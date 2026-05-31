Note for new readers – auto-estimated reading times are greatly exaggerated (lots of pix/links)

Hey Folks!

I want to take you on a bit of a wild ride today – in order to address a whole bunch of extremely subtle and honestly difficult real challenges which are so badly and falsely framed nowadays, that both sides of every single debate about them are almost always completely wrong.

But before I even get into the big false ideas level, let me check in on the feelings and motivations front once again – because we make more mistakes here now, than anywhere. Some people are fundamentally wounded, or else stuck in a hurt from which they should have recovered (that is, one side of this divide is made up of both the genuinely traumatized and the wilfully narcissistic and bitchy, which is already a confusing set – because we don’t like groupings without clear moral flavours).

Other people are fundamentally over themselves/whole/loved enough to have love to give (and not just love, but principle, commitment and courage also). Curiously, this group includes people who were raised well, but also many who were severely wounded, but then recovered, found love and healed into abiding gratitude, which is the key distinction of this group. Love-centred (anchored, powered, guided).

The dumbed-down way we are told by many to think about this split is “the world is divided neatly into victims and oppressors” – and their (wildly paranoid and hostile) assumption is, if you aren’t obsessed with your own pain like either a petulant narcissist or a very serious casualty, you must therefore be some kind of an oppressor.

I say this is completely precisely and also purposefully wrong in every last way. The self-definition equivalent of the Love displaced by (state power and commerce serving) Lust question, that I touched on last time. When someone is convinced that their own personal pain or upset is the most important thing in the whole world, they are operating from emotion not reason, and ego not understanding – effectively powered by lust for vengeance – which is absolutely not healthy – no matter how sound the complaint (which we decided made us angry) originally was.

Black Lives Matter backed Biden – the last of the ultra racist Dixiecrats (‘crats said so themselves) rather than Bernie – because Biden (like all upper class Democrats who regard American blacks as their bequeathed and forever owned pets) was happy to patronize the emotionalists. Bernie offered only civic principle – which was an insufficiently appealing offer to the victims – even though Bernie’s raise all boats plans would have actually won them solid and lasting material gains and BLM was (amazingly) ignoring the fact that as VP, Biden helped destroy black American prosperity for generations. The actual upshot of the 2008 housing crisis? – The scumbag financial titans who directly caused the disaster weren’t even made to sacrifice their multi-million dollar bonus packages – while millions of hard working black people went from homeowners to borderline homeless in a period of months, without ever once doing anything wrong.

BLM backed THAT GUY over the guy who said jobs and housing for everyone – because they are more interested in victimhood vengeance and emotionality than reason or principle – and they did blacks in America tragic long term damage with that wilful insistence on blind fury and ego.

Want a very easy rule to tell when something is genuinely revolutionary and all about directly confronting power, in a way which threatens to make things better for everyone? Easy.

It will not be promoted by large corporations or any government faction – it will be demonized and despised. For a specific contrast to the BLM fakes – check out the Uhuru movement, who were charged and convicted by Biden’s Department of Justice for being Russian Agents, simply for protesting the American-created war in Ukraine – just as the Uhuru movement has consistently opposed every single American war since Vietnam. That made them foreign spies how?

Of course they were not foreign spies at all – just serious people with so much principle and organization on the ground that they started to win seats in local elections against democrats!

The thing to remember is that the fakes want to flatter us into being stupid like them (to increase their power, with our proxy), and the state absolutely loves when we do that too, because as long as we stay locked inside our ego and negative-emotionality, we are a completely manipulable, compassion will and power-neutered, work and consumption unit, not a full-range person.

Politically speaking – all of these false movements which are so expensively promoted are shiny and bewitching shackles, that the world’s most powerful people hope we’ll put on ourselves.

Now let me switch from the emotional with huge political ramifications, to the political with inescapable emotional effects (sometimes beguiling us into error, sometimes just ‘cause it’s tragic, and thankfully, all popular reports to the contrary, most of us still have working hearts).

The proverbial China-shop - just add Bull!

If you’ve been reading me awhile, you’ll know that a whole lot of our political debates take this sort of twisted form – where the public is driven toward taking one of two false positions, so that they fight endlessly, without ever threatening the evil scumbags who profit from the problem. But I’m definitely not the first guy who noticed this. Half a century ago Robert Anton Wilson pointed out that the debate about the Vietnam war was always framed as a debate about good guys and bad guys – when the debate actually should have been, why is what happens inside Vietnam (as they throw despotic while colonialists out) in any way the business of the USA?

The correct answer to that question is that it is not America’s business who other people choose to lead them – at all – ever. But by leaving that question out of the debate, calculating mass murderers were able to extract so much money from the American economy, it has never since recovered prosperity in real terms. That is – any wealth surges subsequent to that were paper gains only – speculation – not substantial sustained increases in material production and infrastructure.

Debates about culture and immigration are as passionate as any you can hear – but we must not allow ourselves to be boxed-in to falsely framed fake sides that let the ruling class keep drawing profit from deliberately caused social harms, and keep right on laughing all the way to the bank (with our money in their deposit bags) even while escaping all hint of blame for the predictable consequences of the obvious errors being made (because you’re only allowed to hate wokies or rednecks!)

Then again (apologies for digressing so, but you know me, distinctions that add understanding are what I’m all about), even using the word “Error” is a serious (and too often unremarked) error.

Let me return to the US invasion of Vietnam again to make this clearer. For a couple of decades, US culture (Canadian also) celebrated the ‘openness’ and ‘debate’ which happened after the war in Vietnam proved an utter catastrophe for Vietnam, and a vast-scale disaster also for the USA, economically, socially, culturally and industrially. Despite the modern ego-sport of pointing at a popular vintage stupidity and writing-off a whole era with ignorant contempt, valuable things were broken then, that have stayed broken ever since. What “normal” was, changed forever.

Now here’s the really tricky part – the reason we all felt sure we were having a free-speech style debate about the staggeringly harmful and yet sustained mistakes which were made, is that we were allowed to call them mistakes. Errors of judgement, of policy, of understanding

The idea-tool worth considering here is – the purpose of a system is what it does.

That is – what if it was not an error – what if those at the very top understood that they were transferring the main wealth of the state into private hands, and they meant to do that, and the war was the mechanism by which they did it (while incidentally tearing society apart) very neatly.

Again let me qualify by calling that a strong maybe, rather than a proof – but not one easily dismised (much more on this to come).

Now let me go from the big picture historical down to something mind numbingly mundane – which was also extraordinarily educational for me – Jury Duty. I really do have faith that any life experience can become ‘food’ for our creativity or expanded understanding – but even I am sometimes surprised at how consistently that works – provided we remain actively open to it.

In 2009 I found myself one of those people who was unable to write a clever enough letter to get out of jury duty. I did have an excellent excuse (self-employed, no income inertia or savings) but I was compelled to make my case directly to a judge – only after I was selected for a trial!

This gave me several days of what might have been boredom, if not for the wonderful opportunity to observe group dynamics. One thing I found very cheering was the folks who were clearly from out of town and the Toronto folks intermingled instantly – yay! Of course the overweight middle-aged dads with pickup trucks (rural and urban) did find one another and enjoy hobnobbing and discussing hockey, but there were also lots of random conversations between those of very different classes ages and groups. Unexpectedly convivial, considering we all resented being made to wait to no purpose, when we all had lives to live elsewhere.

Now I come not just from the left – but from the Toronto left, which is as sanctimonious bourgeois and self-righteous as any strain of leftism ever known to man – especially weak for being so shrill, while so objectively coddled on a material level, relative to factions and movements elsewhere.

I come from what I come from – and I truly love my city – but as my fellow writer Julian jested about whimsically, recently – Toronto is notoriously smug (NewYork hipster level impervious confidence – only without the style or cachet). Toronto sends its flakes out west to Vancouver (sorry Julian) and for decades, they and every other city in Canada have sent all their worst greed-heads here (dammit!) Toronto is also one of the most international and high-functioning multicultural cities in the world (though Vancouver and Montreal are way up there too).

I say all of this to be clear and honest about how much I really do understand tribalism, especially the variety on the left – and to be super clear, I don’t hate modern fake mob leftism because it is left – I hate it because it is designed to destroy and discredit the left for all time.

It is the false-framed version which leads to predictable disaster, from which the already rich and powerful can profit further (at a cost in lives which matters to them not even in the slightest).

Okay now back to Jury Duty – I am so curious that I kind of like everyone, even grumpy people who find it distinctly suspicious if you like them! (‘cause they work so very hard to be unlikable!)

I had a whole bunch of interesting conversations with people of all kinds in the big fluorescent lit room where we were all commingled to wait to be called to a specific trial (and there, be further whittled down), then a group of us were called, and had to wait for a whole day in a stuffy claustrophobic 1960s designed courtroom on hard bottom (hard on the bottom!) pews. Tempers got worn down faster (I swear, even just being made to sit and face the same way, is a weirdly oppressive stressor).

So almost everyone, even those who hadn’t been at all social before, started talking. In my case, I chatted with a wiry white-haired lady in her late sixties who was from the suburbs, and was filled with a zeal and conviction that quite took me aback. She said, “Of course, we all know Rob Ford is going to be the next Mayor of Toronto, don’t we?” And I felt a bit foolish admitting, “I don’t follow city politics that much,” then added “but I am curious, why do you think so?”

She proceeded to lay out a long list of complaints which one might hear from a great many people. Taxes are way too high, money is being wasted, foolish policies are being pursued, incompetents are rewarded for disasters with even more power, corruption is rampant, etc.

Now I really don’t care about city politics too much (we all have finite awareness, and I’m trying to follow the wider world and a deeper timescale), but I have worked dozens of crazy jobs which gave me strange experience ‘backstage’ or brought me direct testimony from others who had it.

So I have to say – and we all have to stop a moment to consider this – every single one of her complaints was spot-on valid. We actually do have incompetent and/or immoral idiots in charge of all kinds of things, which we all know could be done much better in the public interest. The incompetents absolutely do protect each other (standard tribalist behaviour in any hierarchy) and we all pay for it in lost opportunities, prosperity, and tons of lost time dealing with fussy-work.

That anger is real and legitimate. Every time a tribalist scorns it as “far-right” they are being an idiot in functional terms (by helping the many blowhards who are always waiting to gather such rage for political purposes). If we refuse to see a real problem, we refuse to face or solve it – and we will be ignored as politically irrelevant by all who are frustrated by it, and we deserve that.

Sure enough, my jury duty friend was right, Rob Ford was indeed our next Mayor, elected on a wave of exactly those frustrations, against the plaintive denials of the institutional incompetents.

