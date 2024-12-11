Hey folks! I'm going to make this one fairly short, not because the point I’m after is trivial, but rather the opposite – this point is so important that it shouldn't be compromised with extra complications, which will allow some who need but will resist the insight, to use a technicality to avoid hearing it.

Some people are, to an important extent "over themselves” – that is, they recognize their own feelings, without being helpless in the face of them, because they recognize many other things about life are more important (usually, duty to other people they love – sometimes also duty to a calling).

Other people very honestly feel that the way they feel is produced by the world (rather than a system created INSIDE THEMSELVES, in reaction to it) and they cannot be expected to master their own emotions, rise above base passions, or reason their way past even their most irrational reactions.

This difference is most clearly described as the difference between basic mental health, and a serious lack of balance, mental health or maturity. I do not mean to conflate immaturity and mental health problems – they are very different things indeed – but both of these can bring us to the feeling that we are helpless in the face of our very own selves – which is, um, not helpful – not even to ourselves! ;o)

To be clear, I'm not trying to be mean or put anyone down, and I don't speak on this as some kind of a smug paragon AT ALL. I've had huge mental and emotional struggles my whole life, ever since my messed-up cult childhood, and many times over the years, my emotions have 'got on top of me' and felt like crushing inescapable negative imperatives.

Those are the periods of my life when I am most easily frustrated, depressed, angry, afraid and unhelpful to others, and they are also my least productive phases.

By contrast, when I remember that my own reactions are the one part of every situation which I CAN control, I feel more useful, courageous and helpful to others, because I feel a surplus, instead of a constant lack of confidence. Again to be clear – I mean confidence as in the ability to work on something scary and new and make some progress - not arrogance, ego or dismissal of others.

I have encountered some very fine essays lately, which talk about other people's experience of either being crushed under the weight of their own ungovernable selves, or else experiencing the sustained immaturity of others. These insights made me think this might be one of those human troubles which takes many different forms, and thus leaves many feeling isolated, because they don't recognize fellow sufferers who are also "under the weight of it" but got there in a different way.

The clearest line into all of these traps (as best I can tell) is the concept of "locus of control." That is – do we feel as if we plan, direct and steer our own lives, or as if we are essentially powerless to do so? And if we take a big step back from our own intimate versions of these painful ideas, it is almost algebraically clear that feeling helpless, obviously makes life seem pointless and effort seem useless.

But it's even weirder than that – because like most of my older chums, I have come to realize that many of the most productive choices I made in my life, were based on illusions. Thing is, you don't have to become an olympian, for physical training to benefit your whole life – same with rock star and music – literature and professorship – woodworking and contracting – art making and a solo show – the list goes on. Each of these adds greatly to our enjoyment of life, gives us more to savour in all our days – even if we do end up spending most of our work time doing boring stuff, just for money.

Many of our enthusiasms in life are driven by a false dream of a prize – the struggle and the learning are what do us lasting good (as long as the goal isn't completely malign) – most importantly – almost always, we only ever find our truest quests, halfway down the road to a much lesser goal.

That doesn't mean that we were wrong or foolish, to start down the false path – quite the opposite – we actually need to start and be moving, to grow enough for our greater quest to find us. Fortune really does favour those in motion. (and all learning comes easier to those who stay curious and keep learning – instead of getting snarky smug, bitter mean and stale).

For some people, the ideas of the stoics – that we can become emotionally strong, determined and self-possessed enough to choose how much we allow the world itself to get to us – and choose also how we wish to react to it – are a life-changing revelation.

For others, we are lifted out of our internal traps by the inspiring example of another. Radiant souls who have crossed from living helplessly to feeling energized and engaged, can be especially hopeful here – proof that escape is possible - and damn does it ever look like FUN!

My first breakthrough came from the physical discipline of yoga (long before its sad modern state of commercialization). I already had a headful of ideas about psychology, philosophy and rationality, but I was so fundamentally convinced that I was a lousy nothing-person, that I used every single tool in my mental toolkit, to hurt and keep hurting myself.

I took up yoga because I am a pacifist, but I was convinced of the benefit of making physical training a part of your young life especially, to maximize the capabilities of the particular form you have. (Plus, the earlier we start on such training, the more easily we lay-down pathways in the brain, and also move our body's 'set-point' toward an assumption that health and vigour is the standard).

But what yoga ended up doing, was sneaking around behind all of the very powerful intellectual defences which were protecting my state of unhappiness, and injecting a feeling of good health and vitality, which started to change that emotional set-point in my head, which had for so long assumed that my own unhappiness was inevitable!

The extra bonus was that using pranayama (breathing exercises) I could physically control my heart rate and stress level, which meant that I could enter situations which used to make me nervous, knowing I had an invisible tool in my back pocket, to relax my metabolism by will, even when my mind kind of wanted to freak out! Feeling this practical extension of my courage, made me consciously decide to work on extending my courage further and further – daring myself to do things which made me nervous, which soon took me into pursuits as disparate as improvised music and light aviation.

The superb Christina Buttons essay (which I'll link to below) makes a very strong case that the “physical disease model” of mental health which is now dominant, was first of all dishonest (designed to serve the needs of the industry, not the patients) and has also done great damage psychologically, by making many feel as if their emotional and mental challenges have an entirely external locus of control. Which leaves sufferers feeling like "there's nothing I can do but submit to an endless line of experts."

To be clear – I am not suggesting we ignore expert help, or just think or wish our way out of serious ailments (or even less, that we should just 'stiff upper lip' things which hurt us, badly). Reality is complicated, flesh is weak, malice and misfortune loom.

BUT – just like learning to play a musical instrument because we dream of being a rock star – we don't actually have to be correct about our potential effect, for it to be far healthier for us to feel as if we can at least have an effect.

It isn't even the difference between fighting and surrender (though it can sometimes feel like that, when people become impatient). It is about being an active participant in our own life, instead of delegating absolutely everything to someone, or everyone, else (all responsibility and joy, included).

The key thing which comes out of this is that some people feel what they feel, and then assume the world has created this feeling, and they then express their feelings as if they are observations about the qualitles of the world – instead of just a list of things they heard said about the world, which make them feel their emotions and the observations they link them to, are both reasonable (proven, even).

People who understand that their feelings are absolutely always complex internal reactions, and not ever objective qualities of the world itself, think differently – and I mean people on both right and left.

The people on the left who scream that those who reject failed neoliberalism are all fascists – choose examples of stories told about people on the right who do this dumb emotional world projection thing. Looks like ‘evidence’ because the goal is emotional

BUT – those people on the left who are screaming that those on the right must be fascists (to object to such a fine glorious bleak, insane and exploitative system as ours) – ARE DOING THE EXACT SAME FREAKIN' THING! Projecting their unhappiness outward, in near-total ignorance, as if it is an objective quality of the external world.

Wrong AND wrong. Do better, please.

Happiness – and reality – and society – and a future we can all dance to – all lie elsewhere – way way past that false dichotomy of two ego-serving idiocies.

(Craptastic backslide or popular front – if there’s another real choice here, please tell me!)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I will return to the subject of “locus of control” (with a ton of ideas about political social and economic ramifications) in my next “Conditions Are Always Impossible” show, with Ian. Stay tuned!

