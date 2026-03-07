Note for new readers – auto-estimated reading times are greatly exaggerated (lots of pix/links)

Hey folks!

I have recently come to a new personal definition of intelligence – see how this works for you.

Intelligence is not simple cleverness in argument, the way a majority now seem to believe, but rather, an insistence on placing reason above our emotional attachment to ideas – and then doing it again and again – when, as is inevitable, our reason (or often, updated information) shows our previous reasonable-seeming conclusions were incorrect. Seeking better, always, humbly.

The reason this (perhaps obvious) explanation is important, is that western civilization has now formed two teams of mass murderous supremacist liars who pretend that the fact ‘the other guy’ is wrong, makes them right. Nope – that’s two supremacies in contention – not reason (or ethics).

I have a much bigger piece about Immigration and Nations in progress, but I have to break a piece of it off and get it out right now – and the why of this is depressing. My old team is now EVIL (also) and frankly, their denial is a thousand times more dangerous than the honest killers.

It breaks my heart to have to say that, but it’s true, so I will, and the reasons are very important.

Reality is real – but the emotionalist and absolutely always subjective shit inside our heads is very simply not.

What was once known as “Progressivism” has, over a period of many decades, and in a not even well-disguised way, been completely weaponized to become a cultural force serving the interests of the CIA/Bankers War/Epstein Class, which shamelessly deals unending harm to all common civil rights and to the working classes immigrants and underclasses most especially – and yet continues to insist that it is uniquely “righteous and moral.” (even while sneering loudly about “Savior mentality”) – it is stupid and grotesque beyond belief – and yet wildly popular – why?

Because the modern world has become addicted to psychotic entitlement – I’m mad and I have a big fat reason that sounds great – so from now on I’ll demand and take not give, and never play fair with others at all.

The (fake) left was easily and quite comprehensively coopted, not because of some new psychological tricks on the part of the most evil parts of the secret war state – but because they finally understood who the “left” actually were, when the left itself never once did a mirror-check.

I’m going to share a personal experience which illustrates the tone of this with shocking clarity, because matters this big are very hard to relate to personal consequences, for many moderns.

Five years ago, just a few weeks before the mass global medical crisis produced by the reckless (and long illegal) pursuit of Biological Weapons Research, on the part of the American Military Industrial Complex (AKA: CoV2), my dear wife was hospitalized and spent almost two weeks in the intensive care unit. Most people who spend that long in ICU go next to the morgue, and she was herself given only a one in three chance of recovering. I should rush to say that thankfully, she is doing okay today, hanging-in and not just being brave and stoic, but still actively finding new ways to have fun within very harsh new limits – enjoying life, even with big challenges.

But here’s the thing which I feel sort of foolish for being surprised by (because Catherine and I have helped a lot of other people through dark times, grief and family tensions, and seen it many times before, directed at others). The people who acted like our friends in that period of great fear and crisis were not the people who said they were our friends for years or decades, but only that tiny subset of those people who were, in an important way, “over themselves,” capable of seeing the reality of our situation, and caring more about that reality, than their own feelings.

I should be much clearer there – when I say feelings, I don’t mean positive aspirational feelings like love, warmth and loyalty, all of which were offered to us in generous quantities at generous frequencies, by the shockingly small proportion of our friends who proved to be mature adults.

Nope – the feeling which was more precious than compassion for an old friend, to so many of our ‘tribe’ who proved to be infantile narcissistic sociopaths, was absolutely always indignation.

One reason we were surprised by this is simple, a kind of ignorance which comes from great and sustained blessings (and the great and sustained work, required to produce those blessings).

Catherine and I are both basically thoughtful introverts (in old fashioned terminology). I always though of the split between majority extroverts and minority introverts as relating roughly to primate populations, where some have suggested around ten percent of primates in a band have a different mentality, more observant and less aggressive, which confers significant survival benefits to the majority, who don’t ever waste so much of their energy doubting themselves, and live what might seem much easier, though also more surface-based (unexamined) lives.

Beyond that, we love each other deeply and we have for more than four decades – which means that we have both been each other’s steady inspiration for gratitude, self-overcoming and growth, and that we are lucky enough to have had an ally, affection and playful humour, every single day.

