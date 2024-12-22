Hi folks

I introduced ‘this wonky week’ last week, but for today, I’ll just add that onto my big piece at the bottom – because the cluster of odd themes I encountered this week have a cumulative impact taken together, which adds much to the main piece.

Writing a column (which I must finally admit I am doing) is a strange endeavour. I spent years writing essays and short stories in the old paper world and then spent another few years working on books, and I got reasonably good at each of these in turn, with a great deal of application and practise.

With a book, I try hard not to repeat my key ideas, but state them once only, beautifully. For an essay or short story I try hard for an original idea, twist, or stimulating goad to the reader. Give the thing a bit of ginger! But in writing a column, I find myself essentially screwed – that is, endlessly tracing a helix – making some upward progress, sure – but still going ‘round in circles, every damn time! My apologies for those who hate repetition – but today I’ll return to two key themes “The purpose of a system is what it does” and also “Don’t think of the meaning, think of the use!”

It would of course be arrogant to assume anyone had read my other pieces, first, so it is only fair to refresh the key anchors, for whatever I want to construct of them that day. But I am also interested in advancing ideas – or, as I said in a poem awhile ago ‘When can we get to the juicy arguments?” and I know I’m not the only one who thinks it would be fantastic to finally make enough progress that we were at least all talking to, and with, each other. Sadly, so far, that still looks a long way off.

Eight years ago, I was dragged away (kicking and screaming) from my dusty books and on to social media, by my friends Nada (thank you!) and Robert (cheers, dude). Seemed the only low-cost way to flog my books, and anyhow, I have always had fun playing with a new creative medium.

To me, social media instantly presented as a form of broadcasting, and I must note with gratitude, that my writing voice and awareness of the world itself have grown by leaps and bounds, as I have befriended many online, with very different perspectives on, and experiences of, the world. I remain “Mister Curious” and “Captain Acknowledgement” (both titles conferred by my long-suffering but mercifully good-humoured wife). This means I have come to love many people outside of my original cultural tribe (deep left), which means I have had to learn how to extend my listening and respect. Mind you – stretching like this, while work, has also been pure (and joyful) GROWTH (of character, no less than knowledge and shared witness).

More precisely – staying in your “comfort zone” – even with respect to media, is a self-constructed prison, which is guaranteed to make you feel increasingly stupid, powerless, unhappy and resentful – even while also making you outright complicit in projects of great madness and state evil.

Because I come from the left, I have tried (as a matter of obvious duty) to destroy many false and destructive nu-left icons and dogmas, with a principled and solidly left critique. I do that (rather than seeking the most cathartically satisfying smack-down, a blogger standard) to be honest about where I come from, fair to the ones I’m taking down, and to have best chance of persuading partisans away from dogma, and toward principle and compassion (always a tough mark, much worse, this century). Simply put, I’m still hooked on the Socratic method. Prove the thinking is fundamentally defective in terms of its own ideas and most sacred referents – reductio ad absurdum! (reduce it to an absurdity).

But I have to say, at this point, I really am starting to lose my patience. If I see one more list that says something like “woke just means people who like puppies and mom and apple pie and who brush their teeth and never rape turtles” (implying that horrible unwoke people have none of the listed virtues, and instead, all contrary sins) I will f@cking lose it! (yeah okay, again). ;o)

What is wrong with woke is right there – the completely psychotic and pig-ignorant definition of the other – and the hate speech (and othering) which is always ‘centred’ in its downstream reasoning.

WOKE IS A FORM OF IGNORANT VIOLENT BIGOTRY. The Klan, but with pronouns – FULL STOP

I’m not trying to piss you off, folks – I’m trying to stop your soul from being stained with the blood of innocents (which is where almost everyone on the fake left, currently resides – atheists bound for their own definition of hell, because of their own grotesque violation of their own sacred principles).

Now, having been just a bit uppity, let me explain what I’m on about. I’ll start with a cute and revealing Canadian example (but stay with me, you’ll soon see the relevance).

If you ask an average Canadian citizen on the street about the C102, they will give you a funny look, and if old enough to remember newspapers, they might ask you what piece of legislation that was.

The C102 was the first successful commercial design for a passenger jet in the world – Avro Canada literally invented the word “Jetliner” as part of their marketing (but couldn’t copyright it, because it never went into serial production). It first took to the air in 1949 – just two weeks after the DeHavilland Comet – a fatally flawed design (literally exploded under pressurization at altitude, because they went with ‘stylish’ square windows – the corners concentrated mechanical stress and tore the entire plane apart thanks to metal fatigue – a flaw the round window and stronger structure C102 never had).

Now here’s the really weird thing. C102, or even Avro Jetliner, will get you a blank stare, even from the most ardent Canadian nationalists. But should you so much as mention the Avro Arrow – OMG – be prepared for a torrent of ignorant whining (and America bashing), which is nearly never ending! (Like listening to a science illiterate explain photosynthesis, or a welfare case theorize on systems of economics).

