Stuck my head back into facebook again for a few days – ouch! So depressing! Almost every expression one can now find is some form of proud (and usually wildly ignorant) sneering contempt. Collectively, and all tribes aside, we are acting like a whole culture full of whining sociopaths – hero/rebel/victim/shitheads. (A late stage degradation of the already degraded consumerist mindset).

But this did help me step back and think about my own mission more carefully, and when I did, I realized something funny. I don’t have a SOLUTION (final, or otherwise) no immaculate panacea to offer, or even a best in show philosophy, which I think should be applied or adopted universally.

I’ll say it embarrassingly simply up front, then make it clearer that I don’t mean a trivial or soft point.

What I want is for everyone to be nice. More precisely, I want you to be your best you – not a me-copy or blind follower of any great sage or surpassing political theorist. I want you to be balanced, resilient, confident that your application of effort will increase your skill and effect over time. I want you to be growing in a way that makes you identify with everything else which is growing and trying and good.

But before I am misunderstood, I don’t mean any variation of state-compelled nice, which is not only the exact opposite of the real thing, but a more infuriating path to tyranny for many, than cold honesty.

I’m talking about the nice you spontaneously want to feel be and do, because it is honestly in you.

And no – I am absolutely not (ever) holding myself out as a paragon (and increasingly suspect very few whose ideas are criticized on that basis, ever did). All I can say is my wife and I bonded over this rare focus on niceness way back when we were still glowering ‘monster kids’ in the nihilistic early eighties (pre-goth), and all these years later we are still trying, and trying also to learn how to do understanding better as we go.

Perhaps the second weirdest thing about my writing (aside from not having any dogma to sell) is that contrary to all “market” wisdom, I do not craft my writing to please or flatter any one single group (used to, now regret that – and also recognize that it was a technical, ego, and effectiveness fail).

Nothing makes me prouder than the fact I have readers from every continent in the world (albeit, Antarctica only intermittently) – among them are Christian missionaries, self-styled mystics, scientists, dreamers and even hardcore Marxists. Took me a lot of years to grow-up enough to even want this (to escape always barbarous tribalism, then help to be a bridge for others), and many more years of work and study to learn the breadth of respect needed. Still a very imperfect beast, but then, I’m still working on it – and still studying hardest, in direct contradiction to my own preferences (only fair way to do fairness itself, as far as I can tell). Information which boosts our preexisting bias will always find us, no matter what – getting a real appreciation for the other side of the story is the part that takes commitment and active continual effort.

As the (often philosophically profound) humorist Dave Barry brilliantly observed

“The hardest thing in the world is to stand-up for the guy who isn’t in the room”

Most importantly of all though, is that I have already written-off my own Xer generation and the boomers also – we had our moment and screwed it up (boomers pillaging everything in sight, Xers waiting patiently for a return to that grand pillage as normalcy – instead of furiously challenging it – even as the very idea of a widely beneficial economy evaporated for all time, right in front of our eyes).

My ideal reader is a young person who is open and actively wondering – which makes me start sad for and sympathetic to them. The world is a very depressing thing to study now, especially if you are lucky enough to have a big heart and a big brain in combination – genuine hope is very hard to come by. They are also extra lonely because so many have been turned inward and become socially incompetent (not for no-reason), which makes it harder to have and even be a friend. More generally, they can also now see a record of more than a half century of (highly commodified and weak-on-substance) humane, optimistic and cheerful promises about the future, which have ultimately proved scams or pure bullshit.

I recently wrote to one of my favourite GenZ writers, Freya India, trying to convey the idea that we often seek an emotional generality which feels hopelessly vast, instead of a specific practical instance which suits us and does not really generalize. We don’t need a cool social network to boast about – just ONE true friend is life-changing for any human being, and if we can also find one love to share and build our life with, gratitude in life becomes approximately irresistible, regardless of the trials and struggles that life bring us. (not Pollyanna BS – tested and proven – and the experiment replicates!)

Conversely – if we can’t even make (or be) one good friend, and never seem to meet anyone who is fascinating and fascinated, on more than just a surface level – bitterness is VERY hard stuff to resist.

To be clear – I’m not saying people with love don’t also feel bitterness – we definitely do – the point is that love, of whatever form nourishes us best, is the thing we humans need, to balance bitterness, make life worth-it anyhow, and sometimes even metabolize our greatest challenges into genuine new growth.

