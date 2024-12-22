Large Ess Small Press

Dec 26, 2024

Hey folks! - A few more notes about the Avro Canada C-102

(just in case I did not adequately emphasize its spectacularity)

On Jan 10 1951 - the Jetliner flew a demonstration route from Toronto to Chicago to New York and back to Toronto - and flew the entire route at TWICE THE SPEED AND ALTITUDE of any passenger aircraft in service!

Boeing didn't have their first passenger jet (the 707) ready, until five years after C102 was flying - and even that was with a HUGE boost from military support for the B52 and also the air-tanker variant of the 707 (some, still in use today).

The C-102s mid range mid capacity sweet-spot (a market of tens of thousands) was not filled until the arrival of the DC9 - 12 years later!

Not only that, but the short sturdy undercarriage made for good rough field performance, much easier (less costly) access at smaller airfields, and the short-field capability was extreme! (the French, who routinely used military designers and specifications for their passenger planes, were jealous).

Not to mention - the podded engines were sturdy enough that the plane could land on them! (one test pilot forgot to lower the gear) which meant that in an emergency landing, the thing had skids - sturdy enough that they could keep the wings (and their flammable fuel cells) from scraping the runway.

And of course the really painful thing is all of the inevitable follow-on innovations and developments we lost (in my home town of Toronto, so it hurts extra). So many smart science kids, stymied for generations, when we could have been THE world leaders in the field, this whole damn time!

And as for how stupid and weird the cold war paranoia about aerospace was - Howard Hughes badly wanted to buy a bunch, and even tried to get a deal together to have an American plant build them under licence, when TCA screwed Avro Canada. Came to naught - but at least he got to use the C-102 for a few hundred hours of high performance testing (of a fire control system he later offered free. for the Arrow - the guy just could not help us out, but tried).

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Dec 24, 2024Edited

Here is pretty much every point I made about Ukraine in the last several pieces on the subject discussed by a whistleblower US officer from the Afghan war, and an ex CIA analyst (really decent fellows, both). Scary stuff - but you can't fix what you can't face.

Danny Davis and Larry Johnson on Biden sticking it to Trump in Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESuG_-xj0DM