To be clear, my grandfather worked on the Arrow, and the way the government handled the growth and end of the program (and soon after, the company) was incredibly destructive to Canadian high technology, for many generations afterward. Tens of thousands of our very best aerospace people headed to the states for work, just in time to help staff the fast growing and ambitious American aerospace companies and all their myriad subcontractors, soon to begin work on the Apollo program.

Here’s the thing – I’m an aviation geek. I can wax rhapsodical about the aerodynamic properties of the Arrow and the amazing (Polish, battle of Britain veteran) test pilot, Jan Zurakowski for pages – but I also have a shelf full of books on strategic doctrine (‘cause RAND didn’t used to share, online).

The most totalist theory of the time, that “manned aircraft would be rendered entirely obsolete by missiles” did not (then) come to pass, and some use this as ‘proof’ that the Arrow was indeed viable, and it was struck down by a false strategic concept. But the delivery of Nuclear weapons by missiles really did shift the missions required of aviation considerably, and the Arrow was a highly specialized “Interceptor” (speed cruise) aircraft – in an age when bombers were no longer the main threat. Dogfighting is a whole different design goal, as badly savaged F105 interceptor pilots discovered when they were forced to fly their (only available) aircraft for the wrong mission, in Vietnam. Arrow would have done no better – it was not a Multi-Role Aircraft (there was no such beast, back then).

Further – the Ministry of Defence were being complete assholes, and I say that with all (zero) due respect. As anyone who has ever written software knows, adding one little feature, very late, when the program is almost completely finished, is liable to literally double the size of the code (unless you throw away everything and start re-writing the thing from scratch – optimal, but ruinously expensive). For demanding engineering applications, this goes way more than double – you can’t change the spec, halfway through the build! MOD not only did that, they never had a clear vision of a fire-control system or primary weapon (within Canadian means to develop – the Americans spent tens of billions developing air-to-air missiles at China Lake – and finally achieved a fairly practical weapon in the early 1970s – twenty years late for the Arrow), which means that if we had built the thing, they very probably would have carried crude-guidance nuclear-tipped American “Phoenix” missiles, designed so that we Canadians could knock-out a cloud of aircraft or incoming missiles all at once, by nuking ourselves (do not read-up on cold war strategic theory, if you ever want to sleep soundly again).

I’m not making up a scare story here – we DID deploy those missiles (and have the mission of nuking Canadian territory, to save the yanks) on other aircraft – and also had the expensive BOMARC nuclear missile system. Canada didn’t get rid of American nukes on our soil until the mid 80s.

Beyond that, as a smaller country with expensive (long distance) infrastructure and limited means, the only way we could have sustained the flashy high performance Arrow program would have been for Canada to become a major arms exporter to the entire world, deriving steady national profit, by helping to stoke the fires of regional conflict everywhere. (Swedish jets flew widely over Africa).

To this day, I treasure the urban legend which says that Arrow RL 205 (with the full power insane performance Orenda engines) was flown out of Downsview airport to a secret hiding place, where it yet remains, just before the insane orders came down, to literally cut all of the flying prototypes into pieces on the factory floor (grown men wept, in great numbers). Cold war was like that – insane.

But I’m glad we didn’t build the Arrow in numbers, because it would have undermined our key post war role as peacekeepers, and instead entrained us in more American (and perhaps even other neocolonial) wars, to no useful purpose.

What I still can’t get over is that “Lefty” self-professed peacenik Canadians LOVE the Arrow, and completely ignore every one of the economic, diplomatic and military implications of that hyper expensive death-delivery-system (what all weapons are about – THEY ARE NOT SPORTS CARS)

What we should bemoan is that Trans Canada Airlines, which had a world-beating passenger aircraft ready to go (literally designed to their stated expectations – and outperforming every requirement by miles) was just as fickle and foolish as the Ministry of Defence was, with the Arrow. Not in our stars, folks! The fault is in our dumb-ass short-term-thinking, investment-and-risk-averse selves!

As a working technician, I have encountered a whole range of cases like this, where people who seemed perfectly intelligent in one context, proved they found thermodynamics (reality itself) distasteful! Probably a function of bias or malign power dynamics (shades of Hitler’s disdain for “Jewish” (nuclear) physics!) That isn’t what thinking or feelings are for, folks – recipe for ignorance!

So I guess, in a funny way, I’ve been thinking about what’s wrong with ‘woke’ since long before woke was a pop culture thing at all, just from trying to understand willful ignorance and bigotry on the left.

Now let me give you a more challenging and contemporary case – how about a bit of January Sixth?

For any fact-checky and argumentative types, you are very welcome to go back to the podcast I did, just a few weeks after the events, where I applied logic, knowledge, principle and curiosity.

The media story was that this was an insurrection, instigated by Donald Trump, and that the crowd was full of military and law enforcement people, including members of the oath keepers and the proud boys, all-hell bent on overturning the rule of constitutional law in the United States. So scary!

