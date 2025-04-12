Large Ess Small Press

March 2025

Sharon's Fridge and The Whole Point of Reading
Modern ideologies are designed to empower the already powerful at the expense of families communities and entire nations – understanding works the other…
  
Paul Snyders
Four-Eyes in the Big Schoolyard
To effectively protest against something stupid - you have to be LESS stupid (sigh)
  
Paul Snyders
And Remember Having Crossed It
A consumer puts ego first – a fanatic puts obedience to code ahead of real people and situations – But a citizen thinks and acts and learns as they go…
  
Paul Snyders
February 2025

Mass-Murder On the Orwelliant Express
Escaping a mind-distorting cult and re-entering reality is painful stuff – I should know, I've done it quite a few times, myself ;o)
  
Paul Snyders
To Win – You Play A Longer Game
Human Advance Has Not Changed (or stopped) – We Just Inhabit The Illusion That We Have The Right To Cheat, But Still Win
  
Paul Snyders
Marquee Run-off and the Silver Rail
Screw Politics (for five minutes, so we can catch a breath) sometimes you need to remember beauty and trying and the long years
  
Paul Snyders
Forever Preparing For the Previous Whore
It isn’t just generals who have this problem – we all want ‘the real struggle’ to be something we already know about, instead of what it actually is
  
Paul Snyders
January 2025