This is not to say it is anything like easy. I am keenly aware that there have never been so many forces working against genuine love and friendship in the world. So many voices which suggest both are best commodified, consumed, used and discarded, rather than embraced, trusted, treasured and brought close to our hearts. (The only way we get those good nourishing anti-bitterness life-meaning effects).

There are also vast edifices of highfalutin’ theory and countless degraded street versions of it, which suggest anger, impatience, intolerance, demand, suspicion, selfishness and petty preference are most important. Pick any ‘ism’ you can name, and there is a degraded bitterness variation of it, with many devoted adherents, always eager to debase the (almost always aspirational) ideas, as a hate-sink.

And here I must stop to hit that point again – it is way too important to skip or miss. And this is one thing that stepping outside of blind tribalism makes nauseatingly clear. There is no team in the modern west which opposes hate itself, hate is the most popular sales tool there is. People who consider themselves serious dedicated anti-racists will reliably foam at the mouth, when Russia is mentioned, you can see them drool as visions of nooses dance behind their eyes – scratch a fake bourgeois progressive and you’ll surely find a lynching pig. Their own definition of most hateful imaginable.

I’m not saying there is therefore any equivalence of ideas. I’m saying people who are so un-formed in terms of their basic character that they are unable to be truly humbled by big ideas, but instead only ever and always cherry-pick, distort and abuse them, to serve the short term needs of their immature insecure emotions, ought not to be using big ideas at all – or ought not to be listened to, when they try.

But of course, if we are bitter, and someone finds a new bitter way to use a big idea – the seduction happens before we even realize just how wrong (in practical, as well as moral terms) the whole thing is.

I know atheists aren’t supposed to use this kind of language – but the bitter evil spirit borne of pain appeals to (and reinforces) our own pain, bitterness and evil. We binge on candy, no vegetables, and end up spiritually diabetic – with dangerous uncontrolled thought-swings in place of a basic stability of wellness that we forgot, or in many cases never even learned how to seek.

These become our go-to habits as domesticated consumers, and they are important – if we want to stay alone in our head-traps forever, and never get to live more than small fleeing glimpses of gratitude.

Cathedral Scaffold for Decaying Freeway

Now a very small digression – for my younger readers especially (the view from inside and out). I do have a cellphone, and I enjoy some use of social media (or you wouldn’t be reading me), but I have also been a technician since long before cellphones came out, so I was already wary about the way machines train us to become reliant on them, (and demand a cost we often miss) decades ago. Of course, cellphones can undermine our happiness at a pretty fundamental level – but Walkman addicts were already wrecking their ears and removing themselves from awareness of surroundings (one part of any kind of mindfulness) decades ago.

Anyhow, I am absolutely NOT going to do some fogey sanctimony thing here. But here is what hit me the other night, as I brought my creaky old bones back to do a bit of weight-lifting (sixty is a good age to concentrate on core strength again, or else start falling an awful lot).

When we approach self-regulation of any phone (game, social media or political bitching) compulsion which is making us feel unhappy, or out-of-our-own-control, why not think of it as working-out a bit?

Set aside a half an hour every day for a paper book read by sunshine. Or a nice walk. A bit of drawing. Noodling around on a ukelele. Looking out the window and absorbing the kind of day that it really actually is, uninterpreted.

Maybe the habit you pick first won’t stick, try another. Find something that makes you want to make it an hour a day, then two, and you are on the right track. Seduce yourself back into the real world, by choosing the parts of it which naturally call to your best healthiest and most resilient self.

Also – turn off absolutely ALL notifications – that’s Pavlov stuff. Maybe even the ringer!(Just to prove to yourself that you are the owner, and it is the tool, not the other way around)

Which brings me back to my one weird always-changing and yet stable central point – balance – and it even works in terms of thinking about taking a physical ‘stance’ for useful positive action.

We want to be light on our feet, mobile, able to respond effectively to need, or to help make a dicey situation work out well after all. We want to be observant, so that we can see when others require help, but aren’t even strong enough to say so. We want to feel a fundamental surplus – not of money fame or ‘likes’ but of inner strength, so we can share from our spiritual reserves easily, with grace and humour, without ever worrying that we’ll run out. (And we soon find the more we do share with others usefully, the more energy we feel for doing more of that).