I’m not saying that to boast, just to remind my young friends on every side of every divide – Love Is Real, it still works (if you find the right person, and mean it in the right way) and it is the most natural and effective path humans have found to happiness satisfaction and character growth.

I am not ignoring (am in fact heartbroken by) the many extra challenges and barriers in the way of any two young people trying to create a new love, in this crazy-making civilization-on-fire. Just to testify that love is magical and yet also practical – available to all of us, in some form, if we make ourselves ready for it with self-overcoming, and respect and nourish it, where we do find it.

Love is absolutely not inside our heads and egos – and even less on any “Device” known to man.

I did a whole essay about the difference between gratitude people and resentment people just a few months ago (above), so I won’t digress again today – the point is, we were sure there were still a lot of gratitude people like us on ‘the left’ (as long ago seemed true), and when the test came, it turned out that almost all of the people in our lives who really do understand honour and cheerful unstinting sacrifice aren’t on the left. They are simply gratitude people, love people, above all.

Who showed up to visit? Who could be bothered to write or phone, in the weeks and months afterward? Who offered her encouragement, even at some small cost to their own pride?

That small group of people who we now understand were our only real friends all along.

The indignation people in our lives, on the other hand, were nothing less than disgusting. Throwing tantrums when asked to show simple patience, pulling high school “whose friend first” games and even trying to steal money and opportunities from Catherine, to which she was fully entitled – even while she was still in an active and very uncertain struggle for her own survival.

Of course as her loving husband I could not help being furious about these betrayals – but I also long ago came to understand that everything – especially those things which drive us nuts with frustration – is “food” (Data/Inspiration) creatively speaking.

So I went searching for a common element to explain how somehow, in our moment of crisis, long trusted friends decided to reveal they were really psychotic brats or even effectively enemies.

It is so simple it is hard to believe, but I’m just going to say it. All of those people who let us down love their own personal treasured anger, more than they love anything else on earth – including their own selves and happiness! (which is itself kind of scary, considering their level of toxic narcissism).

That built-in contradiction is really important. They are so in love with their anger, they actually destroy any chance of getting out of their heads and finding love – then they blame the bitterness which they wilfully create with their childish emotionality – on the world they so dearly love to despise!

We distract ourselves away from this central point easily and often (a part of the false-framing which leads to our false tribes and oligarch-serving cultural division) by pretending that the big arguments are about the CONTENT. No they aren’t, people, just no. Not even one bit.

Let me put this differently. As a student of revolutionary movements and philosophies gone right and wrong, over history, I realized decades ago that most of our favourite political idealisms would require a psychology which we moderns aggressively reject, before they could be made to work.

Anarcho-syndicalism? Great – just find me people who actually do cooperate well enough to build and sustain without requiring any external authority, and we’ll talk. BUT YOU CAN’T.

Socialist Utopia? Same deal. First, you need a population capable of sharing that easily. Not us!

But the much scarier thing is that the exact same thing is true for constitutional republics and representative democracies. You can’t construct them from screaming brats, that doesn’t work! And if you haven’t noticed that “The West” has spent the last half century proving that, you are badly in need of a mirror-check yourself – because everyone else in the world, really really has!

Let me make the distinction between “Content” and reality much clearer with a few examples.

The “Scramble For Africa” in which the (still) hyper-violent, racist and eternally exploitative European states colonized most of Africa (which took place shortly after the invention of the first effective anti-malarial, quinine – hence Gin and Tonic) was not started in Trumpian-style, with greed and bluster and obvious bullying out front. It was accomplished in the way the modern Democratic party in America would do it. The population of England in particular (but other Europeans soon got jealous, and ‘scrambled’ for their own piece of war-won virtue also) were outraged (outraged, I say!) to discover that some people in Africa were still practising Slavery – even though The British Empire of the time had built their entire fortune on slavery and piracy, and just given slavery up themselves, five political minutes before (piracy, still going strong). Thanks to well crafted propaganda about ‘ethics’ and ‘human suffering’ huge majorities of the British public were persuaded anyone who was five minutes behind them politically was utterly evil, and must be ‘dealt with’ by the light of advanced and civilized Christians (and their morality-clarifying bayonets).

