Hi Folks!

Boy oh boy is this ever the planet of Dunning-Kruger (people too stupid to know how stupid they are). The funny thing is that people on the so-called ‘left’ can see the stupidity of those on the populist right, but absolutely not see their own glaring idiocy – and for people on the even more chaotic right, the inverse/identical applies just as surely. (All credit ours – all faults on THEM – infantile cosmology)

Me? I see the incredible (literally murderous) stupidity of both sides – which means some on both sides think I’m a jerk, and those who still enjoy escaping those Dunning-Kruger traps with wit and principle go – hey cool, great to know I’m not the only one who is trying to get all the maniacal people to pull their heads out of their asses.

There are, as I have tried to indicate over the course of hundreds of essays, a whole lot of different ways to model and understand the reality around us. Right now, a ton of emotional passion is being laid on top of competing models, but today I want to look at the part of it we don’t talk about nearly enough – one level up.

The big question we must (but don’t) ask ourselves is – What are we trying to achieve? What is our goal-state, and what rules will we not break, on the way there? (because that would make our win into a loss).

My regular readers will have heard me make the distinction between citizen and consumer mindset, repeatedly – the reason for this is that ALL CONSUMERS ARE COMPLICIT – and all citizens are at least trying to do better. This will of course sound instinctively wrong to many – no wait, don’t we judge everything like this on tribes and teams now, good and bad split-by politics and pantheons?

Nope – consumers on both sides are people who think they have no responsibility for the world around them, and complaining to the manager is political action. Their full spectrum goes from Shill to Karen.

One of the best indicators of a consumerist (immature and sociopathic) mindset, is someone who thinks they win best when they take from society, at every possible chance, but give as little as possible back. Another is endless narcissistic whining. (A symptom of nothing better to do – that is, no “cause” at all - a first-world problem).

Citizens think differently – like people who actually have some responsibility for what is right and wrong, and are therefore duty-bound to try to figure out what is happening, and where those of good will, spirit and intelligence might get together and get positive things done. They don’t think of government as their resented parent, more like a business they have a share in, and care about.

Above all – what Consumers want most is to be right (while staying perfectly ignorant). What Citizens want is to be useful to others – which means learning constantly, and discarding even the most comforting assumptions, for more practical contact with reality – and the finer realization of duty.

It is fair to say that advertising and commercial culture have promoted consumerism as a replacement for the citizen mindset for generations (far more profitable, and entirely politically self-neutering), so we might be tempted to say – it isn’t our fault, we were pushed there – but only if we are consumerists! (Who crave an excuse for being lame, far more than a road-map for an escape, back into relevance).

The reason I insist this distinction is MOST important, is that if our goals are dishonest in this way, or fundamentally inadequate or immoral, everything else which flows from them, must also be wrong.

The reason THAT is important, is that it is the bad goals and dishonest motivations of the (fake) left, which made a reactionary figure like Trump absolutely INEVITABLE – it is in fact their very special narcissistic righteous bulletproof hypocrisy, which is the exact specific force which powered his rise. Most infuriatingly, their psychotic denial about their own key role in this, is what makes them whine that the people on the other side are all stupid or fascist or racist or icky (pick your flavour). What they really mean emotionally is – the angry working class are a bunch of filthy (N-word)s. Untermenschen.

I must clarify – this doesn’t mean that these legions of adult children (or anyone else) actually deserve Trump – it just made him metabolically necessary – because assholes have a serious purpose – which is eliminating a whole lot of shit, that would otherwise overwhelm our metabolism and poison us fatally.

Is he proceeding in a way which will make the world a better place? Hell no – he’s still operating with the exact same fundamental hubris and delusions which have powered a vast wave of state evil around the globe in the post-war period.

BUT – he did have a number of deeply corrupted institutions attack him, completely illegally, and his personal resentment about that means he is rousting some of the most evil gangs in the world – hard. The amazing thing for history keeners like me is this is the first time a president has taken-on those most powerful secretive unelected back-room creeps in a big way since JFK in 1963 – no kidding. Expect push-back.

