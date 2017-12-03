Every poem needs an idea at its heart - but not all of the ideas need to be serious!

Cookie-credit to Catherine (perfected pecan chocolate chip) - inspiration too - naturally.

Three hours sleep

-------------------------

Everything is fuel - charming stuff and stressful, it can all go into the hopper somehow, if you’re determined enough to find a way to make use of it.

One of the strangest games I now play with my time is using one form of work as a reward for accomplishing another, that I want to do much less.

I currently have one really catchy song that I desperately want to spend time working on, so it doesn’t have to keep playing on infinite-repeat in my head, with more and more unplayably complicated arrangements. But I’m trying to be generous with myself on this one, and take some time doing it up nice, which means it’ll be months in the crafting, instead of a day of recording and a week of cutting, my more usual recent standard, to get ‘er done.

I’m also hungry to do some more painting experiments, exploring form (still a very hard head-stretch for a life-long line-ist like me). A portrait of Catherine is overdue for sure - and then perhaps some wackier stuff (extreme face studies are great fun, and I get a nice rate from a professional model).

Drawing anything always makes me feel good - but costs my back in such a similar way to writing, that I get way too little time at it now (very bothersome).

Poems happen to me constantly - often as notebook-recorded snippets building around some nifty pearl-grit that came to me while I was up on the model-stand, or out for a good long walk.

And still - fully executing them is a fun-day task, for when the money chores are all completed. Essays? Stories? They seem like candy - holiday treats.

But like I say - everything is fuel, even a brain operating on three hours sleep. I knew I couldn’t possibly do anything requiring precision today - good as my coffee is, such single-source energy is rarely adequate for balanced work.

But hey - I owe myself some nutty stuff too. We all do. Three hours of sleep ain’t any good for writing a thesis - but for silly poetry? It’s a positive bonus!

Quite conclusive proof of my assertion may be found below.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