I grapple endlessly with this weird contradiction, the way some scholarly people try to reconcile the contradictions of Marxism or justify juvenile selfishness as some kind of noble libertarian tendency.

Positivity is ESSENTIAL. But not the fake, no-effort, just add water kind, so many now recommend. Also and equally, the world is truly messed-up (people, even more so). But it is also still the source of all love hope and purpose.

But, if I acknowledge the world is fundamentally messed up, how can I suggest that positivity is even possible, let alone essential? Because that’s what humans do best – almost like a kind of gratitude photosynthesis.

Robert Anton Wilson had my all-time favourite definition of an optimist. It isn’t a person so foolish they thing things are great when they aren’t. It is a person who still thinks it’s worth trying anyhow.

Seriously – logic is great stuff, but it is a TOOL that some humans use, sometimes (infinitely less often than they assert, to be sure) certainly not a description of what humans are like, in thought or in spirit.

Bitterness LOVES logic. Because it can always use some, to justify its (always toxic) perpetuation.

But wow – spirit is one of those subjects where you can get into really big trouble, real fast – especially when trying to write for a general audience of so many ages and kinds of experience. As with a lot of subjects I write about, I know others who are far more expert than me. But experts don’t always draw the links they might, if they looked more broadly and slowly (with less bitterness), so I’ll do my best.

First though, I have to share a time-marker for my younger friends especially. I can remember sitting on a Subway train and laughing out loud (not rare, for me) when I first read the absurd and brilliant line “The Revolution of Lowered Expectations” which was how Robert Anton Wilson characterized the real agenda of Furbish Lousewart the third, his fictional version of Ronald Reagan, from his completely wild “Schroedingers Cat” trilogy.

For those who haven’t read any of Wilson’s best work, I should share the introduction to that trilogy, just to give you a taste of how insistent he was, on challenging the reader’s assumptions at every turn.

The majority of Terrans were six-legged. They had territorial squabbles and politics and wars and a caste system. They also had sufficient intelligence to survive on that barren boondocks planet for several billions of years.

We are not concerned here with the majority of Terrans. We are concerned with a tiny minority – the domesticated primates who built cities and wrote symphonies and invented things like tictac-toe and integral calculus. At the time of our story, these primates regarded themselves as the Terrans. The six-legged majority and other life forms on that planet hardly entered into their thinking at all, most of the time.

The domesticated primates of Terra referred to the six-legged majority by an insulting name. They called them "bugs."

There was one species on Terra that lived in very close symbiosis with the domesticated primates. This was a variety of domesticated canines called dogs.

The dogs had learned to achieve a rough simulation of guilt and remorse and worry and other domesticated primate characteristics.

The domesticated primates had learned how to achieve simulations of loyalty and dignity and cheerfulness and other canine characteristics.

The primates claimed that they loved the dogs as much as the dogs loved them. Still, the primates kept the best food for themselves. The dogs noticed this, you can be sure, but they loved the primates so much that they forgave them.

Sweet, right? (I love a brilliant and original opening passage).

But back to my point – it really was funny as hell at the time, because even though my Xer generation faced economic downturn (and everyplace full of boomers who wanted to hire their pals, not their kids) we were still completely sure that the future would soon return to the sort of widespread all-boats rising fast prosperity that the boomer generation, alone in all of modern human history, enjoyed.

Now here I must pause to address another contradiction (or else lose track of my goal of no-BS hope).

I have written at great length (for almost a decade now, on Large Ess alone) about the many aspects of post war prosperity which were artificial, hidden from view, or even outright evil – sometimes in terms of what was stolen from others elsewhere, at the point of a bayonet, sometimes in terms of what was destroyed forever, which had been nourishing or at least found useful, for many generations. Enduring commons utterly consumed, instead of tended and sustained for future others with steadfast care, respect and GRATITUDE (where all genuine care and respect comes from, anyhow).

BUT – we are so bitter now, we are forever caught-up in comparing one false model to another, trying to justify and insist, rather than understand. Very few now step back for the long view and look at our ingredients and potential like a thoughtful gardener, with care not just to the season, but the years.

Yes – a huge part of the game of post-war wealth was about stealing resources from poor countries which could not effectively resist armed western capital (without having their government overturned). It isn’t crazy to say our consumer demand fuelled that evil, even if we didn’t start the game or habit.