Contrary to the shockingly ignorant and irrational tribalist beliefs of the now-illiterate left, (previously a cohort of annoying scholars of history and ideas) capitalism didn’t start it – scolding church biddies and sophisticated intellectuals together, loudly demanded their governments must intervene in the ancient societies of Africa. People who felt sure their scorn and disdain was morality.

Let’s try a few examples of The Message Is Not The Effect from the 20th century next, shall we?

When Baby Boomers talked about “Free Love” what they really meant was “I’ll rape anything too slow to get away, when I FEEL like it, ‘cause I’m (universally) entitled” (as the centre of the universe).

The sexual revolution did not make men and women more satisfied with life, make children happier smarter or better nourished with love, or help normal people in society enjoy peace and thriving on a broader scale – every one of those metrics has not just slumped, but imploded. We’ve never been more miserable, isolated, cruel, furious, and casually hyper violent to others around the world.

What that breakdown absolutely did accomplish (aside from an orgy of child rape which will not ever be faced or punished) was to valourize a whole lot of psychotic treatment of others, promote dehumanizing and exploiting, and normalize seeing other people as consumables and interchangeable commodities, utterly displacing any possibility of recognizing our unique and distinctly precious individual souls – even in the bathroom mirror every morning!

We commodified everything – even feminism broke and became a subsidiary of all-enslaving capitalism (and turned into a form of grotesque unapologetic bigotry, around the same time).

TOTAL FAIL. But you have to care about the world, to care enough to see that. Most of those self-styled revolutionaries STILL care more about their own favourite indigations – yes, psychopaths!

We still see boomers sneering today on social media, about how “Doing your own research” was a crazy idea – as if you can have democracy, without also having “think for yourself.” People, every single young person subjected to our emergency response was dealt life-long harm. Not only that, but almost everything the government told us, was simply untrue (even as they tried to brand many true things not only disinformation (a term which benefits CIA War-supremacists only), but even a punishable crime). Remember that – governments around the western world aggressively pursued the wholesale destruction of citizens right to criticize and to protest – and are still trying! (And tens of millions of Boomers are still sneering active CIA allies in this project – some rebels)

The actual social distancing number which science found might help a bit was fifteen feet – but that wasn’t economically viable, so they told us six, even though they knew that wouldn’t help AT ALL, because it would give us the feeling we were ‘doing something’ and our government ‘had answers’ neither of which was true. First they told us that we didn’t need masks, when they thought we actually did (outright lied, because they’d planned badly, and wanted to save them for medical people) then they made masks mandatory, long after they had proven innefective.

People who cheered along with BigMedia sneerers to laugh at dummies who believed in “Horse Paste” were actually laughing “LYNCH THE POOR. KILL KILL KILL THE FOREIGNERS.” all for the sake of BigPharma profits. Ivermectin is safe, proven, cheap and helped many, and they even won a lawsuit against the FDA itself – which was forced to host an apology on their website for a year!

I get it – most boomers love their indignation and their belief that their contempt for others who they don’t understand at all is a form of righteousness, more than they love their own kids, their grandkids, their community, their dignity, the world – you name it – sneering uber alles, every time. But when you can sneer at permanent lifelong damage being done to every single young person in your society, you are basically an Epstein at heart, a fucking child rapist – so I’m going to very simply say FUCK THE FUCKING HELL OFF – on behalf of GENERATIONS of harmed kids, ‘kay?

More simply – that is not and has never once been righteousness – for that you would first need to grow up!

Again, and crucially, this massive society-wide failure of character and intelligence is not because the ideas themselves (on left or right) were all wrong, useless or ill-intended (though many of them were and are), it is because we implemented all of our ideas on the basis of infantile grasping individualism (atomized consumerism), instead of a sensible sustainable personal-societal balance which confers meaning purpose gratitude and duty, like every single civilization which actually has lasted for more than a century or two – which is really not so many of them as we tend to think!

This will piss my fake lefty tribalist friends off, but I have to say it (to honour many friends of faith who actually did prove true friends, in our hour of need). With the right spirit, Christianity actually is a sound basis for a society – certainly more so than our modern infantile psychopathic free-for all. Am I saying we should go back? Nope, forward is the only option, but babies and bathwater is still a key distinction we need to know and use (a distinction indignation will not ever make – which is why indignation is inevitably a driver of barbarism and sharp cultural decline).

