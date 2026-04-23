Note for new readers – auto-estimated reading times are greatly exaggerated (lots of pix/links)

Hey Folks!

Apologies for the delay – I have a number of serious and hefty pieces underway, but they are all resisting easy articulation as yet (that is, I have thrown out quite a few well-meant mediocrities to start again, rather than share half-baked takes on big ideas that deserve proper treatment, before they deserve your attention).

Meanwhile – my amazing wife, noticing the toll that concentrating on the state of ever escalating madness is taking on my spirits, keeps telling me to take a break and write a new song (few things do more to remind me that happiness is not strictly rational – nor is it supposed to be!)

But my focus on war and propaganda is almost exactly a half century old now – as a (crazy) kid in the mid seventies, I used to spend hours in the downtown reference library, reading newspapers from the first world war on microfilm, to try to understand the manipulative stories (lies) the public was being told, while I was also reading detailed histories of the war, which made the truths then being hidden much clearer (though a great deal of spin persists, even to this day).

I spent my teenage years studying the American invasion of Vietnam (only honest way to describe it) with that same kind of lens – what were people told, compared to what was actually happening (and how and where did the propaganda and resistance to war, either work or fail).

It might sound like a screwy analogy to some – but as a guy who enjoys playing sports, but never got into watching others play them (unless you count chess), this geopolitical moment is kind of like the Superbowl for me. My home town isn’t actually in the big game, but it’s still the game I’ve been thinking about and waiting for, for an awfully long while (with dread, but still...)

So – looking away is just not one of those things I can do. But, I can still write silly songs – and yesterday, after setting up my music rig again (which is simple, but still so much more powerful than my early analog garbage-find set-up, it always makes me giggle with delight), I found myself jotting down a bunch of rough ideas for lyrics. Things I’ve been trying to say in essays, that seemed to want a more direct expression – and then I stumbled on a whole new problem.

I should clarify – ever since I was a teenager, I have been making three different kinds of music. Instrumental improvisations (best with friends), silly light-hearted songs (I’ll link to one below) and songs with political or philosophical ideas (again, I’ll share a couple of links below). Sometimes, when I’m really on, I even manage to do light-hearted AND political (tricky recipe).

The funny thing about my more political stuff is that I was writing songs a quarter of a century ago which struck most of my listeners as way too strong for the (seemingly peaceful and prosperous) moment – directly challenging empire, consumerism, stupidity hypocrisy and dumb factionalism.

And now that the moment itself is clearly dire, to outright majorities, I suddenly realize that we have almost destroyed the idea of free discourse, since last time I went at dark subjects, hard.

That is to say, I found myself having some serious self-censorship problems with a silly song!

So – rather than surrender the fun of the song – or – surrendering to self-censorship, I’m going to make those dangerous themes the themes of this short essay – and thus let that song in potentia free to find a new theme, as it gradually comes together by chaotic and fortuitous meandering.

Did you ever have that feeling where you have a whole bunch of different ideas in your head at once, and you’re sure there is some rational way to gather and braid together all of their threads?

I’m a junkie for isomorphisms anyhow – things that you learn from one area of study or curiosity, which then give you useful clues in another area. But sometimes it feels bigger than that, like there is some grand mathematical theory or structure which applies to seemingly disparate elements in-common, and thus unifies them in some functional sense, which we usually overlook because of the (perception-obliterating) emotional weight of the ‘meanings’ or narrative level.

My regular readers will have often seen me write “And now I’m going to do my favourite trick – anger everyone at once!” These uncomfortable to face connections, are what I’m always after.

Today, instead of just facing specific foolishnesses against one another, I want to zoom out to the grand scale and try to wield some generalities (hazardous, in itself) to useful purpose.

First though, I want to mention something fun about writing (why you should do it yourself, for any or no reason at all, often, and not with an AI). When you sit down to set words in order, you often surprise yourself by discovering an insight that you already had, but hadn’t ever articulated clearly enough to put in your mental toolkit, where you can make regular use of it.