On a certain level, we might even think of the post-war boom as the working and middle class getting ‘a taste’ of the action of the creeps at the pointy end of the wealth distribution pyramid, as a bribe. “Keep quiet about how we got this loot, and there will be more for you, next week” sort of a thing.

But this just gives me a chance to make a my point about balance much clearer. When we decry the exploitation of people far away (“the exportation of poverty” remains a perfect description) it is easy to lose track of the other crucial side of the thing – the effort and long term impact of workers labour. The middle class (fake-bourgeois) “left” now dismisses this with scornful sneering contempt, shockingly easily (why I consistently call them ‘fake’ not just for their navel gazing psychosis). But people from and in the working class, even those from families whose potential has been wasted for several generations in a row now, thanks to an unending series of false austerity plays and other manipulations, don’t ever forget that THEIR WORK BUILT THIS THING WE LIVE INSIDE.

Seriously, folks – the reason the fake left has brought so much scorn and contempt to leftist ideas, is that they begin from bitterness and disrespect, and their one-sidedness is pride in ignorant hate, every time. (the fact that this is their own favourite accusation toward others, should not surprise anyone).

The thing about being endlessly trapped in arguments where BOTH SIDES ARE WRONG is crucial. Not only does it consume our passions in false arguments, always framed so that the rich get to exploit us on every rise and fall, no matter which tribe of bitter tribalist pinheads dominates, it also ultimately crushes our hope, because those with both brains and heart can’t help recognize at some point “Damn, I’m still very sure about the hating “them” part – but somehow here I am – defending crazy too.”

I must briefly digress to point out that people as diverse as Marshall McLuhan (who approached new science through the ancient poetic tradition) and Norbert Wiener (who invented Cybernetics – the modern Machiavellian “systems thinking” which has guided soulless technocrats, ever since) saw almost a century ago that mechanization would steadily reduce the labour inputs needed for production – which meant we needed to think about how we ought to organize work differently, when we were able to create a surplus of useful goods, without nearly so many industrial hours paid.

What really freaks me out is that the epic-thinking poetic head and the cold population-manipulating scientist came to the same basic conclusion – we should do more human stuff. Study more, learn more, care more, do more of the stuff that people do (and enjoy doing) well – art, craftsmanship, research, and direct humane charity (always in short-supply in the west, though also always present and trying).

BUT – that only works if we can acknowledge the reality of another choice, which we never talk about. (The exact trick which has made hope, our greatest taboo)

Whatever gang of oligarchs it is, which really steers the western powers behind the scenes (sure as hell isn’t democratic will, as has been shockingly revealed around the whole formerly-smug west all at once, in the last few years) there were always two fundamentally different strategic lines of approach to using their global dominance.

One was to foster the best possible outcomes for everyone – grow the whole pie so rich, healthy, various and widely beneficial that scarcity vanishes and war and conflict fade away with it.

The other was to maintain monopolies, tighten and centralize control, constantly engineer scarcity (including not just regular wage shocks, but outright calculated famine also) and then use the fear of uncertainty to promote war, so that all domestic problems can be blamed on the evil other, instead of a combination of grotesque incompetence and incalculable corruption (of soul, no less than finance).

Our false argument traps are always set up so that we exclude the only hopeful vision for humanity, before we even open the debate. Trains us to come to apocalyptic conclusions like “Humans, industry and science are all just fundamentally evil blights upon the earth itself.” Suicide fuel – toxic danger!

We say “This is how things have always been and will always be” instead of recognizing:

This is how we do things when the assholes are in charge. Greed heads – war, fear and famine mongers.

Democracy was supposed to be a system which would restrain such greed heads and evil manipulators effectively – but that whole game was hijacked and corrupted generations ago, so the nastiest people on earth could bring us a real life “Revolution of lowered expectations” (still absurd, but not at all funny).

At this point, they don’t even pretend to care what voters think anymore – not on any side or party – power is everything. Scary stuff, such a huge edifice of deliberate harm for us to team-up and oppose.

But there is another way to look at every part of this frightening moment. The empty fakes and financiers at the helm of the western powers are now in open panic! They can’t even think straight enough to hide their anti-citizen games from us anymore, and people around the west are sick of it.

The exact same cabal who characterize Trump as purest most disruptive evil are themselves entirely dedicated to the hegemonic plan of war with Russia and then China. Seriously, this is what the idiots in charge consider the greatest most important priority. More and still more killing, non-stop, indefinitely.

