Paved With Gold - Of Course “Imperial” is an oil company - t’was ever thus

Hi folks – I hope that all who celebrate Christmas enjoyed friends family and feasting greatly, and all those who enjoy the season with other traditions, had a grand old time of it as well!

Even though several of my favourite super-productive writers took a break this week, I was astonished by how many top-shelf people showed up to share fine new work anyhow. Yet another reminder that citizens media is a whole different thing from the hollowed-out coopted and now rotting corporate beast (about caring for subject and audience both – not scheduling, office politics and pay-brackets).

I had a few ideas about one starting thought, which might unite some of the extremely diverse treats I gathered for you this week (some glorious, some harrowing, and some delicious), before finally settling on this, one of the most important insights which deep-reading has brought me in ages.

“The Scramble for Africa” by Pakenham was a revelation for me, but not in the way you might think. As a scholarly history-loving leftie from way back, I already knew many of the horror stories which resulted from the first violent push into the interior by European governments, to carve up Africa into colonial possessions (still learned much on this side – but nothing which outright shocked me).

What did truly blow my mind – and should blow yours also – was that the whole effort was NOT driven by corporate greed and imperial lust – it was demanded by the outraged and righteous populace, on MORAL grounds.

Not just a vote-getter for the passionate masses, an absolute election winner.

Let me re-state that, to be clearer. Even though Britain was one of the great slave empires of history, once they decided to stop deriving profit from that horrible violence and exploitation, they very soon came to find the very same thing they had done for centuries, completely outrageous and disgusting.

Yes, we moderns fully agree about the conclusion they reached, that their own behaviour was disgusting and immoral (and sincerely wish they had got there a few centuries earlier) – but we forget or else willfully obscure the reality of what the proudly (and brand-newly) moral populace did with all that newfound zeal.

They demanded that their government MUST invade Africa, to stop the slave trading which was still going on inside the continent (much less than when the Europeans were buying, but still a thing).

Now of course, we start off in sympathy with the impulse – slavery was still immoral and grotesque, even when Africans were doing it to one another. But what about the means invoked to fix it?

What is it about “Moral” westerners, which makes us so sure our armies can go overseas to countries we don’t even understand, do violence, and thus somehow make the world a better place?

Without doubt, a great many capitalists and profiteers seized upon the opportunities created – and we must also remember that such western military expeditions into the interior of Africa were impossible, until the invention of Quinine (the first useful anti-malarial) and the “actually medicinal” gin and tonic!

The lack of quinine is why the Europeans always traded for slaves at the coastal ports, and relied on Africans to gather and offer them up (it was always a foul bargain between parties, on both sides).

We can even, with a bit of reading, wonder very reasonably, whether the natural moral impulse to improve the lives of the poor and suffering was manipulated by canny game-players, so that they could create the exact sort of public demand, which would then enable a century of predatory corporate avarice.

There is NO PART OF THAT FROM WHICH WE MODERNS CANNOT LEARN.

Yes, we have all been told an awful lot of lies for this whole century (which I have for years, thought of, as the century when the rich west finally went to actual outright war against all the poor of the world). Only honest summation possible, really.

We know for sure that our passions have been much manipulated and magnified – but so what?

Was there ever in all of history any defensible moral position based upon – I supported the creation and sustaining of mass-violence, racist bloodshed, exploitation and suffering – all for corporate profit and oligarchical control – but I’m still a truly moral ‘free’ being, deep inside myself – I just got tricked, is all.

Were the Nazis who didn’t really mean it, actually great (blameless) people after all? Was that just the result of entirely understandable and forgivable peer pressure? Really? Can we do no better than that?

Which brings me back to my ever evolving distinction between consumer (zombie puppet, state-obedient mindless fool) and citizen (free-thinking adult, capable of learning and working for others, not just emoting from an always-presumed – shockingly infantile – ‘centre of the universe’ position).

A citizen is a person who understands and thinks about the difference between right and wrong, without having to be told by any leader, and insists on it, even when being pursued by a mob (of brainless infantile zombie state-obedient consumers, of course, nothing scarier – here – yet).

And a nation – as opposed to a raging mob turned against itself, and bullied by oligarchs – shows much the same distinction (or would, had we only one single righteous example to look to, anyplace in the lying hyper-violent supremacist west)

I just need to add a note (apologies for those who have already taken this point). Journalism in England is DEAD. A quarter of a century ago, BBC could be described as far more international than American news – mostly because the British used to own (or covet) so much of the world, they still had lots of great contacts, everywhere.