Mike Mihajlovic from the excellent Black Mountain Analysis substack recently wrote a piece about the very important differences in education between officers in the Russian and American armed forces (link below). Essentially, Russian officers study hard sciences like math physics and engineering, where the Americans are far more likely to study humanities, political science, economics, etc (quite a few very serious historical scholars in the mix, too).

This makes the Russians fantastic at things like logistics, systems understanding and integration, where the Americans tend to be better at creating popular images, political appearances, and the coalitions and frameworks of justification which can only be sustained by such grand long-arc narratives. (Classic empire skills, really – just skipping the ancient Latin and Greek).

I just had to respond to him, and as I did, I found myself saying something clearly, that I have known quite awhile, but never quite characterized so precisely. Here’s the key exerpt.

“...I’m a bit of a contradiction, I’m a pacifist who has been reading military history and trying to figure out the reality of often obscured history (20th century especially) ever since I was a kid. I’m also a natural scholar/autodidact, who didn’t attend school until I was an adult (cult, long story).

Plus, I’m a naturally romantic minded (artist type) who became a technician and loved it (nothing did more to improve my artistic work than hard-reality science – it works or it fails – mindset). Because I’ve been trying to untangle lies and historical distortions since I was a book crazy kid (70s) I also ended up being a Russophile during the cold war (mostly because I was so obsessed about the Soviet Space program) and was always amazed, as I bought more and more cool stuff from the MIR press bookstore then in Toronto, by the outstanding quality of educational rigour and popular science writing. I read lots of Asimov, but I read Zeldovich too – and those small green mathematics monographs MIR used to print are still my all time favourite math books!

And still – western ignorance and bias is so thick and deep that it wasn’t until I spent a decade working alongside a group of Russians (and Africans also) in the 90s that I began to really understand the difference between our western approach to education and that in many other places, where they are still taking what I can only describe as a more serious approach to forming far more capable and flexible humans.

Yes – the work was technical (so my friends were pre-sorted for especially sharp and educated) and all the same, the more I talked to them, the more I realized they had a lot of things to draw upon, which most of my friends in the west do not – in a way that makes us less capable and more smug. May sound paranoid, but I’ve come to see this as deliberate/functional – creating less mature people who rely more on feelings and less on hard realities makes better consumers (suckers) and thus ‘serves society’ in a way which ‘works’, except that it excludes general excellence.

In writing about the conflict in Ukraine, I am forced back to this point again and again, and I find myself there once again with Iran. We are talking about fantasy people who start from an emotional position (I am the best) and then work backward to rationalize it, versus people who start from observations about reality, and then proceed to work a realistic plan for success.

Non-serious people versus serious people. And that isn’t left or right or political party based, it is a cultural gulf which is based mostly on how profitable it is, to keep most adults infantilized.”

Some sayings weigh a lot. I adore “It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it.”

That’s not a perfect fit for my key theme today, but it is a great starting place. Every movement starts-off tiny, with a very small number of people who each have a huge amount of faith in the greater project. Over time, a lot of movements gain many ‘adherents’ who do not understand the original ‘way that you do it’ spirit of the ideas (meant to contribute to a greater project), but instead like to use the ideas for a selfish purpose. Usually an excuse or blame-sink – a framework of reasoning which lets us feel good, by blaming and hating others (most often in total ignorance).

Folks from the left don’t usually study Christianity much (or honestly) – but just as I’m a pacifist who studies military history, I’m also an atheist who takes many lessons of value from religion.

Why was there a schism between Catholics and Protestants in the first place? It is actually really simple – the Catholic Church had let it’s temporal manifestation as a political organization corrupt the spiritual side very nearly completely. The clear and outrageous proof of this, which so offended millions of Christians that they broke from the church completely to form a new branch of faith, was what were called “Papal Indulgences.” An institution by which the rich could purchase absolution from their sins, in exchange for a particular specified (always large) donation to the Church.

