’m talking original sources here, not textbook-pabulum. Don’t mean to make you nervous, though – that’s just one tiny example of obviously silly and inadequate state propaganda.

Now, let me try bringing the idea of original sources over predigested gossip, and that mystery-writer fundamentals mindset together, to look at a few of our recent popular bamboozlements, and see if we can go a bit deeper with them. That is, try to learn something about the world, instead of just doing an endless headless chicken dance of panic and hysteria (which is getting real old, real fast, right guys?)

As always (I can’t believe I must now do philosophical disclaimers, but the times are screwy, so I must) I am not a fan of Trump’s style, mindset or philosophy. I just like reality way better than gossip!

“The Elements” Euclid’s truly fabulous, ancient and yet still valid and useful compendium of Geometry – is a great reminder about how long we humans have been building knowledge, just to get this far. It also strongly suggests to us that ancient lives aren’t really so hard to relate-to as we usually think, and because they were using brains just as big and capable as ours are – but weren’t distracted by crap like advertising and consumerism – they found the time for a whole lot of deep thinking about all kinds of matters about the human condition in particular, which remains insightful and relevant. Old doesn’t automatically mean used-up. Sometimes it really means – proven valuable by the test of time.

But what always cracked me up about Euclid’s masterwork was “The Bridge of Fools” one particular proposition in the series where they basically said – if you can understand this, you can understand all of it – but if you can’t get your head around this one – the rest of geometry may forever be denied to you.

You might expect a barrier like this to appear at a pretty advanced point in the teaching, but it is so much the opposite, it’s almost in the introduction. The “bridge of fools” is proposition three out of four hundred and sixty five. Which means a lot to miss, for a very modest required mental effort to cross.

In contemporary political terms, the bridge of fools is understanding that the widely publicized links between Russia and Trump, in his first term (and the idea that election was ‘fixed by evil foreigners’) were all deliberately crafted (and not incidentally, wildly racist and war-promoting) horseshit – designed both to discredit him personally, and to prevent him from making diplomatic progress with Russia – which would have derailed their long term plans from first Clinton, and then Obama’s regime – to destroy Russia with full-spectrum economic and military force, just as soon as they regained the White House. Yes folks, I’m very sorry to say the war in Ukraine is one hundred percent AMERICAN CREATED VIOLENCE.

I have more than once described the second Iraq war as the most screwed-up bank-robbery in history – for those who don’t remember, occupying American forces protected nothing but oil – not people, not institutions – so the total collapse of Iraqi society was anticipated even by the (then sidelined) State Department. Screwed-up applies not only because the war cost far more than the robbery gained, even in most cynical terms, but also because so many died, for nothing but psychotic American greed, and all of the perpetrators were caught in the act by the whole world at once. W’s entire government all became overt war criminals.

If there actually was any kind of international justice, they would have all been firmly punished (multiple life sentences, all ‘round) so that America wouldn’t be tempted to try such mass-murderous stuff again (for awhile, anyhow).

The problem is one of timing. There are great arguments about whether history is cyclical or linear (and I’d say it’s like the particle, wave or ‘wavicle’ question – models are useful for the insights they give us, but we are foolish to pretend any model that helps, automatically reveals an all-encompassing (lazy) definition – just clues, and I’ll take ’em.

The point is – in that strange period of history after the collapse of the Soviet Union and before China and India began to really get their economies going, America was too powerful to be checked by anything other than American restraint – and moral restraint just isn’t an essentially American trait.

So – while Americans were all arguing about the opposing American team being evil, and their American team being the obvious good guys (literally – their mass murders count – but ours were for virtuous motives, and are therefore a good kind of mass murder) pretty much the whole rest of the world was going – OMG Americans are all insane brain-dead killers – I sure hope this historically demented moment passes soon.

Not trying to be rude – I know tons of Americans who hate every one of those wars, but I know many fewer who are as clear about despising the madness on their own team, as they are about the sins of their hated other.

Let me add another distinction – for baby-boomers, who never even noticed that prosperity, aspiration, civil freedoms and class mobility all died on their watch – tribalism is something to which they feel so deeply entitled (like everything else on earth) that they will get mad at you, if you point out their hypocrisy. “How dare you say I can’t flog my slaves!” is the traditional form of this outrage – gross.

It isn’t that younger people are better, they just know the whole thing is broken corrupt and rotten, so they aren’t inclined to lie, whereas boomers (much like the American empire itself) still believe they have the right to preserve their asset bubbles and relative privilege, no matter the cost to others and the world as a whole.