Let me be clear (and this taken from former FBI agents and lawyers both), under American law you charge a crime, NOT A PERSON. That is the difference between rule of law and a dictatorship. Any investigation requires ‘predicate cause’ before you proceed. When I say the prosecutions of Trump were illegal, I mean this specifically – because more than one of the people on that legal team has written an entire book about it, and in every case they noted clearly they went after Trump himself, digging into every aspect of his life to find something – anything – with which they could charge him. Beyond that, the supposed asset-inflation crime had no complainant or damages – and is not only the way EVERYONE does business in New York – the bank themselves noted that they knew his figures were wrong, and used their own figures to make the deal – so his misrepresentations had no material effect whatsoever. It also isn’t a felony – but since it isn’t even a regularly prosecuted crime, that follows easily.

You can hate a person all you like, but using the FBI and Justice department this way was gross corruption of the state – absolutely dangerous dictator stuff. It also won him TONS of sympathy (probably did more to boost his relatability with over-prosecuted black men, than anything else could have).

Starting from the time of the National Security Act of 1947 – and getting steadily worse, ever since, CIA, FBI, the State Department and the US military have in fact become a power unto themselves, rejecting the supervision of elected representatives, and running their own foreign and domestic policy, which is carefully crafted to repress all popular advance, social and economic – both in America (where it is the single most powerful force OPPOSING the finest aspirations of the constitution) – and around the entire globe (the Pentagon has a full-time staff working on how to destroy every country on earth – every single ally included, not just their opponents or outright enemies). This really is peak-hubris (and the cause of staggering violence and poverty around the world, for most of a century now).

In a funny way, the current (yes, absolutely frightening and uncertain) instability on all fronts is really just the final end of the British Empire – through their Franchise-inheritor, America. These games (and this arrogance, calculating Malthusian psychopathy, manipulation, and deliberately engineered scarcities and catastrophes) are all one continuous story, really. White Power on the grand stage.

The dominance of our bullies and our bullying racist paradigms is fast imploding (at last) – and no, I don’t pretend to (nor believe anyone else who says they) know, what will happen next. But I have long promised you sources of non-delusional hope, and that’s rare stuff, which means I have to find it everywhere it exists, even the places where we traditionally find tantrums more emotionally satisfying.

Had I Time To Paint…

Now let me once again compare a thing we often say, with one we rarely recognize. The line “Only Nixon could go to China” is almost as old as I am (very). Some laugh and say that’s because Nixon was an egotist and megalomaniac, so he and Mao could relate better than other leaders would have – but that’s a tribalist assertion (Kennedy and Johnson both absolutely qualified, on every detail of that).

The simple truth within the line is that the Democrats were seen as having a weakness for the worst sides of socialism, so if they had tried that approach to China, their critics and opponents would have destroyed them for it, domestically – even if they managed a far better job of diplomacy than Nixon/Kissinger.

Now here’s one which is even more obvious than that, which we NEVER talk about – “Only the Democrats could have passed civil rights.” Not because they are the reliable good guys who could always be counted-on to do the right thing, but because they absolutely were the main segregationists racists and oppressors – so much so, that the party actually split over the move, and for awhile the “Dixiecrats” organized around maintaining the deep Democratic traditions of unhinged racism.

Now to be clear – civil rights was a huge achievement (and to be fair, so was diplomacy with China). But we do not automatically pretend that America’s relationship with China has been sensible ever since, even though many do tend to assume the Democrats have been sensible about racism, ever since.

Of course, you have to be very careful not to get anywhere near the brilliant Thomas Sowell, if you want to believe that (and keep serving your democratic masters, faithfully). He is by no means the only, but is absolutely the most essential skeptical critic of the Democrats “Ward of the state” approach to care for the black population of America. A patronizing institution-strengthening approach, which has left millions stuck in programs which were always supposed to lead then to something much better, and yet somehow never did – for sixty years and counting now – so, definitely a feature, not a bug.

A very similar case of confusing a fine aspiration with a dysfunctional specific policy is micro-plastics. Poison, no question about it – and absolutely everywhere (including your brain tissue and arctic ice).

You know why that is? Because people who said they cared about the environment, actually did not. Specifically, because of this widespread aspiration, we all began to gather plastic waste for recycling decades ago – but then instead of actually figuring out how to recycle all of it – as was our clear responsibility as non-insane adult human beings – we shipped boatloads of it to poor countries who said they would recycle it, even though we knew THEY COULD NOT. (There are many promising projects in the west – but even here, we have yet to scale any practical technology for this purpose).

We literally dumped our shit on the poorest of the poor, and they left it out in huge bales in the open air to be degraded by every sort of environmental process (wind, rain, sun) then enter the Pacific Ocean and the water/life-cycle of the entire planet, soon afterwards.