The New Testament doesn’t work like that, folks – as has been observed by many, the New Testament is in-effect, fairness, justice, mercy and courageous truth-telling, anti-tribalist software. (it is not only that, I mean no disrespect – only to call attention to the great civilizational value therin).

I would even argue that Marxism itself (especially if you study many tendencies within it) derives above all from an outraged Christian sensibility – but that’s a different essay, for another time.

The point is, the Catholic Church of the time was betraying Christian principles in the most obvious possible way, and everyone could see it. They blew their credibility and the respect of the masses in exchange for loot and power, and as a result, they were never so powerful (world-striding) again.

(I could make an argument that the USSR ultimately did the same to Bolshevism, if not Marxism also – but that should probably be the second half of that not-today essay, hinted at, above). ;o)

Now let me put some of this broad-strokes stuff in more concrete (make everyone mad) terms, just so you can grapple-with and perhaps make use of some of these mental tools yourself (or at very least learn better arguments, as you work your way through to rejecting them rationally).

The Problem with Modern Feminism is that it is completely wrong about what men are.

(Large numbers of young women now speak about men with the same kind of venom hatred and ignorance which were once associated with southern racists in the USA – who we should remember were all democrats).

The Problem with Modern Gender Theory is it is wrong about straight and gay people.

(Real individual human lives and relationships are infinitely more important than theories and ever more alienating categories – and have been, always and forever.)

The Problem with Modern (Western) Political Theory is that it is wrong about what the entire rest of the world is like – what it wants, how it acts and what it thinks.

(Failure to obey the rapacious demands of western energy and capital is not in fact a failure of morality, as we have both asserted and mass-murdered on the basis of, for many decades now, without any pause for reflection, let far alone war crimes trials).

The Problem with Modern “Anti-Racism” is it is wrong about what white people are.

(See feminism above – the attribution of malice to categories is psychotic bigotry – full stop.)

The Problem with Modern Nativism is it is wrong about who does and doesn’t fit in.

(I’ll treat this in much more detail in a future essay, but simplifying) – some newcomers are even more “us” than we are anymore (in our sadly dissipated and degraded state), and some others really do not help us make what is best about us better. Making this distinction is both reasonable and important for society.

The Problem with Modern Nationalism is it is wrong about relations and about power.

You can’t have a representative aspirational government if it represents only the powerful. True national resurgence requires a great overturning of soil and mid-wit financializing parasites, to be successful. (And that is just as true for any country in Europe, as it is for the USA and for Canada).

The Problem with Modern Leftism is you can’t win the centre with ignorant tantrums.

(You need sane historically grounded policy, field-tested by principled outliers, and ready to go). Mobs of narcissistic Papal indulgence seekers will never move policy in a stable consensus-backed way (nor should they ever be allowed to move it at all).

The Problem with Modern Conservatism is you can’t save what is already dead (sorry).

The biggest motivation for old conservatives at this point is a nostalgia for traditions they already sacrificed two generations ago, when political conservatism took a turn toward capital, and away from social integrity and community values (a real and enduring part of the right which most leftists deny just as often and foolishly as the right denies the history of worker/community centred aspirations on the populist left).

The Problem with Modern New-Right thinkers is – you can’t persuade until you transcend fury

(same brick wall the left has been bashing their head against for a half a century – deploy that freakin’ intellect already - learn lessons!)

People keep arguing that their favourite isms can be defined solely on the basis of the best possible ideas those systems offer. Absolute horseshit. The question is – who is there because they actually took the New Testament universal fairness software update on board seriously – and who is still a vengeful and bigoted tribalist, out to buy and sell (and above all, legitimize) Papal indugences!

At this point (made incalculably worse by the funhouse distortion lenses of BigWar/BigMedia) about ninety percent of the representations we see of all sides and isms are pretty much batshit crazy.