THE SAME PEOPLE WHO SAID “GREEN” ARE OUT TO KILL OUR KIDS AND GRANDKIDS.

This is not the same as saying the environment isn’t a huge concern. All I’m saying is that the people who used that line to gain power – AREN’T DOING THAT WITH THE POWER WE GAVE THEM.

If you are serious about the environment (as am I) you need to recognize these frauds are making that whole line of concern look like a scam for corporations and a tool of impoverishment and ever tighter oligarch control.

Actually doing the thing itself requires more than just consuming reflections of our bitterness for fuel and fuming – we have to be able to overcome our personal emotional dynamics, and recognize reality counts, not lies, no matter how flattering.

Now, for my friends from afar who are still scratching their heads, what just happened here, was this. We (Canada) got played. Brilliant propaganda, deplorable result.

Donald Trump said “Boo!”

Canadians (who are reflexive bigots about America anyhow) said “Elbows how-high SIR!”

Then dutifully elected a New York Investment banker, who is going to try to cut a deal for the King of Fucking England to sell us out to the yanks, at a huge discount (as long as his banker pals all get rich) for the greater (globalist warmonger) good.

We will end up firmly committed to war with China, and in return for our resources (cheap) the king (hopes to) bring America back into the commonwealth fold to aim their war power back at Russia (because on Russia, the British are like a racist bigot with an infuriatingly resilient and successful black family next door – just get crazier and crazier). Greatest Slaver-Mass-Murder-built Empire in modern history says WHAT?

All this, instead of Canada’s obvious (anti imperialist / anti racist) aspirational role as the first western node in BRICS (that is, the post-imperial future). We picked fear, out of hate, and will soon get lots of both. I fear for my Asian-Canadian chums especially.

Infuriated, disgusted – take your pick. But I predict that the Liberal party will not ever govern again. Yes it looks like power in the moment, but it looks even more like panic, up close. (if the Liberals were half as politically canny as they used to be, they would have let Pollievre get stuck with the giant economic mess they created, so they could then turn around and start blaming him for the long-term ramifications of their own vast-scale incompetence).

I know my American friends sometimes ask themselves – how many political parties would we need, before one of them actually showed respect for the basic (in-common) aspirations of working citizens?

In Canada we have the Liberal party (centre-left, like the country), the Conservatives (still radically left, by American standards, on fundamental policies) the NDP, which is supposed to be the REAL left (and the conscience and policy source of the oft-governing Liberals) but went all-in on bourgeois indulgence decades ago, to chase the very popular bitterness faction in the middle class, rather than maintaining their old solid and practical working class traditions. We have a Green party, with a few very smart speakers, and a separatist party in Quebec (which almost always sends the most competent articulate and flat-out brilliant members to our parliament). There is even a fringe party, the People’s Party of Canada, which hovers in the one to three percent range, was started by a former conservative MP, is very badly demonized indeed by BigNews, but holds on, all the same.

So – all I can tell my American friends is six parties still isn’t enough to get one sane party elected. Must mean its time for a brand new party again – with way more spirit and fresh positive ideas than backroom deals, favours owed and secret backers.

You never know – maybe seven will turn out to be the charmed number after all! Though Europe does not provide especially inspiring examples to back up that assertion. In any case, even gathering popular will and forcing the stale and corrupted parties to wake up and listen to voters more, would justify the effort – anyhow, its fun!

No really – even doing something complicated and frustrating against incredible odds and push-back is genuine outright fun compared to sitting at home and obsessing about how big and horrible our abstract enemy probably is. Sure, we might not win the cause, but we always learn from trying with others, and a shared hope project teaches us a lot about other people’s lives and cares, even if we’re not normally good at socializing. Leaves us closer to and better at friendship and love.

Racing the Stone Boat

I had another half a dozen themes on my canary pad, that I was hoping to work into this one, but I think I’ll end with something religious which struck me, an atheist, unexpectedly hard, a few days ago.

But first a word about sources and passions. I deliberately share sources which contradict one another (intelligently only), because I believe in thinking for yourself, not enforcing some immaculate dogma or perfected position. We’re music, not rocks.

The density and inescapability of war and monopolism-promoting propaganda has never been so intense, nor so thoroughly worked into every part of our BigMedia landscape. Pravda, as sensory wallpaper.