What I said (at the time), was that only dumb snobs who don’t know any soldiers or cops (or anything about how either, do their work), could make up such a stupid explanation for what was very obviously a protest, that turned into a riot.

The question I asked then (and has still not been properly answered) is – who called off security for the event? The record shows Trump offered the national guard and the Mayor declined. But more to the point, the senior leadership of the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers was penetrated by FBI (they’ve been doing this, ever since their formation, as a secret police force to suppress the Union movement). So there is literally ZERO possibility that anything those groups had planned, was any surprise to federal law enforcement officials – unless someone at some level, decided they wanted to keep it secret from the local cops, just to make sure the day went very sour.

Further – only people who have never read any history in their lives, could call that “an insurrection.”

Where were the teams who were tasked with taking over the Pentagon? Which Generals on the senior command staff, were pledged in advance to the insurgency? Which units planned to deploy where, on what signal, to block which state-loyal units, and which commanders of which police precincts, could be relied upon? Most crucially, who was tasked with taking radio and television broadcast centres, so state narrative control could be broken, and insurgent propaganda could be broadcast?

Just for reference, when far less polarized Canada had a referendum on Quebec sovereignty, many years ago – a number of senior officers and military units were found to have secretly pledged that they would change sides and form a new army standing against Canada, the day after a successful seperation vote. People who do these things professionally (know what they’re talking about) approach them seriously.

THAT is what an actual insurrection looks like, my friends. We still hear that the event was scary because the crowd included a bunch of people who were professionals at control and violence. (the ones to whom the laptop-left delegates the most ugly jobs).

People – if a group of military and police people had decided to stage a serious coup, they would have done it PROFESSIONALLY. That means a plan, heavy weapons (easy, in the states) and a whole range of things all entirely within their professional planning and awareness ‘wheelhouse’ – and had that been the plan, we might still be negotiating with them today. (It wouldn’t be pretend-scary – but really and definitely so).

The other part of this which makes me tear my hair out, is that the Democrats twisted the law horribly, using anti-racketeering statutes to put fifteen hundred ordinary people in prison for demonstrating (More than all the political prisoners locked-up in Russia – just for that one event alone). Anyone who thinks the left won’t seriously and lastingly regret every single citizen’s right they so gleefully violated, and government-limiting precedent they upset, is deluding themselves. The only word is ignorant.

Now, because I read voraciously and very widely, from the left, the right, and a whole bunch of really interesting post-tribalist thinkers also (my natural peeps, even if we haven’t got a faction name, yet), I can definitely say that I have also seen some pretty wild (and often hilarious) caricatures of lefties from the right, which reflect more bitterness than honesty. We all need way more understanding.

But the image the left now has of what a MAGA person is, is bigotted bourgeois shit. That’s the file that serious leftists can make progress on, easily, should they wish to stand for principle, once again (a stand which once won respect, even from opponents).

But there’s a really important clue there, too, which feels kind of personal and cultural at first, but then gets mind bogglingly big, when we look at what it has become in our weird overstrained moment.

Back in the Reagan eighties, when the Western left was at a low ebb, we used to have all the best jokes, and laugh the hardest about every contradiction foolishness and outright idiocy governing the shape of the world, culture and politics – so much fun. Good mental stimulus, too – no sacred cows, means you are free to do some really big thinking, about what a way better approach might look like.

Part of that (I must reluctantly admit) is that when you are the underdogs, you can afford to be open, idealistic and critical. You aren’t so much defending power, prerogatives or territory, as you are appealing to the culture at large, and thus seeding a later renaissance (with a whole lot of luck).

But it’s also about who you are up against. During the culture wars of the eighties (pre politically correct), it was obvious that wit and good-spirited critique were more appealing than stodgy and unimaginative appeals to tradition and cultural orthodoxy (of any flavour). We won first, with FUN and openness.

The left embraced all the waifs and those driven out of other camps. The ex-everythings, in a way – and we found that range and room, because we weren’t defending fiefdoms, but rather, visions.

Curiously, the United States found something very similar during the cold war, with respect to free speech. Of course there was a ton of propaganda (about which, more, below), but they actually poured millions of dollars a year, all through the cold war, into funding newspapers, art movements and even critical journals of high international standing. (The Kayfabe nature of the cold war is only now showing itself by evidence, and for a guy who knows the ‘official story’ so well, it is hilarious)

Yes! Jackson Pollock was in fact a CIA plot! (which just explains so much, doesn’t it?)

So – what changed in US strategic thinking, which made them go from a strategic policy which felt confident for many decades (so many, we actually thought we had rights) that they would always benefit in the long game, by encouraging more debate than their enemies felt comfortable allowing, to a point where they are now the most shockingly invasive high-tech big-brother information-control mega-state in history?

In a word – WAR (yeah, I know I answer way too many of my big questions that way – but that’s ‘cause we have way too many wars – not my fault, I swear!)

More precisely, the twenty first century GlobalWarOnTerror (GWOT) which has spent decades now, destroying entire countries and sending millions fleeing for their lives – Democrats no less eagerly and racist mass-murderously than Republicans, mind you – just more friendly coverage, that’s all!

You don’t even have to go into the morality of all that killing (which conforms suspiciously, with a long list of “countries to attack” (which General Wesley Clark speaks of) from almost three decades ago!)

I know, I know, leftists don’t like to talk about war, or think about war, it’s icky, gross, anathema, whatever. But Plato said it best “You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.”

That’s the most important truth here, the greatest violation of moral principle, and by far the clearest proof that ‘woke’ is asleep at the switch – at this point, a dangerously delusional form of bigotry.

The war in Ukraine should have ended five weeks after it started. Russia and Ukraine were both ready to come to terms (Russia getting Crimea, and securing their centuries old Black Sea base at Sevastopol, but Ukraine keeping all of the Donbas, with the proviso of restored Russian, Hungarian, Romanian and Polish minority language and cultural rights). That moment, so early in the war (the Istanbul process) was at least a million deaths ago. Entire cities have since been smashed to rubble.

We (the west) are why this war is now dragging on into yet another brutal winter. America and the UK threatened the Zelensky government that if he signed that Istanbul treaty, they would cut-off his funding (which was already the only thing keeping his government afloat). Why did we insist on more war? Because Russia hadn’t been hurt badly enough yet – and yes, that was the aim of this, from the decades-ago start.

If you’re watching a news show that still says “Putin’s aggression” with the exact same kind of sneering zeal and savour that a klansman would have used for the N word, a few generations ago, you’re watching war propaganda – stop doing that to your head. Yes, it is dire stuff, and infuriating – very exciting, emotionally. It is also both dishonest and mass-murder enabling – and we are supposed to know better by now. That shit is fear-porn for boomers. Everyone else knows better. TUNE THE F@CK IN!

Seriously, folks – this is in fact the whole point of learning about history. Not so you can pull clever trivia from your head at odd moments, but so that we learn from old mistakes well enough that we don’t repeat obvious avoidable disasters!

Right now, the corporate media “Good Guy” Joe Biden (or, as I say, whichever ‘spray of pearls’ or bureau of leader simulation is now speaking and pulling levers, in his name) is trying to start world war three. I’m not kidding, while everyone is whining about Elon, Joe is trying to kill you and your kids, ‘cause he’s a cranky racist psychopath, he doesn’t want Trump to be able to make peace, and doesn’t care how many die. Don’t even know what to call the ability to ignore that, for that. Stupid isn’t strong enough.

You can’t be the party with no sense of humour and still be the smart and visionary team – and we lost our sense of humour on the left, so many decades ago, we can’t even remember what it was like.

Contempt, ignorant sneering, power games, defending territory, and prerogatives (and MASSIVE corruption) has wrecked the good thing we were – and all we have left is the assertion that the other guy really sucks so much worse. Problem is, the other guy simply isn’t at all who we (willfully ignorant bigots on the left) now assert. Just not.

There are a ton of places where I disagree with thinkers all over the astonishingly diverse right (let a hundred flowers bloom!) and I still call myself left, even while doing my best to battle the stupidest, most corrupting ideas, which have misdirected the majority (who I believe actually do still have good intent, even where foolhardy).

But whether deliciously scholarly, rigorously scientific Catholics, super-principled libertarians (more of them by proportion, than war news would ever let you think) or aspiring gallant adventurers from the new right, what you do find, once you break out of corporate media and do a bit of LISTENING, is that a whole lot of creative, funny, energetic and highly principled people, who you would have assumed were leftists, a few generations ago (arrogantly, but by cultural preponderance) now feel infinitely more comfortable on the right.

They aren’t willing to say how high sir? they don’t want to genuflect, obediently, to the latest pop idol dogma. They want to explore what life means, without the stifling structure of “The System” holding down, their full capacity or back, their full growth – exactly as several consecutive generations of leftist self-actualizers once did.

WE KICKED-OUT THE LIVELIEST SMARTEST AND MOST CREATIVE KIDS FROM OUR TEAM – GUESS WHAT COMES NEXT? (If only we could trade the culture high ground for a worker-economy – but the aristocrats never did surrender the economy to any team of idealists, left or right and we were the ones who screwed ourselves with hubris, on the culture side – just when we pretty much had it ‘Won’).

For my future-thinking chums on the right – YES learn lessons from the ascendancy and then the decadent self-corruption of the cultural left – be way less cruel, lazy, unimaginative and stupid!

I've spent a lot of time in previous pieces talking about the total collapse of ad revenue, for corporate media – which was achieved with the introduction of web-2.0 – which was both social media and intelligence agency friendly, by design, from the outset (that is, government and corporations together, conspiring directly against the enormous democratic potential of the new medium).