This isn’t about a check-list of best heights and worst sins (that’s indignation-rationalization stuff) but just to notice the reality of history (surely centuries are more important than tantrums) and acknowledge Christianity was the basis for civilizations many times when they made advances.

Neoliberal Capitalist Individualism pretends very hard (with the help of the best PR firms on earth) to be a bold cool excellent and profitable combination of faith and political philosophy, and a much better synthesis than anything before, because of the range of personal excesses it allows us. but it’s actually just been a really clever cover story for a half century fire-sale of every institution by which ordinary people ever won an advance. A happy story for the rabble, during the liquidation by the oligarchs, of the once strong and purpose-built bones of our culture.

“Freedom” was the irresistible candy that the creepy man offered, to get us to get into the car.

As I’ve mentioned several times before – the boomers utterly destroyed the long chain of leftist thought and action which actually was once broadly aspirational – because they made a deal with the devil (indignation and narcissism). Yes, evil (rationalization for psychopathic entitlement and desire) recruits faster and more passionately than reason and spirit – but then you are inevitably left with a movement which is utterly corrupted BY EVIL at the very foundation.

Of course the right has this same problem – narcissism and psychotic entitlement is the telltale, not the surface content spouted by any one particular centre of the universe. But I am deeply frustrated by how false-leftists are so incapable of anything but fury, they fail to understand that independents, who respond to reasoned argument and principle ONLY, are a greater faction than either of the ‘one tool only’ fake tribes who insist they alone must define every fight.

You can’t do a right thing with wrong spirit. And you can’t build anything with fury. Just no.

Please understand – every single part of this comes under the heading of “It Ain’t What You Do, It’s The Way That You Do It.” I am completely sick of arguments which pretend that the only things in contention are grand ideas. Absolutely wrong, twice over. First, because most people are now much too stupid and disconnected from reality to even have grand ideas, and secondly because thanks to our grotesque “Ways that we do it” most of what is in contention is two forms of violently certain oligarch-serving psychopathy (extremism and narcissism in combination).

Okay now – one small section from a bigger upcoming piece – a bit about ex-pats.

But first I should return to another idea-tool and crucial mental filter which applies to boomers, no less than it does to ex-pats.

Variation between individuals exceeds variation between types. (Yes, still) ;o)

I have been radicalized (that is, overcome ideas I liked, when they were proven disastrous) many many times over the course of my life. I don’t reject tribalism because I don’t know what it is, but rather because I know too well, how many harms are involved, when we behave that foolishly.

Old School Marxists actually do have some fantastic tools of economic analysis, they just have no idea at all what a human being is, and so become dangerous, when they don’t look further. Same goes for Anarchists, tons of great theory about models of freedom with less state control – but they fail to include a place for those (the vast majority) who simply aren’t interested in all the work of being their own damned government in almost every way, and so fail (in compassion, also).

There are some very strong and exciting ideas inside Libertarianism (and I have most often and most accurately described myself as a Left-Libertarian, anti-war above all, though I’ve tried many other ideas to frame that, also) but I have never failed to notice that most people don’t want to do that much work. So for me it is an aspirational idea, rather than a practical one. And the real question isn’t “how could we bring down the oppressive state, so we could spontaneously establish utopia” (as a great many furious and ignorant people still seem to think both virtuous and practical) but instead “how could we all, over time, gradually become the kind of people who could make a rich complex thriving society without needing a government?”

Please note the difference. One says “I’m angry, smash it all.” One says “Let’s earn it!”

Tribalism is a form of mental illness because it insists on the reality of categories. “Far Right” actually translates as “foul sinner who should burn in hell!” not “person who holds ideas with which I take serious issue, and so engage with intelligently, at every possible opportunity.”

“Marxist” when said by a (fake-right) pundit just as surely means “Domestic Terrorist” even though the FBI has consistently branded libertarians on the right with that same label, and killed or law-terrorized significant numbers of them, every damn time the Dems are back in power.

That is – both tribes are so emotionalist, they actively empower the other tribe’s worst damage.

Which means the single best benefit of being an anti-tribalist (or perhaps I should invoke the much older and more ‘based’ tradition of principled independents, instead) is that we can make distinctions which reflect reality, and don’t have to use emotionalist stupefaction labels.