I admit I was clueless about this one myself for an embarrassingly long time – the first time I began to dig into the question was when Duterte of the Philippines, sent an entire ship-load of Canadian plastic waste back to us, with an angry denunciation about foreigners looking after their own trash (for a change). It was only then that I discovered, it isn’t even just us being psychotic assholes about this – all of the wonderfully progressive Scandinavian countries, the wealthy gulf Arab states, all those vegans and lefties in North America – we were all kidding ourselves, and feeling really good about promoting a program that was actually perpetuating colonial violence – as well as poisoning every future generation of humans. It would have been better-off in the landfill! (would have bought us a half a century to figure-out how to recycle it properly, then mine it back out).

I shared a link before for a truly superb documentary where they actually travel to some of the poorest countries in and around the pacific, and show the many national markings on the packaging stacked and rotting, but since then, the rather excellent “Scripps News” that made it has folded. (Sad, a great young team, who did a lot of excellent stories that other networks weren’t covering nearly as well).

In sum – our deep desire to feel we are better-than – and our complete lack of citizen-responsibility – together – are probably the most profoundly disruptive new carcinogen in a century (certainly the most unavoidable). So for those who might still think I’m score-settling, or just trying to be ornery for fun, nope – this is about PLEASE DON’T BE A FORCE FOR DEATH. (pretty please, with stevia on it?)

If that seems too big an ask, then you aren’t likely to be among those who see anything I say as hopeful (and you are of course welcome to return to more comforting delusion and irrelevance, at your leisure).

All Mod Cons Are (cons)

Now – trying to look even at the scary, for the actual, and not just self-justification – so we can work on getting useful things done in the world together, rather than savouring our Hatfield-hate and trying to feel just great about ourselves, as everything around us burns (Negating Normalized Nero-ing?)

Trump is smashing some good things – but he is also smashing the unelected powerful hyper-violent white supremacist gangs that, ever since that 1947 act (and all that followed) have hired the assassins for the most natural charismatic and energizing leaders of at least a dozen nations (civil war, almost always following immediately behind), and have corrupted at least a thousand times more. Secret and unaccountable power-mad psychopaths, who have created false scarcity and war for market advantage, and used more and ever more sanctions (which always punish the working class and poor, overseas) just to gain political points at home. “Look how I’m standing up for you, by torturing bad poor people overseas.” (and the fake-left, fake anti-racism consumerists all cheer – “yes, thank you, we know we are so much better than them, by how beautifully you despise and abuse them for us!”)

Hate and racism and creating poverty elsewhere (even if we have to kill millions of civilians to do it – over decades – as in the Congo) just so we can steal their treasure – IS OUR SYSTEM. Be really clear, the wonderful “Rules Based Order” which Trump is smashing to pieces IS COLONIAL VIOLENCE.

Please don’t mistake me– I see no hopeful result in Trump’s radically different system whatsoever – but the old system – one he isn’t just walking away from, but setting ablaze behind him, really was Mass Murderous Imperialism – and defending that is way beyond Dunning-Kruger land – just plain evil.

Will we one day say – “Only Trump could have smashed the Military Industrial Complex?” Or will we instead say “Only Trump could have ignited an internal civil war, inside the US government?”

Or might we say “Only Trump could have fought such a huge bureaucracy, diverted such vast resources from ridiculously obsolete imperialist military tools and tactics, and given them instead to the creators of our glorious new robotic overlords.”

Hard to say – because almost everyone writing about Trump today, still starts with lies, instead of analyzing what is actually wrong with him. It isn’t unprecedented racism (Biden WAS the last of the Dixiecrats – they said so themselves), it isn’t Vladimir Putin (he wanted Hillary last time, and Kamala this time, because they are far easier to predict – the CIA just lied about what they knew Putin really felt, because they didn’t like Trump – and knew from early on, the feeling was very much mutual).

Trump’s problem is that he is super-American. A total narcissist, who never stops to think that the slice of the world he has experienced, is not a universal constant which applies to everyone else. (A fancy variation on Professional Deformation) and also a consumerist rather than a citizen – who believes his ignorance should be empowered, and if something goes wrong with that, it was someone else’s fault, he has nothing to learn from the mistake, and no responsibility for the failure. A bully too – but though that takes many forms, it’s almost universal now – certainly not something the left can claim any kind of exemption from, after the last five years of unprincipled, demented and rights-destroying hysteria. (Ask any poor person you know – their list of people they believed were progressive, was utterly decimated).