I mean no exaggeration there on any point – see Bill Binney for the stuff about the web (he's the NSA whistleblower whose life got so destroyed for trying to do the right thing, it convinced Snowden that "going through channels" simply wouldn't work). Link below (shared before, but must-see!)

Now I know that some people still enjoy the same sources they have enjoyed for many years, and the change to state propaganda has been so gradual (frog in a pot, stuff) that it was almost impossible to notice – unless you were, like me, paying attention to tons of specialist sources (industry talking to industry) for the last quarter century of endless non-stop wildly racist war for energy and hegemony – which was, in simplest terms, the very force which has corrupted our news, and all of us with it.

Today, instead of going over things I've made clear before, I'd like to just review a few very real and consequential things that are going on, which are getting almost no coverage in our stupefying media – even while we furiously obsess over Menendez Bros, Elon’s ego, and Matt Gaetz's sex life.

Seven decades after the end of the Korean war, America still refuses to let South Korea sign a peace treaty with the North – America has blocked solid and lasting peace this entire time. They prefer to maintain a far more tense, paranoia-inducing and risky (for Koreans) ceasefire – for generations.

And when I say paranoia-inducing, I mean there are so many artillery pieces within range of Seoul, (forty thousand or so) that the city would be devastated in hours, should hostilities begin – long before the big guns come out of the holster (more likely, they’d save their nukes for American “relief” forces).

Anyone who wonders why North Korea worked so hard to develop Nuclear weapons must start there – officially, they are still at war with America, and yes, America did threaten to nuke them, during the Korean war. The west has forced all of that danger and trouble (and humiliation) on both Koreas, simply because it wants to have a good excuse to keep big bases close to China, to intimidate and/or attack them. Though China has of course, never once in all of history threatened to attack the US.

More recently, the president of South Korea, who is incredibly unpopular and was guaranteed to lose the next election, but still enjoys the full support of the American war-state backers – decided to stage a military coup and completely destroy democracy in South Korea outright, rather than allow a leader who the people democratically supported to take power and govern with Korean interests, foremost.

There is no possible scenario (for anyone familiar with post WWII history) under which this was even attempted, without American support – that is, American support for destroying the entire democratic system – OF A STAUNCH AND VERY CAPABLE ALLY. Not even for disagreement, just skepticism. (My regular readers will remember Imran Khan, the extremely popular president of Pakistan was also destroyed and thrown in jail by Biden’s state department, because of his “Aggressive Neutrality”). Thankfully this move was defeated (with citizens acting heroically, to support opposition members against riot cops), but it was close there, for awhile.

In France, Macron, in a fit of pique, called an election with timing that even the members of his own party knew was disastrous. Once the polling showed they were in danger of electing Marine LePen, he put together a coalition of left and centre parties, and they all made deals about not running against one another in key spots, so they wouldn't split votes, and let the right gain serious ground (even if that ground was one hundred percent representative of popular sentiment).

It sort of worked, seat-wise (though it was a free-fall plummet, in the popular vote), thing is, Macron's own party and favourite allies were more or less destroyed, electorally. The really big winners, thanks to their "Anything but right" alliance, ended up being the far left, who have a very charismatic leader (Melanchon). So, you would figure he would have been appointed prime minister by now, right?

Yeah, no, not only did Macron fail to hear the voters telling him they hated him, and then concoct a big scheme to game the electoral system to use the left to save his own ass and stave off the right, he then turned right around and spit on the left, who had just come to his (extremely unlikely) rescue.

At this point, it looks like he may end up going through every offensively right-wing centrist member he can find, before he ever shows any hint of respect to the left (the only faction that might hope to hold off the right in future), let far alone for the much-despised voters.

The now defunkt traffic light government of Gerhard Scholtz, one of the stupidest and most misguided German regimes in decades, has basically committed Germany to long term industrial suicide. Volkswagen alone is two hundred and forty BILLION in debt – and their profit margin is less than four percent – on their most profitable gas vehicles. Dead loss of thousands per, on every EV they make. By comparison, Tesla makes 14% profit, per – and looks like the only realistic long-term EV competitor to the Chinese – if anyone else is going to catch them, it’ll be on Hydrogen (and even there, they are already leading).

As I said at the outset, I've been listening to a number of industries talking to themselves, for this whole century, keeping watch for clues about the wrong turn we took into endless war, and how we might imagine and then actually find our way back to something more like humanity and sanity. Energy policy and investment is especially telling, here (military procurement, a close second).

Germany is one of the global leaders in renewable energy investment – so they are one of the world's best cautionary tales on how much of that remains wishing, rather than clear observational and objective science (which we all once agreed, was supposed to be a thing worth acknowledging).

For a time, I thought my own province of Ontario might become a useful cautionary tale for the world, but we are unusually lucky, compared to the Germans – with an abundance of hydro-electric and existing nuclear generation capacity, buffering our massive and expensive 'green grid' effectively enough not to crash our manufacturing economy completely (though it has done a great deal of long term damage to workers, and sent many manufacturers elsewhere, to stay competitive).