This did make Toronto the butt of jokes all around the world for awhile – but famous for having a crack-smoking mayor, is not the kind of fame you want (not all publicity is good publicity) ;o)

He was a very strange phenomenon in a lot of ways – extremely uncouth by Canadian standards, and certainly no kind of ‘great correction’ in terms of competence, policy or corruption, as he’d promised his fans and voters (he was one of those with both). But I will say one very rare thing in his defence, which I have not seen noted elsewhere. Unlike every other modern Mayor (as far as I can tell) Ford was aware enough of the shape of gang activity in the city, to put people in charge of public housing (by very questionable processes) who understood it also. That is, understanding that each housing project in the city represents a faction, he tried to minimize gang conflict, by respecting this usually unseen tribalism which has thrived here for decades.

By contrast, when ‘enlightened’ social policy leftists were put in charge of social housing, their blinkered do-gooders undertook a major redevelopment of several housing projects at once, and moved members of especially hostile gangs into each other’s territory. Of course we saw unusual levels of gun violence again – entirely predictably – but only for those tuned to ‘street frequency.’

That being said, in a bad year Toronto has as many gang fatalities as Chicago has on a bad weekend.

Now of course I have never forgotten the confidence of that lady, her righteous complaints, or the weirdness which came out of that much indignation harnessed, as a political force. Every act of the (let’s admit it, one half Shakespearean tragedy, one half cheesy used-car salesman farce) Donald Trump show has brought back echoes. Especially the most obvious one – why do the corrupt and incompetents in charge, leave so much low-hanging fruit for political opponents?

Trump was absolutely right that the Iraq war was a disaster, and he was the first important “Republican” (though he is actually and always was a pure-Trumpian, ego uber alles) to say that. Instead of saying we agree and we should have opposed it too (Hillary voted for it, enthusiastically!) the Democrats fell in love with the exact Republican war criminals who authored that disaster, and started pretending those were the good old-time moral republicans, who they missed and wanted to return.

F#ck you Democrats! No seriously, and in no uncertain terms. Hillary’s campaign spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make sure Trump was the man she ran against, she was so sure she could beat him easier than any of the more reasonable sounding Republicans. And they failed to learn that lesson so comprehensively that the Democratic Party spent literally millions in later Republican primary campaigns, always promoting the most radical candidate running – pushing the entire nation further right, in a vain attempt to boost their party political fortunes!

But what did I see, thanks to the unexpected rise of Rob Ford? I saw that Trump was the only guy in the race who was talking as if he would roust the incompetents and trash stupid policy.

All that low-hanging fruit, and the institutional incompetents and power-holders left it all for him, in fear of offending any of their crucial voting blocks, ignoring public benefit altogether.

As I have pointed out before, in 2016 half of America voted yes to mass murdering black people and celebrating the destruction of centres of black power – and half voted for Donald Trump. (and if you still don’t understand the destruction of Libya was a war-crime – SHAME ON YOU – read a book!)

So now let me just ask you to consider the question (and suspending the answer for long-term consideration is a very sound approach, here), what if those are not errors, but ruling policy?

That is to say, what if the fruit hangs low because they know that way it will scatter widely and push the whole world rightward, as the established left (invariably patronizingly) insults normal every day citizens, by stupidly pretending there is no large scale problem in our institutions at all?

Now before I move on to a whole different bunch of ideas, let me add one more very big and glaring false-framing which my Canadian friends (and British also, I suspect) will appreciate.

The healthcare talking point to which we always return is ‘single payer’ which is to say “free” (government covered) health care. Free sounds like a bonus thing, an extra, a ‘privilege’ (man, I hate that word, and the CIA asshole who crafted it as a toxin, and released it into the cultural environment).

When something is an extra, you can’t complain the same way about it being slow or screwed up. Thing is, health-care is NOT an extra, it is an essential, and what we are supposed to have is not free healthcare (the false frame which undermines entirely reasonable expectations and demands) but instead, the in every way superior genuine article UNIVERSAL HEALTHCARE.

We Canadians did once have true universal health care. I can bear witness that you could still get same day house-calls in the 80s, even for a first time visit with that doctor! (Though my regular doctor when I was a kid was a frustrated concert pianist, so I always had to wait for him to play a sonata on my father’s fine old Heintzman, before he came up to check how I was doing).

Now? Well, I have one friend who was waiting a year and a half for a consult for crucial back surgery, and now has the surgery scheduled, for just shy of four years from now. System FAIL. (The surgery is not rare and does not require obscure technique – the system is just that backed up)

Does this mean I want an American system instead? Where (from a recent survey) fully thirty percent of normal people are now avoiding even going to the doctor in the first place, because they know they won’t be able to afford whatever treatment the doctor suggests, anyhow? Nope.

But there is actually a fix which works – and it functions well in several places. Full quality public healthcare with no cost to the individual citizen, but also an expensive path for the rich to effectively subsidize the exact same hospitals, specialists, dedicated facilities and new treatments which normal citizens are also getting free, to gain faster access.

We can say “inequitable” and insist an offended bourgeois morality should set policy, or we can see the billions of dollars which would be eagerly invested in health care by the upper class, and rapidly benefit the entire system. (Pennsylvania really does have more MRI machines than all of Canada).

Before I move on to Cosmopolitans, I want to say a few more positive things about “The Home Team” which are often dismissed with contempt, by the especially passionate and ignorant.