Canada is one of the most immigrant-full places in the world, and Toronto, one of the most in all of Canada. I’ve always had a lot of friends who came from elsewhere, and as I have mentioned (sorry, if too often) I was raised in a cult, so I’ve always felt a bit like an outsider myself. Never the slightest doubt that I was a Canadian (and a Toronto kid, at that) but still raised in a very different way, with a very different set of basic ideas, compared to most.

One thing you learn, if you have a lot of friends who grew up somewhere else, is that there are a lot of reasons to leave a place. My awareness of the world is profoundly enriched by decades of conversations with people who saw harsh realities, first-hand, or heard them from their parents.

For generations (since before the first world war) Canada has been a home and safety to both right-wing refugees from communist violence, and left-wing refugees from fascist violence. There was a (in retrospect, smug and supremacist) sense that Canada was a place where others could come and learn to set-aside their old tribal hatreds, for a more hopeful shared positive vision.

I even have a funny personal witness story about this. Many years ago, a friend of mine who had just immigrated from Israel, so he could raise his children in peace and safety, came to me one day with a mournful expression, to explain. “I bring my kid to the kindergarten, first day. I come back at the end of the day and he is all excited to show me his new friend. Hi dad, this is Ahwaz! Of all the kids in the whole place, he has to make friends with the only Palestinian!”

On the other hand, I heard a half-joking line from a brilliant geopolitical analyst the other day which cannot be dismissed. It is definitely not the whole of the argument, but definitely not none of it at all, either. He said (I paraphrase) “Canada is where the British Empire stores their insurrectionaries and terrorists long term, so they’ll be ready for later strategic use.”

Now before you think me racist, I bet I’m not talking about what you think I’m talking about.

As a writer I have a personal rule about how to make use of the stories of others. I either identify directly in order to give credit, or else leave a generality on the surface, so I can be more revealingly specific, without being personally hurtful.

For some strange reason, over the years, I made friends with quite a few very interesting intelligent and creative people from one particular Baltic nation which was especially hurt by Stalin (they all were, to be clear).

The extent to which they all saw that old (absolutely huge) evil as still ongoing and present in the modern world was startling to me, even though I lived through (and long studied) the cold war. Their personal family stories (which I have never forgotten or failed to weight) were outright horrifying – many reminded me a lot of the stories of friends I made among the so called ‘boat people’ refugees from Vietnam, epics of heartbreaking cruelty and trials, even before finally reaching the very bottom rung of safety here, starting with nothing but hope and a will to survive.

But what really surprised me was when one of them, who had worked for awhile in corporate intelligence (back when the RCMP used to subcontract to deniables, to avoid legal restraints) introduced me to a few of his friends in that world. A restaurant in my own neighbourhood, that my wife and I had puzzled over for years, and never been able to figure out – the place looked so unappealing, and the prices on the menu out front were ridiculous – who would pay fine-dining rates for greasy spoon food?

All purposeful, I suddenly realized. Inside the restaurant, where I would not have been even slightly welcome, were I not introduced by my friend, and then set in front of a chess board at once, was a whole group of ex-pats who were in some way ‘in the world’ (of sneaks and espionage).

As a writer and student of history it was quite wonderful for me, not just as a tone-read for many new fictional characters, but because it explained so many things I’d long had trouble with. Especially this question – why was Canada trusted so much by the hyper paranoid cold war USA (in terms of five-eyes espionage on each other’s populations, for secret-state control) when our cultural and geographical position in the world makes us natural mediators between the US and Russia?

Easy – they just staffed the intelligence apparatus of Canada with people who had a deep hatred of Russians taught to them from the earliest age. Reliable loyalty (in a negative sense) established, free!

You see the exact same thing in the USA, where a great many of the most dangerous figures in the state department, the think-tank complex and the military have always come from immigrant populations who came to the USA with an “I hate Russia” feeling and story, and never let it go.

But here’s where things get weird – and our supremacist conceits are revealed clearly.

Why on earth is it, that we in the west in general, are so unquestioningly sure that the ex-pats and refugees who end up here, are “The Realest” representation of whatever particular group they represent?