The Germans had considerable nuclear capacity also, but decided to mothball their reactor fleet, long before it reached its full engineering lifespan – and now that they are ‘emancipated’ from cheap Russian gas, thanks to their American ‘friends’ and those same lovely kind generous Americans are making up (some of) the difference, by selling them gas at somewhere between two and four times the price, they are building new coal and gas plants at a record speed, and thanks to unusually foggy (no wind, no sun) weather lasting months – BURNING RECORD AMOUNTS OF COAL.

This is with a GREEN party in government, mind you. The party which was originally formed in serious principled opposition to Nuclear Weapons, has become so turned-around that they now outright want nukes on German soil – just so they can soak-up a few nukes for sweet Uncle Sam, I guess. (the Germans wouldn't ever have permission to launch the things themselves, since Americans DO NOT AND HAVE NOT EVER DELEGATED CONTROL – they really would make no gain whatsoever, strategic or tactical, and would subject themselves to increased war risk). Like in so many once optimistic parts of Europe, evil old passions clearly remain intact (you can actually feel how badly some of these creeps want to just come out and call the Russians “Untermenschen” in that traditional-values smiling neofascist Atlanticist-supremacist way they so clearly view the world).

The especially weird thing in Germany is that censorship has now become so extreme, (charging schoolkids and pensioners for such horrors as re-tweeting a cartoon that says a politician is dumb) it is almost as if the old East German Stazi – one of the most feared (and evil) secret police forces in the history of the twentieth century, is now being demanded and then self-inflicted upon the supposedly more democratic west. All to control – you guessed it – their disobedient democracy!

The AfD or Alternative for Deutschland party, just like the right wing parties in France (and England – but we'll get to that) has been surging in recent polls – and the corporate media – having already gone all-in on war for capitalism, has dutifully caricatured them according to script, as a great many things they are not, instead of concentrating on the things which actually are wrong with their policy.

For those who've been watching, this is more or less identical to Trump. Calling him a Russian agent was very emotional and effective – sadly, it was also a total complete racist bullshit con-job from the start (and sorry, but that's why it worked so well on you – because you're a f@cking racist too).

For those who read me regularly, you will remember that I have finally come to the conclusion that the reason they used lies to oppose Trump, was that they actually did not oppose the worst of his policies – at all – in fact, they wanted to run with them themselves – just as happened, with Joe Biden failing to use diplomacy, but instead raising Trump's trade war with China, into a real (and diplomatically unprecedented) threat of actual open war for Taiwan. People who still find a way to casually overlook president Joe’s warmongering and never ending enthusiasm for racist mass murder, honestly scare me (yeah, Trump is an asshole – agreed – but so what? COUNT THE CEMETERIES, PLEASE).

Did you ever think about free trade? How it works and who it works for?

If you read up on Economics, you will encounter endless tales about the British Empire and their various shenanigans and innovations in exploitation. They took capital to new heights, and in the process became the ‘basic case’ for economics, the way the ancient Greeks remain for Philosophy.

I think the simplest weirdest, and yet OMG is that ever us story, is the tale of industrial textiles. As the early leaders in industrialization, the UK developed a fantastically productive textile industry, with unprecedented levels of automation, and these factories quickly began to produce more than their own market required, which messed with their profitability and ambitions both. But the British Crown also happened to basically own India at the time, so they simply passed a law that completely screwed the Indian textile industry, so they could sell the Indian population British-made textiles.

Thing is, all was not well on the home front, industrialization brought tons of people into the cities, which disrupted their old extended-family support networks badly. New political movements arose in the factories, demanding better wages and conditions. Which presented wise leaders with a real and obvious opportunity for profound and beneficial civilizational advance, right?

Yeah, no – after some small concessions, the factory owners of the time decided that they would simply ship the textile factories themselves to India, take advantage of the cheap labour there – now even cheaper and more desperate, because the British had destroyed so much of their own industry, to 'create markets'. (Yeah, you spotted it, “Disruption” is really not a new trick AT ALL).

Which meant that all of a sudden, the millions of organized British workers who were so sure they were getting somewhere at last, were out of a job, and stuck buying imported Indian textiles!

Free Trade is the favoured policy of the most advanced and well capitalized nations, because it allows them to use that capital and technology to devastate local production, and keep new competitors from arising (by keeping the local populations consuming, instead of producing).

Of course, none of that reminds any of us, even a tiny bit, of the epic worker-screwing history of North America, Western Europe and China, over the last half a century, right folks? Perish the thought!

But there is something new in this version of the old game, China didn't just offer a place to park western tech for cheaper labour, they were very smart and deliberate about building their own capital.

