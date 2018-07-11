Large Ess Small Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Snyders's avatar
Paul Snyders
6d

Whoops!

I should have given dates for these fellows –

Diefenbaker was Prime Minister from 1957 – 1963

His TLDR is – tried hard to keep Canada from transitioning from a being a British colony into an American cold war Vassal with a new Northern vision of national identity.

For Lester Pearson: Secretary of state for external affairs 1948 – 1957 and PM 1963 – 1968

His TLDR is – tried to make Canada much more internationally open in citizens and diplomacy, and also to show a path toward a less violent more respectful relationship between the first world and the global south (someone had to represent for non-colonial consciousness, not easy, then).

And the most consequential Canadian leader of the modern era was not the one who came after (Papa-doc Trudeau, who was above all a fabulous self-promoter and egotist of rockstar proportions) but the one before – Willian Lyon Mackenzie King – about whom, more below.

https://paulsnyders.substack.com/p/forgotten-heavyweight

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Snyders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture