Hi folks!

As I've mentioned before, I read A LOT of sources every week - digging into the arts, politics, economics, educational theory, energy policy, physics, history - and a few things so unique to the writer/creators it would be impossible to classify them.

So I figured I ought to start sharing some of the interesting and superb stuff I come across, which doesn't ever fit into a reference for one of my big pieces.

For today, I'm just doing one new source and a number of ideas it gave me.

Other weeks it will be very different stuff. Please do let me know in the comments, if you find yourself especially looking forward to one or another theme (I honestly can't tell which of my eccentric interests are widely shared, and am often surprised).

Okay - on to -

Reluctant But Persuaded

One of the most perversely enjoyable things about getting older, is that you really do earn the right to shake a fist at "wonderful new innovations" which you recognize actually represent a far greater potential loss than gain.

Of course if you take that kind of thing too far, you harden-up and get grumpy and stupid - forget what year it is - the crucial thing is to pay attention to the hopeful exceptions. I can even give you a few examples that were once very passionate fights (railing against the tide, of course), but are now so dated as to sound almost silly.

I am the son of a guy who was playing church organ professionally at age fourteen - we had a harpsichord in the living room (and a bassoon in the closet). So, while my teenage pals were mostly listening to commercial rock, I rebelled from classical and folk into Jazz - which interest was made even deeper and more solid, when Maury Coles, a sweetly relentless be-bop original, took me under his wing, for what would become a decade of extraordinary learning about music, philosophy and life itself.

Along with my improvising mentor, I was also extremely lucky to meet another musician at George Brown College - the inimitable Rick Whitehead, with whom I improvised even more often and productively than Maury, for a couple of years there. Rick had gone the other way, from a professional rock musician with years of touring under his belt, back to the ultra demanding techniques of bluegrass, and the still wonderful Bruce Cockburn albums which had first taught him to play.

Improvising with Rick and Maury together was intimidating (each brought a whole library of advanced musical history) but also one of the great pleasures of my life.

Plus, unless this is the very first thing of mine you've ever read, you already know I was born with a book in my hand, and grew up in a library (very nearly literally).

So you could say young me had a few 'ideas' about what music "is and should be". (Remember to add youthful testosterone, always great ideals-argument fuel).

Electronic "Samplers" (digital synths that "copy" the timbre of other instruments) first hit in a big way while I was studying electronics at community college. The very first useful instruments came out a decade earlier, thanks to Ray Kurzweil (now known to many, as something close to a cybernetic theologian) but they were prohibitively expensive, so of course it was down to the Japanese to bring the tech to market in a durable mass produced form, which even people who played no other instrument, could effectively use. (To be clear, understanding of early digital tech, was still one step removed - I had one jazz pianist friend who went back to university to study math again, just to get his head around the full algorythmic waveform implications of the DX7 platform).

Now like I say - not only was I surrounded by musicians my whole life - my wife Catherine's father, Neville Barnes, spent his entire life as a working jazz musician also - so I remain keenly aware of the loss of work to many, who spent a lifetime mastering their instrument and whole ranges of music and scholarship. I still watch this angle.

Also - as someone who was lucky enough to almost always play with musicians who were much more accomplished than me, I have never lost my deep respect for how much work, great skill really takes. Nothing but sustained dedication, can earn it.

Finally, I spent several productive decades on the service bench, as a repairman (why I was at George Brown), so I have on many occasions been forced to deal with the huge egos and self-importance of DJs and Turntablists, and could not help but contrast them to the modest understatement of every true instrumental master I've ever known. (not saying all virtuoso artists are like that - just the folks I knew Variation between individuals exceeds variation between types - but you were thinking that anyhow).

In a funny way, I was even a tough-sell because I am a lover of old analog synthesizer music, who recognized there was a loss of certain qualities, in early digital synths.

But the early days of sampler music (golden years of hip-hop?) produced some truly outstanding and enduring music, all the same. The wonderfully original Toronto musician John Oswald, even proved samplers could blend art and humour with his album "Plunderphonics" a gleeful festival of productive copyright infringement not to be bettered until Banksy's infamous Lady Di Banknotes (a crime without theoretical limit, in sentence!)

And just as Public Enemy made me love the MPC sampler crew - who went straight past conventional instruments, and composed by sequencing - The Beastie Boys finally convinced me that yes, a turntablist really could be a virtuoso (still not an impressive ratio, though) ;o)

To this day I still think that any professional level music, should involve calling a great tuba player and booking a union-scale session, rather than calling-up a sample.

BUT - I am not such a fogey that I can't recognize the novel and creative use of new tools and the interesting possibilities opened up by any new art medium.

Plus, I’m a broke idiot, who now gets to play with symphonic colours - free - so fun!

Which brings me to my encounter with reluctant persuasion.

Could I possibly resent AI more, in a general sense, for the kinds of creative skillful and thoughtful work, which it threatens to displace, (and the creator incomes destroy) by overwhelming human quality with cheap knock-off quantity? Really not much.

On the other hand, I'm still not quite a fogey yet. And proof of art has arrived.

I don't know anything about the Dor brothers, except that I LOVE their work.

You'll need the sound up, to appreciate these, and if you don't like one, try another (they do an interesting range of music and story themes, while sticking to a consistent sentiment about the shared madness of the super powerful)

This first one came out just after the election.

This one is a bit cruder, visually, but really delivers the message

This is their latest - deluxe fun, for any fans of breaking bad!

This one has an offensive word common to hip hop - and is also among the best and sharpest they've done

This one feels way too relevant (and now there's fresh talk that "Eyes Wide Shut" was recut, after Kubrick's death, to take the sting out of its critique of the elite)

And finally, the shortest - an absolute mic-drop

Art, right?

(Consarnit!)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And here - in case you missed them, my most recent articles, and first show.

The Diapers of Justice Paul Snyders · December 11, 2024 Hey folks! I'm going to make this one fairly short, not because the point I’m after is trivial, but rather the opposite – this point is so important that it shouldn't be compromised with extra complications, which will allow some who need but will resist the insight, to use a technicality to avoid hearing it. Read full story