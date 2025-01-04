Hi folks!

Happy New Year! (not ignoring the crazy world, but accepting and working with it, usefully)

This week I saw a whole bunch of my fellow writers doing year-end reviews of their own work, or of the world itself and as usual, I decided to go a bit sideways with that impulse. It is a moment for gems, but I found myself drawn to share only two in particular, of my own. An old song and a piece of strong writing I self-submerged.

First – the toe-tapper!

When you're a young keener, you tend to get excited about a particular piece of work, and strive to master some small part of the technique employed, to better understand the magic which so entranced you. As a young adult, you start thinking more about the creators whose work or determination you admire - and build yourself a kind of pantheon of role models in-absentia. Heroes from books, old records, essays, etc.

But as you get older (if you still haven't given-up being thrilled by brilliant things), you begin to think more about the arc of time in which the artist lived their life. Some of my early and enduring heroes were especially fascinating to me, for being so far ahead of their time, that it was impossible to implement or fully articulate all of their ideas. And I mean characters as diverse as Frances Bacon, Buckminster Fuller, Marshall McLuhan and Gregory Bateson.

Some say history has an inevitable quality, and individual personalities have nothing to do with how it develops (several modern inventions were invented simultaneously by more than one person - including the steam engine and the telephone - hence the funny line "When it's steam engine time, it steam engines!") But that doesn't explain those outstanding individuals who produced so much excellent work which could not find acceptance or usefulness, or gain them any credit at all, in their own time.

I’m just an idiot-keener, but I did have a moment where I saw something, which was blindingly obvious to me, though I can’t explain why. In the late 90s, my wife and I were walking by the old Uptown Theatre, (downtown, of course), I got a weird chill, looked at her and said, “holy shit, honey, we're all going to war.” I knew it. I was still shocked by 9/11 - and horrified by the war-fever which followed, but surprised? Nope.

For some reason (beyond my early love for Gary Numan albums) I recorded a whole series of quirky and dystopian songs in that strange violent moment. To be clear, I didn't think they were dystopian, I just thought they were realistic, but many of them came-off as over-proof to others. And now, I finally have a small first-hand insight into how that whole creation-for-the-wrong-moment thing, works. This song, the peppiest of that whole bunch (and definitely one of my all-time best) comes from almost a quarter of a century ago - but really does fit this moment far more perfectly than that.

Also funny (old creators learn patience and luck can do nice things) I've been beating myself up for ages, for not getting around to making a nice little video for this tune - work undone (inevitably, a self-accusation of sloth!). BUT - the exquisite AI generated animation-video sequences (which even feature characters which resemble me, to an almost creepy, and certainly wildly-fortunate extent) were only rendered very recently (by the brilliant NickiAnimations, at Pixabay.com - THANK YOU!)

So – had I not been a bit of a lazy bastard about finishing this video, I would never have been able to make it come out so sweet! (You’ve got to hit the emotional beats visually, somehow, and the lyrics of this one, made that a definite challenge!)

Go full-screen, grab those headphones and TURN IT UP!

(this is me at the top of my wit, calluses, embouchure(s), and recording chops)

You Want Answers? I've Got Questions!

For non-specialists, it is very easy to categorize things broadly and inaccurately. Within areas of science are areas which resist mere reason, and REQUIRE intuition (as a technician friend once said “amp design is science, speakers are voodoo!”). My wife Catherine was hugely amused when she studied marketing, to find that the science of “Pricing” has (or at least then had) this same semi-irrational ‘feel’ quality.

I remain convinced that doing is learning (as long as you keep doing it better and better, as you go) and I’ve been doing an awful lot of writing for a long time. You know what I learned isn’t the slightest bit rational about writing?

NAMING! I am tempted to say it is like putting the right frame on a painting, or hanging it in the right place in a gallery – a subtle thing, mostly external to a piece, which has a lot of influence on how it is taken.