To be clear, I am still convinced that a fair-dealing and internationalist cooperative strategy makes by far the most sense. Combining MUCH more control of capital markets and reckless investments (and investors), as well as a sensible, publicly debated, long term STRATEGY (a thing entirely absent, in every western government, right now) which realistically addresses economics, infrastructure, human flourishing and the environment, rather than just one of those at a time, as a fun little showpiece side project for the investor class, at the end of a busy day of destruction and pillaging.

If we felt inclined to be generous to the economists on the Trump team, we would recognize that the US no longer enjoys the economic dominance which empires always assume is theirs by right (automatically, somehow – which is so disrespectful to the generations of work and smarts which built the wealth). They aren’t what they were, when they forced most of the world to “open markets” (let US corporations destroy superb, well-run local businesses wholesale, for the sake of foreign investors).

Older strategies like tariffs and low internal taxes are what early America once used to protect its own growing industries from mature European capital and industry (with far more success on industry, than capital). It is a strategy for a realistic second-tier player, who intends to be a contender again. Back in training.

Psychologically, American strategists still can't bring themselves to outright admit they screwed up – (The broke and yet still boastful British still can’t get their heads there, even three quarters of a century after their empire collapsed, so it’s likely to be a long wait) because, like the British before them, the Americans have been bullying the whole world with a bayonet and a chequebook since the end of WWII, and ever since the Soviet Union imploded, they've had their way with the world, more or less unimpeded.

So – whatever else Americans might want to say about the shape and state of world of today – they really can't reasonably say they didn't ask for it (institutionally, if not on an individual voter level).

I should here note – Volkswagen is currently fighting with the union about which thousands to fire (union says none) and which plants to close (union says none). Meanwhile, brand new American plants are planned – cheaper labour, and more importantly ENERGY. (total coincidence, of course)

Now - because western corporate (war for profit) media has made Putin into a puppet-show character, most people will not have understood this yet. The massive sanctions which the US put on Russia, have actually made it far more self-reliant, stronger, and more resilient. Instead of buying European factory Dairy, they are developing their own Dairy industry fast, same with all kinds of consumer products – which means European producers didn't just lose a big market by applying all that destructive force to the Russian economy, they have also gained new long-term competitors, in industries they thought their capital and advanced production had already won them, forever. (see VW, above)

The Chinese have been building out their domestic chip production capabilities at remarkable speed. Yes, you can read war-media stories which scoff about their efforts – because American sanctions specifically banned key precision photolithography equipment (mostly Dutch) specifically to knock Huawei out of the cellphone market, (and save Iphone marketshare).

The fact is, the Chinese figured out how to use the gear we didn't ban, to achieve better results than anyone here ever has – and so Huawei hit the market with a very highly rated new cellphone line – despite bans of chips and chip manufacturing equipment – only a few months behind their originally projected launch date. (I would bet NVIDIA won’t be riding high on an AI chip monopoly, for long).

The reality is, we don't control the markets of the world’s poor, anymore – and other players now have their own capital.

What this really means is that this simply isn't an imperial age, anymore (at last, say billions). One could actually argue that the “Project for a New American Century” (PNAC), which seized upon the 9/11 attacks to begin a long term campaign of nation-destroying (that list of target countries, I mentioned), ended up guaranteeing that this would absolutely not be an American century after all. Some empires fade, but some fly into the ground on full afterburner! (and it is always internal craziness, when they do).

At this point, it isn't just that the emperor has no clothes – his nakedness is outright disgusting!

NOW – in a moment like this, when all the creepy old colonial powers have overplayed their hand, revealed themselves as cynical exploiters, and been rebuked at home and overseas, in every possible way, a leadership composed of sane, intelligent, far thinking and ethically grounded leaders would be prioritizing diplomacy, disarmament, self-reliance (so we can then afford real generosity) and responsible (rather than ideological) thinking about public policy at all levels.

This, sadly, is simply not the team we were issued! And that ain’t the lesson they want to learn!

The really big story that they keep filling the news with Diddy and Drones and Trump, oh my, to distract us away from – bigger than Russia steadily winning in Ukraine, bigger than a coup in South Korea, and fake popularly-despised governments across Europe (and in my home country of Canada, no less) is that the west is BROKE.

I mean DEAD BROKE. Like, as in begging pathetically (France is now teetering on the edge of a lower credit rating than Greece, which outright defaulted not so long ago, just before German bankers arrived to loot and reorder their entire economy).

I struggled a long time to understand; why have so many journalists and officials lied about Trump?

Until I realized that they didn’t go after his policy, the way politics is supposed to be done, because they LOVED his (reckless) America-First anti-diplomacy policy. They hardly moved a comma, so they had to attack the man himself, as a combination traitor/pervert/profiteer. (much of which fits his personality too well to easily dismiss – which is what makes it such fantastic propaganda, of course)

For those who still have a hard time understanding that right now, the Democrats remain the gleeful racist mass-murderers most preferred by the military industrial complex, the reason which must be grasped first, before you can allow yourself to see it, is this empty western piggy-bank (big echoes).