Memory is not a bad thing, shared memory is how we build (and have always built) culture, and our culture is also not a bad thing. Land acknowledgements are a fakery and a grotesque one. What we need is a sound program that helps the first nations flourish, and especially raise their children in a healthy way which is entirely administered BY natives, rather than the horrifying ongoing mass-scale do-gooder interventions in families, taking thousands of kids a year into patronizing (this time supremacist fits) state care, which we’ve all somehow come to see as normal.

Again, do we buy – oh gosh, they have so many ‘problems’ treating the first nations people with respect and establishing a relationship which promotes a native renaissance (which has been so obviously repressed for so long, it is downright painful) – or is all of their policy ‘incompetence’ in fact the policy? (with a passionate land acknowledgement offered as a class-chit, for Papal indulgence purposes)

More to the point, Canadian culture is about a lot of other good things, and has been for a long while (that is to say, the stain is real and ongoing, but it is simply not all or even most of the story).

Many newer Canadians in particular think of the cultural overlay-rebrand which Canada undertook in an unusually deliberate way in 1965, with the introduction of a new flag (okay) and a new anthem (which is a fucking dirge, compared to the sprightly energetic original) as ‘real’ Canada. But that’s a shiny paint-job on a whole bunch of stuff which was going on long before.

I did one piece (of which I’m especially fond myself) about the co-founding of Toronto (then York, or more popularly, “Muddy York”) by the Berczys, an amazingly determined couple of fine artists from Germany (not just superb painters, they even produced notable architecture!) – link below. I also return to Simcoe’s words, when I think about the founding of Canada. Before accepting the job of first governor of what was then Upper Canada, he told the British Parliament

“The principles of the British Constitution do not admit of that slavery which Christianity condemns. The moment I assume the Government of Upper Canada under no modification will I assent to a law that discriminates by dishonest policy between natives of Africa, America, or Europe.”

This is why Upper Canada became the very first part of the British empire to have an overall ban on slavery – a nice case of personal character exercised with determination having huge and lasting value for many. Also where Canada first branched from the USA (at our very founding).

Many communities were established early and made huge contributions to our early life and infrastructure. In 1847 Bishop Michael Power was away in Europe raising funds for a new cathedral when he encountered the Irish Potato famine first hand. His response was to write a pastoral letter home to tell every Catholic congregation to prepare to receive many refugees, and his efforts ultimately saved more than forty thousand souls from the Irish Potato famine, (38000 just between may and October of that same year) he then died of typhus, from personally tending to those who had become sick on the journey (a true Christian in every way).

St Michaels Cathedral and Basilica (one of the most beautiful and acoustically outstanding in the entire city) the same great church which he first travelled to get funded, when he accidentally found his own great work and duty, is where he now lies – a truly great heart in the heart of a great temple.

The Irish did not get the glory jobs – stuff like digging canals, construction or factory work – and they also did not get fair treatment or respect. The predominantly Irish Junction Triangle area (named for the junction where the Canadian National and the Canadian Pacific tracks met near the vast rail yards and stock-houses) was incorporated into Toronto more than a century ago – but still had zero alcohol ‘dry laws’ for every restaurant in the area until just a few years ago – (then again Toronto had almost nothing but Orangemen as Mayors, until the 1960s!)

Don’t mean to wander, but in a way this stuff can’t really be discussed unless we do get specific (and thus inevitably also leave out other specific examples we ought to have mentioned). I could mourn the passing of Little Malta instead (everyone has a Chinatown – but little Malta was special) but I think most of my readers will have an easier time picturing a fantastic band of Celtic musicians playing in a restaurant where they are finally allowed to serve beer as joyous, cultural and fun (the hat-trick!). Maltese bakeries are a definite thing, but I’d have to be Proust to do them justice.

The Irish of the junction are still very proud of their history, their contributions and their rise from most desperate poverty to the comfortable middle class of Canadian society. Is that racist?

If you said yes, you need to listen to a little more mandolin and fiddle music, then tell me how that is any less wondrous rebel-hearted and stuff-of-life than any exotic and adored-in-ignorance import?

Again, don’t misunderstand me, as a Toronto kid, I have actively enjoyed culture from around the world for my whole life, and consider it an extraordinary gift, to have had the chance, so easily.

But I understand the roots also, and the idea that new-brand multicultural Canada is a thing which ought to rightly obliterate those roots is an obscenity, promoted by those who lack respect and understanding, and instead rely on theories and generalizations which flatter their superior estimation of their own judgement and selves. Yup – the same scammers and incompetents who mutually protect, inside the bowels of the state!

That is to say – heaping scorn on the founding contributions of the Irish (to name only one of many important contributing strains) is a way to anger people who have worked hard and sincerely and contributed greatly, to no benefit except for a faction-promoting political gang.

Same goes for the English, French, Germans, Italians, Chinese, Poles, Finns and many other communities. But I should here say a few words about the Scottish contribution also (since it has been especially disparaged).

The most remarkable thing about the Scottish relationship within the United Kingdom is that they went from being a culture of majority barbarians (by relative measure) to being (for several generations) the top scientists and most reliable engineers of the British Empire. This transition was accomplished incredibly rapidly because literacy was spread with literally religious fervour (by the famous John Knox, and many followers and inheritors after him).

They went from Braveheart to designing some of the earliest iron truss bridges (which still stand) in just a generation or two. Now, I actively despise every cruelty done to every innocent (like I say, first hand experience being psychologically tortured by demented maniacs as a kid – no free passes are appropriate or allowable). But when I think about the Scottish ambition for the First Nations, I see it as a messianic fervour to share their own rapid transformation – without ever stopping to ask themselves – hey wait – do they actually want to become engineers for the empire? Of course with astonishingly destructive effects. But produced, I suspect, more by manic belief than contempt.