Still – naming a hardcore courage and reality piece “Hibernation Television” was kind of asking for it. Might as well have called it “Fast asleep and tuned-out anyhow”. Thing is, I might also have called it – “all of the most important things which you aren’t supposed to think about, according to the creepiest most evil people.”

Or, you know, some catchy compression of that. Anyhow – here is the piece. It really does have some INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT TESTIMONY from first hand witnesses of extraordinary integrity. Spin-free (to an extent that will make your head spin)

Stuff you need to know, if you care (which will help you worry much less about BS propaganda and instead worry more about reality – where your worry might at least inspire some useful thought and action, as it turns to resolve).

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Now – on to This Wonky (New Years) Week!

Once again, I want to start off with some hopeful, thoughtful and compassionate stuff.

Here’s a superb piece for my many educator friends – practical as can be, encouraging also – and it fits rather beautifully with the bigger themes of the following piece.

In essence – accomplishment improves motivation, more than motivation improves accomplishment. And she’s absolutely right about “everyone else” too!

Here’s an outstanding piece of heartfelt and relevant insight for my philosophical friends, parents, teachers, and those of faith (some serious principled Christian thought – but please don’t skip it if you’re an atheist – these points apply to us no less – all principle, courage and caring – no dogma). Here’s a little taste:

“…If we give children screens to solve adults’ problems, the core problem adults—and increasingly children—have is that we are simply drained by the escalating demands of life in a world we were told was going to get easier. But we are not just exhausted because life and work have gotten busier and more complex—we are also exhausted because we ourselves have dwindled in our resourcefulness, our resilience, and our restedness. And we have dwindled because, in the end, we are unformed.

The less formed we are, the more dependent on magic we become. And the costs of this dependence are becoming clear—as documented so thoroughly on this Substack—not just to childhood but to the prospects of a flourishing society.”

Once again Elle Griffin at the Elysian has done a smart hopeful and useful piece that I wish I’d had the wit to write myself.

Social development is greater than self development! (a nice compact way to summarize what all of us who were old enough to witness it, ought to already have learned from the long-ago new-age moment).

Here is an interview with an author of a book about great heroes of conscience and determination (they had me, at Paul Robeson). A wee taste:

“…All told, these readings and experiences established that when it comes to certain issues, certain regions, certain inherited enemies, certain tax-funded American massacres, coups and crimes, you cannot trust your government or media, since they are the perpetrators—they are the ones before the throne pretending to deserve entry—and you can never forget where you really learned this skepticism.”

Here is something super thought-provoking from the brilliant Razib Khan – new discoveries and understandings about the interaction of Neanderthals and modern humans. Fans of the epic thought and vast timescales will absolutely swoon!

Here’s another brilliant (and this time, unexpectedly hilarious – especially for history geeks) piece, from “The Tree of Woe”

I can really relate to trying to find a whole bunch of ways to get your point across, hoping that one of them will ‘click’ just right, and make your key insight feel as self evident to others, as it does to you – and I’ve gone so far as songs, limericks and cartoons – but this – putting his ideas into ancient Greek history – is DELUXE!

I recently talked about the foul anti-worker games in British textiles – here's an even bigger and more recent scam, where we can actually look at TWO full cycles of it!

And here is the relentlessly curious Peter Boghossian, talking about academic fraud (which, though a crisis across many fields, is not being widely discussed)

Now here’s something backhandedly but genuinely optimistic – a lot of foul stuff is almost done!

Ken Klippenstien – on the coming collapse of many malign old things (and people)

And here’s another – from Helmholtz Smith - which manages to be eminently rational and practical, and yet also a bit acid, if not outright sarcastic!

A New Years Wish - A President Who Says No

I wrote about the vastly under-reported troubles in South Korea recently – here is an update from a Korean, rather than a western pro-war analyst – for a very welcome change

Here is Larry Johnson talking about the disaster the west created by bringing war to Ukraine, and also the true legacy of Jimmy the sweet hometown peanut farmer (and submarine reactor officer, warmonger, enabler of evil bastards whose ideas continue to do vast-scale mass-murder to this very day – and so much more!)

