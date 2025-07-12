Large Ess Small Press

Mike Hampton
7d

Needing is not the same as wanting.

Just look at the content of the magazine racks, the most popular posts on social media, and the reiteration of a few topics on TV. How many people talk about the stock market but are either uninvolved or have never checked where their pension fund invests.

Most of all, what's happening in our conversation. Does a friend or family member talk about the weather, petty grievances, gossip, or do they phone us to say they're agonized by the woman they just saw getting stoned to death in Saudi Arabia, or the account of a gang rape in a Congolese village. Do they tell us about a charity they're involved with on the weekends, or if they took their kids with.

It's not only the growing number of uniparties in the proverbial democracies of the West, it's the majority of potential voters who are not voting not bothering to be part of a revolution.

Selfishness rules., and thus we deserve the pain given to us.

Paul Snyders
4d

A perfect example and a perfect riposte

Hey folks – didn’t do my usual festival of links this time, but these two stood out (opposite poles).

First, here is a perfect example of BigNews completely missing the story in every last way.

The headline should be – Scumbag oligarch-servants steal billions in taxmoney from dying economies!

The larder is bare – there are no more weapons to send (seriously, the US has drawn ITSELF down)

The wallets are empty – every Europower pledging billions for US weapons IS BANKRUPT.

So – the story they give us is completely one hundred percent nonsense – helps citizens not at all.

(Weapons corps(e) and bankers on the other hand are popping corks on vintage champagne, as usual).

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/trump-threatens-russia-with-tariffs-and-boosts-us-weapons-for-ukraine/

And as a brilliant riposte to that sort of (standard and ubiquitous) nonsense, here’s the uniquely experienced historical witness Professor Jeffrey Sachs talking to Judge Napolitano

– with two SUPERB bonus-clips from other sources, included

(You won’t believe who figured us out, long before we did ourselves)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqAmUL4p82A

