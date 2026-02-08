Large Ess Small Press

Paul Snyders
3d

The Value of a Cranky old Authority (an example of the marvelous thing, professors used to be)

Ted Postol is one of the leading figures in the related sciences of ballistic missilry and nuclear weapons. Not only has he worked on secret programs and strategies, and advised multiple departments of government in multiple administrations, he has taught the subject for a great many years, also.

He was, like so many of the best whistleblowers of the modern era, drawn out into the independent media spotlight by frustration with insane policies, which needed to be refuted with hard cold facts.

But the really cool thing is that, as a natural teacher (yes, a type, and a precious one) he has rapidly learned how to make use of the new media to teach a far wider audience some hard realities, even after decades working as a specialist-rockstar with a lectern and a chalkboard, to a very rarefied set indeed (Stanford). Old dogs, new tricks! (hope for us all)

This particular lecture (followed by a rant, only slightly less fascinating) has a full helping of the very frightening realities of the potential for a conflict with Iran. There is no outcome to any war with Iran, which will not be a complete and utter disaster for Israel and the US and very probably Iran, also (though that’s actually the least certain part – which he clarifies in a way I’ve never heard before).

Postol’s realism about the weapons tactics and strategies involved is bracing (and he brings slides!)

So is his criticism of the lies told to us, by our shockingly degraded BigMedia (though we should also remember, they’ve actually NEVER met a war, that they didn’t love to lie about, to sell more papers or get more eyes on screen, for more of those juicy advertiser minutes).

Nima Alkhorishid, the host of the extraordinary Dialogue Works (who is back in Brazil again) in this case, plays the perfect teacher’s perfect student – wide open ears for the old man’s wisdom.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llW5RUMkZLo

Paul Snyders
4d

You just can't make this stuff up - the most "advanced" fighter plane in the world (most expensive weapons program in human history - and also a giant piece of junk) is now being sent into the field with gym-weights, instead of ANY radar! We are so far beyond WTF, it isn't even funny!

https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/china-as-a-force-for-peace