Personally, I began watching the whole world from multiple independent sources back when that was a matter of checking out the periodicals room at the library, for global newspapers and magazines. I raised the intensity of my scan after 9/11, because I recognized that we were in for a very dark period of history, and the clues to the reality would not appear for long, before being buried again under propaganda.

Sadly, every single source I then considered objective (or at least, with a bias so clear that it could be fairly-weighted in the reading) has been swallowed up or corrupted by the BigWar/BigMedia disease of twenty first century ‘ethical supremacist’ propaganda. The CBC in particular broke my heart during our participation in the war in Afghanistan. Reminded me of one of my favourite observations from Noam Chomsky (yet another revelation of our rank anti-yank bigotry, which so often pretends to be a kind of leftist superiority). He said Canadians love to hear about the evils of the US empire, but they get very uncomfortable when you try to discuss their own history of evil deeds.

I have long expressed this just a little differently. For we Canadians to actually earn the presumption of moral superiority which we do (ignorantly, hypocritically and certainly offensively) assert, we would have to achieve our social programs and standard of living without piggybacking on the exact same American hegemony we so loudly and often despise.

Seriously, if we were doing fair deals around the world without the threat of violent big brother (US) or spellbinding story-twisting big sister (UK) behind us, we would already be firmly established on the track of aspirational development around the world. The smaller piece of a much bigger pie, play. Instead, Canadians and Australians compete for the top spot for world-beating expertise in resource extraction to feed ever more rapacious global industry. Which is to say, we’re the ones who make sure the locals don’t ever get quite enough out of the deal to become a serious competition to the rich west, over time. Screw their poor citizens – we have our rich shareholders to think about, after all.

Sure, not the seducers and jackals who beguile threaten and blackmail the leaders, but still a key part of the process of getting what consumerism finds most profitable, while spending the least possible for it.

Thing is, once you realize that CBC capitulated to a war narrative a quarter of a century ago, and they finally came and gelded the Guardian, to punish them for their Snowden coverage, you get into some far more chaotic territory. No gatekeepers or even goalposts! But wow – so much spirit and energy.

What I have found from both deep and broad reading in independent and citizen powered media is that even for the very best, there are almost always some subjects on which they are superb – far better than any coverage BigMedia ever dares offer us, in this age of ass-covering power-serving bullshit. But then there are other subjects where they don’t know as much as they should, and get off-track.

Don’t mean to make too much of my own point – but the divide is often detectable by the way they use their bitterness to fill-in blanks others recognize as simple ignorance!

I was brought back to think more about all of this, by a recent comment from a very intelligent reader, who mentioned he stopped watching Glenn Greenwald altogether, when he talked to Alex Jones.

Totally understand the sharp emotional reaction – Jones is the very definition of too far (why they used him to drive the wedge into speech, rather than just letting the courts punish him roundly – though they did). Mind you, IMHO, Kanye in a gimp mask going so far beyond too far that Jones walked out of his own show because for once, he wasn’t the craziest guy in the room, was still probably the most internet thing ever.

The thing is, Greenwald has been more courageous and clear about the situation in Gaza over the last year and a half than anyone else with a serious viewership. And he keeps inviting guests from right across the spectrum to make their case, even when some of what they say is beyond the pale, to others. I have myself been irritated more than once, when he talked to people I really didn’t like. But I have never seen him refrain from criticizing them later, when their actions go against whatever ideals they once told him they believed in. His principles may not be everyone’s, but he definitely has them, and they prompt him to let us hear and consider a whole lot of strong sources that others ban or disdain.

Personally, I’ll trade the occasional Alex Jones for some otherwise west-muzzled Wagenknecht and Finkelstein! (but as I say, still understand how emotionally, sometimes we just have to write one off – I did the same for our national broadcaster!)

Like I said in the opening, I’m not trying to sell a dogma, just recommend more sources, thinking, balance, connection, hope and happiness.

But NOT delusional. I mean the real stuff, which means learning to think and act for ourselves, so that we can be and offer a much richer and more durable sort of ‘together’ for the sake of love and community.

Oddly, it was while watching one of my favourite political observers, that I encountered some unexpectedly moving religion.

I’ve mentioned Alex Christoforu (one part of the superb team at The Duran) before. He does a very nice thing for us all, by taking a pleasant walk every day, while talking about the state of the crazy world. The sun and sea always makes the bleak stuff so much easier to take! (as does his humour).