Ukraine did it the American way, and is paying a terrible price

Yes, Jimmy Carter is still being simultaneously mourned and whitewashed. But I have Z-Big problem with that - and sorry, but no, it isn’t too soon to be real about the guy – not nearly soon enough, folks.

The Stalwart Reporter Chris Hedges, who manages to be both a Christian Minister and a Marxist (sounds contradictory, but his character is so unusual, that I feel sure he teaches both sides far more about muscular compassion, than he blasphemes against either), does a really superb treatment of his actual legacy.

“…Carter had a decency most politicians lack, but his moral crusades, which came once he was out of power, seem like a form of penance. His record as president is bloody and dismal, although not as bloody and dismal as the presidents who followed. That’s the best we can say of him.”

But Scott Ritter also reminded me about something crucial – the failed Tehran hostage rescue, which effectively ended his presidency. As an old clue-watcher and aviation geek, I remember that it was a horrific two-helicopter accident that ruined the plan. But I never realized that had the plan proceeded, “Spooky” was invited to the party. Spooky is an extremely nasty war plane. A big slow heavy transport, stuffed with extremely high rate-of-fire heavy machine guns. You give it a target (and clear airspace, it absolutely cannot defend itself from fighters) and the thing flies low slow ‘orbits’ (circles) around that target and pours fire (bullets) into it, in a giant cone.

So – had the rescue plan proceeded, Carter would definitely have been responsible for the mass-murder of Iranian civilians, as a known and planned-out part of ‘clearing the landing zone’ for those helicopters (which thankfully, crashed, before the skies could be cleared, and Spooky sent in).

All of which makes me re-think a whole pile of sweet thoughts I long treasured (Hedges clearly puts the unravelling of the New Deal and the coming of neoliberalism on Carter, too – even if Clinton was the one who turbo-charged it).

Yes, Carter in his second term would have dug further into solar (and electric cars, also) and yes, he was considering an end to the war on drugs, which would have been a huge boon not only for users, jail budgets and court overcrowding, but for the presumption of rights and liberties on the most basic level (all of which, the war on drugs has eroded greatly, even for those who never once partook).

But he would not have saved the American worker, or made peace with Russia.

I mentioned German politics being both shrill and crazy, lately.

Here is an extremely (darkly) funny German social critic, talking about the latest Elon/AfD teapot/tempest

I am always tempted to share a half a dozen from the diligent Mark Wauck – this one really stands out, linking the war in Ukraine and our imploding economics in a scary, but very useful way.

This one even more so - because it makes something very clear, that we never like to face WE ARE THE TERROR. Long exerpt, just to make the point for those who don’t follow the link and read it all.

“…Mike Flynn who, as head of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), had got into some hot water career wise by revealing that the US was the big sponsor behind the terror conglomerate known as ISIS. Yes, there were other sponsors—Israel, the UK, Turkey, etc.—but in the nature of things the US was the big dog. The Deep State was not at all amused by Flynn’s antics, so he was put out to pasture until Trump brought him into his fold.

That all developed in the context of the Arab Spring regime change movement that the Anglo-Zionists put in motion with Hillary at DoS. Back then the US was a bit shy about openly letting the world know that the US was, like, the world’s biggest sponsor of terror. The official line was that we were against terrorism and regimes that the Anglo-Zionists didn’t like were the “terror masters”. Actually it was the other way round, and we were using terrorists on an international scale to take down regimes that we didn’t like—like Libya, like Syria, etc.

