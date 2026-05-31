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Paul Snyders
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Rare proof that I am also capable of concision (from FB, two years ago)

“Western Civilization Isn’t Fifty Percent Good and Fifty Percent Evil

It Is One Percent Evil and Ninety Nine Percent Stupid!”

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