That the fervour was external, and not ‘organic’ as we’d describe it now, was as invisible to them as is our contempt for places which have laws we consider draconian, even while we mass murder reliably, just to move a few points in a political poll, year after year after year. (high ground, much?)

Now about those Cosmopolitains.

There is a nifty dynamic to newcomers, both in waves (Caribbean immigrants in the 70s and 80s did a lot – mostly unappreciated – for the Toronto music scene, and not just reggae, improv jazz, too!) and as individuals (my best friend is an immigrant, and yet has more true Canadian values than many born here!)

Newcomers come mostly to cities with a lot going on – and while their backgrounds are far more varied than do-gooder oversimplifiers are even capable of considering, there actually is a cluster of things which they tend to value, which are helpful in a lot of ways for old locals.

Decent housing, resources, infrastructure, education, opportunities and lifestyle are the big ones. Absolutely every citizen everywhere wants that stuff, and always has a right to ask government to work harder to get the balances better and the costs down, so general thriving for all goes up!

But right after that stuff comes the particular gift of those from afar – wider variety in culture, food and manners – a kind of openness and tolerance that Canada was especially well primed for, even before our official “great rebranding.” (Worth noting, since I already touched on it – national health care was passed into law by that same rebranding MINORITY government – just try to imagine a policy that big carrying, in any minority parliament in the world, these days).

There is a curious cultural overlap here, which gets falsely coded left and right (by the powerful, in order to divide us against one another). Leftists have been more ‘into’ new stuff for at least a half a century that I can testify to myself. But it is important to note that the left did not used to be associated with such open contempt for those who built, what we now live inside.

The simplest explanation is that the spirit of the working class – that is the combination of pride, growing resources, ambitions and political power, which thrived for a century, even in difficult circumstances, began to fade in the 70s – as a combination of union busting (which became THE big business in the 80s) and individualist narcissism, began to erode the old high-trust bonds and the connection with tools and practical modesty.

I hate to say it so clearly, but it is the way it presents to me, so I will – almost everything which now calls itself “left” comes from a spirit so disconnected from production and practical reality that even where it is not the product of high income and low motivation, it still reeks of decadent sloth. I want to call it Bourgeois shite – even though I know that word bugs my pals on the right.

And how can you weigh for yourself, when you doubt a specific case? Ask yourself this question. Is this idea mostly about justifying ignorant blanket categorical contempt, which flatters an incompetent, the corrupt, or a narcissist/victim? Or is it about shared aspiration and gathering strength, which requires respect for all contributions and good spirit (again, anyone who has ever led or even just been on a team knows – everyone works harder when they know it is respected!)

Sorry – digressing again. I kind of feel like I should do twenty pages on cosmopolitans and their contributions – not least of which is that they help fund maintenance of our great institutions (galleries, museums, music halls and even things like public parks and our many street-fairs).

But the key point is that the combination which used to prevail – where we had genuine respect and connection to working class ideas and also openness to new cultures, was a real sweet-spot, in terms of living and getting along. Low crime, high inspiration and incredible gifts from afar.

That isn’t how things feel anymore, and the discomfort between tribes is growing, magic fading. There are a few important practical changes over time which we must consider, when thinking about why things feel so different.

“Fiesta” no more - old haunts soon to be flayed skins for new towers

First, in terms of philosophical synthesis in my home town, I am convinced that a big part of the productive compromise character of Toronto comes from the fact that the University of Toronto blended both a Catholic and a Protestant University into one institution, and encouraged the two intellectual streams to cooperate and cross-pollinate in a way which was more difficult elsewhere (because of tribalism).

Toronto was also long an industrial centre – we had the great Massey Ferguson works – made the best tractors in the world, and many other factories downtown (and in the junction too).

We lost most of that industrial base in the 1960s and 1970s – so we had tons of cheap land which was not zoned for new needs (and was often too toxic to support them, anyhow). This meant artists could afford studio space, bohemians could boheme, and our housing supply was plentiful enough that newcomers had room not only to live comfortably without displacing anyone, but also lots of cheap (formerly industrial) spaces to start interesting new businesses. Art and business incubator-ish. Sweet!

But when the separatist government in Quebec passed their ‘language laws’ restricting the use of English and compelling the use of French, almost every corporate headquarters in Canada (certainly those of English speaking foreign corporations) moved from Montreal to Toronto.

Suddenly we went from being “The City of Churches” (every community built their own, and even a century ago we had groups from all over the world, who wanted to celebrate their faith in a worthy temple) to the greed-head capital of Canada. Not something any old Toronto person is happy about (even if were always jealous of New York, we wanted more galleries, not more freakin’ investment bankers!)

We also changed our immigration policy radically, so rather than bringing over working class people who would instantly experience an improvement in lifestyle and opportunities, we instead selected for high education and high skilled middle class people, then forced them to pay working class “dues” (humiliations) for a few years when they got here, anyhow! Those stories about qualified doctors stuck driving cab, even in the middle of a desperate doctor shortage aren’t false – my best friend did her entire medical boards over in English at U of T, and still ended up in computing – too hard to get in the door (which reflects a guarded clique, not a universal health policy).

This is way more unfair for the immigrants and also brings direct wage pressure on middle class jobs (the working class having already been destroyed in terms of political power, years ago). So once again we have to ask – is this an error in policy, or is what seems to us an error, the actual (wage destroying) policy, driven by the richest only, against general public interest?