Lately he has been walking Cypress, and the other day he came through a screen of trees to a very modest looking monument indeed, and said, “Oh hey look, there’s Paul’s pillar, let’s go check it out.”

What we saw was a simple white stone pillar. But it is the exact pillar upon which the Roman Governor once whipped the apostle Paul – thirty nine lashes worth – for spreading his rebellious message of salvation.

My ex-Catholic parents actually named me after that Paul in particular. Some stories I’ve encountered make me appreciate that a lot, some leave me with more questions than I’ve had the energy to pursue.

Of course, as I’ve said, I have no final text to offer, no end to doubt of any kind. But I can definitely relate to the idea of advocating for a more love-based approach, better balance and gratitude, just because you think that’s what people really need to hear most, even if the often misunderstood message makes many doubt or even outright oppose you, who you would dearly love to reach instead.

The fact that the very same governor who had once whipped him on that post, ultimately became his first Christian convert with genuine political power is also rather lovely. Positive ideas and full spirit really can create extraordinary change. Not just then, because once we were titans (false romanticism).

But because human beings are never just our logic, our bitterness, our theories or our rationalizations.

We’re spirit-creatures first – a beautiful light inside a muddy seed-pod* – only ever and always! (and I thank the generous universe itself for that – every day, without fail).

*(for my scientism-atheist pals, please translate thusly) – “We are implicate enfolded order inside an eigenstate cloud of potential waiting to be collapsed into actuality by chaotic interactions along the time axis.” Big whoop. Same diff.

And yes, I might also have summarized my entire piece with this one Baldwin quote.

I’m going specific-linkless today – because I’ve been fasting from even the finest of news inputs, as another bit of that mind-fitness exercise I was talking about above. Of course, my history keener self keeps screaming “No dude, you can’t take a break, you’re missing clues!” but my relentless nutcase side reassures him – don’t worry – we’ll read through all thousand essays, once we’re sleeping good again!

However, just because I don’t have specific story-links, that doesn’t mean I don’t have a fresh cornucopia of more fine and stimulating sources for you!

Enjoy! (all over the map today – but spirited and intelligent, in every case)

First, here’s that Alex Christoforu walking show – a sunny review of the latest madness in the world.

Alex Christoforu - daily walking news of the world review on Youtube

And here’s determined (that is, controversial, but principled and undaunted) Glenn Greenwald. All the news the corporate finks and war state leave out.

Glenn Greenwald’s “System Update” on Rumble (use the FF button to find the start)

I should also share the link for professor Glenn Diesen, already my favourite (western) advocate for Westphalianism, he has been on a real roll of late – so many superb guests!

(smart and nice as Nima from dialogue works, but with a finger on the pulse of Europe)

Glenn Diesen interviews many interesting thinkers about politics economics and war

Now a few great reading sources for the mostly-buried news (which only ever hits the NY Times years later, when the evidence is too staggering for them to keep ignoring it)

Ryan Grimm and co (Intercept, Breaking Points) are off to a very impressive start with this project – and new international correspondents are coming on board, all the time.

Here’s the site for relentless Matt Taibbi and friends (radicalized against his will, but still one of the funniest smart and financially literate and skeptical writers alive)

I have truly endless admiration for Kit Klarenburg. Never shies away from trouble, physical or political – nor does he ever fail to deliver hard truths we need to hear.

Scott Ritter is a genuine American hero (has tried to stop ruinous US wars for decades now, at great personal cost – and still keeps trying). What you want a US Marine to be.

Ex CIA Larry Johnson, like Ritter, is part of “Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity” a group of former insiders turned whistleblowers, who see through many surface games, and try to oppose the madness steering, as well as the crazy idiots implementing (and not just get tangled up forever in the propaganda itself, like most).

Simplicius the Thinker is unique. His pieces are long and various (he has a second column for big-think pieces). This site will give you a smart thorough and punchy briefing about the other side of the state war lies (horrifying costs, included).

Now, some brilliant big-scope political and philosophical thinking and global analysis

Matt Ehret is mind-blowing. Most people would be happy studying just a small range of what he gets into – but I love the sweeping lines of connection he is able to draw, thanks to such deep research. For my friends who loved James Burke talking about the history and development of science and culture, Ehret does a similarly beguiling thing, but for imperial politics and back room gamesmanship. Fascinating!

