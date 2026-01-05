Large Ess Small Press

Neural Foundry
6d

Brilliant analysis of how limited hangouts work across the political spectrum. The point about Chomsky funneling leftist energy back into the Democratic fold while appearing radical really nails something that's been hard to articulate. I saw this exact pattern playing out with friends who'd rage against the empire all day but then vote for the same war machine becasue "lesser evil." The anarcho-syndicalism critique is spot on too, like proposing a solutoin that worked once for five minutes a century ago isnt exactly a realistic path forward when we're dealing with algorithmic capitalism and surveillance states that didnt exist back then. What really hit me was the diatinction between childlike and childish, thats a framework that cuts through so much performative outrage online.

Paul Snyders
1d

Case in point.

When I talk about two highways to tyranny, people still trapped in (supremacist) western tribalism will always misunderstand me. We are so used to thinking the ‘real’ arguments are between groups of rich white people, that we don’t recognize when both sides of our argument are insane and mass murderous.

But folks – both sides of our current argument are insane and mass murderous.

Trump’s most shocking characteristic is where he lies and where he is radically honest. What Obama did to Libya was ten thousand times worse than what Trump did to Venezuala (so far) and probably worse than anything the US is now capable of (finances and military both in truly pathetic shape).

But Trump broke the spell-of-words that made us think our violence was virtuous – which is far more enraging to us, than our own violence against others HAS EVER ONCE BEEN FOR ANY FACTION.

Be clear – he’s bonkers and dangerous. But then be clearer still – the whole west has been, this whole time (which means we are either mass-murder supporting and complicit profiteers (long the majority on both fake left and fake right), or else trying our best to wake our culture up to do better).

For the slow group – the idea the Europe represents a sane cultured rights-valuing civilization resisting Trump’s madness is very simply wrong. We have two crazed racist killer cultures fighting tooth and nail for who gets the right to lynch the most subhuman foreigners. Just like always.

“The footpath that gets us to freedom” is the very different mutual-benefit path, that the rest of the world (the parts that we demonize, mass murder, sanction and then sneer-at, for being less advanced) have been working on, while we’ve spent this whole century planning brave new graveyards for the centuries of blood and dominance ahead.

For the doubting (and since this won’t be covered on BigNews) here’s “supposedly Civilized” France in action (and you can bet UK and US colonialist bankers-war-creeps were helping plenty, too).

Show me the global protests against THIS action, and I’ll show you the true left (crickets, of course).

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Check out the story below for the latest on European murderous scumbags – losing, again (thankfully).

https://savageminds.substack.com/p/assassination-plot-against-ibrahim