I must also here address the population question – and I just want to point out something which should be obvious (but again, we are steered into both-sides-false framings, too often to see it).

Aside from environmental apocalypticism (the fastest rising maniacal religious movement in decades) which has actually convinced many young westerners that having kids is immoral (so sad) the simple fact that we have driven up basic costs and driven down wages so far, means it is no longer practical to have kids when we’re young and resilient enough to handle it, which is a mass tragedy in terms of our cultural vitality and the often pointed-to long term tax base required to support our social programs.

What I’m saying is that by allowing class thievery to take priority in our western economies, we have starved the commons too thin for too long for it to regenerate naturally anymore – and we should address and then redress this, far more directly. Which of course means, discuss it in common. (what the passionate false-framings are always constructed to prevent or sabotage).

Finally, we have to be realistic and distinguish between people who come to our countries to join them, and people who come only to take, and care not what it costs those they take from. Some people who come here are mercenaries, and hope only to make money and then leave again. They do not even want to learn respect for what we get right, just to extract from it.

It is not crazy for us to say – actually we have way too many home-grown greed-heads already – why don’t you screw your own people over for the time being, ‘kay? Thanks so much!

There are also some people who come here and do not ever find anything close to happiness or contentment. They do not fit and do not want to, and do not respect anyone or anything.

You can’t tell the home team that there is no such thing as mercenaries or Visigoths, because people who know a place over time, understand the difference between contributions and chaos.

Telling people it is “far right” to want to defend the high-trust and cooperative society we have worked long and hard to establish, is the national equivalent of that city politics denial problem I mentioned, earlier.

If we insist we can’t see anything wrong, we instantly prove we are incapable of engaging with reality to those who do, and are concerned. What we might think of as ‘principle’ is in fact wilful blindness. The consequence of which is earned irrelevance.

I was delighted to realize (in the process of writing a recent essay) that one very useful way to step back and reconsider our modern false-framings of left and right is to remember Aesop – the Country Mouse and the Town Mouse both have very different useful and appropriate understandings, and yet are wildly ignorant about the other!

I have also mentioned Julian Jaynes repeatedly – not, as so many do, for his early exploration of hemispheric differences in human thinking, but for his clear historical investigation of the evolution of modern individual thought, from our more ancient group thinking (and belonging).

I suspect this one strikes me as an especially powerful ‘Eureka’ because I come from a cult with intense group-think, and so could visualize what Jaynes was describing, far easier than most.

But then the other day I was catching up with the essays of one of the smartest and funniest writers on Substack, Sam Kriss, who writes “Numb at the Lodge” (a delight) and I discovered another way to look at it altogether, with so many interesting clues.

The link to the essay is below (and you MUST read it, it is inspiringly rich stuff) but the part that I found profoundly useful was that he didn’t try to answer the question of which is “right” – the understanding of a person who cannot read or write, lives entirely by experience, senses, integrity and connection to land and people – or a literate person who can read and write, but is instantly immersed in intoxicating (and, often as not, utterly ruinous) abstraction. Deep and delicious stuff!

And there really are distinct virtues to both sides of almost every perception split, if understanding is our real goal. This is not to say there aren’t better and worse choices, just a lot of ways to see.

Here I come around to the home stretch (I do try to keep them from running-on too long) and I go to check my Canary pad for all the stuff I hoped to cram-in – ye-gads, not a fraction hath been incorporated! Weird stuff about the battle of Britain (actually won by maintenance!) the accidentally philosophically profound humorist Dave Barry and the sadly telling tragic arc of George Orwell will have to appear in a future piece.

But to round-out these ideas about culture and economic change over time, home team and away team conflicts and class promoted misunderstandings (and most foolishly, insistent disrespect powered by ignorant upper-class theory) I have to share a few extraordinary excerpts which were transcribed by Joe3D for the astoundingly productive and useful Mark Wauck, who writes Meaning In History – from a talk between peace hero prof Glenn Diesen and Einar Tangen. My regular readers will see a whole bunch of puzzle pieces falling into place, all at once.

Note – my own version is much edited, to get the key points across. All worth watching. This is Einar Tangen talking (but Diesen asking good enough questions to get this wisdom)

“...So, then you have to kind of wonder why what what’s behind this? Why is America this way?And is Donald Trump simply a symptom or is he some sort of instigator or something who has changed everything? I would argue that he’s really a symptom because what I would do is I go back to 1964 and Johnson is running and the Republican side gets creamed. And what happens is on the Republican side there is a real crisis because the families who controlled businesses in the United States and back then it was families, whether it was Getty or Rockefeller or Ford or everything they all controlled their business, because we’re as I said still in 1964... They believe that America is on the precipice of of communism. That you have a socialist president in Lyndon Johnson and that it is time to draw the line.

So flash forward a few years and in the 1970s you have the Powell doctrine. This is Lewis Powell he goes on to become Supreme Court justice, but 6 months before he becomes justice he writes a secret memo and in that memo he outlines that the American public cannot be trusted. It’s time to put democracy aside and for businesses to be aggressive, take control of media, take control of the courts, to fight against any kind of consumer protection, against labor laws, against universities, intellectuals, and this is all outlined, and if people are interested they should just look up the Powell Memo.