But this – and even the internationalist/left perspective of the greatly beloved (and much missed) Guardian, were one hundred percent dependant on British cultural contrition, which was then a serious thing (like cautionary American shame about the war in Vietnam), but has since faded entirely.

Now here’s the bit which people in Canada and the US have a hard time seeing. It isn’t the scary Nigel Farage anti-EU right, which has obliterated British regret and awareness of their colonial past – it is actually the uniparty (that is to say, the people who own all parties capable of holding power) even more than those who are enraged by them, and rising-up (all around the world) against the domination of old money, old family corruption, and VERY OLD (and entirely evil) ideas.

What this means is that even the once useful and trustworthy Guardian now minimizes and both-sides actual outright racist mass murdering imperialist genocide (that is to say, praises it by faint damning), and simultaneously maximizes outrage about the reasonably (and absolutely predictably) furious working class, trying their best to describe everything they once would have called demands for justice, as foreign interference, racism, fascism, or the work of unhinged Oligarchs. MUSK! Has replaced even TRUMP! as the must-have plaintive nonsense-expletive and cry of rage, for the obedient well programmed zombie hordes, this Christmas – ye-gads, GET A LIFE! (think a thought)

A Guardian which consistently brands discontent from the working class the product of fascism, racism or their just being a bunch of dumb pawns IS A FASCIST RAG run by power serving bourgeois shits. So sorry if you hadn't noticed that – but believe me, outside of your little tribal clique, many other have noticed you gleefully quoting the old money and war club, which have leashed us all, with proud and sneering glee.

I should also note here – I’ve come across more than one smart thinker who has snapped out of the collective delusion that mass murder isn’t that important, and rude words really are – who very sensibly advises that there is no point at all, in even trying to address people who can’t (or won’t) see that, and think for themselves.

But I’m not that kind of fool! I believe in n+1 chances for everyone – cause I never stopped being grateful for all of the many nifty chances I didn’t really deserve at the time, and the deep kindness empathy and humanity which offered them to me.

Still – my forehead is showing more wear than the brick wall. This is not a recommended lance-tilt.

Now – to the week’s delights – and I will start you with a few inspiring and fascinating treats – not just to make the later medicine go down easier, but because hope actually is WAY more important than worry – though, as I’ve said many times before, hope must be non-delusional, to really work (we must first accept our share of responsibility, before we can get ourselves into harness, and really earn it).

To begin, I have a few pieces on the spiritual and mystical side – but let me introduce these properly. As a escapee from a demented cult, who had been doing a ton of yoga and deep-reading philosophy and mysticism for almost a decade (for the survival and sanity-recovery value, within) I was perfectly primed, when the “New Age” hit, in the late eighties. Already briefed, you might say.

Which is why I very quickly noticed that the thing was going foul, almost from the outset – just as my chums and I noticed that our early eighties counterculture was absorbed/coopted by advertisers, far faster than the earlier hippie movement, which meant our most courageous definitions were largely stolen and rewritten, by cynical avarice!

The particular thing which made me laugh at the pretentious new-agers, was their hilarious devotion to enlightenupmanship. That is – missing the point so profoundly, they were really just using deep ancient mystical ideas as an overlay for standard petty western status games. Ins, lording it over outs, sigh.

For me, even as an atheist, it has always been obvious that devotion to any deep faith or creed means IT USES YOU – and not the other way around. People who don’t get that, don’t ever qualify for faith.

That might sound like a funny thing for an atheist to say, but I have my own durable deep-faith code, and I have tried for my whole life to make it bear upon my own life (very imperfectly, but the point is to have a useful goal outside yourself, so you are able to measure your learning and failure, as you go).

So – making clear that this isn’t about your dream board (or you ego) and I am skeptical as a rule, about the appropriation of Eastern philosophy, by westerners whose minds are simply not suited – here are a few things that struck me as very nourishing and useful, even where incomplete.

The first is by Caitlin Johnstone, the closest thing the internet has to an old-left conscience. I’ll share another of hers also, below (in the harrowing section), but in this piece, she is reaching for something very sympathetic, which is also functionally crucial. That non-delusional hope I keep talking about – which alone can give us the strength to take up responsibility, and face that numbskull pitchfork mob.

Humanity must awaken from the dream of separation – by Caitlin Johnstone

Here’s something that my philosophical mystical and theological friends will find interesting, a piece about the unique and highly influential theologian and stand-up philosopher Alan Watts, with some fascinating stuff about the way he came to find his line of insight, and the way his own life never quite incorporated the principles with which he has inspired so many (myself, very much included).

https://aeon.co/essays/how-alan-watts-re-imagined-religion-desire-and-life-itself

Here are three pieces in a row, all talking about aspects of Chinese history and political philosophy from which we might (were we less insistently ignorant) learn even more useful and hopeful ideas and lessons.