So – even though I would dearly love to find the magic formula to make them pull their heads out of their asses and recognize the needs and rights of other human beings – that would be an unprecedented overcoming of narcissism for most – and so, not a realistic expectation, no matter how tempting the goal. (As Idries Shah said, so very wisely – affection does not produce capacity)

There are a few key things which must be understood about my proposed bridge of fools, from the start. The reporters who finally uncovered the lying and the corrupt state agencies which backed the conspiracy and magnified the lies, when they should have refuted them, were not right-wing partisans. Extraordinary journalists like Aaron Mate, Matt Taibbi and Michael Tracey remain strongly anti-Trump by their most basic inclinations and philosophies, they just happen to be anti-war and anti-bullshit also, and so they kept digging until they got through the thick layer of propaganda, to find the ugly truth.

But I know – that isn’t the bit that really gives people the most trouble – the part of the proposition which is hardest to accept is – how could so many different factions have been so perfectly aligned in so much dishonesty?

This is where my Mystery Writer’s mental toolkit, suddenly struck me as just the thing!

The real question about a whole bunch of independent (and often seemingly contradictory) institutions aligning in such a fundamental way, is the why of it – what possible motive could they all share, for such relentless and self-harming dishonesty? (Big-News credibility is now officially lower than that of Congress – which is a real achievement, considering how much and how deservedly they are hated).

And this is where today’s title comes in – an attempt to condense the concept, and make it memorable.

A perfect murder is one where everyone who could talk, participates, so all must keep the secret together, or else be implicated in the plot. Plus, as a free bonus, so many stabbing hands all at once, also helps to make the real murder plot seem unbelievable, even to those who see evidence of it, right in front of them!

It was not the Republicans who screwed-up the end of the cold war with the Soviet Union, it was Clinton’s democrats who broke America’s promise to Gorbachev that if he agreed to the re-unification of Germany, they would not expand NATO – and they broke that promise for the most cynical possible reason – they were too lazy (and too tempted by the money from the military industrial complex) to properly redirect American industry to create a true peace-time economy. Please be clear here, folks – had they done so then, as a huge number of America’s brightest minds insisted they should, China’s decades of sustained growth would not now present any kind of economic threat, let alone panic-level.

Instead, they expanded NATO, and since operating within NATO means you must have NATO standard gear, they got to replace a whole ton of war-stuff that many countries already had, with new western versions of everything – great big easy corporate profits, and no need to grow up and step-off the old cold war paranoia footing after all – they just converted it into stupid western triumphalism instead. They were in fact so psychotically smug about their supremacy, they actually thought Russia could be bullied endlessly, because it was falling from great-power status – forever (though even sad Yeltsin warned them clearly, Russia will be back some day, and it would be better for us to be friends).

Back when I could still comfortably identify as left, without having to add the necessary qualifiers “But not stupid, maniacal, delusional, statist or unprincipled, though,” – that is, roughly a quarter of a century ago – everyone else who claimed left-hood was bitterly opposed to the murderous wars of W.

But then somehow, just as Clinton arrived on a wave of optimism, promising to repeal the worst of foul Reaganomics, only to institutionalize (and further financialize) the whole system to an unprecedented extent, Obama showed up, bailed-out the banks (even saved their multi-million dollar bonus packages), while simultaneously confiscating more wealth from Black Americans than any other president in history, was awarded a Nobel peace prize – just for not being W – and then proceeded to renew every dangerous and obnoxious trespass against citizens rights of W’s odious patriot act, and even take the deep dark war-state footing Cheney was so proud of, to deeper and darker levels than ever before. The guy gave CIA permanent access to military resources – an unprecedented betrayal of freedom itself in the world at large.

I’m serious folks – it isn’t just Operation Timber Sycamore – his presidential directive to the CIA to completely destroy the government of Syria (using rebels, who were very quickly replaced with American-paid Islamic terrorists, including ISIS) which of course created the first mass shock-waves of millions of refugees fleeing into Europe, which even to this day, continues to drive political tensions in Europe, and will very probably destroy the EU entirely within the next few years (AfD?, Marine LePen? Whether it comes by Frexit or Gerxit, the union absolutely cannot survive the withdrawal of either of its primary sources of income and blowhard pomposity).

For those who still can’t figure out how a rag-tag band of terrorists just toppled the government of a paranoid state like Syria– the US stole their food and oil (state revenues) for decades – so it collapsed. The cost in human suffering (and loss of one of the last secular Islamic states) was always irrelevant to them.

Obama had Biden assigned to Ukraine early – and he had Victoria Nuland, Dick Cheney’s evil genius strategist, working the case with him. In 2014, they overturned a democratically elected government, to bring a wildly anti-Russian government to power. This new government passed legislation banning Russians (the biggest minority) but also Hungarians and Poles (both sizable minorities) from teaching their language to their kids in school, and from conducting any official business, using their mother tongue. The majority Russian speakers in the Donbas fought back, and basically said, you will not drive us out, if you want to create hostile conditions for so many citizens, we’d rather be a separate country.

