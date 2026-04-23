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Paul Snyders
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Here's Caitlin Johsntone with a sublimely well-timed extra bit of clarity, for those who are still convinced Trump is personally responsible for our modern profusion of disasters (rather than the (yes, freaky) puppet, stuck holding the bag at a long planned moment of deliberate mass disaster creation, designed to secure the power and profit of the ownership class)

https://www.caitlinjohnst.one/p/biden-official-biden-was-preparing

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