During his presidency Trump actually attempted to put a halt to that by ordering a withdrawal of US troops from Syria, where they were training and supporting various terrorists who we were deploying against the Assad regime. That’s when Trump—more or less like Obama before him—learned that current legal scholars view Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution “The President shall be commander in chief” as the punch line to some obscure joke that the Founders had inserted in a fit of hilarity. No withdrawal happened, so Trump pivoted to his own gag line about how he was so clever that he was ripping off Syria’s oil and no one could stop him. Presumably that was MAGA.”

I must also share this – fresh proof about the exact point I was making in a recent piece – British journalism is now a servant of state power – not truth!

(With none of the rest of us far behind, to be clear – and that, by absolutely deliberate design)

Here’s a take on repression of war crimes stories at BBC specifically, from the absolutely superb news source, Scheerpost

BBC Staffers Reveal Editor’s Entire Job To Whitewash Israeli War Crimes

Here’s courageous Klarenburg with a couple of superb backgrounders on how hard (and dirty) the west fought, to bring down Syria

Here are some extremely world-weary and too-wise fellows, who still manage to care (lucky us)

First of all - former diplomat and Middle East expert Alastair Crooke on Judge Nap – On the ever more relevant subject of “Imperial Hubris”

Tireless Jeffrey Sachs on Nap – Is the UN toothless?

Israel Lost It – Dialogue works with Larry Wilkerson and Jeffery Sachs

Wilkerson’s point here - that Israel is actually doing what the US wants (for energy hegemony) and willing to take the heat, because the results suit their own goals, is SCARY (but actually makes a lot more sense than tails forever wagging dogs, no?)

Through the eyes of - Ania K has a passionate Polish perspective on Pacifism (and some very smart and well-informed friends) - and we are all much richer for it!

Martyanov, Ritter, Johnson – new years special

There are ten other things I could get into – but I’m going to end with just two more – the FBI and AI (and you can thank me in your prayers or invocations, for sparing you huge gathered reams of economic projections and bird-flu science) ;o)

On the FBI front – this week definitely seemed to be steam-engine time, for indy media, anyhow

Here is John Kiriakou - who went to jail, for exposing the torture program at Abu Grahib prison in Iraq, talking about why the FBI must be radically changed. A taste:

“….We need somebody who is willing to tear this organization down to its bare studs. The F.B.I. is a criminal organization. It should be dealt with like a criminal organization. There should be a price to pay for its crimes against the American people.”

The FBI Deserves Kash Patel - again, at the oustanding Scheerpost

Here is the reporting team at Public - talking about the FBI lying, for political aims

And back again to ex-CIA Larry Johnson, who as a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, knows well how the FBI serves power, and represses all kinds of genuine and useful political impulses (not least of which - the search for TRUTH)

Larry Johnson - Why We Cannot Trust The FBI

Independant Intel reporter Ken Klippenstein often digs up interesting clues - this one is outright ominous. Yes folks, the reason we are supposed to watch the watchmen, is because they really do aim to classify citizen’s protest and organizing as criminal.

Why just call a thing murder, when you can call it (everything) terrorism, and really drop the hammer of state force on the (any every and all) individual?

Finally, these absolute gems on AI and dangerous knowledge paired ridiculously well

AI is getting very weird indeed – Simplicius has one of the best takes I’ve seen on this

Not only is AI lying, we were idiots to think we could ever stop it from doing so.

I greatly appreciate sharp and productive cartoonists (an idea a day is a tough standard)

But the bonus thing about “The Asylum” is that he also writes insightfully and well.

Where else today will you find choice quotes from CS Lewis, Harry Callaghan and Stanislaw Lem, all in the same piece? He even takes absolutely righteous shots at my early hero Frances Bacon (I love synchronicity, no less than challenge and re-thinking)

Not to mention, it perfectly picks up the leit motif from the piece about illusory magic!

Here is “The Inmate” from “The Asylum” a very sharp web comic, with a review of what sounds sure to be a very interesting and relevant book. And below that, his comic from that piece - which just about sums-up AI (and our hubris) perfectly.