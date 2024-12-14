Large Ess Small Press

Paul Snyders
Dec 14, 2024Edited

Also meant to say - we must bear in mind the insane censorship currently in Germany (where the Dor Brothers work). People are getting visits from police for re-tweeting posts that say politicians are dummies (not kidding, it is way out of control). So they get huge bonus points for finding ways to say big things, without hitting pre-existing tripwires. (Reminds me a lot of Charles Schultz doing political commentary during the McCarthy years, by giving Adlai Stephenson speeches to Linus!)

2 replies by Paul Snyders and others