Let me explain that in two directions – one is very simply time. Stalin’s great crimes against the Baltic states happened in the 1940s. They were horrific (like the crimes done against Russians in those same years), but they were also almost a century ago. People in many countries which used to be part of the Soviet Union had a sharp reaction, when they first broke away, but their resentment has eased as they’ve finally had a chance to see for themselves that the west was not ever what it pretended it was, nor were our promises to them about market democracy ever anything close to honest.

You can hear anti-Russian fulminating from the current Polish government (just for one example) but they represent their class of western bank captured oligarchs, not the Polish people, who oppose war with Russia very firmly – like almost every other population in Europe (even Ukrainians voted very clearly and unambiguously AGAINST war with Russia, Zelensky just betrayed them, with tragic consequences).

But ex-pats here in Canada often don’t see the way society gradually changes ‘back home’ over time so clearly. They anchor themselves with old family myth, and end up treasuring obsolete hatreds so much that my intel friend even once took me to see an SS officer’s uniform – still proudly displayed in honoured memory, in a rather fancy retirement home filled mostly with his aging countrymen.

Got to call that a fail, of multiculturalism and Canada, far more than any state or community elsewhere.

In my first six drafts, I did another ten pages here about ex-pats, that I have since trimmed-out (and will instead put into my upcoming piece – too much of a digression). The last key insight I need (and will better explain, in that later piece) is about belief. The simple version goes like this – people who come here because they had to flee, need to keep believing in the myth of here, to justify losing home.

People who have grown up here, have a very naturally deep understanding of things we’ve tried that worked better and worse, and problems in our economy and culture which have needed work for ages.

People who come from elsewhere because they were driven out, or come here simply to make money, but never actually leave their old home in spirit, have specific (and very understandable) reasons for investing in the fantasies created by our advertisers and corporations, which deny all of the biggest problems we need to work on, and ignore all of the wisdom long held (and ignored) in the form of popular will.

They also really like the fantasy that our rich powerful western nations are “better”.

Folks – if you haven’t noticed that every last remaining shred of Western moral, economic and military supremacy died in Gaza, you haven’t been looking (or you turned off your heart, before you did). Every single major western economy is backing that project with money and war materiel. Many are actively arresting protestors.

What we are is not all that and a bag of chips. We’re a rainbow label on a flaming shit-bag!

Now let me translate all of that into right here and now and why some people need to STFU (rough translation: think much harder about epistemology, before denouncing).

I know even more Persians, than I have pals from the resentful Baltic. This will sound rude, but I either love them or I kind of hate them, even when I respect their work, and that’s almost always based on class. Lower middle class and entrepreneurial folks have a really lovely spirit humour and warmth. Upper class Persians though, remind me almost exactly of nouveau-riche Americans, both arrogant and cynical (meaning, too dumb to be happy – quite the opposite of the infinitely nicer less egotistical ones).

Please note this class/empathy split is produced here in several variations, too – but it’s very important – and it holds true for folks coming here from Asia just as well (OMG the nice ones are some of the nicest smartest folks who come here now, and the arrogant jerks are as bad as any trust-fund jackass from anyplace that makes ‘em). ;o)

The point is that you have to know folks from both of these classes, to understand anything at all about there.

To be even clearer, when you talk to medium-rich ex-pats, they will often identify themselves on the basis of the tragedy which pushed them out. And these are not made-up tragedies (I’ve heard plenty, and my empathy for the upper-class is not less, I just don’t ever forget that they don’t reciprocate).

They burned all their bridges, so just as they need the story of our betterness, they also have to actively treasure the great horrible thing in their lives, to help justify the tragedy of losing home.

But if you talk to the ones who are here and like it here, but also go back home all the time, you begin to understand that here ain’t so great as we think (and definitely not as advanced), and there (any there, but especially those we most love to demonize, in ignorance) ain’t nearly so bad as we “enlightened moral westerners” dearly want to believe, in order to prove our manifest, (though also entirely sacrifice-free and thus in no possible way or universe ‘earned’) moral superiority.

BTW, did you hear? Ai Wei-Wei is moving back to China! When over-excited European journalists asked him if he was worried about state surveillance or interference, he said “No.”

This story is not reported in Canada (or the US) well at all, but it isn’t that China is suddenly way more open than before, but rather that the European Union has proven to have a deeply fascist heart, and is taking more and more steps to take away essential rights, criminalizing both protest and speech in many countries, the UK and Germany most prominently (but hardly exclusively).