And not only were they very motivated (outrage will do that) they were shockingly good at holding the (then degraded) Ukrainian forces at bay. This lead to the Minsk talks, in which it was agreed that the language rights of Ukrainian minorities would be restored, and the Donbas would have a certain degree of political autonomy, to reassure the citizens that such central hostility from Kiev would not resume.

But instead of honouring Minsk, Ukraine put even more military pressure on its own rebellious citizens in the Donbas, who got angrier, better armed, organized and funded (as most dramatically represented by the weird and unusually effective Wagner group – who used a super practical and democratized style of command, unlike anything since the Anarchist units in the Spanish Civil War).

Now, a few context facts I’ve noted a few times (at risk of boring the long-attentive). Both Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel have admitted in multiple interviews that they knew the Minsk II, treaty which they helped to negotiate, to bring peace to the Donbas, was actually a ruse, to buy Ukraine time to train and arm a whole new army, which could defeat the Donbas rebels for once and for all, and then trounce Russia too – when they tried to come to the rescue of their Russian brothers and sisters.

This really was the US plan – arm Ukraine to the teeth, draw Russia in, and then use the combination of Ukrainian soldiers and plentiful NATO weapons to smash Russia AND Ukraine completely – into a whole bunch of small and defenceless pieces, far easier to exploit by America’s resource-hungry oligarchs and industrialists (Obama’s people inherited much of the Clinton team – and they brought every bit of their smug racist disdain for Russia back to Washington with them).

Mind you, Bill Burns, Obama’s own Ambassador to Russia at the time (who later served as Biden’s CIA director) wrote a now famous memo back to Washington making it clear – “Inviting Ukraine into NATO is the brightest of red lines to every Russian politician and every faction in Moscow.” Making it clear to those in Washington that any such plan was certain to force an outright war with Russia.

This isn’t about Vladimir Putin – AT ALL. This is about generations of American madmen (and madwomen, also) scheming to park nuclear freaking missile launchers, five minutes away from St Petersburg (to which the Russian answer isn’t just no – but no f@cking way – exactly like Kennedy’s answer, when it came to Russian Nukes stationed in Cuba – and you can’t blame either of them).

Some might also remember crazy Jens Stoltenburg (head of NATO until very recently, now working with the Bilderberger group – so at least you know for sure he’s got his heart in the right place) openly declaring that Russia very clearly warned NATO that expansion into Ukraine was not acceptable, and would lead to a dangerous conflict, far better avoided by both sides. Then he grinned directly into the television cameras and proudly said “We ignored them, of course!”

Victoria Nuland was caught talking on the phone with another American official, about which Ukrainian official should be appointed to which governmental post – before the maidan coup even took place! Shockingly (or not even a tiny bit, for those paying attention) they got the exact jobs she picked.

The tempo of large-scale exercises of the Ukrainian army was intense – far more practise per soldier than any other western army, US included. And as ex CIA analyst Larry Johnson observed, you don’t do military exercises based on generalities. You practise specific operational war plans – the exact tasks that you want your forces to be ready to do and do well. The resulting army was truly outstanding.

But an un-elected government sponsored by a foreign power can only pretend legitimacy for so long before you need to stage elections. Enter Zelensky, a comedian who was given a television series in which an amateur became president, just to set him up for the role (the show was even pushed hard by the Oligarch-owned networks, when compared to other comedy and satire shows).

What the media in the west should have always told us, and then reliably reminded us, as key context, was that Zelensky was elected with a landslide specifically because he promised to sign Minsk II and make permanent peace with Russia. Had he done so, Ukraine would still be intact, except for Crimea, and there would have been no war. Some say his mind was changed by death threats, some say he was always a fink (more below) – either way – he did have a path to peace which he was elected to take – but did not.

Another bit of simple clarity missing in our coverage – in strategic terms, the Russians were just as surely never going to allow Sevastopol – the base of their Black Sea Fleet for centuries – to become a hostile NATO base instead. Ukraine lost that, the moment they threatened to join a hostile alliance.

Please don’t forget that NATO also heroically (insane white-supremacist murderously) destroyed Libya under Obama, an ‘accomplishment’ of which Hillary, a key strategist, remains frighteningly proud.

Zelensky now, really is an increasingly pathetic figure (a puppet in the first place, and now one who knows he has long outlived his show, and is about to be discarded) but he’s right about one thing, no other army in all of Europe could stand up against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, just before the war began in earnest. They also outnumbered the initial Russian forces, by a factor of at least two to one (a senior Ukrainian commander’s own estimates, in a recent talk).

Fourteen thousand – that’s another important number to consider. That’s the UN estimate for number of civilians in the Donbas, who were killed by the anti-Russian Ukrainian army, before the war even started. And yes, that very army was in fact poised to completely overrun the defiant Donbas rebels (with a predictable blood-bath resulting) when the Russian forces finally rolled-in, hoping, at first, just to shock the Kiev regime enough to compel a return to serious peace negotiations at last.

