Paul Hackl
Nov 27, 2024

Deep and thought provoking. At the same time, it breaks my heart watching Putin be successful while slaughtering his population and the populations of countries of the former USSR. I can’t decide if he is the ultimate scorpion, game player or Gandhi and style game player. Or maybe a combination of both, subverting, the traditional power structures, well sacrificing his own people. Thanks again for provoking more deep thought and providing your references. I look forward to listening to them.

Paul Snyders
Dec 8, 2024

Here's a fresh sharp and smart take from Simplicius the thinker - pairs rather well with Ambassador Craig Murray's courageous and heartfelt piece "We Are the Bad Guys"

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/cynical-overtakes-sacred-as-the-west