Seriously folks – thousands of elderly people in England have been charged for a terrorist offence for wearing a freakin’ T SHIRT which sympathizes with victims of an ongoing (western world sponsored) mass-murder campaign against women and children.

All you people who snickered at “Horse-Paste?” All of you people who said we had to crack down on “Hate Speech?” YOU DID THIS. You proved we were ready to capitulate to the worst sort of Orwellian excesses, by not only surrendering rights, but attacking any who questioned that (or anything the state said, for several frightened shameful and never-dumber years).

As I said about hate speech – a quarter of a fucking century ago – “The problem with hate-speech is that inevitably, we’ll end up getting charged with hate-crimes, for objecting to war crimes.”

Do I know horror stories which reflect how badly some people fit-in, in Iran? Yes I do.

Do I know intelligent cultured and principled people who live here sometimes and there sometimes, because there are different things which are good about each culture? Yes I do.

Now here’s the tricky part. Do the most wealthy resentful and (BigWar) BigMedia connected Persians here in the west, reflect anything about the popular spirit of Iranian people back home?

Nope – we might as well be looking at an SS uniform in a glass display case at an old folks home.

So now let me be clear. People here, who think their propagandized moral outrage is more important than what the tragically martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meant to the Iranian nation, people, and to Shia people around the globe, are supremacist warmonger idiots. STFU

BigMedia showed us people protesting, then days later they showed us western backed terrorists who were actively firebombing AMBULANCES, and said they were citizen protestors too. Nope.

You saw people on the streets waving signs here, and you think that means the Iranian people want US bombs to smash the hell out of Iran? (unprecedentedly high odds of a nuclear exhange)

No they do not. You saw anger-people marching here. The “Real” Iranian people are still in Iran, living under the killers’ bombs, and they are not confused by our self justifying endlessly mass murderous bullshit. The whole world is tired of us – we aren’t the best on earth, we’re honourless obsequious henchmen, to the very last vestiges of the Fourth Reich/British/Holy Roman Empire.

So, next time you feel a moral urge, maybe just don’t. Not until you care more about the world, than you do about your own personal eternally treasured contempt and hatred for everything!

Ignorance is as ignorance does (and we, my friends, are ignorance) – and worse still (for us) the long awaited and endlessly well deserved bill for our half century of excess and denials, is finally here.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Things are happening fast and BigWar/BigMedia has never been more full of shit.

This is a key piece, when it comes to “Why did things get so badly screwed up?”

“....I gave one talk at the White House to Treasury officials with Herman Kahn. We said you can think of gold as the peaceful metal because, if other countries have to pay their balance of payments deficits in gold, any country waging war, any country entailing a very major military expenditure abroad that always entails running a big deficit, is going to have to run out of gold and lose its its power in a system that’s based on gold. Well immediately the Treasury people said, ‘Oh, we don’t want that! It’s America that is going to war, it’s America that’s spending almost all of the world’s military budget, and we don’t want gold to play a role in any system that the United States cannot control--and we can’t control gold outflows if we have to convert our dollars into gold.’ So, actually, to deprive other countries of any ability to cash in their dollars into gold means they’ve been co-opted into a financial system. It’s at that point that America truly became an empire, because the entire world’s financial system--and therefore its tax system, its fiscal system, its money creation--was basically directed by the US Treasury to finance the costs of what America claimed were the needs of its empire in creating its 800 military bases all over the world and in waging the wars that it’s been fighting since the 1970s.

Until this year other countries were willing to be part of this system because the facts of geopolitics led them to support US military spending, but also because there wasn’t an alternative ...

The United States is unwilling to annull global south debt that can’t be paid, but any attempt by countries to break away from the United States dollar--dedollarization--is treated as an act of war now. That was explained to me by the Treasury secretary already in 1974 and 75, with the the Oil War, when Saudi Arabia and the OPEC countries quadrupled the price of oil in response to the United States quadrupling the price of grain. the United States told them they could charge whatever price of oil they wanted to. That was fine with the United States because the United States controlled much of the world oil industry, including the domestic oil production, and the United States oil companies had a price umbrella as the price of oil went. However, the condition for for letting OPEC countries raise the price of oil was that all of their export earnings would be recycled into the United States.”

Here’s the original link from Wauck’s site.