Now of course I know that I could get a much bigger audience and more public applause if I went all tribalist (I can speak almost all of the specialist dialects on the left – except social worker, which makes me throw-up in my mouth, when I try). Orange Hitler! Everything is 1939 (always) that’s why we must kill and kill and kill and kill and kill and – whoops, sorry, wrong meeting. (exact sentiment, though).

So why don’t I use my cleverness to just lie (by omission of both information and principle) and tell the kind of stories that make consumerists feel better about themselves, no matter their damage they do – make myself a bit of money, and stop challenging people (myself, especially) so relentlessly?

Because I’m not a bourgeois poser. I’m not here to gather sneerers, so we can reinforce our ignorance and hatred and feel proud and advanced as we do so. I come from a cult full of child abuse, and I’ve been marginal working-class, life-long. I know what silenced victims look like, and I see and feel the seething long-building anger at the bottom – not racist – but RIGHTEOUS.

This is why I understand the thing that the fake-left denies so loudly, that they prove themselves not just wrong and stupid, but outright wilfully evil. You can’t be a progressive and for the CIA – that is a violent white supremacist organization, devoted to preventing political advance around the world. The FBI is an even more intimate case – they’ve been the main foe of the union movement ever since they were created in the 1930s, and since then they have used abuse of law and dirty tricks to oppose civil rights and repeatedly called environmentalists terrorists, to punish them harder.

There were a lot of arguments about the timing of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan – and it was poorly chosen (and even more poorly planned and executed – as so often the case with the Democrats) but the crucial thing was, attacking wedding parties with anti-personnel bombs was not ever going to achieve freedom for Afghans. They have to work that out for themselves (mind you, if we could get the Saudis to stop funding Madrassas in the Tribal Areas, and the Pakistanis to stop arming them, the Taliban would be a much easier force for the locals to organize and overcome, in a homegrown Afghan way). This is how messed-up and multi-layered our colonial violence now is. Even when we withdraw our pro-killers, we’re still funding a second order layer of oppressors, because nothing scares us more than the actual democratic will and aspirations of any freakin’ country on earth (especially if they have loot we covet).

So – how do I find some hope in Trump’s reckless smashery (and economic chaos?). It’s like the USAID question – all our neighbour’s killers – and the consumerist/citizen question also.

Do we want to make ourselves feel good (even if it means delegating murder to our corporations, so we can get what we want), or do we want to work on actually BEING USEFUL, instead of FEELING RIGHT.

Yet another example, which might be clearer for some – the Paris Accords. People who are screaming that leaving them shows Trump does not care about the environment are people without understanding. The Paris Accords was not ever an adequate and sensible plan to moderate our disruptive effects on life-giving atmospheric homeostasis. It was a completely inadequate proposal from the start, which put the priorities of international BANKING and investors, first – and declared that the saving of the environment would be achieved by the same kind of means that brought us all the wonderful 2008 financial collapse (like I say – this is a Dunning Kruger planet, with all the Dunning-Kruger social movements it deserves).

I’m totally serious about this – carbon credits might have given us some interesting results and policy options if we’d tried them in the eighties, when some investment was still about building (not the economy of ponzi schemes and massive scams, we have now) and actually built them into our economy during those earlier more prosperous times, but at this point they are a band-aid level fix for multiple severed limbs – insanely little, insanely late in the day (and anyhow, bankers like MONEY, not people, that’s why they continue to promote WAR not PEACE).

This is like plastics recycling – a cheap excuse that involves delegation of power and money to others, but obviously can’t work, only we’re not just betting our health on this outcome, we’re betting the resilience of earth itself – “all-in on STUPID”

The real purpose of the Paris Accords was to give Fake-leftist Consumerists the feeling that something was being done about the environment, even though it absolutely was NOT – and in that way continue our frog in the pot self-righteous blindness, until it was some other politician’s problem! (much too late).

Trump will leave a ton of broken crockery in his wake – and he’ll also leave millions of those people who wanted to vote for Bernie – because above all, they wanted change – but went Trump instead, when that other change-choice was denied them – ready for another evolution. These are rejected and screwed-over ALLIES – not enemies. They’ll be ready to join a saner side again – provided we have one ready for them to join (that is, the citizens organize, and keep the whining consumerists sidelined).