The first is from the extraordinary Elle Griffin at the Elysian (I’ve previously shared her superb pieces on the Mondragon cooperative, and the publishing implosion which far too many of my friends take as a sign of personal, rather than cultural, failure).

Mozi – the path not taken (in favour of Confucianism)

Here is a piece from the extraordinarily productive Matt Ehret, about how “Tianxia” is really another version of the Westphalian ethos

That is – there is in fact an answering philosophy of fair dealing and mutual honour, instead of the kind of western inter-tribal predation which really took off with a host of misinterpretations of Darwin, by imperial philosophers as diverse as Karl Marx and Adam Smith

Westphalia meets Tianxia – wow!

https://risingtidefoundation.substack.com/cp/153423733

And here is my all time favourite Westphalian (the great historical key to lasting European Peace, when it works) Glenn Diesen. You should sign up for his substack. We all need more well reasoned sanity in the in-box!

Finally, as a sort of a half-turn – here is weapons inspector and anti-war crusader Scott Ritter, stepping out of his lane for a heartfelt (and way too well informed) piece about the saving value of empathy.

Now – without wishing to be rude, this year I find myself asking – just how has the world’s most powerful Catholic politician Joe Biden, left the sacred holy land this particular Christmas, hmm?

To begin, lets give the mic back to Caitlin Johnstone again. We all know this – minimizing it (like every western corporate outlet does) is evil.

Here’s Norman Finkelstein – the greatest American expert on Gaza, being brutally realistic in a way that proves Chomsky’s assertions about corporate media sorting for those who naturally promote state propaganda (and naturally avoid questions which challenge power), still apply. (or you’d have already heard him talking about what was really happening in Gaza, over and over, this entire year)

Now let me turn to the superb source-anthologist Mark Wauck again, for a really interesting angle on the situation in Syria, which NO ONE in corporate (war state) media is coming anywhere near.

And in case you think those sources are exaggerating the military problem, here’s a naval brief

Here’s heroically courageous Kitt Klarenburg, on the US plans to privatize and cannibalize Syria – proving clearly that American oligarchs learned NOTHING from two decades of disaster in Iraq!

Here is Big Serge – with a superb long-form breakdown of what broke down (in Syria)

Of course, while everyone is watching Syria – Yemen is (still) locked in a desperate fight

And here, (for those who can take it, straight) is one of the best anthologists of various sources from near and far (and both sides), on the war in Ukraine (which, contrary to war-promoting-media, has not been going well for a long while now).

Here’s a really nice case of “Ask the man who knows” Larry Johnson is (like Ray McGovern and Scott Ritter) part of VIPS – Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity – ex military and intel people all (and also whistleblowers who paid a great personal price, while trying to save us from disaster).

Here he is saying the thing that they all KNOW and corporate war-media keeps minimizing, to our great societal peril – the war on terror was bullshit all along – and has been used for years, as a way to inspire fear (means of control) at home, and an excuse for wholesale theft of resources abroad.

In case you think I’m exaggerating about fear, and unwholesome means of control at home, check this out! Yes indeed, the corporate/government ‘censorship industrial complex’ used anti-constitutional laws, put in place during the sharp fear of terrorism after 9/11 – and faithfully renewed, by every president since, no matter how earnestly they promise a return to civli rights, on the campaign trial – to go after normal citizens like you and me, trying to do that thing that we were all once so proud of – simple (and democratically CRUCIAL) free speech!

You can’t criminalize citizen protest, and still be a free country (or be for that, and still a humanist).

Here is dogged intelligence journalist Ken Klippenstein’s take

And here he is again, on how people feel about the event (why the corrupt state has cause to worry)

And here’s witty and well travelled Matt Taibbi, finding a similar point, with a different pile of evidence.

Here’s the morally confused but still interesting Tablet piece, Taibbi talks about (Tablet, much like the Free Press, has much truly brilliant writing, and also an odious editorial position on Israel)

https://www.tabletmag.com/feature/rapid-onset-political-enlightenment

Ever vigilant Wauck, has still more of relevance on the weaponization of citizen’s speech and protest

Now let me offer a couple of fierce critics with important insights. These guys are both very strong on argument, and when they go after something that bugs you, it feels triumphant. On the other hand, when they go after something that you are fond of, it can be a little bit scary. Still, arguments must be tested against the strongest contrary arguments we can find, right? The first is from El Gato Malo.