We’ve run-up so much debt, so fast, we either have to rob someone (very rich), or else burn down the bank and all the records, blame someone else, and then pretend we never did any such foolish thing.

Creating unbelievably dangerous wars – all around the world – is how they aim to accomplish this.

In our names and with our taxpayer money, of course (always thus). Our kids will do the dying, too.

Not for the interests of we, the “free” citizens of the west. Nope, they are risking every last thing you and I love, to protect their own profoundly corrupted power over us – because the truth is, they are terrified at the idea of surrendering control to the people they swore they would represent.

Anything but Democracy – that is the final great policy of the democratic west. Our last hurrah!

(F@cking Plato – bad enough to be so skeptical – so much worse to be right!)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And now – here’s THIS WONKY WEEK which will help make these points richer

Here is proof that I love a source that challenges what I think I know, and makes me think my way through it, all over again. A really brilliant takedown of a book by a couple of authors who made her much angrier with their book, than they did me, with an interview I shared, not too long ago. I disagree with her in several places, but this is an historical tour-de-force, all the same! Wild in scope and range.

Like I say – with a little ginger!

Here are excerpts from several different stories about the war in Ukraine, with aspects which I have referenced before, which some might still consider controversial. Nope, the peace deal five weeks into the war was REAL and WE (the west) wrecked it. You will also note that while Wauck does take Trump more seriously than corporate media (fear-porn for boomer narcissists) he is also very skeptical about players and motives, and notes Trump’s own role in enabling the war, clearly.

Here’s another excellent summation from Wauck – with more on many points I made above.

One of my favourite deep thinkers about global peace (and European history and economics) is professor Glenn Diesen. Here is a superb piece from him, about the long history of Russia hating and propaganda.

Here’s more of his big picture thinking, this time on the subject of Syria

Here’s stalwart Caitlin Johnstone, on “Where Does Aggression Really Begin?” superb and painful.

In case you think I was being too hard on the narcissistic cult of woke – check out this story – DEI is the new face of union-busting (no kidding). Lee Fang is fearless (like Greenwald) SUBSCRIBE!

Here’s an example of thinking so imaginative and hopeful (really, you must check it out) that it makes me ache, for the days when the left had hope, principle and creativity this vital. Not hard-right at all, just not about pretending that what we’ve been doing, isn’t crazy (which you gotta admit, really is crazy)

My regular readers already know I am an outright fanatic pursuer of sources of non-delusional hope. This whole Aenean line of thinking (developed over several essays) is a truly exciting example. Delve and swoon!

Here’s another big thinking source of hope (or at least, awareness of bearing, and revision of course). “After Babel” is often brilliant, but this time especially so.

Some Marshall McLuhan and Neil Postman – hooray! (two of my favourites).

But if you had to pick a wild-thinker and do-er who was even more interesting and relevant to our moment than McLuhan and Postman (who I was delighted to learn, was McLuhan’s student) it would almost have to be Gregory Bateson. So glad to see someone reminding the world of his brilliance!

Here’s some big thinking with the awareness of the practical need for enchantment and participation, as well as the consolation of full realism and empathy (so rarely well blended, these days - super delicious).

If you don’t believe the State is going after citizens now, in a demented and oppressive way, check out this story about a mom charged with terrorism for threatening the health industry (being justly angry and saying so, then apologizing when she realized she’d worded it strongly – but bots don’t forgive so fast as that!)

And if you don’t believe the American Empire is flailing in panic (and, like a drowning victim, likely to drown many potential rescuers, before it finally succumbs itself) try these three wise men this Xmas.

(All three actually know AND care about the world – and that alone makes it kind of outstanding, for commentary)

I didn’t even get into politics in Georgia and Romania (even weirder than in France and Germany)

But Patrick Lancaster (intrepid truly applies, to this guy) is right in the middle of it, asking questions!

Here's something hopeful that we science geeks have been waiting for, for an awfully long time - question is - is commercial scale fusion power generation, finally ready? (really?) ;o) A team from MIT (and investors) seem to think so - cool.

https://www.gridbrief.com/p/grid-scale-fusion-lng-exports-iranian-power/

Here is that ridiculously clue-full interview with Bill Binney – the whistleblower from NSA (real inventor of the google algorythm?) whose sad case of state persecution warned Snowden of the futility of “going through channels” to do good.

And here’s Larry Johnson talking to John Kirakou – the CIA whistleblower who came forward to protest Abu Grahib, and was then utterly destroyed, for trying to save everyone in the nation from complicity with soul-destroying evil.

(just in case you think I see spies and war more places than they are – nope, you’re just way too good at ignoring ‘em both)

Finally, here is something which truly delights Catherine and I every single day, for being so oblique, original, provocative and often outright hilarious, where a lesser rat (and cousin) might not think anyone could find a useful line of approach or discussion at all. Good time of day humans, indeed!

Hooray for Rat!