Some of the highly dramatic events in the early part of the war were completely misrepresented here – including a withdrawal of Russian forces, made as a show of good faith, while they were negotiating a peace deal with Ukraine in Istanbul, just two weeks into the war – so many lost souls ago it hurts.

The Ukrainians even staged a war-crime for the TV cameras in Bucha, showing dead civilians in a town the Russians had withdrawn from a few days before, but not only were the bodies in the wrong stage of decomposition (too fresh) they were wearing the white arm-bands that signalled civilians in sympathy with Russia. So what we heard here described as an atrocity against Ukrainian civilians by Russia, was actually just one more outrageously provocative atrocity committed by the anti-Russian Ukrainian army – to help make sure the Russians would stay and fight them. Please be clear, the AFU continued to use precious artillery shells to hit civilian targets until the Russians finally drove them out of range of Donetsk city, just a few months ago.

Istanbul was the last deal which would have left Ukraine intact, and restored Donbas to rule by Kiev – because after the Ukrainians walked away from that deal (at the urging of Boris Johnson, acting as Biden’s own freaky-haired hand-puppet), it became clear they could not leave fellow Russian citizens in the care of such an outrageously hostile and murderous regime as that in Kiev.

Just try to imagine how Americans would react if the Mexican government decided they didn’t like yankees in their country anymore, and to prove it, they killed fourteen thousand ex-pat Americans who, five minutes before, were all good Mexican citizens.

Trump makes up a lot of numbers, but there is another math point which our media hides from us, to its great shame – eighteen years ago, Ukraine was suffering from an uncertain economic situation and a lot of political turmoil, and together with overall malaise, this discouraged an unusual number of people from starting families.

If you look at the relative demographics stacked up in a graph – that youthful demographic is tiny! No wonder the average age in the AFU is way over forty – those are by-far the most numerous available citizens!

Please be clear, recruiting eighteen year olds to bolster the front lines of the AFU in the east, even as the last of their major fortified defensive cities and towns are being overcome (and not infrequently, overrun) by the steadily stronger Russian army, and there are no well-prepared defensive positions left at all, east of the Dnieper river, is a way to surely mass-murder Ukraine’s post war hopes for rebirth. Not just wrong and bad, like almost everything else in war – but outright and clearest possible EVIL!

The very best and most numerous army in Europe by far was already defeated and then destroyed in detail, by Russian forces – back when they still had much more plentiful supply, well trained junior officers, unit cohesion, and a well organized network of mutually reinforcing urban defensive positions.

Sending untrained under-supplied kids up against the battle hardened and superbly led Russian forces now, even as their operational tempo is set to ramp-up yet again (they have hundreds of thousands of well trained forces, who have not yet been introduced to the fight – held as a strategic reserve against NATO wildcard moves) is an insane, civilization-injuring war crime, in itself. (One more, on a very big list).

Of course – Zelensky’s bribing backers in Washington demanded he must sacrifice the kids of Ukraine as their price for still more of their ruinous ‘support’ – so instead of putting his nation ahead of his secret bank accounts – he is now trying to lure kids into joining the AFU (rather than forcing them, with a very unpopular draft), with huge monetary bribes – which promises are in turn infuriating many of the front line soldiers who are already serving, some of whom have been fighting for years, without any decent rest-break, nor any hope of serving their full tour and retiring from the constant hazard, with honour and respect.

Imagine having to face death, every day, and knowing they’ll just keep making you roll the dice until you do die. No such thing as doing enough, to earn your ticket home. They can’t spare you, too many have been killed, or run away (horrifying numbers have died just swimming rivers, to get out of the army).

Now – just one last important fact that I’ve mentioned before, but not with all of these others, together.

If all of the people of military age who have fled Ukraine returned and volunteered, the AFU would instantly DOUBLE in size (and the strategic calculus would then actually allow some small hope of checking the behemoth by force, though reversal of Russian gains would still be well beyond them, even with all of our best gear). Those aren’t just refugees, folks – those are VOTES – same people who voted – sign the peace!

Fury and pain are now everywhere (justifyably, Ukraine now has more disabled vets than Britain after WW I) and the resentment will last for many many years. But I suspect that it won’t take long after a peace deal is finally struck, for Ukrainians to start asking who exactly led them down this suicidally self-destructive path.

Big-News (the PR arm of Big War) has been filling your head with shit for years. But I’ve been watching this particular war closely every single day, and paying attention to the original challenging and often contradictory sources, not the pabulum-digest.

Ukraine lost the war more than a year ago, there is no military path to victory for them, and every day longer that they fight, they just lose more people and territory. Budanov, Ukraine’s feared and respected head of intelligence, himself recently said the AFU might be able to fight for six more months before they collapse completely – but if they do keep fighting – there might not even be a country of Ukraine at all anymore!