This insight alone, might bring you in (explains so much about why the whole world is so dumb)

“…the simple and harsh fact is this: very few humans are critical thinkers. it’s probably about 10% of humanity that is truly able to reason critically as native thought process, roughly the number who used to go to college. but with ~50% now attending at least some collegiate/university schooling the nature of “higher education” has inevitably altered.

4 in 5 (likely more) of the new would be denizens of the ivory towers cannot engage in the sorts of critical thinking and reasoning that allow extrapolation to the specific from the general or enables the cross checking of a process or pretext as representing a general case solution vs a narrower one in order to determine how it fits into broader moral precepts. it’s a not a capability they possess. you cannot teach it, train it, or inculcate it. you might as well teach linear algebra for schnauzers.”

Here is gloriously (and/or frighteningly) cantankerous Chris Bray, on journalism, jumping the shark

Now, since I know binary thinking is the new standard (form of common idiocy) let me clarify. I don’t think Musk is the devil (or Hitler, or even Rockefeller-level evil), but I don’t think he’s the saviour of humanity either. The point about having principles is that you watch and respect or condemn action, and don’t get distracted by personality.

The reason you don’t rely on personality as a guide (aside from such dumb Tribalism allowing so-called leftists to ignore Biden’s history of racist laws and prisons for profit, let alone his presidential corruption of law, rollback of rights, and deliberate mass-murder campaigns, on a staggering scale) is that you can remain ever skeptical and curious, instead of needing one to be an idol, OR the other, satan.

Here’s Mark Wauck again – talking about why he calls Joe, Zhou (and yes, I didn’t even get into the corruption angle – I honestly can’t think of a single thing that people said should disqualify Trump, which Joe did not only do, but do shamelessly, on the record, for his entire political career).

As comedian Jimmy Dore said “Trump is New York Real Estate Corrupt, not war for corporate profit corrupt, like Biden” (though this distinction, like all things in diseased Washington, is likely to degrade, fast, under vast pressure from all the many self-interested (kickback) factions). Backsheesh nation! (they just do it at the military industrial complex/old money family level, instead of the more traditional, tribal).

When I talk about the very obvious (and incredibly infuriating) subversion of our democracies and rights (and the corruption, bullying and destruction of those of countless others, as if the millions living there are not humans with intrinsic worth but discardable pawns, to our anointed capitalist rulers), I am also trying to figure out that most slippery question – who actually is pulling the strings?

In that sense, Elon is the magician’s hand you are supposed to watch, while the other hand hides the coin. The coin in this case being your taxes spent on killing poor people elsewhere, instead of building better lives here and there, as ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE (sane) WOULD VOTE FOR, IF ASKED.

They like the fact that he’s loud and shameless (and surely, neuro-diverse?) good theatre – NOT THE MAIN ACTION, FOLKS. (and no he’s not even close to being the world’s richest, just the richest who actually admits what he’s got).

On the other hand – as the inimitable Simplicius the thinker points out – Thiel is a Bilderburger! (OMFG, right?)

Must note - and this one is very important - populists and new-right kids absolutely HATE Straussians! (wrecked the conservative brand, much like woke wrecked humanism)

This kind of stuff kind of explains why Matt Ehret sometimes calls himself a “Conspiracy scientist” (rather wish I’d thought of that, myself). This is a partial (paid) article only, but still super clue-full. Yup - oligarchs breed oligarchs (go figure)

Now how about a VERY big think piece, from Charles Eisenstein?

Almost everything one encounters in print about AI is either worship or panic (and symmetrically ignorant, on both sides of it). This one is instead, very interesting.

Finally – I have to leave you with a tasty treat for dessert (upswing the hope beat again – and also prove my point about Tablet featuring some truly superb writing). People (like many friends of mine) who do things like write and draw comics sometimes wonder whether they really can have a cultural impact, with means like that.

The answer – as anyone who remembers the glories of Mad magazine – is YES (what, me worry?)

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/mad-magazine-files

The very best of the season to all of you, and your friends and loved ones too!

Hope you had a lovely time, good company and decadent treats.

Peace on earth is my only serious wish for next year.

But a collapse of bullshit tribalism (and return to twinned hope and responsibility) would be real nice too, eh?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I know some paranoids will scent the libertarian here - (and left-libertarian it may well be) but I swear Buckminster Fuller would have giggled and/or cheered.

and finally, does the season not call for just a bit of silly?

And once again - sorry if a bit much - I swear I discarded more than half of those I picked - gems only! (The populace is thinking hard, even if our rulers hate that).

yay!