The most important job for the left right now – progressives, humanists, socialists, anarchists and all ‘fellow travellers’ – is to face our hard lessons and complicities directly and LEARN FROM THEM – like the kind of inspiring people who really want to behave responsibly and prove by their superb judgment, humility, principle and self-mastery, that they truly deserve to steer the ship awhile.

We will also need some candidates of rare quality, to be sure – not empty institutional sell-outs like the left and centre have put forward this whole century, but old-school types, with some actual brains and character. The kind of people who can take a difficult stand on-principle, and know exactly why.

As long as we have technocratic poll-and-power-chasing careerist consumerist narcissists at the helm (is Rhodes Scholar the main training course for cybernetic machiavellians, or the WEF young leaders program?) they will be beaten soundly and often by anyone who comes off as more genuine (as filter-free Donald, does, with that low bar).

Again – middle-classers miss this so often, but a lot of people prefer a genuine asshole to a ‘nice’ fake. (Though still more would like an honest person of true character – not that any major party would ever dare run one)

Please remember folks (while we’re talking about hubris and imperial implosion from both sides) Hillary’s people spent hundreds of thousands of democratic party dollars promoting Donald Trump as the republican candidate in 2016 – because she was so sure he’d be the easiest of them, for her to beat!

And those idiots were still backing extra-radical candidates on the opposing side with millions from the Democratic party war-chest – THIS ELECTION CYCLE – because as an institution – they really are incapable of admitting fault – which means incapable of learning (only blaming, regardless of the cost).

Far be it from me to say build back better (especially since that was all Trumpian protectionism, dressed up in Democratic language and corrupted toward Democratic, instead of Republican patrons). But building would be a great start – solid connections and deep trust between the ridiculous number of splintered factions, first and foremost.

Now let me finally get to the really simple reliable and hopeful thing which our confusing and furious world distracts us into ignoring, all too often.

We actually do still know how to make huge and important changes in society – we’re just so racist now, that we’re unwilling to see that many other countries are using these old ways still, right now, and to great effect.

I’ve mentioned that I watch a lot of specialist journals – industry talking to industry – because specialists say a lot of things to each other, that they never announce to the general public. Great source of big clues. One of the most surprising economic areas I’ve started watching recently, is the auto industry.

Those who know me in real life know – I am a walking maniac. Always figured I’d rather spend my money on art supplies and blank cassettes for recording, instead of parking tickets and insurance. Never did change my mind. So cars are things that threaten to run me over at crosswalks, stink-up my air, and I occasionally enter, when a very nice friend is driving me someplace – not really my thing, it is safe to say.

But the charismatic and informative host of “The Electric Viking” – a genuine keener for green technology – cars in particular – has got me watching the rapidly changing car industry closely now, which is how I realized the proof of value of the old path is being made super clear to all of us in the west, right (the hell) now.

In the case of Germany, their energy policy has been so reckless and insane that we can chalk a lot of their domestic industrial damage to own-goals and subservience to their Yankee masters. Sad stuff for the revenue-engine of Europa, but very avoidable.

The serious structural problems in the Japanese auto industry (which has historically accounted for roughly forty percent of their export economy - far more than any other economy in the world) are easier to see and so similar that even without the stupidity of recent German policies, it’s hard to see them being sound – just less fatally wounded.

The funny thing is, “nobody saw it coming” even though everyone could see the Chinese were working the problem, educating millions of STEM graduates every year, and applying unprecedented numbers of engineering minds to solving problems (always a ton of them to wade-through, in any new industry).

The fact that the Chinese government has been raising millions from poverty every year for decades now, gradually added-up-to China becoming the biggest car market in the world – everyone wanted a piece, and for a time, foreign brands were prestige symbols for the rising Chinese urban middle class.

But the Chinese industry didn’t start playing stock tricks and buy-backs, to line the pockets of the guys in the boardroom (the specialty of many western auto companies, for decades now). They said let’s build a car, then let’s build a better car, and a cheaper car, and better software, and a better factory, and a better parts-supply system, and let’s listen harder to what customers want, at every level.

Just as with Chat GPT – which literally thought it had a government guarantee of a piece of a three-way global monopoly on commercial AI (because who else could possibly challenge vanguard American tech or capital?) Our sheer racist arrogance made us assume that our lead in technology was an essential quality of us-ness, rather than the inherited accumulated wisdom of generations of hard workers and problem solvers.