This was Lewis Powell. He went on the Supreme Court and he wrote in the affirmative to make corporations people and then by extension people have freedom of speech and by extending that therefore corporations can back whoever they want with as much money as they want. And this changed politics. Companies can use unlimited amount of money. They can basically control elections. I ran elections. You need money to run elections. But they can also hobble the parties because each party is making deals with special interests. Well, if you’re business, you’re the special interest.

Of course, labor was then making deals with the Democratic side. But the most money was on the Republican side. So he outlines his plan to take over America... a very thorough plan. You have to read the document in order to get a complete idea of it. And then we fast forward a little bit to this Clean Break doctrine which we’ve talked about before. That was by Richard Perle.

And in this document in 96 they say this is written to Netanyahu and the essence of it is Israel should forget about any kind of diplomacy in terms of settling its issues there. It should not seek to live with other countries needs, but to either dominate or decimate. Right? If the country acquiesces to Israel’s greater goals, that’s fine. If they don’t, you knock them down. And this in essence becomes the mantra, the blueprint for Israel’s actions even as we come through today. Well, what did they do? Let me go to last one.

The last one was done by the current secretary of [defense] for policy Elbridge Colby. He’s important. He was supposed to come to China and China has delayed his visit. He is completely anti-China and I don’t mean in a small way. In 2021 he wrote a book about the strategy for denial and in this he talks about the way to get at China is to deny it access to trade routes by controlling these choke point areas whether it’s Panama Canal or the straight of Hormuz the straits of Malacca, the Red Sea, the Suez Canal and also..as part of that to deny China access to energy, the thinking being that if we can, we don’t allow them to have energy, they have to import a lot. Therefore, they can’t produce a lot. And even what they produce, we can intercept it and prevent them from distribution worldwide.

So, he just lays it out there. I mean, this is a book he wrote. He’s not going to deny it or anything. And he is now, as I said, there. He’s not a very likeable fellow. During his confirmation, he got out of step with so many people in the Congress. Even people who wanted to support him. But he was able to get through.

Okay. So you have these three documents. All right. And then you have one other thing that people should pay attention to and that is in1964, as I keep stressing, it was the families that controlled businesses. That were basically directing things like the Bradley Foundation.

I lived in Milwaukee, and the Bradley Foundation was founded there. I knew the people who were on the board, not too well, but I knew them. Small small area, small city, so everybody kind of knows each other. Those families went away and what they did is they had hired help. And who were the hired help? Well, they were professionals, people with business degrees, accountants, consultants, you know, these were the people, investment banking houses, things like that. These were the people who started controlling and running the corporations.

And what was their goal? They had no affinity towards any local place. It didn’t matter. Every single factory was just a profit and loss center. And if I move production away from there to somewhere else, whether it’s another country, another town, all I care about is the numbers. I look at the spreadsheet because that’s what they’re trained to do. The families, despite all of their vagaries, things like that, they did live in their towns. They lived in the towns where they had factories. You know, Ford lived in Michigan. He lived in Detroit, right? He was there. His executives were around them. They were part of the community. When you start bringing in hired help, there is no community. They’re there from somewhere else. They’re there to maximize shareholder values and in the process maximize their bonuses.

So you have these three papers and then this massive change in control aims and objectives. So this this became the blueprint. The first document the outline by Powell about structured domestic political control. The second exported the logic into foreign policy. Okay, we’re going to control everything. And the third said it’s not only foreign policy, it’s foreign policy plus economic policy all pushed together.

So when somebody asks me how do you explain where we are today? This is how I explain it to them.”

Einar is a tough act to follow, honestly (incredibly useful line of perception and understanding) but I do want to offer an idea tool which is both fun to use and incredibly useful, before I wrap-up for today.

Scorn is always cruelty and ignorance combined. Sneering is a bad look on anyone of any tribe.

You don’t need to accept any moral arguments from me to see this. Just consider how you feel when someone asks you for your skillful help with respect for your skill and help, compared to how you feel when someone asks for your help in a way which insults your skill or dignity, in advance.

Once again we have a set of identical looking actions which mean completely different things, one empowering, friendship and muscle-building, and one which does nothing but lower general trust (and piss us off).

I have many more highly controversial subjects to tilt-at in future, and I will explore this idea more – but for now just consider this: Restraining a sneer is overcoming a Town Mouse instinct to bully, and it is a very worthwhile thing to learn (not least, for what others, who you have suddenly learned to respect, for the very first time, will be newly willing and even eager, to teach you).

Most of the worst of the world is in our heads, and serves purposes which hobble humanity.

The hope of the world is in that connection we couldn’t imagine making yesterday, but not only can make today, but suddenly understand to be our joyful (even when arduous) duty.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Once again, I’d like to suggest a few truly sublime reads for my fellow book lovers

(bookstores are sacred – keep them open and vital with regular visits for new brain-food!)

The Shockwave Rider – John Brunner

I have read a lot of science fiction, and there is no question in my mind that this is the first true cyberpunk novel. Most interesting is that writing from the earliest days of computing, he nevertheless understands our ability to reinvent the identity we digitally project is the sea-change. But don’t let me make it sound boring – ‘paid disaster zones’ (where you live tax free with almost no state interference, but you get no state help) frightening pursuits and space travel are all included, along with some extremely modern tricks about gathering useful intel from all of us. This novel also includes my two favourite literary animals (best dog EVER) and my all time favourite literary utopia, too (so close to the missed promise of my commune, I can taste it).

