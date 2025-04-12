Large Ess Small Press
But Normal Has Been Crazy, For a Very Long Time
A Few (perhaps even useful) Ideas, Where Many Now Prefer Endless Emoting
Apr 12
Paul Snyders
Like The Whole Damn Marketplace/Message Board/Clubhouse All At Once
"The way that you do it" is what principle (or lack thereof) is all about!
Apr 4
Paul Snyders
March 2025
Sharon's Fridge and The Whole Point of Reading
Modern ideologies are designed to empower the already powerful at the expense of families communities and entire nations – understanding works the other…
Mar 21
Paul Snyders
Four-Eyes in the Big Schoolyard
To effectively protest against something stupid - you have to be LESS stupid (sigh)
Mar 10
Paul Snyders
And Remember Having Crossed It
A consumer puts ego first – a fanatic puts obedience to code ahead of real people and situations – But a citizen thinks and acts and learns as they go…
Mar 2
Paul Snyders
February 2025
Mass-Murder On the Orwelliant Express
Escaping a mind-distorting cult and re-entering reality is painful stuff – I should know, I've done it quite a few times, myself ;o)
Feb 21
Paul Snyders
To Win – You Play A Longer Game
Human Advance Has Not Changed (or stopped) – We Just Inhabit The Illusion That We Have The Right To Cheat, But Still Win
Feb 12
Paul Snyders
Marquee Run-off and the Silver Rail
Screw Politics (for five minutes, so we can catch a breath) sometimes you need to remember beauty and trying and the long years
Feb 8
Paul Snyders
Forever Preparing For the Previous Whore
It isn’t just generals who have this problem – we all want ‘the real struggle’ to be something we already know about, instead of what it actually is
Feb 5
Paul Snyders
January 2025
Analog-Organic – not Manichean-Digital
It ain't just what they do, it's the way that we see it!
Jan 29
Paul Snyders
Bucks-ing the System – This Wonky Week (Jan 18 2025)
The Game doesn't change, just because the blindfold comes off (or does it?)
Jan 19
Paul Snyders
Appeasement, Anschluss – A Dipshit Departs
Trudeau is a treasonously incompetent imbecile – Trump is a mark-one bully
Jan 12
Paul Snyders