(You can still find numerous western journals arrogant enough to publish articles about why China can’t innovate, or why the ‘creativity’ of American culture, makes it the world’s most excellent).

Thing is, we long ago fired our best problem-solvers (too expensive) and replaced them with bolt-turners, who are supervised exclusively by bean-counters, but this whole time, the Chinese have been working on the old hard work and patience track – build it right, smart as you can, piece by piece. Slow and steady wins the race.

Of course western greed is as close to infinite as any force on earth – so as the Chinese market got richer, many auto companies from around the world set up factories and dealer networks in China so they could take advantage of the excellent supply chain, affordable labour and the profitable market.

But being a cool foreign brand will only take you so far – especially if the other guy is hiring problem solvers, while you’re hiring bean-counters (poor Boeing being the maximum exemplar of this philosophy – may never recover the engineering brilliance it was once known for, around the world).

And then suddenly the German and Japanese luxury brands went from being hot sellers and very profitable for the home companies, to being abandoned, as objectively better Chinese cars, hit the domestic market.

Yes folks – they now make the best electric vehicles in the world, hands-down. Best batteries, best software, best charging rates and best range – best quality and best prices, also (and thus they are the only nation on earth which shows every sign of being able to practically abandon the internal combustion engine – very soon – even while we preaching violent racist westerners flail and waffle, sinking into deep recessions, and suddenly realizing we’re not years, but decades behind in the necessary societal preparation.

The Ukraine war is a total horror, about which I have written for a couple of years now, but one thing which it shows for sure, is that the financialized west now works on rhetoric and capital games – Russia, which began the war with a struggling and badly hurt economy, has not only proven it can out-produce all of NATO combined (by multiples) the war has strengthened their economy to number four in the world in purchasing-power-parity – and their national pride has surged to a degree which makes provoking this war (a decade-long project for Biden and company) not just a strategic mistake by the west, but an utter and thoroughgoing international disaster for western power, prestige and all-important weapons sales (NATO gear is overpriced boutique shit – but everyone was buying it, and no one realized it was crap, until our expansionist arrogance made them prove-it in the starkest possible terms).

An own-goal, once more (like Germany, and Boeing, and so many other once vital seeming things), the product of cheating and hubris is far more often a very hard lesson, than any kind of victory, even a fleeting one. (Make America Meh Again?)

Beating the Cross-Town Traffic in Hanlan Style (and earning those Abs!)

So – now that Canada is facing the prospect of no more easy export economy – which I think actually is the real prospect (unlike his crazy Gaza proposal, which is utterly impossible, and thus likely designed to pressure a counter-proposal from a grouping of the local stake-holders – see Scott Ritter and others, below), we have two options.

We can be consumers about it – deny the tides and bemoan the decades of free trade which has badly distorted our economy, held back our development and thwarted the aspirations of brilliant Canadians for generations.

Or – we can be CITIZENS – and recognize our duty to BUILD THIS (yes, beautiful) thing together, to full self-suficiency – so our national spirit and generosity cannot ever again be threatened by others who fail to share it!

There is no way to consume the change we want in our society, buy our way to global justice, or whine our way to world peace. WE CAN’T CHEAT AND WIN (and we never did have that, as a sacred right – we just imbibed that, as propaganda subtext)

Which means it is time for – off the sofa and away to the library, and the workshop, and the loom, and the garage, and the garden, and the design studio, and the soapbox in the park, and the gallery at city hall, and parliament, and then...?

Trump isn’t going to build something that works – but he is going to clear away some things which have been standing in the way of citizens who really wanted to make their work count for society for a frighteningly long time, and he is definitely going to leave a TON of people disenchanted and looking for – what change next?

Despising those people now, just because they recognized the old thing wasn’t working long before we did, means continuing to put our own desperate need for self-justification, ahead of the cause and the win. (Sellouts, posers, consumerist imbeciles, etc). Can we please stop calling that sort of juvenile performance political?

The old crazy-normal was a suicide pact (only the boomers didn’t see that), this new crazy plan is a grab-bag of weird nostalgia and frustrations, but might at least leave a clear (popular front) majority of us, ready for something much much better than either of those fully exhausted party-plays. A plan that might not only allow us to survive and thrive – but even dance and laugh a little – remember laughter, folks?