That is to say – every system of ideas that might be helpful, or provide us individual humans with useful clues, to solve the great big mess which we all have to deal-with in common (and which offends us in surprisingly similar ways, despite all our factionalism) is constantly being discredited, to everyone who isn’t already inside it.

Obviously this helps the powerful, by making us think we need them. But it also makes those who rely on any particular way of understanding the world (system for knowing who to always blame) feel as if they are being unfairly persecuted and misrepresented (true, on all sides) so they can bond over their (legitimate) shared paranoia! (Thus digging themselves ever deeper into emotionally reinforced tribal ignorance).

This is the damned crazy-making thing (for the factionless hope-scouts, like me). There are still quite a few on the left who have useful ideas about making economics work for normal humans, instead of shareholders – but they are now drowned out by ignorant bigoted Papal Indulgence seekers. Likewise, there is a staggering amount of intellectual energy on the new right, seeking creative means to re-light the spark of culture and aspiration – but they are demonized in the crudest scare-tactic terms by BigMedia – mostly because they hate our talentless, unethical, entitled and over-empowered elites with even more fury than the old left – which is a f#ck of a lot.

Demonizing the left is about empowering the state to smite individuals, and ignore rights!

Demonizing the right is about empowering the state to smite individuals, and ignore rights!

The pattern is not hard to see, if our eyes are more open to reality, than fond of dogma.

Feminism as fairness and dignity for all? – Definitely! As bigotry? FUCK OFF (as to all bigots)

Christianity which advocates universal brotherhood? – Definitely! To fuel war? FUCK OFF

See how that works? The word is the trap – the symbol is not the thing itself (the map is not the territory). But we get so comfortable thinking it is, we end up doing logic operations on words and building great big traps of dogma for ourselves, without remembering to step back and check the mirror on a regular basis, and keep somehow finding a way to laugh, when we realize (yet again).

“Oh crap, there’s the stupid asshole that’s really been bothering me, right there, looking back.”

So – what is wisdom, really?

It is simple as can be – and the only reason no one tells young people this stuff anymore is that we have delegated everything, to commercial and authority systems outside of personal care and contact (a fatal mistake, culturally).

The self-help industry will tell you all kinds of wonderful sounding things (and offer many potential solutions, wacky and otherwise). They want to sell you a system, a conformity, a cop-out.

I have studied a lot of books of great religious weight, and found some key common points – but the most interesting way in, to me, is the intellectual approach taken by Julian Jaynes, who looked at ancient texts scientifically, and used the clues he found, to reconstruct the evolution of modern consciousness (in his masterwork – “The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind” – an absolutely wonderful mind-blower, super-smart and unputdownable).

In grossly simplified terms, he found that ancient people shared common stories (almost always inheritances of respect for notable people who had gone before, ancestors etc.) to such an extent that the dead could actually still speak to them (through household gods) because their awareness was in no way alienated from the stories which bound them and helped give their always-shared lives meaning.

Only when these early tribal societies started encountering other societies, which did not share their stories, was a new kind of awareness needed. This was (and remains) kind of traumatic – we have to leave behind the comfort of our ‘everything story’ and the warm embracing feeling of total tribal belonging. But when we do recognize our own story was just a story the whole time, and those from other tribes have their own stories, we gain a level of independent awareness, which can be found no other way.

In crudest possible terms, then – wisdom is about getting over yourself, so you can work with bigger ideas than your own personal rationalizations allow (and serve higher purposes, too).

Getting really wise, is about letting the world take you apart over and over again, so you can put the pieces together in a more capable flexible and useful way, without ever being destroyed by it.

I have a few personal musical heroes who exemplified this especially well. Absolute virtuoso level players, who nevertheless took themselves back to school humbly, repeatedly, in mid career, just so they could reach one rung higher still. Most importantly, they never surrendered the fresh witness and joy of student-mind, because of something as transitory as mere accomplishment or attention (and why would you, when the fresh witness and joy – the life of it – is the point?)