I’ve said it before, I will say it again. Peace is not an evil foreign conspiracy.

As for the still-rolling plague of undulant rhetoric (thanks, Doris Lessing) which some on the right have been calling Trump Derangement Syndrome for awhile now. Let me just pull out one little block on that stacked tower of hatred and tribalism, see if we can’t bring a few themes tumbling together in the process.

I’ve shared Chris Bray a few times before. I disagree with him about several matters, but he is so good at grumpy writing, I read him often anyhow. When he has a righteous target, his fury is quite delicious. This take on TDS (Trump Derangement...) is both hilarious and entirely one-hundred-percent typical.

“...I live in a deep blue zone, and I have these vibes-and-racism conversations several times a week. I learned today, face-to-face, that Donald Trump hates everyone who isn’t white. I mean, he despises them. All of them. These conversations go like this:

A: Trump is SUCH a fucking racist, man, he hates everyone who isn’t white, how can you even support someone like that? B: Why is he racist? A: Are you being serious right now? C’mon, man! B: No, but why is he racist? A: I can’t believe you’re defending him! B: Okay, look: Donald Trump has already been the president for four years. What would you say were the top three racist policies he implemented? A: You know what, I’m done with this discussion. B: I’d settle for one really good one. What big racist policy did he implement? A: I can’t even talk to you about this stuff — you’re so irrational!

Over and over and over and over again, these conversations hit the “I can’t even talk to you about this stuff” moment, the hard shutdown.

What evidence can you offer for that view? [cognitive program shuts down]

So now let’s just have one more look at the moment which so many remain certain conclusively “Proved” that Donald Trump is a open white supremacist and Fascist sympathizer, shall we? ORIGINAL SOURCE!

Here then are Trump’s famous apres-Charlottesville Comments – link to the whole transcript, below. I have added bold text to the key piece of it which is (universally) missing from all of the predigested “Textbook” coverage we saw (and thus, from our popular awareness). He actually was super-clear, they all just lied, every single one of them.

Reporter: "The neo-Nazis started this. They showed up in Charlottesville to protest --"

Trump: "Excuse me, excuse me. They didn’t put themselves -- and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group. Excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name."

Reporter: "George Washington and Robert E. Lee are not the same."

Trump: "George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down -- excuse me, are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him?"

Reporter: "I do love Thomas Jefferson."

Trump: "Okay, good. Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner. Now, are we going to take down his statue?

"So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people -- and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists -- because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.

"Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets, and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group."

Link for the full text (and links there, for the previous volley also)

You tell me. Is that what you heard about it on the evening news – even once?

Quod Erat Demonstrandum, m@therf@ckers!

All those hands on the hilt of the knife, all of them absolutely shitting themselves now, because one of the murderers is saying – f@ck this noise, I don’t want to play this game anymore – and all the rest of the scoundrels would rather kill and kill and kill again than rediscover conscience and humanity, plead their sorry case and beg mercy from their gravely impoverished and diplomatically wounded constituents.

Mind you – these are the people who have long thought their constituents are a bunch of dumb and uppity cattle to be prodded hither and yon for greatest possible oligarch profit, trust in human goodness just is not in them.

The question is – why is it still in so many of us?

Trump is wrong in all kinds of ways, and about all kinds of things – but folks, so is Anglo-supremacist globalist racist imperialist mass murder for decade after decade, and massive totalitarian citizen-suppression, designed to maintain it.

Two things at once, you can do it!

– Just don’t start trying to chew the gum in time to your walking, ‘kay? – gets weird, trust me!

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

OMG – I had so many other really interesting themes and historical insights that I was hoping to work into this one – but I’m already running long, so I’ll save them for next time (anyhow, the main point here, is a VERY IMPORTANT POINT – deserves to stand alone). Conspiracy indicates complicity!

Let me just finish this one with a suggestion for further research on your own part – watch Vance’s actual speech to the EU, not gossips talking about it (then you can hate or like it as a free human being, rather than a programmed minion).

As I said about original sources above, they are both more vital and less safe – you do have to take the responsibility for doing your own thinking and judgment about what parts of what are bullshit and what parts are sensible.

Personally, I found much of the speech hilarious and well-deserved in several sections (mind you, I watch EU politics closely, so I catch a lot of their BS too – not just ours).

To be super clear – the hugely unfair part about everything Trump and team are doing and saying right now, to absolutely all of their recent ‘allies’ (slaves) is that they are pretending the horrible things everyone else has been doing, were not actually direct orders from the creepiest power centres of bully-America (though most of them were).

On the other hand – are we free nations or Vassal states? (And if pathetic Vassals, why should we expect any respect from the conqueror to whom we have bowed, without even spilling blood?)

America used the uni-polar moment to undermine the political processes of nations all around the world. The sharp shock of the end of that game, should not prevent our ability to celebrate the long lusted-for opportunity for genuine autonomy at last. (It isn’t just Canada and Europe waking-up with a real shock, Japan and Korea are finally thinking like themselves instead of servants to the master-state, too).