Nicholas Jones writes about the positive Pan Africanist heart and practical vision which came out of the earliest independence movements, and even after all these years remains a vital and future-facing hope for Africa and the world as a whole.

Ehrett, his also brilliant wife Cynthia Chung and several other smart unorthodox writers show up here. (A gathering of principled free thinkers)

I have not dug into who puts Savage Minds together. But they give me essays from Michael Hudson and introduced me to Tara van Dijk – so I love them, no matter what!

Contemplations on the Tree of Woe is hard to describe. For any of my chums on the left who think there is no principle compassion or imagination on the right, he’ll wreck that bias for you rapidly. More importantly, he often thinks in the sort of huge time arcs that the left used to favour, in a way that I see younger people coming back to again (hooray). Caring for the future like a wise parent is a kind of love that left and right can both recognize together (or perhaps I should say could).

Even when bleak (that is, realistic about hard realities) he makes me think and gives me hope, by showing just that sort of informing care and interest throughout.

If SCIENCE (tm) was the answer, Astral Codex Ten (Scott Alexander) might be a very good source from which to get said answers

Crazy-ass polymath kind of guy, who reads and writes and discusses way too much (lucky us).

On the other hand, William Briggs makes a truly excellent and exquisitely well-reasoned case that Science Is Not The Answer (that is, logical errors posing as, aren’t). Need a great course in statistics and probability? – here it is!

I don’t group the next three together because they are all female, or all brilliant (though both are true) but because all three are, each in their own extraordinary way, working on a piece of the same basic challenge to which I keep returning. Does this really look like a plan for thriving and happiness?

Freya India is my favourite Gen Z writer by miles for her combination of insight, her fine writing itself, and most of all her obviously sincere and vital heart-quest.

Tara Van Dijk is outright exciting – finally a sharp critic of the degraded (and self-harming) bitterness faction of feminism, critiquing from the principled heart of the left and of feminism both (and in the process, reminding us brilliantly – that those still exist!). I did a take-down of the bourgeois race-guilt scam from nothing but hard left principles myself, awhile ago – it was well (and broadly) received. So I am convinced this is the right line of approach for overcoming many shared delusions. Anyhow, even if it wasn’t the most fair and effective approach, Socratic refutation is also the most respectful way (instead of just yelling at people for being insane and complicit in evil, take apart their errors while reminding them of their hearts and their potential to direct that energy a better way).

Of all the weird personal bigotries I picked up over the years, I’d have to say my reflexive bigotry against every form of capitalism was one of the hardest to get over (not invert, just make into a consideration, rather than a dumb unthinking reflex). I used my study of ancient civilization and the tough questions about early needs, goods and development, to start drawing finer more useful and more respectful distinctions.

Wow though – Elle Griffin manages to find a line of not-monopolism and also not-socialism, which includes worker ownership and control, but also profit freedom and innovation. Astounding stuff (she’s also had great epic dialogues with a modern anarchist – so nice to get some of that theory back in play).

She makes me wonder – Did the syndicalists and the feminists finally put their energy together into a far more powerful synthesis? (as would have happened more than a century ago, but for the timing of world war one?) have a read, and then you tell me.

Now a bit of culture, to wrap up.

This is definitely the best column title on substack (so jealous) and Doerschuck is a compassionate, perceptive and superb music interviewer, with many classic interviews of greats we remember fondly, to share.

Here’s another must bookmark – a fantastic source for amazing films that you have probably never heard of. Not just cool art-house gems from around the world, but sharp political documentaries and even trashy horror films! Huzzah! – full culture.

Finally, Dylan Levi King (again). A multilingual translator who has lived in many Asian countries (and sometimes Vancouver).

I have an outright literary crush on this fellow’s work – there is something so light natural and yet transcendent about his style and his quality of witness.

Chatwin without the ego? Delicious and unexpected treats, anyhow.

A couple of silly late addenda. Saw my first Cybertruck the other day - hadn’t realized the freakish proportions of the thing before - truly weird. Nada though, was laughing her guts out. “We had things exactly like this, he stole the design from a trash bin!”

Sure enough, photographic proof of this high plagiarism exists (got to love the web)

And I don’t know why, but this really seemed to capture the way some days start off so effotless and great and then somehow, the whole thing just totally turns on you!