I think of the much missed Uli Bonhet in particular – who studied with Jaco Pastorius himself – and was a highly sought after bass player in Toronto for decades, but went back to basics to reconstruct his entire playing technique, when he encountered the amazing work and approach of Gary Willis.

When I make friends like that, I try my best to pay attention and remember – if someone that excellent can also be that humble, open, and generous with life lessons – what’s my excuse for brash certainty?

For a more precise first hand wisdom find – after many years servicing gear for aspiring and professional musicians I can tell you – there are a hell of a lot more working musicians who are excellent and also genuinely nice people (over themselves), than there are divas and tantrum throwing savants. Sure, the divas and bratty savants exist, they just don’t work very much, for very long – because if you had a choice, wouldn’t you rather hire someone who was nice to be and work with – who could easily hear and understand your story clearly, as well as their own? (and know that ask is simple fairness, not an aggressive imposition upon otherwise perfect tribalist equanimity?)

As I put it a few years ago (in one of the songs linked below)

“Righteous is as bias think, and by that standard we all stink

Reality is something else, much bigger than the tantrum self”

Okay now – just because I keep promising myself to do a compact one, sometimes – and also because I really do think some ideas fit better in songs than essays (and some in poems, paintings, films, etc), I’m going to finish this piece with a little playlist of some of my tunes which danced around parts of this general (can’t we maybe try integrity compassion and intelligence in common together?) theme.

Links to cool stuff by other people (as usual) below the main piece

“Simple Simple” – is my current favourite light/political blend. One of several which sprung from lock-down stir-craziness, and yet emerged with a kind of positivity that really surprised me.

“Flywheel” – is my current favourite light/sweet/lovesong for my wife Catherine – again opens with some lockdown referents you’ll all remember, but then goes right past that, to the reason why we bother doing anything worthwhile, which is absolutely always love (in some form).

“One Won Family” – is a big chaotic mess of a political philosophical song – I used nothing but free virtual instruments to make this one (hence combos like banjo/xylophone) just to put myself back in silly musical kid mode again. I also used free archive video for the first time – way fun!

“Sticky Planet” – is by far the softest and best-received of the “end of our way of life” songs I was doing a quarter of a century ago (when this whole mess first became completely obvious to me). Much richer acoustic instrumentation than my recent stuff (more studio space, youthful fingers and embochures).

“Whimsy” – is a perfect example of my pure silliness songs. It’s also one of several that I wrote years ago, and have recorded a few different times, to try to get the right spirit. I sincerely wish I could make a video for and then post my all-time silliest tune, “My Dacha is a Yurt” but I honestly can’t find the tape anymore (900+ recordings, makes it tricky to find anything, honestly). Maybe time for a new version?...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

First, let’s do another Bibliography – some rich and stimulating treats for my younger book loving (or book-curious) friends in particular, to go digging for. (keep those bookstores open!)

“The Origin of Consciousness in the Breakdown of the Bicameral Mind” by Julian Jaynes is one of those books that will change how you think about everything – people, social groups, history, even thinking itself! Even better, he really is using clear reason and rigour, to almost forensically reconstruct phases of human understanding and being from our past, which continue to echo powerfully today (in ways which are very hard to explain and understand, otherwise).

I should also mention – I bought this book blind, simply because one of the blurbs on the back said (paraphrasing) “I honestly fear for the sanity of a man capable of conceiving so vast a thesis!”

“The Great War for Civilization” by Robert Fisk is my favourite kind of history – the sort (like the Malraux I suggested last time) which includes personal witness as well as depth of reflection. He combines what he saw as a war reporter, with his grandfather’s service as a soldier in WWI. Outstanding meditation on history empire and hubris.

“The Scramble for Africa” by Frances Pakenham is sobering reading for those millions of righteous westerners who love to take moral positions on affairs in countries they actually know nothing at all about (often less than – that is, their only ‘knowledge’ is power serving propaganda). Pakenham’s writing is exquisitely engaging and readable, especially considering the useful clue-filled detail he gets into, about the games of politics and economics in the individual great powers which together carved up Africa for entirely “moral” reasons (just ask them – or us – we can rationalize anything – famously including – destroying a village in order to save it).