For Canada in particular (where politeness really does have extra weight, and Trump will not ever be beloved) the recipe is simple, tell him to f@ck off – while being able to really back that up in every way – which means building national strength for awhile (economically, in particular). But then, a healthy dollop of Canada first in our own policy is long (eighty years?) overdue, anyhow. Screw the freakin’ empire(s)!

What will not ever beat Trump is any kind of pleading that says – can’t you put the leash back on us and let us sleep inside on the couch again? Nope – time for a season of winter fur and fierce resilient toughness (deep national traits quite invisible to reckless bullies, thanks to our coat of politeness).

The specific challenge is that our “No way!” has to start from a truly independent way, eh?

Okay – I have to eat (and you, rest your eyeballs). More on all of this stuff – next time!

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Now – for today’s edition of This Wonky World – harrowing (directly relevant) stuff first – with a couple of smiles at the bottom!

I want to start off with an American expert on the Russian “Chattering classes” as he puts it. Definitely not part of the mainstream propaganda machine, but also a critic of independents, when they go wrong. This is a whole ton of smart insight we never hear from Big Media (making all of us, ignoramuses). He’s talking here with the always smart and pleasant Nima on his superb show “Dialogue Works”

Aaron Mate – is probably the finest (certainly the most courageous) Canadian born journalist working today, he has a super clear (and really REALLY not partisan) take, on historical realities in Ukraine. (and you should hear him on Gaza, too)

Economist Jeffrey Sachs (who, as Doctorow observes, has been involved quite awhile) is likewise, very clear on many realities hidden from public awareness.

For those who still don’t understand we have been fed terribly destructive, racist, war-promoting lies, for a great many years, professor Glenn Diesen comes through with some of the key history, yet again. (this is the ‘more’ I mentioned, above)

“....When Zelensky won a landslide victory in the 2019 presidential election on a peace platform, the US activated its NGOs to ensure that Zelensky would reverse and abandon his peace mandate. Zelensky had won 73% of the votes by promising to engage in talks with Donbas, make peace with Russia, and implement the Minsk peace agreement. Furthermore, Zelensky argued in favour of preserving language rights and religious rights to prevent divisions in society. Immediately, protests emerged with NGOs presenting Zelensky’s peace platform as “capitulation”.

One of the US-financed “NGOs” was the Ukraine Crisis Media Centre which had been established allegedly to “promote the development of a self-sufficient Ukrainian state and society”, something I would certainly support. However, this is yet another NGO created by the US to subvert society and prevent peace from breaking out.

The Ukraine Crisis Media Centre threatened Zelensky, and warned him against delivering on his election promises: “As civil society activists, we present a list of ‘red lines not to be crossed’. Should the President cross these red lines, such actions will inevitably lead to political instability in our country and the deterioration of international relations”.[1]

These red lines included “holding a referendum on the negotiations format to be used with the Russian Federation and on the principles for a peaceful settlement”; conducting negotiations without the Western states; “making concessions to the detriment of national interests”; failing to implement the security and defence policies of the former government; “delaying, sabotaging, or rejecting the strategic course for EU and NATO membership”; “initiating any actions that might contribute to the reduction or lifting of sanctions against the aggressor state by Ukraine’s international partners”; attempting to review the language law or supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine; “ignoring dialogue with civil society” etc. Simply put, abandon the peace platform supported by the overwhelming majority of the Ukrainian population, otherwise the US-funded NGOs would make sure Zelensky is also ousted from power.”

As usual, Simplicius the Thinker is incisive and unsparing (and boy does this gang of finks ever deserve every bit of it)

“....It has shattered the paradoxical fraud of the “independent media” which the in-actuality-non-independent media keeps tirelessly harping on about. Just like everything else in today’s Orwellian ‘upside-down’ construct—where the term “democracy” is casually tossed about to describe repression of dissenting voices, “peace” used to describe funneling more weapons to overt Nazi and apartheid regimes—similarly “independent media” had described what was effectively an almost entirely government funded operation.”

For those who still think Putin was behind Trump’s first win (the slow group) here’s more detail on how that hoax was put together, and how many corrupt US government entities and figures eagerly participated in the active sabotage of their own elected government. (constitution, anyone?)

Why do I take shots at Democrats also – and not just Republicans? Because I don’t like EVIL – and I don’t give the slightest shit about branding. Here are a couple of clear cases that absolutely demand this approach.

“...Democrats are as happy as a pig in shit right now. Suddenly they get to pretend all the unfathomable evils their president inflicted upon our world never happened, just because there’s a different president doing bad things who people are feeling big feels about.