Our job is to be the kind of citizens who deserve to win – instead of the whiny complicit consumerists who demanded every bit of microplastics in our bloodstream, and every western funded terrorist, destabilizing every inconvenient regime (and terrorizing tens of millions of entirely innocent people) just to keep their precious oil, real nice and cheap for us.

Big ask, I get that. But then I did say non-delusional hope, didn’t I?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

First up, I’ve got a very thoughtful and engaging video – from Yanis Varoufakis – another of my favourite economists – the leftist finance minister who tried and failed to save Greece from globalist austerity measures – and has been offering us some very interesting and up-to-date takes on the latest mutations of capitalism, ever since.

Left as can be (and with principles and programs you can argue with, but are at least solid). He also offers the best take I’ve heard on why being an export-reliant economy isn’t such a great deal for the workers of that economy. (not to say you need to destroy stuff so fast – but we might well be a much stronger thing after adapting for resistance, than we ever were in comfortable lazy service to the yanks, for so long)

Yanis Varoufakis on Deep Seek and a whole new (and yet kind of very old) world order

Here’s something encouraging from the diligent diggers at Drop Site News – Columbia students are suing the university administration for violating their rights, for repressing their demonstrations.

Now - because it is especially important to bring you the stuff BigNews edits out - here are three different smart and independent takes on the kinds of insane and evil crap the CIA has been hiding for decades, under USAID’s charity cover

Her'e’s Michael Schellenberger’s Public

Here’s the cool team at Drop Site again

And here (less pretty link but no less smart and insightful) Larry Johnson’s take

Doges Targeting of NGO and Nonprofit Slush-Funds Could Recover Billions

Now, here are a few more videos that are well worth watching.

Do you remember Scott Ritter? He’s the UN Weapons Inspector who reported that he had checked himself, and Iraq had no weapons of mass destruction – which meant the ‘justification’ for the war in 2003 was false (and then paid for it, with the same kind of corrupt whistleblower-persecution that Obama and Biden both used, relentlessly).

I recently shared the extraordinary interview he did with chairman Omali of the Uhuru three – a multi-generational black power organization which was suddenly persecuted by the corrupt Biden justice department as undeclared Russian agents, just for objecting to the war in Ukraine (as they had objected to every other American war since their founding) and also winning local elections against democrats! (the real threat?)

I like Ritter because he is not only uniquely knowledgeable when it comes to arms control, (a subject very dear to my heart) he is also extremely passionate – sometimes so much that he must later apologize (which he is also civilized enough to do). I’d much rather someone who is both properly mad and properly apologetic – than someone so measured they never feel anything, even about the most dire madness.

As one of many who was persecuted by the secret state, for trying to make America better and more honest (by saving it from a totally ruinous war) he is more open to Trump than most – but that definitely doesn’t mean he likes or trusts him!

Here he is talking to Anya K – a truly superb Polish citizen-journalist (Through the eyes of Anya K) with whom he wrote and published a book about the war in Ukraine.

Scott Ritter and Anya K on Trump’s stupidity and the previous variant of stupidity too

And here he is in a slightly calmer mood talking to Judge Napolitano a few days later, almost making the opposite side of the case he made to Anya (that is, remaining actively thoughtful and balanced, rather than partisan ossified and unprincipled). Either side of the question, you cannot say the guy does not truly care.

If you really want to figure out what’s happening in West Asia, Judge Nap on Mondays remains a superb place to start – none more often surprising and insightful than his earliest regular Monday morning interview – Alistair Crooke (former British middle-east diplomat, expert and spy). I don’t catch the show every day, but Mondays, defo!

Ex CIA Larry Johnson’s Sonar21 is also always informative reading on global conflicts (and the biggest and most dangerous, of our public lies).

Finally – Nima at Dialogue works is a tonic. Such a decent and thoughtful fellow, that even when he’s offering a talk about the scariest subjects, you always feel more informed hopeful and energized afterward, instead of feeling more frightened useless and powerless (the specialty of Big-News Fear-Porn).

Here he has a couple of clips with Alex Krainer and Pepe Escobar, talking about some of the subjects I mentioned WRT China (Thanks to stalwart environmentalist Kevin Hester, for flagging this!) Watch him with Chas Freeman and Jeffrey Sachs, too!

Finally, even if you aren’t a car person either – I defy you to not enjoy this guy’s show (a wee bit of fear-porn, but for only the best possible reasons – he wants us in the west to be active players too – not a bunch of arrogant delusional losers!)

And to be clear, I share these only because they are recent - he is always this good!