For my younger music loving friends, do look up and listen to Jaco Pastorius (best known for his outstanding work with Joni Mitchell – from which you may already know him, without realizing it, and Weather Report). He personally invented the modern fretless electric bass (pulled the frets out of his bass with pliers, then filled-in the fretboard to make it smooth – then invented a whole new style of playing – which has been admired (and copied endlessly) ever since.

Also, for my friends who love jazz with insanely tight technical chops, you just have to check out Gary Willis. Not only will his bass playing completely freak you out – he seems to know some of the most energetic and musical drummers alive – OMG the level of complex brilliance shared and traded (and yet, for all the chances taken, never once dropped!)

I have to share this truly amazing talk – professor Jiang is always exciting to listen to (though do be careful you are listening to him, and not an AI fake of him – several of which get many views).

He combines a view of history which is very deep and daring (the decadent Rome parallels are perhaps obvious – but to link those with the complexities of modern policy so brilliantly, is very rare) with a perspective which understands the west, but is not rooted-in and does not live inside its key illusions.

In some ways, Jimmy Dore is one of the last old school leftists alive. He believes in workers and citizens and rights and challenging illegitimate authority, regardless of the label. The two of them together bring out things which I have never heard before from either. Truly wonderful.

I particularly like the way you can see them inspire each other, as they talk. (what talking is for!) Make time for this one - exciting interesting and thought provoking!

Jimmy Dore and professor Xuequin Jiang

Here’s that very interesting essay about the differences in Russian and American military education from Mike Mihajlovic at Black Mountain Analysis

For those who are still hung up on an emotional insistence on the importance of faction, here’s something both bracing and brilliant, about the continuity of agenda behind all the imbeciles who we are supposed to take seriously as Oz – even though we can see the puppet-masters hand shoved up their ass (just not the puppet-masters face – or why bother having puppets at all?)

“...The difference between Trump and his predecessors is not that he does anything fundamentally different, but that he does not pretend to be doing something else. Others issued threats with a rehearsed smile and a thin layer of diplomatic poetry; his style is closer to that of Stojan—the coarse, blunt father figure played by Miki Manojlović in the serbian film Rane—who tells his neighbor, portrayed by Jelisaveta Sabljić, that he will quite literally “defecate on Stradun” in “her Dubrovnik”. The substance, however, is the same.

In that sense, it is difficult to see how Trump’s crudity differs in essence from that of former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the 2016 election, who stated: “I want the Iranians to know that if I am president, we will attack Iran. Regardless of the stage of development of their nuclear program, if they were ever to consider an attack on Israel, we would be able to completely obliterate them.”

This brings us to what John Bellamy Foster, a Marxist theorist not prone to caricatured explanations, has articulated with notable precision: oligarchy in the United States is not a novelty that “arrived with Trump.” It has long been a structural feature—only after the crisis of 2008 did it cease to feel the need to disguise itself. The concentration of capital has reached a point where it is no longer sufficient for capital merely to influence the state—it must govern it directly. And once it does, why maintain the pretense that it does not?

Foster goes further, noting something that sounds almost dystopian, yet is entirely grounded in reality: the most powerful sectors of contemporary capital—especially high-tech industries—are deeply dependent on military spending and military technologies. Put plainly: without war, there is no profit; without profit, no growth; without growth, no system. War, therefore, is not a mistake or a correctable anomaly. It is a business model.”

Finally – please stop projecting reason on to what’s happening in the word, by assuming that our leaders are sensible enough to try to save the economy and our way of life. Not the plan, folks! (and they aren’t that sensible, just empty-shirt careerists)

Yeah okay, sorry – I owe you one more silly, after all that yikes

(here’s one for all the lapsed crazy club kids)