They wanted to lose. They’re overjoyed that they don’t have to be the face on the US empire’s depravity anymore, and that it’s no longer their job to make excuses for it. They’re getting everything they want out of the present arrangement, because liberals don’t actually care about fixing problems and making the world a better place, they only care about feeling good about themselves. Their politics is never actually about anything other than their feelings, and Biden was making their feelings feel bad. Trump lets them feel smug and vindicated and correct. He also lets them feel outraged and indignant, and they enjoy that too.

But it’s all bullshit. No matter what Trump says or does or how he and his goons make people’s feelings feel, it will still be a historical fact that Biden and his handlers spent 15 months facilitating a campaign of extermination and demolition in Gaza which could not have happened without US backing. It will still be a historical fact that Biden and his handlers pushed Ukraine into an unwinnable war that the US and its allies knowingly provoked in order to advance geostrategic grand chessboard agendas, sabotaging potential peace negotiations and threatening the world with nuclear annihilation along the way. It will still be a historical fact that Biden kept in place many of the ugly policies put in place during the first Trump administration and actively expanded and added to them.”

And here’s some deep insight on banking regulation moves, from monopoly specialist (and former congressional staffer, we learn) Matt Stoller, who writes the superb BIG

“...the banking lobby has always wanted to weaken consumer protection rules, and since the financial crisis, shut down the CFPB. Now, with Silicon Valley’s support, and a President who looks populist but seems to be governing as George W. Trump, they will likely achieve it.

That said, destroying the bureau strikes me as a long term strategic error for the banking sector and big tech. The banks were already losing to Silicon Valley, and now they are at a regulatory disadvantage to boot. More fundamentally, this shutdown breaks a basic deal. I worked in the House during the great financial crisis, and the arrangement was that the banks would accept some mild oversight via the CFPB, and in return they would get a multi-trillion dollar bailout and make excessive profits. I didn’t like that deal and encouraged the member I worked for to vote against it, but it was forced on liberals by Barack Obama. (This deal was an intra-Democratic Party arrangement; conservative Republicans were in thrall to the banks and wanted nothing but foreclosures and bailouts. And they still do.)

It was an egregiously terrible choice, one that liberals couldn’t acknowledge because then they’d have to admit a whole lot of uncomfortable truths, notably that Wall Street is a malevolent force, that Obama was a malevolent leader, and that the Dodd-Frank reform bill passed in the wake of the crisis, rather than ending bailouts, was a joke. But now they will be faced with the bracing truth, that there is no good faith negotiations with dominant firms demanding coercive governing power.”

Why do I keep talking about one big continuous violent globe-striding supremacist empire? (which is now finally ending, thankfully). Try this sharp take from the superb and deep-digging Kit Klarenburg

“...It was in Northern Ireland that Britain perfected “five techniques” of psychological and physical torment, which formed the basis of modern torture worldwide, along with a strategy of “internment without trial” for terror suspects. In 1976, a secret directive gave the Royal Ulster Constabulary free rein to employ these techniques whenever its officers wished, which endured well into the 1990s, concurrent with McIvor’s tenure with the force. Coincidentally, the Palestinian Authority widely engages in arbitrary arrests and torture of detainees, at Israel’s behest.”

And lest you remain tempted to think “They” interfere in the democracies of others and ‘We’ don’t – please have a look at this sad spectacle (one of several long term democracy-breaking plans run by USAID, which is now falling to ruins – hooray!)

“...If there is any doubt about what was going on in Georgia, consider that Zourabichvili—a French-born politician who served for several decades in the French diplomatic service—is now the Henry Kissinger Fellow at the John McCain Institute (yes, you read that correctly):

“As the McCain Institute’s Kissinger Fellow, Zourabichvili will use her vast diplomatic, leadership, and policymaking experience to push for new elections and a democratic path forward in her country. ‘President Zourabichvili embodies political courage and the Kissinger Fellowship’s ideals of statesmanship,’ said McCain Institute Executive Director Dr. Evelyn Farkas. ‘She has shown democratic strength and a forceful defense of her country’s democratic place in Europe in the face of violent repression and autocratic takeover. As the McCain Institute’s 2025 Kissinger Fellow, she can continue to lead efforts to return Georgia to a democratic path.’”

Here’s ex FBI Mark Wauck, with a truly fascinating take on “Liberalism” as weaponized for hegemony and global conquest

And the means by which they went after citizen rights, wholesale? Pure modern gangster (Please can one of them recruit Bob Odenkirk to do a “Better Call Saul” routine for their defence? Puleeeeease?)

On the other hand, I just can’t give up hope for America’s capacity for self-righting, because for one brief moment, this guy actually tried to run for president!

The problem with the so-called good guys we’ve been settling for, for far too long, isn’t just that they aren’t good (both corrupt and murderous) but also that they are ridiculous and incompetent idiots, almost without exception.