This and his novels “Stand on Zanzibar” “The Sheep Look Up” and the far less known but also outstanding “The Shattered Orbit” together laid the bones of the entire cyberpunk genre, with truly outstanding density of ideas and brilliance. I found myself using a made-up piece of slang from “Zanzibar” once, and made an instant lifelong friend, when someone else recognized it!

Mind and Nature – Gregory Bateson

Gregory Bateson is a great example of a thing I say often – look for the originators of powerful ideas, who reveal the questions they were trying to solve and how they felt about it all. Inheritors and digestors (including all writers of textbooks, sadly) discuss use only, never meaning – which means they leave out the inspiration part, which is what tells you why you should care at all!

He began as an anthropologist, then realized he had to deconstruct anthropology itself, in order to understand the extraordinary weight of assumptions built into the viewing lens of the time. His graduate thesis (where he did exactly this) was and is considered groundbreaking. (smart kid, with a rare combination of heart and nerve).

He was also part of a new (mostly post WWII) science known as cybernetics – the understanding of systems in terms of information flows and feedbacks (including social and financial systems). I’ve read the far colder more mathematical and cynical Norbert Weiner also, and even he understood that our use of machines would be increasingly problematic over time, and social adjustments would have to be planned far ahead, to preserve human society, despite automation.

But Bateseon went a lot further into the human heart and soul then Weiner ever dared, without giving up that extraordinary rigorous and also system-challenging mind. In this book he brings us many useful ideas and questions about the crucial importance of enchantment, in humane living, appealing directly to our own hearts for a better way, rather than the rulers who don’t want that.

The Strange Death of Liberal England 1910-1914 – George Dangerfield

Here is why you should make a point of buying a book you’ve never heard of, from a used bookstore, regularly – because sometimes you have no idea what you don’t know!

This was the book which finally convinced me that WWI began in a pre-revolutionary moment. This is very well understood about WWII (the great depression was so dire that even in America they were electing open socialists), but this book told me about the Pankhursts (feminism splitting between genuine uplift and elitist power-brokering) and even more incredibly, that the syndicalists of the time (like trade unionists, but with a whole bunch of guild culture and pride too) were planning to march with the suffragettes and call for a general strike, but the war started – weeks before that planned event could come about. (just imagine the long term effects of a general strike in the very heart of empire – with workers and feminists united – an entire freakin’ century ago!)

The Martian Chronicles – Ray Bradbury

I am sympathetic toward arguments for Poe, Hawthorne and even Faulkner – but for me this is the great epic poem of American Letters. As it ages, it takes on a more mythic and allegorical character, but “The Veldt” remains frighteningly relevant, and “And There Will Come Soft Rains” remains our inevitable epitaph, should we carry on so foolishly, much longer. (saw it with crystal clarity when I was eleven years old, and haven’t been able to un-see it, since).

If I had to explain why I became a pacifist so young, and have lived there my whole life? I’d have to say Bradbury’s wonderful poetic heart did more for me than Gandhi. (Though my own personal witness of cruelty, was of course what transformed it into a sense of duty).

The Sentimental Agents in the Volyen Empire – Doris Lessing

To me, Lessing is the obvious inheritor of Orwell, a profoundly insightful witness from leftist principle and deep heart, with the courage to violate all tribal rules of leftism, to get to something far truer and more powerful than any faction-serving fake could be. I could and should do a whole piece on her alone – but if you read this one you’ll fall in love with her writing instantly and you won’t need me to convince you.

The allegory here is not hard to read-past, but the fact that she opens with a rescue mission, because the alien agent has come down with the dreaded and disabling human-disease “Undulant Rhetoric” tells you how funny she makes this extremely perceptive novel. I hate novels that tell you how to feel, but I love novelists with a heart and a love for truth who show us how to think (better). “The Good Terrorist” is also an unforgettable way to enter her rich body of work. Though “Briefing For A Descent Into Hell” is altogether too relevant to the modern moment to be read without some peril to one’s sleep (scary as hell, even when it seemed remote and almost allegorical – and neither of those applies anymore).

Here is that extraordinary Sam Kriss essay I was talking about, above. If you are a writer you should read him for inspiration, and if you love good writing, or are curious about the world? Same.

And here is a far more (very purposefully) cantankerous recent piece, both hilarious and extremely perceptive

“…AI will never fully replace human musicians, even if it can reproduce any possible sound, because it can’t get addicted to heroin and kill itself.”

(also important, he is exactly correct about what is and will always be wrong with AI writing – having tested the question myself and found same, but not words as fine)

Here is that amazing Einar Tangen/Glenn Diesen talk about how did we get here?

Here is my piece about the founding of Toronto and the Berczys, mentioned above

For anyone who missed it, thanks to white-house paralysis (zugzwang) this is still the basic Iran war reality (except the coming oil and fertilizer shock is getting way worse)

Here is a piece from awhile go where I talked about how the ‘open debate’ after the debacle in Vietnam was actually a limited hangout, to disguise US bankruptcy and transfer of control, and also talk about what “Limited Hangout” means, and other examples rarely noted (like Chomsky himself)

And here is an old and rather sweet one, in which I encounter a great exponent of Junction history and am charmed beyond any and all expectation.

Finally – before signing off today I would like to salute the superb writer Fabio Vighi, whose full-hearted response to my own small note of thanks filled me with heart and will to work. As he no doubt understands just as well as me, we can only write to an audience we can imagine – so every time we have confirmation our readers follow our arguments, we are strengthened in our work.

Grazie, my friend!

(and I do hope I haven’t made you regret it and shake a fist at me, in this one!) ;o)