Donald Trump isn’t some terrifying unstoppable force – he just requires us to wake up and use our brains, rather than delegating to the same complete scumbags who led us to a point so obviously and deeply screwed-up, that even a guy as weird as him seemed like an improvement – to a majority of voters in America.

As usual, Matt Orfalea’s radar for grotesque hypocrisy in BigNews is spot-on

The second-order and often underplayed thing about free speech, is that a whole lot of (corrupt) people benefit personally, when it isn’t allowed to happen (blocking a society wide benefit of long term proven survival value).

– here’s free speech stalwart Greg Lukianoff and co with the recent creepy alignment of university management and fanatical anti-speech idiots.

I know many think JD Vance was talking shit about Europe betraying their old system of values – but though Australia is especially stupid on this (and Canada not far behind, aspirationally) there are many governments around the world, and in Europe especially, which are pursuing anti-citizen speech laws along this line – insane power-mad dictator scumbags, every single one of them (looking at you, Germany and England).

Here’s a bit from “Escaping Mass Psychosis” about Australia’s latest ‘vanguard’ approach to this trend of (yes, absolutely worrying and dangerous) unprecedented rights-confiscating government power-grabs – and while I’m at it, here’s a link for my take on the Canadian version.

“...According to the vague nature of these new laws, things like intent and specifics will not matter. This means that satire, jokes, or even casual conversation will be judged all the same as open insult – even if there’s no intent. Context, intent, degree, none of these elements seem to matter if someone feels hated by another.

It gets worse; there will supposedly be no clear definition of ‘hate speech’. Anything that is deemed hateful by an individual can be escalated to the courts. When paired with the latter axiom, this means that any speech can be considered offensive or hateful by anyone. Seems there are no absolutes anymore, no standards, only feelings. Pointing out obvious facts can now be prosecuted as vile hate speech, by a casual bystander who may indeed be deluded about the facts of a matter.

The minimum sentencing is one year (and up to seven years). Yes, that includes anything that is deemed directly hateful regardless of intent or content. Again, this is unparalleled even in the UK or Canada.

Sentencing also appears to be mandatory. This means that once a case has been presented, the prosecutors must push for the minimum sentencing at least, and the case cannot be appealed. I am unaware of anything else like this (I’m sure China or North Korea have equivalent laws, but not in the West).

In summary then, these new laws are essentially a shotgun approach to censoring free speech, criticism, open discussion and so forth. Wielding this new ‘standard’, anything can be considered by anyone to be hate speech, regardless of intent, and once in court this will be escalated to prosecution for a minimum 1 year in prison with no hope of appeal.”

El Gato Malo from “Bad Cattitude” rivals Chris Bray for sheer determination and fire, and sometimes combines that with a ton of curious sources and clues. Here is his take on due diligence at treasury (what many in Big-News are describing as horrifying and invasive, might also be a VERY long overdue audit – leaving many on the take, scared)

As I’ve mentioned before, Freddie deBoer is a genuine blogging sensation – huge readership, which means he can be a bit more feisty than an old-school essayist, but when he’s writing about our popular illusions about mental health, his voice is almost uniquely honest, bullshit and dogma free – truly, a super valuable perspective!

(On Kanye today – of all things)

That dynamic is the product of broad and unhealthy dynamics in our modern understanding of disability, dynamics which are the product of identity liberalism and disability activists. In particular, the progressive definition of disabilities has evolved from unfortunate hindrances that society must help to ameliorate with reasonable accommodation - a definition that was not broken, by the way - to all-defining, all-encompassing identity categories. And, as identity categories, disabilities cannot be perceived in a negative light; they must be seen as equally-valid ways of existing that are just different, not worse, for fear of contributing to “stigma.”

But why would treating disabilities as perfectly valid identity markers lead to less sympathy for West? Because it prompts a dilemma: these people really hate Kanye, but they’ve been trained by their political tribe to see those with disabilities as perfect unblemished angels, beings of pure light, in common with progressive attitudes towards “marginalized peoples.” The only way to resolve these feelings is to deny that West’s behaviour could possibly be the result of his disability. If identity liberalism insists that people with disabilities are to be treated as blameless, and you’re an identity liberal who very much wants to blame Kanye West, you must deny that he has a disability or that his disability could possibly be related to his behaviour.

Now I promised a few smiles at the end – so here they are

First, here’s something very smart from ex CBC Tara Henley

– a realistic and thoughtful plan that might actually save the CBC!

Finally, a treat for lovers of the lovely word! (and yes I know, a rebuke to my own style, too).

I’ve shared several delicious pieces from Dylan Levi King – a translator and lover of Chinese Japanese and Korean literature – before. Wide-ranging insights into worlds of culture the west rarely even glances at – described with prose of outright poetic quality. But in this one, for a departure from his usual, he offers us (no less eccentric and interesting) writing advice!

I love substack most, for the truly unique minds like this, we so often encounter!